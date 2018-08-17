WNBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Dallas 107, Las Vegas 102
Connecticut 96, Minnesota 79
Washington 69, Los Angeles 67
Seattle 85, New York 77
Phoenix 104, Atlanta 95
