NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 114, Indiana 112
Portland 118, Atlanta 98
Denver 115, Oklahoma City 105
Minnesota 131, Golden State 130, OT
Utah 128, Washington 124
L.A. Lakers 129, Charlotte 115
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
NCAA Tournament
East Regional
Michigan St. 80, LSU 63
Duke 75, Virginia Tech 73
Midwest Regional
Auburn 97, North Carolina 80
Kentucky 62, Houston 58
CIT
Quarterfinals
Green Bay 80, CSU Bakersfield 65
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
NCAA Tournament
Portland Regional
Mississippi St. 76, Arizona St.53
South Dakota St. vs. Oregon, late
Albany Regional
UConn 69, UCLA 61
Louisville 61, Oregon St. 44
WBI
Semifinal
North Texas 56, North Alabama 53
NCAA Division II
Championship
Lubbock Christian 95, Southwestern Oklahoma St. 85, 2 OTs
