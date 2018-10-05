League reports
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Honey Bees 2,639-927. Women: Myra Seichter 495-180, Herstine Ferguson 471, Kathy Anders 452-167, Donna Torsrud 167. Men: Tom Zilmer 590, Bill Bengston 549-216, Ken Huffman 547, Mike Eldridge 212, Dennis Maurer 211.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Asters 2,670-Gladiolas 953. Men: Bob Faust 607-234, Merlyn Thompson 594-220, Howard Durnin 574-213. Women: Jo Engel 553-203, Karen Fischels 500-196, Sharon Kendall 491-190.
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Wrens 2,560-896. Men: Don L. Pearce 500, George Jenson 497-174, Dennis Anderson 493-204, Jaques DuBois 178, Bob Kammeyer 174. Women: Bonnie Steege 438-156, Karla Harn 430-155, Karen Hintz 425-160.;
Thursday
MINOR -- Team: Here 4 the Booze 3,497-1,244. Men: Rick Wilson 626-245, Doug Edler 595-244, Brent Roloff 597, Chad Thoms 255. Women: Candace Newman 612-257, Courtney Wilson 495-181, Karen Sage 449-176.
