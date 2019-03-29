Basketball clip art

NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 114, Indiana 112

Portland 118, Atlanta 98

Denver 115, Oklahoma City 105

Minnesota 131, Golden State 130, OT

Utah 128, Washington 124

L.A. Lakers 129, Charlotte 115

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

NCAA Tournament

East Regional

Michigan St. 80, LSU 63

Duke 75, Virginia Tech 73

Midwest Regional

Auburn 97, North Carolina 80

Kentucky 62, Houston 58

CIT

Quarterfinals

Green Bay 80, CSU Bakersfield 65

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

NCAA Tournament

Portland Regional

Mississippi St. 76, Arizona St.53

South Dakota St. vs. Oregon, late

Albany Regional

UConn 69, UCLA 61

Louisville 61, Oregon St. 44

WBI

Semifinal

North Texas 56, North Alabama 53

NCAA Division II

Championship

Lubbock Christian 95, Southwestern Oklahoma St. 85, 2 OTs

