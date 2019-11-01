Basketball clip art

NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Brooklyn 123, Houston 116

Indiana 102, Cleveland 95

Milwaukee 123, Orlando 91

Boston 104, New York 102

Chicago 112, Detroit 106

L.A. Lakers 119, Dallas 110, OT

Sacramento 102, Utah 101

San Antonio 127, Golden State 110

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Kansas St. 68, Fort Hays St. 60 (exhibition)

Big Ten

Penn St, 64, Kutztown 44 (exhibition)

Missouri Valley

Missouri St. 92, Southwest Baptist 49 (exhibition)

Northern Sun

Bemidji St. 80, Wis.-Superior 61

Minn.-Duluth 81, Bethel 63 (exhibition)

North Dakota St., 88, Minn.-Crookston 51 (exhibition)

U-Mary 81, Montana St. Billings 55

Iowa Colleges

St. Xavier 102, Briar Cliff 62

Dordt 95, Trinity Christian 56

Morningside 101, Olivet Nazarene 86

Clarke 90, Calumet of St. Joseph 44

Viterbo 62, Mount Mercy 47

William Penn 73, Missouri Baptist 62

Trinity International 84, Emmaus 63

Iowa community colleges

Odessa 62, Iowa Western 53

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Illinois 83, Lewis 50, (exhibition)

Maryland 76, Fayetteville St. 43, (exhibition)

Michigan 82, Saginaw Valley St. 51 (exhibition)

Purdue 88, Southern Indiana 59 (exhibition)

Wisconsin 82, Wis.-La Crosse 53 (exhibition)

Northern Sun

Augustana 88, Concordia-Moorhead 58 (exhibition)

Ferris St. 100, Wayne St. 78 (exhibition)

Iowa Colleges

Briar Cliff 81, Bellevue 76

Dordt 86, Valley City St. 76

Morningside 59, Indiana Institute of Technology 58

Mayville St. 81, Northwestern 57

St. Francis 102, Clarke 99

St. Ambrose 92, Grand View 54

Northwestern Ohio 110, Emmaus 69

Iowa community colleges

Indian Hills 100, Pratt 60

Southeastern 78, Rock Valley 54

Independence 84, Southwestern 76

