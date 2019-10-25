NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 112, Toronto 106
Minnesota 121, Charlotte 99
Brooklyn 113, New York 109
Chicago 110, Memphis 102
Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Washington 97, Oklahoma City 85
Denver 108, Phoenix 107, OT
Portland 122, Sacramento 112
L.A. Lakers 95, Utah 86
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Maryland 109, Cal (Penn) 67 (exhibition)
Iowa colleges
Dordt 113, Waldorf 40
Haskell Indian Nations 84, Graceland 67
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Iowa colleges
Dordt 100, Waldorf 63
Lincoln 75, Graceland 68
Northwestern 144, Oak Hills Christian 44
