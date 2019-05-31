League report
SENIOR WEEKEND WARRIORS -- Team: Blackie 1,884-2 Does, 1 Buck 672. Men: Don Pearce 496-213, Dave Laird 491-187, Rex King 487, Bob Kammeyer 180. Women: Karla Harn 484-180, Diane Smith 417-150, Sheridan Redfern 411-144.
