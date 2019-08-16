Basketball clip art

WNBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Connecticut 79, Seattle 78

Washington 86, Minnesota 79

Chicago 91, Los Angeles 81

Dallas 83, New York 77

Phoenix 77, Atlanta 68

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments