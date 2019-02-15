Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Rocky Roads 2,692-980. Men: Bob Kammeyer 587-247, Harry Brant 587-213, Leo Schubich 563-215. Women: Karla Harn 478-191, Bonnie Steege 464-171, Kathy Mixdorf 456-168.

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Doves 2,623-Honey Bees 972. Women: Donna Torsrud 519-182, Marge Kolthoff 489-182, Mary Theroith 427-180. Men: Tom Zilmer 665-248, George Meeks 628-241, Ron Dennler 584-248, Bill Bengston 248, Charlie Speicher 213.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Gladiolas 2,717-Tiger Lillies 982. Men: Merlyn Thompson 623-235, Rick Hardee 593-220, Dan McGowan 579, Terry Lange 220. Women: Sharon Kendall 531-203, Alice Thompson 519, Jo Engel 515, Paulette Seal 202, Lana Schmitz 197.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments