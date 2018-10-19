Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 120, Orlando 88

Brooklyn 107, New York 105

Memphis 131, Atlanta 116

Minnesota 131, Cleveland 123

New Orleans 149, Sacramento 129

Toronto 113, Boston 101

Milwaukee 118, Indiana 101

Golden State 124, Utah 123

L.A. Clippers 108, Oklahoma City 92

