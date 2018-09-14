Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Thursday

SWINGING SENIORS -- Team: Shud-A-Been 2,544-867. Women: Dianne Pearson 427-159, Ann Weichert 270-104, Jeanne Buss 269-104. Men: Mel Gardner 479-164, Roger Duffy 460-180, Howard Coffin 448, Darrell Groth 164.

VP3P -- Team: The Broken Record 1,624-570. Men: Keegan Siggins 636-231, Bill Henriksen 532-206, Scott Fields 531-241. Women: Sarah McChane 589-216, Pam Eckhoff 414-149, Cherel Trueman 373-141.

MASTERS/STORM -- Team: Texas Roadhouse 3,337-1,180. Men: Joe Engelkes 759-279, Zach Beschorner 738-279, Adam Ramsey 735-267, Kevin Walker 704, Adam Jarchow 279, Craig Pals 268, Todd Terhune 267, Art Winker 266, Bob Mosley 258, Gabe Bartlett 256, Troy Fuller 256, Denny Marquart 256.

CEDAR -- Team: Steamboat Gardens 3,567-Paines RV 1,292. Men: Josh Peverill 669, Jamie Mauer 279. Women: Emily Wolf 514-185.

INDEPENDENT -- Team: Hampton Inn 3,444-Smitty's Bar 1,203. Men: Ken Ruddy 708-248, Jeff Johnson 682-255, Eric Smith 664, Chris Campbell 268. Women: Angi Fangman 630-224.

MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- Team: Dead Last 2,074-767. Women: Amy Goodwin 528-184, Mary Smedley 514, Gloria Hill 508-211, Connie Borell 194. Men: Brian Goodwin 589-224, Dave Goodwin 572-199, Steve Lehman 522, Kenneth Friend 189.

MAPLE -- Team: We Don't Know 2,621-913. Women: Tracy McChane 537-211, Pam Turner 507, Pam St. John 501-211.

