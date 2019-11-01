Clip art bowling

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Rocky Roads 2,726-946. Men: Joe Blagg 614-277, Don L. Pearce 613, Dave Laird 581-215, George Jenson 244. Women: Karen Hintz 550-186, Karla Harn 509-211, Suzy Brooks 481-167.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Sunflowers 2,732-Wildflowers 954. Men: Dennis Graham 641-246, Dan McGowan 628, Joe Blagg 611, Larry Chase 223, Rick Hardee 222. Women: Connie Graham 510-203, Pam St. John 500-181, Alice Thompson 493, Paulette Seal 190.

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Maple Bees 2,745-Hornets 969. Women: Theresa Hill 507-178, Kat Greer 495-173, Marge Kolthoff 472, Janet Hansen 182. Men: Tom Zilmer 728-278, Ron Dennler 678-247, Rich Dean 677-236.

