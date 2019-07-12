Basketball clip art

WNBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Los Angeles 90, Indiana 84

Atlanta 60, Minnesota 53

Chicago 99, New York 83

Connecticut 79, Phoenix 64

Seattle 95, Dallas 81

NBA

Summer League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 108, Toronto 102

L.A. Lakers 88, Golden State 87

Oklahoma City 69, Croatia 68

Phoenix 94, China 64

Cleveland 98, Sacramento 96, OT

Indiana 86, L.A. Clippers 75

Portland 99, Milwaukee 84

Atlanta 80, San Antonio 72

