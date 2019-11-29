NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Brooklyn 112, Boston 107
Charlotte 110, Detroit 107
Toronto 90, Orlando 83
Milwaukee 119, Cleveland 110
Philadelphia 101, New York 95
Indiana 105, Atlanta 104, OT
Miami 122, Golden State 105
Oklahoma City 109, New Orleans 104
Utah 103, Memphis 94
San Antonio 107, L.A. Clippers 97
Dallas 120, Phoenix 113
Portland 107, Chicago 103
L.A. Lakers 125, Washington 103
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Baylor 77, Indiana 62
Iowa St. 90, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40
Kansas 74, Wright St. 63
Louisville 69, Oklahoma St. 48
Memphis 72, Kansas St. 68
N.C. St. 84, Texas 73
Texas Tech 82, Fort Wayne 48
West Virginia 73, New Mexico 60
Big Ten
Baylor 77, Indiana 62
Long Beach St. 64, Penn St.56
LSU 58, Michigan St. 56
Maryland 63, Clemson 44
Nebraska 67, Southern California 54
Purdue 67, Drake 47
South Dakota 68 Ohio St. 53
Wisconsin 67, Ball St. 56
Missouri Valley
Alabama 87, Northern Iowa 77
Bradley 61, George Mason 59
Pacific 83, Indiana St. 66
Purdue 67, Drake 47
Northern Sun
Northern St. 77, Metro St. 64
SW Minnesota St. 76, Concordia (Ore.) 58
UC-San Diego 60, MSU Moorhead 54
American Rivers
Calvin 71, Buena Vista 53
Simpson 96, Concordia (Minn.) 58
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 104, Neb. Wesleyan 70
Iowa community colleges
Kirkwood 74, Mineral Area 46
Western Nebraska 72, Iowa Western 66
East
Creighton 69, Temple 59
Ohio 72, Pittsburgh 50
Sacred Heart 66, Detroit 60
Seton Hall 69, Vanderbilt 65
Towson 75, Iona 58
UMass 83, Vermont 49
South
Appalachian St. 77, Mercer 68
Charlotte 60, Tulane 56
Duke 66, Penn 50
FAU 72, Loyola (Md.) 61
Florida Gulf Coast 81, South Florida 77
Georgia 69, Butler 36
Jacksonville 72, Nicholls 55
Middle Tennessee 73, Auburn 50
Mississippi 73, Alcorn St. 55
Mississippi St. 83, Green Bay 58
N. Kentucky 66, Jacksonville St. 63
Norfolk St. 57, North Florida 54
North Alabama 80, Alabama A&M 65
North Dakota 95, SC State 53
Oakland 58, FIU 49
Oregon St. 75, Miami 53
Richmond 79, Coastal Carolina 67
South Carolina 68, Washington St. 53
Southern Miss. 84, MVSU 80
UNC-Greensboro 67, UNC-Asheville 40
Virginia Tech 60, Belmont 58
Midwest
Liberty 65, Miami (Ohio) 53
N. Illinois 82, Tennessee Tech 74
North Carolina 82, Missouri 69
S. Dakota St. 65, Notre Dame 59
VCU 74, Omaha 66
Southwest
Arkansas 71, Fordham 59
Lamar 47, Idaho 44
Stephen F. Austin 67, UC Santa Barbara 56
UTEP 76, W. Michigan 46
W. Kentucky 76, Tulsa 63
Far west
Abilene Christian 76, Portland 69
Arizona 70, UC Riverside 27
Arizona St. 57, Maine 31
CS Bakersfield 75, San Jose St. 71
California 90, NC Central 69
Delaware 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 55
Denver 83, UC Irvine 75
Georgetown 64, Loyola Marymount 53
Georgia St. 59, New Mexico St. 51
Gonzaga 76, Dayton 65
Houston 96, California Baptist 75
Marquette 77, Saint Mary's (Cal) 63
Nevada 80, Chicago St. 60
Old Dominion 61, Cal Poly 55
Oregon 91, Texas-Arlington 54
Pepperdine 79, Cal State Los Angeles 56
SMU 68, CS Northridge 58
San Diego 57, Monmouth (NJ) 49
San Francisco 64, Bowling Green 56
Santa Clara 68, Montana 58
Washington 75, Howard 58
Yale 87, Fresno St. 67
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Seton Hall 84, Iowa St. 76
Oklahoma St. 78, Mississippi 37
Creighton 83, Texas Tech 76, OT
Big Ten
San Diego St. 83, Iowa 73
DePaul 73, Minnesota 68
Maryland 80, Harvard 73
Michigan 82, Gonzaga 64
Ohio St. 90, Morgan St. 57
Penn St. 85, Syracuse 64
Purdue 59, VCU 56
Rutgers 82, UMass 57
Missouri Valley
Illinois St. 76, Ill.-Springfield 57
LSU 73, Missouri St. 58
Northern Sun
Regis 97, MSU-Mankato 89
Tampa 60, Bemidji St. 49
American Rivers
Buena Vista 96, Willamette 73
Neb. Wesleyan 95, Ozarks (Ark.) 70
Iowa colleges
Dordt 93, Dickinson St. 90
Northwestern 97, Peru 79
Iowa community colleges
Southeastern 117, Quakerdale Prep 64
East
Delaware 75, Md.-Eastern Shore 56
LIU Brooklyn 82, Cal Poly 69
South
Alabama 83, Southern Miss. 68
Chattanooga 74, Alabama St. 56
Coll. of Charleston 63, Providence 55
Davidson 67, Fairfield 56
Duke 83, Winthrop 70
FAU 87, Holy Cross 69
Florida 73, Marshall 67
Florida St. 60, Tennessee 57
Georgia Southern 84, Campbell 74
Jacksonville St. 71, Chicago St. 62
Kentucky 69, UAB 58
Liberty 88, Kentucky Christian 42
Louisville 71, W. Kentucky 54
New Orleans 125, Eureka 60
North Carolina 78, Oregon 74
North Dakota 78, Florida Gulf Coast 63
Tennessee St. 81, North Florida 73
Wake Forest 88, Long Beach St. 75
Midwest
Akron 64, Merrimack 47
Marquette 101, Southern Cal 79
Southwest
SMU 70, Abilene Christian 51
Temple 65, Texas A&M 42
Far west
Boise St. 80, UNC-Wilmington 59
Denver 65, Cal St.-Fullerton 62
Montana 69, Coppin St. 62
Pacific 69, Longwood 51
S. Utah 126, West Coast Baptist 40
Santa Clara 87, SE Missouri 75
UC Riverside 69, SIU-Edwardsville 51
UCF 78, Pepperdine 65
Utah 77, UC Davis 73
