NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 112, Washington 111
Orlando 111, Dallas 106
Detroit 112, Chicago 104
Houston 107, Philadelphia 91
Memphis 114, Utah 104
Miami 126, Cleveland 110
Toronto 127, New Orleans 104
Golden State 122, Denver 105
L.A. Clippers 118, Oklahoma City 110
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Maryland 69, Minnesota 60
MVC tournament
Northern Iowa 61, Southern Illinois 58
Drake 78, Illinois St. 62
Loyola 67, Valparaiso 54
Bradley 61, Missouri St. 58
East
Brown 67, Princeton 63
Buffalo 84, Bowling Green 73
Columbia 70, Dartmouth 66
Cornell 72, Harvard 59
Penn 77, Yale 66
South
VCU 75, Saint Joseph's 63
Virginia Tech 84, Miami 70
Midwest
Cent. Michigan 82, W. Michigan 75
Kent St. 68, Akron 65
N. Illinois 64, Ball St. 57
Ohio 66, Miami (Ohio) 57
Toledo 64, E. Michigan 58
Tournaments
Big South
Semifinals
Gardner-Webb 79, Campbell 74
Radford 63, Charleston Southern 54
Metro Atlantic Athletic
Quarterfinals
Canisius 69, Manhattan 65, OT
Iona 73, St. Peter's 71
NCAA Division III
Third Round
Christopher Newport 75, Hamilton 67
Guilford 80, St. Thomas (Minn.) 73
Marietta 78, Oswego St. 61
Nichols 62, Amherst 58
Swarthmore 58, Randolph-Macon 57
Wheaton (Ill.) 93, Augustana (Ill.) 79
Williams 84, Whitman 81
Wis.-Oshkosh 86, Loras 75
Ohio Valley
Semifinals
Belmont 83, Austin Peay 67
Murray St. 76, Jacksonville St. 74
Southern Conference
First Round
Samford 100, The Citadel 71
VMI 96, W. Carolina 83
West Coast Conf.
Second Round
Pepperdine 68, Loyola Marymount 65
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12 tournament
Kansas 76, Oklahoma St. 66
Texas Tech 104, Oklahoma 84
Big Ten tournament
Iowa 70, Indiana 61
Michigan 73, Wisconsin 65
Maryland 71, Michigan St. 55
Rutgers 64, Purdue 49
East
Dartmouth 60, Columbia 48
Duquesne 72, Saint Louis 51
Fordham 73, UMass 62
Harvard 80, Cornell 38
Memphis 59, Temple 58
Penn 65, Yale 56
Princeton 88, Brown 68
South
Arkansas 95, South Carolina 89
East Carolina 50, SMU 48
Florida Gulf Coast 58, NJIT 45
Furman 73, Chattanooga 67
Kennesaw St. 67, Stetson 59
Liberty 65, Jacksonville 53
Louisville 75, Clemson 67
Mercer 69, Wofford 51
Mississippi St. 83, Tennessee 68
Missouri 70, Kentucky 68
NC State 69, Florida St. 62
North Florida 55, North Alabama 53
South Florida 61, Tulane 52
Syracuse 92, Miami 85
UNC-Wilmington 66, Coll. of Charleston 62
VCU 58, Saint Joseph's 47
Midwest
Dayton 84, Davidson 67
Notre Dame 95, North Carolina 77
Southwest
Texas A&M 64, Auburn 62
Tournaments
American Athletic
First Round
East Carolina 50, SMU 48
Memphis 59, Temple 58
South Florida 61, Tulane 52
Tulsa 61, Wichita St. 50
Atlantic 10
Quarterfinals
Dayton 84, Davidson 67
Duquesne 72, Saint Louis 51
Fordham 73, UMass 62
VCU 58, Saint Joseph's 47
Atlantic Coast Conf.
Quarterfinals
Louisville 75, Clemson 67
NC State 69, Florida St. 62
Notre Dame 95, North Carolina 77
Syracuse 92, Miami 85
Atlantic Sun
First Round
Florida Gulf Coast 58, NJIT 45
Liberty 65, Jacksonville 53
North Florida 55, North Alabama 53
Metro Atlantic Athletic
Quarterfinals
Quinnipiac 63, Fairfield 48
Rider 54, Iona 46
NCAA Division III
Third Round
Bowdoin 81, New Paltz 50
Ithaca 76, DeSales 75
Scranton 57, Christopher Newport 56
St. Thomas (Minn.) 61, Amherst 58
Thomas More 89, Transylvania 74
Tufts 55, Messiah 41
Wartburg 70, Wis.-Oshkosh 57
Washington (Mo.) 63, Mary Hardin-Baylor 46
Ohio Valley
Semifinals
Belmont 62, Tennessee Tech 48
UT Martin 68, Morehead St. 58
Pacific-12
Quarterfinals
Oregon 77, Arizona 63
Stanford 72, California 54
UCLA 73, Arizona St. 69
Southeastern Conference
Quarterfinals
Arkansas 95, South Carolina 89
Mississippi St. 83, Tennessee 68
Missouri 70, Kentucky 68
Texas A&M 64, Auburn 62
Southern Conference
Semifinals
Furman 73, Chattanooga 67
Mercer 69, Wofford 51
West Coast Conf.
Second Round
Loyola Marymount 66, San Francisco 45
Pacific 76, Santa Clara 60
