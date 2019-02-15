League reports
SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Rocky Roads 2,692-980. Men: Bob Kammeyer 587-247, Harry Brant 587-213, Leo Schubich 563-215. Women: Karla Harn 478-191, Bonnie Steege 464-171, Kathy Mixdorf 456-168.
SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Doves 2,623-Honey Bees 972. Women: Donna Torsrud 519-182, Marge Kolthoff 489-182, Mary Theroith 427-180. Men: Tom Zilmer 665-248, George Meeks 628-241, Ron Dennler 584-248, Bill Bengston 248, Charlie Speicher 213.
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Gladiolas 2,717-Tiger Lillies 982. Men: Merlyn Thompson 623-235, Rick Hardee 593-220, Dan McGowan 579, Terry Lange 220. Women: Sharon Kendall 531-203, Alice Thompson 519, Jo Engel 515, Paulette Seal 202, Lana Schmitz 197.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.