SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS -- Men: Dan McGowan 631-266, Dennis Graham 559, Doug Coffin 548, Duane Allen 226, Bob Mathern 215. Women: Jo Engel 539-184, Paulette Seal 491-178, Kathy Auringer 488, Alice Thompson 184.

