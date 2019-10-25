Clip art bowling

League reports

12 STEP -- Men: Eric Frickson 727-255, 256, Danny Sents 723-256, Emmett Tragord 686-267, Barry Armstrong 257, Aaron Lang 251.

SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Team: Lilypads 2,716-Shamrocks 947. Men: Dan McGowan 618-218, Doug Coffin 578, Merlyn Thompson 559, Mel Gardner 211, Joe Blagg 211, Rex King 210. Women: Darlene Spears 525-202, Alice Thompson 523, Maureen Epperson 512-199, Pam McManemy 206.

SENIOR BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Owls 2,674-Doves 950. Women: Kat Greer 507-200, Theresa Hill 485-189, Marge Kolthoff 484-203. Men: Tom Zilmer 628-220, Don Pearce 568-216, Warren Inman 561-245.

SENIOR YOUNG AT HEART/ROCKIES -- Team: Wrens 2,673-924. Men: Joe Blagg 575-214, George Jenson 552, Don L. Pearce 548-195, Bob Kammeyer 197. Women: Karla Harn 498-190, Karen Hintz 488-176, Bonnie Steege 446-Suzy Brooks 153.

