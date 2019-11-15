Basketball clip art

NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 109, Detroit 106

Orlando 111, San Antonio 109

Houston 111, Indiana 102

Memphis 107, Utah 106

Oklahoma City 127, Philadelphia 119, OT

Washington 137, Minnesota 116

Boston 105, Golden State 100

L.A. Lakers 99, Sacramento 77

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Michigan 88, Kent St. 53

Missouri Valley

Valparaiso 66, North Dakota St. 54

Northern Sun

Bemidji St. 58, Chadron St. 52

Minn.-Crookston at Hawaii Pacific, late

MSU-Moorhead 72, Metropolitan St. 46

Northern St. 64, Black Hills St. 55

Parkside 88, Concordia-St. Paul 75

St. Cloud St. 65, Michigan Tech 61

Sioux Falls 77, William Jewell 62

American Rivers

Grinnell 84, Neb. Wesleyan 78

Loras 93, Washington (St. Louis) 91

Simpson 84, Wis. Eau Claire 63

St. Olaf 82, Buena Vista 73

Wartburg 72, Wis.-La Crosse 62

Iowa colleges

Emmaus 89, Association Free Lutheran 49

Iowa community colleges

Eastern Arizona 93, Little Priest Tribal 54

Illinois Central 64, Iowa Central 63

Iowa Lakes 74, Central-Columbus 40

Kansas City Kansas 80, Southwestern 79

Kirkwood 69, McHenry County 39

Marshalltown 68, DMACC 64

Northeast 55, Lake Region St 52

Southeastern 64, John Wood 50

East

Buffalo 82, Columbia 75

Duquesne 76, Iona 74

La Salle 75, Harvard 69

Princeton 78, Seton Hall 76

South

Boise St. 83, UAB 81

Charlotte 77, Wake Forest 65

Coll. of Charleston 85, NC Central 78

Florida A&M 103, Trinity Baptist 54

Lipscomb 71, N. Kentucky 69

Miami (Ohio) 76, South Alabama 73

Mississippi St. 124, Murray St. 43

New Orleans 69, Mississippi 64

North Carolina 85, Charleston Southern 54

North Florida 64, FIU 49

South Florida 77, VCU 55

St. Peter's 82, Coppin St. 57

Stetson 58, Morehead St. 55

Virginia Tech 73, Liberty 69

Midwest

Abilene Christian 83, Wright St. 64

Akron 64, Purdue Fort Wayne 53

North Dakota 67, Rhode Island 61

South Dakota 77, Dakota Wesleyan 46

UMKC 87, Portland St. 69

Southwest

Texas A&M-CC 64, Prairie View 52

Texas-Arlington 68, North Texas 49

Far west

Davidson 78, UC Irvine 72

Fresno St. 76, Montana 63

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Baylor 72, Texas St. 63

Kansas 112, Monmouth 57

Texas 70, Prairie View A&M 56

West Virginia 68, Pittsburgh 53

Big Ten

Iowa 87, Oral Roberts 74

Michigan 70, Elon 50

Nebraska 90, South Dakota St. 73

Utah 73, Minnesota 69

Missouri Valley

Xavier 59, Missouri St. 56

Northern Sun

Bemidji St. 100, Mayville St. 60 (exhibition)

Black Hills St. 73, Augustana 70

Minn.-Crookston 78, Concordia-St. Paul 76

Minn.-Duluth 84, Northern Michigan 62

Northern St. 69, South Dakota Mines 63

Stonehill (Mass.) 84, SW Minnesota St. 78

U-Mary 90, Presentation 60

American Rivers

Buena Vista 87, Westminster 54

Carroll 73, Central 62

Loras 88, Blackburn 75

Redlands 87, Luther 62

Simpson 84, Fontbonne 79

Wartburg 82, Iowa Wesleyan 69

Iowa colleges

Association Free Lutheran 97, Emmaus 76

Cornell 94, Minn.-Morris 90

Wayland Baptist 89, Waldorf 73

Iowa community colleges

DMACC 140, County Upper Academy 18

Iowa Lakes 93, Independence 87

Marshalltown 76, John Wood 74

Northeast 84, Lake Region St. 77

Southeast 97, Southwestern 93

East

Bryant 116, Lyndon State 67

Dartmouth 55, Merrimack 46

Duquesne 58, Lipscomb 36

Hofstra 111, New York Institute of Technology 69

Jacksonville 80, Mass.-Lowell 78

Rhode Island 93, Alabama 79

Robert Morris 85, Howard 65

South

Auburn 116, CS Northridge 70

Bethune-Cookman 100, Trinity Baptist 42

Chattanooga 90, South Alabama 72

Duke 74, Georgia St. 63

Florida St. 79, W. Carolina 74

Furman 83, Southern Wesleyan 61

Georgia 100, Delaware St. 66

Georgia Southern 76, Radford 73

Idaho 68, VMI 67

Longwood 78, Randolph 53

Louisiana-Lafayette 73, Youngstown St. 61

Mercer 84, Florida Gulf Coast 68

Mississippi 85, W. Michigan 58

Montana St. 59, Appalachian St. 56

North Carolina 77, Gardner-Webb 61

South Carolina 90, Cleveland St. 63

UNC-Greensboro 64, Tennessee Tech 30

Utah Valley 66, UAB 55

W. Kentucky 79, E. Kentucky 71

William & Mary 78, Hampton 65

Midwest

Akron 57, NC Central 47

Bowling Green 88, Fairmont State 66

Milwaukee 61, UMKC 52

N. Dakota St. 76, Rio Grande 70

N. Illinois 81, Coppin St. 69

Notre Dame 74, Marshall 64

South Dakota 88, Texas Southern 69

Southwest

Arkansas St. 80, UC Davis 67

BYU 72, Houston 71

Gonzaga 79, Texas A&M 49

Lamar 76, Mount St. Mary's 61

Stony Brook 68, Texas A&M-CC 63

UTEP 71, Eastern New Mexico 57

Far west

CS Bakersfield 91, Life Pacific College 51

Cal Poly 89, Simpson University 45

California 82, California Baptist 62

N. Arizona 105, SAGU American Indian College 32

UC Irvine 69, Boise St. 60

Utah St. 81, NC A&T 54

