NBA scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 135, Chicago 106
Golden State 128, New York 100
Toronto 116, Dallas 107
L.A. Clippers 133, Houston 113
Milwaukee 125, Minnesota 95
New Orleans 117, Brooklyn 115
Sacramento 116, Washington 112
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 135, Chicago 106
Golden State 128, New York 100
Toronto 116, Dallas 107
L.A. Clippers 133, Houston 113
Milwaukee 125, Minnesota 95
New Orleans 117, Brooklyn 115
Sacramento 116, Washington 112
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.