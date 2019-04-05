NBA standings
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 113, Toronto 111
Orlando 149, Atlanta 113
San Antonio 129, Washington 112
Boston 117, Indiana 97
Houston 120, New York 96
Minnesota 111, Miami 109
Oklahoma City 123, Detroit 110
Memphis 122, Dallas 112
Utah 119, Sacramento 98
Phoenix 133, New Orleans 126, OT
Golden State 120, Cleveland 114
L.A. Lakers 122, L.A. Clippers 117
Denver 119, Portland 110
College men
CBI
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Championship series
(Best-of-3)
South Florida 77, DePaul 65, South Florida wins series 2-1
College women
NCAA Tournament
FINAL FOUR
At Tampa, Fla.
National semifinals
Friday's results
Baylor 72, Oregon 67
Notre Dame 81, UConn 76
