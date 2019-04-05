Basketball clip art

NBA standings

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 113, Toronto 111

Orlando 149, Atlanta 113

San Antonio 129, Washington 112

Boston 117, Indiana 97

Houston 120, New York 96

Minnesota 111, Miami 109

Oklahoma City 123, Detroit 110

Memphis 122, Dallas 112

Utah 119, Sacramento 98

Phoenix 133, New Orleans 126, OT

Golden State 120, Cleveland 114

L.A. Lakers 122, L.A. Clippers 117

Denver 119, Portland 110

College men

CBI

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Championship series

(Best-of-3)

South Florida 77, DePaul 65, South Florida wins series 2-1

College women

NCAA Tournament

FINAL FOUR

At Tampa, Fla.

National semifinals

Friday's results

Baylor 72, Oregon 67

Notre Dame 81, UConn 76

