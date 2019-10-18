Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Lilypads 2,685-962. Men: Doug Coffin 609-245, Dennis Graham 569-225, Rex King 560, Joe Blagg 225, Roger Duffy 203, Duane Allen 203. Women: Sharon Kendall 527-194, Connie Graham 507, Alice Thompson 505, Judy Snider 187, Jo Engel 182.

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Owls 2,647-931. Women: Myra Seichter 458-172, Marge Kolthoff 445-170, Marlene Johnson 424-160. Men: Tom Zilmer 642-226, Rich Dean 637, Ron Dennler 622-248, Dennis Kruger 243.

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Pioneers 2,684-917. Men: Joe Blagg 600-218, Don L. Pearce 560-204, Dave Laird 547-205. Women: Karla Harn 490-182, Kathy Mixdorf 478-192, Emily Pearce 477-177.

