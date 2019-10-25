Basketball clip art

NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 112, Toronto 106

Minnesota 121, Charlotte 99

Brooklyn 113, New York 109

Chicago 110, Memphis 102

Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington 97, Oklahoma City 85

Denver 108, Phoenix 107, OT

Portland 122, Sacramento 112

L.A. Lakers 95, Utah 86

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Maryland 109, Cal (Penn) 67 (exhibition)

Iowa colleges

Dordt 113, Waldorf 40

Haskell Indian Nations 84, Graceland 67

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa colleges

Dordt 100, Waldorf 63

Lincoln 75, Graceland 68

Northwestern 144, Oak Hills Christian 44

