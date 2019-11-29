Basketball clip art

NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Brooklyn 112, Boston 107

Charlotte 110, Detroit 107

Toronto 90, Orlando 83

Milwaukee 119, Cleveland 110

Philadelphia 101, New York 95

Indiana 105, Atlanta 104, OT

Miami 122, Golden State 105

Oklahoma City 109, New Orleans 104

Utah 103, Memphis 94

San Antonio 107, L.A. Clippers 97

Dallas 120, Phoenix 113

Portland 107, Chicago 103

L.A. Lakers 125, Washington 103

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Baylor 77, Indiana 62

Iowa St. 90, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40

Kansas 74, Wright St. 63

Louisville 69, Oklahoma St. 48

Memphis 72, Kansas St. 68

N.C. St. 84, Texas 73

Texas Tech 82, Fort Wayne 48

West Virginia 73, New Mexico 60

Big Ten

Baylor 77, Indiana 62

Long Beach St. 64, Penn St.56

LSU 58, Michigan St. 56

Maryland 63, Clemson 44

Nebraska 67, Southern California 54

Purdue 67, Drake 47

South Dakota 68 Ohio St. 53

Wisconsin 67, Ball St. 56

Missouri Valley

Alabama 87, Northern Iowa 77

Bradley 61, George Mason 59

Pacific 83, Indiana St. 66

Purdue 67, Drake 47

Northern Sun

Northern St. 77, Metro St. 64

SW Minnesota St. 76, Concordia (Ore.) 58

UC-San Diego 60, MSU Moorhead 54

American Rivers

Calvin 71, Buena Vista 53

Simpson 96, Concordia (Minn.) 58

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 104, Neb. Wesleyan 70

Iowa community colleges

Kirkwood 74, Mineral Area 46

Western Nebraska 72, Iowa Western 66

East

Creighton 69, Temple 59

Ohio 72, Pittsburgh 50

Sacred Heart 66, Detroit 60

Seton Hall 69, Vanderbilt 65

Towson 75, Iona 58

UMass 83, Vermont 49

South

Appalachian St. 77, Mercer 68

Charlotte 60, Tulane 56

Duke 66, Penn 50

FAU 72, Loyola (Md.) 61

Florida Gulf Coast 81, South Florida 77

Georgia 69, Butler 36

Jacksonville 72, Nicholls 55

Middle Tennessee 73, Auburn 50

Mississippi 73, Alcorn St. 55

Mississippi St. 83, Green Bay 58

N. Kentucky 66, Jacksonville St. 63

Norfolk St. 57, North Florida 54

North Alabama 80, Alabama A&M 65

North Dakota 95, SC State 53

Oakland 58, FIU 49

Oregon St. 75, Miami 53

Richmond 79, Coastal Carolina 67

South Carolina 68, Washington St. 53

Southern Miss. 84, MVSU 80

UNC-Greensboro 67, UNC-Asheville 40

Virginia Tech 60, Belmont 58

Midwest

Liberty 65, Miami (Ohio) 53

N. Illinois 82, Tennessee Tech 74

North Carolina 82, Missouri 69

S. Dakota St. 65, Notre Dame 59

VCU 74, Omaha 66

Southwest

Arkansas 71, Fordham 59

Lamar 47, Idaho 44

Stephen F. Austin 67, UC Santa Barbara 56

UTEP 76, W. Michigan 46

W. Kentucky 76, Tulsa 63

Far west

Abilene Christian 76, Portland 69

Arizona 70, UC Riverside 27

Arizona St. 57, Maine 31

CS Bakersfield 75, San Jose St. 71

California 90, NC Central 69

Delaware 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 55

Denver 83, UC Irvine 75

Georgetown 64, Loyola Marymount 53

Georgia St. 59, New Mexico St. 51

Gonzaga 76, Dayton 65

Houston 96, California Baptist 75

Marquette 77, Saint Mary's (Cal) 63

Nevada 80, Chicago St. 60

Old Dominion 61, Cal Poly 55

Oregon 91, Texas-Arlington 54

Pepperdine 79, Cal State Los Angeles 56

SMU 68, CS Northridge 58

San Diego 57, Monmouth (NJ) 49

San Francisco 64, Bowling Green 56

Santa Clara 68, Montana 58

Washington 75, Howard 58

Yale 87, Fresno St. 67

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Seton Hall 84, Iowa St. 76

Oklahoma St. 78, Mississippi 37

Creighton 83, Texas Tech 76, OT

Big Ten

San Diego St. 83, Iowa 73

DePaul 73, Minnesota 68

Maryland 80, Harvard 73

Michigan 82, Gonzaga 64

Ohio St. 90, Morgan St. 57

Penn St. 85, Syracuse 64

Purdue 59, VCU 56

Rutgers 82, UMass 57

Missouri Valley

Illinois St. 76, Ill.-Springfield 57

LSU 73, Missouri St. 58

Northern Sun

Regis 97, MSU-Mankato 89

Tampa 60, Bemidji St. 49

American Rivers

Buena Vista 96, Willamette 73

Neb. Wesleyan 95, Ozarks (Ark.) 70

Iowa colleges

Dordt 93, Dickinson St. 90

Northwestern 97, Peru 79

Iowa community colleges

Southeastern 117, Quakerdale Prep 64

East

Delaware 75, Md.-Eastern Shore 56

LIU Brooklyn 82, Cal Poly 69

South

Alabama 83, Southern Miss. 68

Chattanooga 74, Alabama St. 56

Coll. of Charleston 63, Providence 55

Davidson 67, Fairfield 56

Duke 83, Winthrop 70

FAU 87, Holy Cross 69

Florida 73, Marshall 67

Florida St. 60, Tennessee 57

Georgia Southern 84, Campbell 74

Jacksonville St. 71, Chicago St. 62

Kentucky 69, UAB 58

Liberty 88, Kentucky Christian 42

Louisville 71, W. Kentucky 54

New Orleans 125, Eureka 60

North Carolina 78, Oregon 74

North Dakota 78, Florida Gulf Coast 63

Tennessee St. 81, North Florida 73

Wake Forest 88, Long Beach St. 75

Midwest

Akron 64, Merrimack 47

Marquette 101, Southern Cal 79

Southwest

SMU 70, Abilene Christian 51

Temple 65, Texas A&M 42

Far west

Boise St. 80, UNC-Wilmington 59

Denver 65, Cal St.-Fullerton 62

Montana 69, Coppin St. 62

Pacific 69, Longwood 51

S. Utah 126, West Coast Baptist 40

Santa Clara 87, SE Missouri 75

UC Riverside 69, SIU-Edwardsville 51

UCF 78, Pepperdine 65

Utah 77, UC Davis 73

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments