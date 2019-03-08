Try 3 months for $3
Basketball clip art

NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 112, Washington 111

Orlando 111, Dallas 106

Detroit 112, Chicago 104

Houston 107, Philadelphia 91

Memphis 114, Utah 104

Miami 126, Cleveland 110

Toronto 127, New Orleans 104

Golden State 122, Denver 105

L.A. Clippers 118, Oklahoma City 110

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Maryland 69, Minnesota 60

MVC tournament

Northern Iowa 61, Southern Illinois 58

Drake 78, Illinois St. 62

Loyola 67, Valparaiso 54

Bradley 61, Missouri St. 58

East

Brown 67, Princeton 63

Buffalo 84, Bowling Green 73

Columbia 70, Dartmouth 66

Cornell 72, Harvard 59

Penn 77, Yale 66

South

VCU 75, Saint Joseph's 63

Virginia Tech 84, Miami 70

Midwest

Cent. Michigan 82, W. Michigan 75

Kent St. 68, Akron 65

N. Illinois 64, Ball St. 57

Ohio 66, Miami (Ohio) 57

Toledo 64, E. Michigan 58

Tournaments

Big South

Semifinals

Gardner-Webb 79, Campbell 74

Radford 63, Charleston Southern 54

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Quarterfinals

Canisius 69, Manhattan 65, OT

Iona 73, St. Peter's 71

NCAA Division III

Third Round

Christopher Newport 75, Hamilton 67

Guilford 80, St. Thomas (Minn.) 73

Marietta 78, Oswego St. 61

Nichols 62, Amherst 58

Swarthmore 58, Randolph-Macon 57

Wheaton (Ill.) 93, Augustana (Ill.) 79

Williams 84, Whitman 81

Wis.-Oshkosh 86, Loras 75

Ohio Valley

Semifinals

Belmont 83, Austin Peay 67

Murray St. 76, Jacksonville St. 74

Southern Conference

First Round

Samford 100, The Citadel 71

VMI 96, W. Carolina 83

West Coast Conf.

Second Round

Pepperdine 68, Loyola Marymount 65

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12 tournament

Kansas 76, Oklahoma St. 66

Texas Tech 104, Oklahoma 84

Big Ten tournament

Iowa 70, Indiana 61

Michigan 73, Wisconsin 65

Maryland 71, Michigan St. 55

Rutgers 64, Purdue 49

East

Dartmouth 60, Columbia 48

Duquesne 72, Saint Louis 51

Fordham 73, UMass 62

Harvard 80, Cornell 38

Memphis 59, Temple 58

Penn 65, Yale 56

Princeton 88, Brown 68

South

Arkansas 95, South Carolina 89

East Carolina 50, SMU 48

Florida Gulf Coast 58, NJIT 45

Furman 73, Chattanooga 67

Kennesaw St. 67, Stetson 59

Liberty 65, Jacksonville 53

Louisville 75, Clemson 67

Mercer 69, Wofford 51

Mississippi St. 83, Tennessee 68

Missouri 70, Kentucky 68

NC State 69, Florida St. 62

North Florida 55, North Alabama 53

South Florida 61, Tulane 52

Syracuse 92, Miami 85

UNC-Wilmington 66, Coll. of Charleston 62

VCU 58, Saint Joseph's 47

Midwest

Dayton 84, Davidson 67

Notre Dame 95, North Carolina 77

Southwest

Texas A&M 64, Auburn 62

Tournaments

American Athletic

First Round

East Carolina 50, SMU 48

Memphis 59, Temple 58

South Florida 61, Tulane 52

Tulsa 61, Wichita St. 50

Atlantic 10

Quarterfinals

Dayton 84, Davidson 67

Duquesne 72, Saint Louis 51

Fordham 73, UMass 62

VCU 58, Saint Joseph's 47

Atlantic Coast Conf.

Quarterfinals

Louisville 75, Clemson 67

NC State 69, Florida St. 62

Notre Dame 95, North Carolina 77

Syracuse 92, Miami 85

Atlantic Sun

First Round

Florida Gulf Coast 58, NJIT 45

Liberty 65, Jacksonville 53

North Florida 55, North Alabama 53

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Quarterfinals

Quinnipiac 63, Fairfield 48

Rider 54, Iona 46

NCAA Division III

Third Round

Bowdoin 81, New Paltz 50

Ithaca 76, DeSales 75

Scranton 57, Christopher Newport 56

St. Thomas (Minn.) 61, Amherst 58

Thomas More 89, Transylvania 74

Tufts 55, Messiah 41

Wartburg 70, Wis.-Oshkosh 57

Washington (Mo.) 63, Mary Hardin-Baylor 46

Ohio Valley

Semifinals

Belmont 62, Tennessee Tech 48

UT Martin 68, Morehead St. 58

Pacific-12

Quarterfinals

Oregon 77, Arizona 63

Stanford 72, California 54

UCLA 73, Arizona St. 69

Southeastern Conference

Quarterfinals

Arkansas 95, South Carolina 89

Mississippi St. 83, Tennessee 68

Missouri 70, Kentucky 68

Texas A&M 64, Auburn 62

Southern Conference

Semifinals

Furman 73, Chattanooga 67

Mercer 69, Wofford 51

West Coast Conf.

Second Round

Loyola Marymount 66, San Francisco 45

Pacific 76, Santa Clara 60

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments