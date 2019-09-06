Basketball clip art

WNBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Indiana 100, New York 91

Chicago 109, Connecticut 104, OT

Washington 86, Dallas 73

Minnesota 83, Phoenix 69

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments