NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Brooklyn 123, Houston 116
Indiana 102, Cleveland 95
Milwaukee 123, Orlando 91
Boston 104, New York 102
Chicago 112, Detroit 106
L.A. Lakers 119, Dallas 110, OT
Sacramento 102, Utah 101
San Antonio 127, Golden State 110
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Kansas St. 68, Fort Hays St. 60 (exhibition)
Big Ten
Penn St, 64, Kutztown 44 (exhibition)
Missouri Valley
Missouri St. 92, Southwest Baptist 49 (exhibition)
Northern Sun
Bemidji St. 80, Wis.-Superior 61
Minn.-Duluth 81, Bethel 63 (exhibition)
North Dakota St., 88, Minn.-Crookston 51 (exhibition)
U-Mary 81, Montana St. Billings 55
Iowa Colleges
St. Xavier 102, Briar Cliff 62
Dordt 95, Trinity Christian 56
Morningside 101, Olivet Nazarene 86
Clarke 90, Calumet of St. Joseph 44
Viterbo 62, Mount Mercy 47
William Penn 73, Missouri Baptist 62
Trinity International 84, Emmaus 63
Iowa community colleges
Odessa 62, Iowa Western 53
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Illinois 83, Lewis 50, (exhibition)
Maryland 76, Fayetteville St. 43, (exhibition)
Michigan 82, Saginaw Valley St. 51 (exhibition)
Purdue 88, Southern Indiana 59 (exhibition)
Wisconsin 82, Wis.-La Crosse 53 (exhibition)
Northern Sun
Augustana 88, Concordia-Moorhead 58 (exhibition)
Ferris St. 100, Wayne St. 78 (exhibition)
Iowa Colleges
Briar Cliff 81, Bellevue 76
Dordt 86, Valley City St. 76
Morningside 59, Indiana Institute of Technology 58
Mayville St. 81, Northwestern 57
St. Francis 102, Clarke 99
St. Ambrose 92, Grand View 54
Northwestern Ohio 110, Emmaus 69
Iowa community colleges
Indian Hills 100, Pratt 60
Southeastern 78, Rock Valley 54
Independence 84, Southwestern 76
