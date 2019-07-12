WNBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Los Angeles 90, Indiana 84
Atlanta 60, Minnesota 53
Chicago 99, New York 83
Connecticut 79, Phoenix 64
Seattle 95, Dallas 81
NBA
Summer League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 108, Toronto 102
L.A. Lakers 88, Golden State 87
Oklahoma City 69, Croatia 68
Phoenix 94, China 64
Cleveland 98, Sacramento 96, OT
Indiana 86, L.A. Clippers 75
Portland 99, Milwaukee 84
Atlanta 80, San Antonio 72
