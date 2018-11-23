NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 112, Brooklyn 102
L.A. Clippers 112, Memphis 107, OT
Detroit 116, Houston 111, OT
Boston 114, Atlanta 96
Cleveland 121, Philadelphia 112
New York 114, New Orleans 109
Toronto 125, Washington 107
Miami 103, Chicago 96
Oklahoma City 109, Charlotte 104
San Antonio 111, Indiana 100
Phoenix 116, Milwaukee 114
Denver 112, Orlando 87
Golden State 125, Portland 97
L.A. Lakers 90, Utah 83
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Mississippi 78, Baylor 70
Kansas 87, Tennessee 81, OT
Michigan St. 78, Texas 68
Oklahoma 85, Dayton 54
Villanova 77, Oklahoma St. 58
Big Ten
Indiana 76, UC Davis 62
Maryland 104, Marshall 67
Michigan 83, Chattanooga 55
Michigan St. 78, Texas 68
Northwestern 91, La Salle 74
Ohio St. 89, Cleveland St. 62
Purdue 84, Robert Morris 46
Rutgers 54, Boston University 44
Virginia 53, Wisconsin 46
Missouri Valley
Old Dominion 72, Northern Iowa 65
Southern Illinois vs. Tulsa, late
Northern Sun
Concordia-St. Paul 85, Georgian Court (NJ) 69
Minn. Crookston 63, PR-Rio Piedras 44
MSU-Mankato 75, Tampa 61
Saint Cloud St. 77, Seattle Pacific 69
Sioux Falls 78, Chadron St. 70
Truman St. 61, Northern St. 59
Upper Iowa 83, Drury 78
American Rivers
Wartburg 72, Doane 61
Iowa college
Colorado Mesa 69, Graceland 66
Dordt 81, Waldorf 67
Missouri Baptist 69, Clarke 66
Wartburg 72, Doane 61
William Penn 111, Wright St. Lake 75
Iowa community college
Iowa Western 109, Pratt County 104
Southeastern 82, Ellsworth 54
East
Grambling St. 74, Niagara 68
Mass.-Lowell 88, Massachusetts-Boston 59
UNC-Greensboro 84, Delaware 65
South
Charleston Southern 93, Coppin St. 67
Coll. of Charleston 74, UAB 51
E. Illinois 79, Gardner-Webb 78
FIU 104, Ave Maria 84
Florida St. 79, LSU 76, OT
Georgia Tech 65, Prairie View 54
Houston Baptist 93, Wake Forest 91, OT
Kent St. 77, Vanderbilt 75
Kentucky 77, Tennessee St. 62
Liberty 76, Alcorn St. 54
Longwood 67, Fairfield 65
McNeese St. 80, Mississippi College 42
Memphis 71, Canisius 63
Nicholls 77, NC Central 63
North Carolina 94, UCLA 78
Northwestern St. 70, Alabama A&M 66, OT
Tennessee Tech 79, La.-Monroe 73
VMI 87, Stetson 79, OT
Wofford 97, Mars Hill 46
Midwest
Butler 61, Florida 54
Cincinnati 71, George Mason 55
IUPUI 68, St. Francis Brooklyn 48
Marquette 77, Louisville 74, OT
Milwaukee 79, Albany (NY) 70
N. Illinois 87, Oral Roberts 66
Oakland 77, James Madison 69
Rio Grande 77, Lamar 75
Samford 74, Purdue Fort Wayne 66
W. Michigan 85, Southern U. 70
Southwest
Ark.-Pine Bluff 115, California Baptist 107, 3 OTs
Arkansas 78, Texas-Arlington 60
Texas A&M 74, South Alabama 62
Texas State 82, SC-Upstate 50
UALR 97, Howard 76
UNC-Wilmington 78, Arkansas St. 64
Far west
Abilene Christian 73, Pacific 71
Miami 78, Fresno St. 76
Nevada 110, UMass 87
Northwest Nazarene 77, Idaho 73
Portland 72, Cal Poly 67
Seattle 82, Denver 63
Stanford 67, Middle Tennessee 54
UC Santa Barbara 76, Portland St. 69
UNLV 76, S. Utah 71
Utah 75, Grand Canyon 66
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa 84, West Virginia 81
Baylor 72, South Dakota St. 66
Clemson 74, Oklahoma 62
DePaul 79, Kansas St. 59
Texas 56, Quinnipiac 55
BYU 61, TCU 58
Big Ten
Iowa 84, West Virginia 81
Gonzaga 57, Rutgers 40
Illinois 74, Cal Poly 51
Maryland 68, Morgan St. 44
Miami 82, Nebraska 68
Michigan 70, Missouri 54
Michigan St. 75, Kennesaw St. 51
Minnesota 65, Cornell 45
Purdue 70, Mississippi 59
Wisconsin 57, Pittsburg 42
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 71, Long Beach 64
Bradley 59, Delaware 47
Indiana St. 88, Grand Canyon 81, 2 OT
Notre Dame 82, Drake 64
Southern Illinois 72, Hartford 50
Northern Sun
Western Washington 73, U-Mary 72
Concordia-St. Paul 63, Northern Michigan 61
Winona St. 66, Colorado Christian 58
East Central 58, Northern St. 52
MSU-Moorhead 62, Metro St. 41
Augustana 81, Puerto Rico-Bayamon 61
Minn.-Crookston 70, St. Martin’s 65
Upper Iowa vs. Universidad Del Sagrado Corazon, late
East
Brown 68, Fairfield 49
Bucknell 77, UMass 58
Buffalo 73, Georgetown 64
Drexel 51, Siena 39
Harvard 69, Jacksonville St. 62
Marist 76, Stetson 69
Syracuse 92, Princeton 61
UConn 65, St. John's 55
Vermont 56, Wagner 54
Wright St. 93, Hofstra 64
South
Alabama 73, Grambling St. 55
Arkansas 79, Tennessee St. 55
California 65, Tulane 57
Coastal Carolina 81, Bowling Green 80
FAU 53, Lafayette 49
FIU 77, Florida A&M 54
Florida St. 62, E. Kentucky 45
Georgia Tech 74, Idaho St. 51
Memphis 59, Mercer 53
NC State 69, George Washington 61
North Carolina 71, South Florida 69
Radford 56, Temple 50
Southern Miss. 67, MVSU 60
Troy 84, Sam Houston St. 79
W. Kentucky 82, ETSU 68
Midwest
Campbell 65, Neb.-Omaha 52
Fordham 78, Ball St. 70
George Mason 91, UMKC 84
Ohio 70, St. Bonaventure 53
Yale 58, Youngstown St. 56
Southwest
Abilene Christian 81, Texas Southern 39
Fresno St. 70, Texas-Arlington 61
IUPUI 58, UTSA 50
Nicholls 58, UTEP 56
Rice 66, Georgia St. 49
SMU 60, Robert Morris 55
Texas A&M 97, Arkansas St. 56
Wyoming 53, North Texas 49
Far west
Arizona 73, SC State 32
Boise St. 91, Idaho 85
Colorado 65, Nevada 52
Denver 117, Lamar 110
Kentucky 75, UCLA 74
Louisville 58, Arizona St. 56
N. Arizona 63, Loyola Marymount 62
N. Colorado 68, San Francisco 63
Oregon 94, UC Riverside 44
Pacific 75, N. Dakota St. 68
Pepperdine 113, Sacramento St. 97
Saint Mary's (Cal) 73, Milwaukee 71
San Diego 83, Cleveland St. 82
San Diego St. 83, California Baptist 67
Southern Cal 55, Utah St. 46
Stanford 88, Florida Gulf Coast 65
UC Davis 68, S. Utah 45
UC Irvine 84, LIU Brooklyn 71
VCU 64, Weber St. 36
Washington 71, Duke 64
