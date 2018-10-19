NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 120, Orlando 88
Brooklyn 107, New York 105
Memphis 131, Atlanta 116
Minnesota 131, Cleveland 123
New Orleans 149, Sacramento 129
Toronto 113, Boston 101
Milwaukee 118, Indiana 101
Golden State 124, Utah 123
L.A. Clippers 108, Oklahoma City 92
