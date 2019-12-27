NBA scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 129, Cleveland 117
Oklahoma City 104, Charlotte 102, OT
Miami 113, Indiana 112
Milwaukee 112, Atlanta 86
Orlando 98, Philadelphia 97
Phoenix at Golden State, late
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 129, Cleveland 117
Oklahoma City 104, Charlotte 102, OT
Miami 113, Indiana 112
Milwaukee 112, Atlanta 86
Orlando 98, Philadelphia 97
Phoenix at Golden State, late
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.