NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 112, Brooklyn 102

L.A. Clippers 112, Memphis 107, OT

Detroit 116, Houston 111, OT

Boston 114, Atlanta 96

Cleveland 121, Philadelphia 112

New York 114, New Orleans 109

Toronto 125, Washington 107

Miami 103, Chicago 96

Oklahoma City 109, Charlotte 104

San Antonio 111, Indiana 100

Phoenix 116, Milwaukee 114

Denver 112, Orlando 87

Golden State 125, Portland 97

L.A. Lakers 90, Utah 83

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Mississippi 78, Baylor 70

Kansas 87, Tennessee 81, OT

Michigan St. 78, Texas 68

Oklahoma 85, Dayton 54

Villanova 77, Oklahoma St. 58

Big Ten

Indiana 76, UC Davis 62

Maryland 104, Marshall 67

Michigan 83, Chattanooga 55

Northwestern 91, La Salle 74

Ohio St. 89, Cleveland St. 62

Purdue 84, Robert Morris 46

Rutgers 54, Boston University 44

Virginia 53, Wisconsin 46

Missouri Valley

Old Dominion 72, Northern Iowa 65

Southern Illinois vs. Tulsa, late

Northern Sun

Concordia-St. Paul 85, Georgian Court (NJ) 69

Minn. Crookston 63, PR-Rio Piedras 44

MSU-Mankato 75, Tampa 61

Saint Cloud St. 77, Seattle Pacific 69

Sioux Falls 78, Chadron St. 70

Truman St. 61, Northern St. 59

Upper Iowa 83, Drury 78

American Rivers

Wartburg 72, Doane 61

Iowa college

Colorado Mesa 69, Graceland 66

Dordt 81, Waldorf 67

Missouri Baptist 69, Clarke 66

William Penn 111, Wright St. Lake 75

Iowa community college

Iowa Western 109, Pratt County 104

Southeastern 82, Ellsworth 54

East

Grambling St. 74, Niagara 68

Mass.-Lowell 88, Massachusetts-Boston 59

UNC-Greensboro 84, Delaware 65

South

Charleston Southern 93, Coppin St. 67

Coll. of Charleston 74, UAB 51

E. Illinois 79, Gardner-Webb 78

FIU 104, Ave Maria 84

Florida St. 79, LSU 76, OT

Georgia Tech 65, Prairie View 54

Houston Baptist 93, Wake Forest 91, OT

Kent St. 77, Vanderbilt 75

Kentucky 77, Tennessee St. 62

Liberty 76, Alcorn St. 54

Longwood 67, Fairfield 65

McNeese St. 80, Mississippi College 42

Memphis 71, Canisius 63

Nicholls 77, NC Central 63

North Carolina 94, UCLA 78

Northwestern St. 70, Alabama A&M 66, OT

Tennessee Tech 79, La.-Monroe 73

VMI 87, Stetson 79, OT

Wofford 97, Mars Hill 46

Midwest

Butler 61, Florida 54

Cincinnati 71, George Mason 55

IUPUI 68, St. Francis Brooklyn 48

Marquette 77, Louisville 74, OT

Milwaukee 79, Albany (NY) 70

N. Illinois 87, Oral Roberts 66

Oakland 77, James Madison 69

Rio Grande 77, Lamar 75

Samford 74, Purdue Fort Wayne 66

W. Michigan 85, Southern U. 70

Southwest

Ark.-Pine Bluff 115, California Baptist 107, 3 OTs

Arkansas 78, Texas-Arlington 60

Texas A&M 74, South Alabama 62

Texas State 82, SC-Upstate 50

UALR 97, Howard 76

UNC-Wilmington 78, Arkansas St. 64

Far west

Abilene Christian 73, Pacific 71

Miami 78, Fresno St. 76

Nevada 110, UMass 87

Northwest Nazarene 77, Idaho 73

Portland 72, Cal Poly 67

Seattle 82, Denver 63

Stanford 67, Middle Tennessee 54

UC Santa Barbara 76, Portland St. 69

UNLV 76, S. Utah 71

Utah 75, Grand Canyon 66

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa 84, West Virginia 81

Baylor 72, South Dakota St. 66

Clemson 74, Oklahoma 62

DePaul 79, Kansas St. 59

Texas 56, Quinnipiac 55

BYU 61, TCU 58

Big Ten

Gonzaga 57, Rutgers 40

Illinois 74, Cal Poly 51

Maryland 68, Morgan St. 44

Miami 82, Nebraska 68

Michigan 70, Missouri 54

Michigan St. 75, Kennesaw St. 51

Minnesota 65, Cornell 45

Purdue 70, Mississippi 59

Wisconsin 57, Pittsburg 42

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 71, Long Beach 64

Bradley 59, Delaware 47

Indiana St. 88, Grand Canyon 81, 2 OT

Notre Dame 82, Drake 64

Southern Illinois 72, Hartford 50

Northern Sun

Western Washington 73, U-Mary 72

Concordia-St. Paul 63, Northern Michigan 61

Winona St. 66, Colorado Christian 58

East Central 58, Northern St. 52

MSU-Moorhead 62, Metro St. 41

Augustana 81, Puerto Rico-Bayamon 61

Minn.-Crookston 70, St. Martin’s 65

Upper Iowa vs. Universidad Del Sagrado Corazon, late

East

Brown 68, Fairfield 49

Bucknell 77, UMass 58

Buffalo 73, Georgetown 64

Drexel 51, Siena 39

Harvard 69, Jacksonville St. 62

Marist 76, Stetson 69

Syracuse 92, Princeton 61

UConn 65, St. John's 55

Vermont 56, Wagner 54

Wright St. 93, Hofstra 64

South

Alabama 73, Grambling St. 55

Arkansas 79, Tennessee St. 55

California 65, Tulane 57

Coastal Carolina 81, Bowling Green 80

FAU 53, Lafayette 49

FIU 77, Florida A&M 54

Florida St. 62, E. Kentucky 45

Georgia Tech 74, Idaho St. 51

Memphis 59, Mercer 53

NC State 69, George Washington 61

North Carolina 71, South Florida 69

Radford 56, Temple 50

Southern Miss. 67, MVSU 60

Troy 84, Sam Houston St. 79

W. Kentucky 82, ETSU 68

Midwest

Campbell 65, Neb.-Omaha 52

Fordham 78, Ball St. 70

George Mason 91, UMKC 84

Ohio 70, St. Bonaventure 53

Yale 58, Youngstown St. 56

Southwest

Abilene Christian 81, Texas Southern 39

Fresno St. 70, Texas-Arlington 61

IUPUI 58, UTSA 50

Nicholls 58, UTEP 56

Rice 66, Georgia St. 49

SMU 60, Robert Morris 55

Texas A&M 97, Arkansas St. 56

Wyoming 53, North Texas 49

Far west

Arizona 73, SC State 32

Boise St. 91, Idaho 85

Colorado 65, Nevada 52

Denver 117, Lamar 110

Kentucky 75, UCLA 74

Louisville 58, Arizona St. 56

N. Arizona 63, Loyola Marymount 62

N. Colorado 68, San Francisco 63

Oregon 94, UC Riverside 44

Pacific 75, N. Dakota St. 68

Pepperdine 113, Sacramento St. 97

Saint Mary's (Cal) 73, Milwaukee 71

San Diego 83, Cleveland St. 82

San Diego St. 83, California Baptist 67

Southern Cal 55, Utah St. 46

Stanford 88, Florida Gulf Coast 65

UC Davis 68, S. Utah 45

UC Irvine 84, LIU Brooklyn 71

VCU 64, Weber St. 36

Washington 71, Duke 64

