NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 109, Detroit 106
Orlando 111, San Antonio 109
Houston 111, Indiana 102
Memphis 107, Utah 106
Oklahoma City 127, Philadelphia 119, OT
Washington 137, Minnesota 116
Boston 105, Golden State 100
L.A. Lakers 99, Sacramento 77
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Michigan 88, Kent St. 53
Missouri Valley
Valparaiso 66, North Dakota St. 54
Northern Sun
Bemidji St. 58, Chadron St. 52
Minn.-Crookston at Hawaii Pacific, late
MSU-Moorhead 72, Metropolitan St. 46
Northern St. 64, Black Hills St. 55
Parkside 88, Concordia-St. Paul 75
St. Cloud St. 65, Michigan Tech 61
Sioux Falls 77, William Jewell 62
American Rivers
Grinnell 84, Neb. Wesleyan 78
Loras 93, Washington (St. Louis) 91
Simpson 84, Wis. Eau Claire 63
St. Olaf 82, Buena Vista 73
Wartburg 72, Wis.-La Crosse 62
Iowa colleges
Emmaus 89, Association Free Lutheran 49
Iowa community colleges
Eastern Arizona 93, Little Priest Tribal 54
Illinois Central 64, Iowa Central 63
Iowa Lakes 74, Central-Columbus 40
Kansas City Kansas 80, Southwestern 79
Kirkwood 69, McHenry County 39
Marshalltown 68, DMACC 64
Northeast 55, Lake Region St 52
Southeastern 64, John Wood 50
East
Buffalo 82, Columbia 75
Duquesne 76, Iona 74
La Salle 75, Harvard 69
Princeton 78, Seton Hall 76
South
Boise St. 83, UAB 81
Charlotte 77, Wake Forest 65
Coll. of Charleston 85, NC Central 78
Florida A&M 103, Trinity Baptist 54
Lipscomb 71, N. Kentucky 69
Miami (Ohio) 76, South Alabama 73
Mississippi St. 124, Murray St. 43
New Orleans 69, Mississippi 64
North Carolina 85, Charleston Southern 54
North Florida 64, FIU 49
South Florida 77, VCU 55
St. Peter's 82, Coppin St. 57
Stetson 58, Morehead St. 55
Virginia Tech 73, Liberty 69
Midwest
Abilene Christian 83, Wright St. 64
Akron 64, Purdue Fort Wayne 53
North Dakota 67, Rhode Island 61
South Dakota 77, Dakota Wesleyan 46
UMKC 87, Portland St. 69
Southwest
Texas A&M-CC 64, Prairie View 52
Texas-Arlington 68, North Texas 49
Far west
Davidson 78, UC Irvine 72
Fresno St. 76, Montana 63
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Baylor 72, Texas St. 63
Kansas 112, Monmouth 57
Texas 70, Prairie View A&M 56
West Virginia 68, Pittsburgh 53
Big Ten
Iowa 87, Oral Roberts 74
Michigan 70, Elon 50
Nebraska 90, South Dakota St. 73
Utah 73, Minnesota 69
Missouri Valley
Xavier 59, Missouri St. 56
Northern Sun
Bemidji St. 100, Mayville St. 60 (exhibition)
Black Hills St. 73, Augustana 70
Minn.-Crookston 78, Concordia-St. Paul 76
Minn.-Duluth 84, Northern Michigan 62
Northern St. 69, South Dakota Mines 63
Stonehill (Mass.) 84, SW Minnesota St. 78
U-Mary 90, Presentation 60
American Rivers
Buena Vista 87, Westminster 54
Carroll 73, Central 62
Loras 88, Blackburn 75
Redlands 87, Luther 62
Simpson 84, Fontbonne 79
Wartburg 82, Iowa Wesleyan 69
Iowa colleges
Association Free Lutheran 97, Emmaus 76
Cornell 94, Minn.-Morris 90
Wayland Baptist 89, Waldorf 73
Iowa community colleges
DMACC 140, County Upper Academy 18
Iowa Lakes 93, Independence 87
Marshalltown 76, John Wood 74
Northeast 84, Lake Region St. 77
Southeast 97, Southwestern 93
East
Bryant 116, Lyndon State 67
Dartmouth 55, Merrimack 46
Duquesne 58, Lipscomb 36
Hofstra 111, New York Institute of Technology 69
Jacksonville 80, Mass.-Lowell 78
Rhode Island 93, Alabama 79
Robert Morris 85, Howard 65
South
Auburn 116, CS Northridge 70
Bethune-Cookman 100, Trinity Baptist 42
Chattanooga 90, South Alabama 72
Duke 74, Georgia St. 63
Florida St. 79, W. Carolina 74
Furman 83, Southern Wesleyan 61
Georgia 100, Delaware St. 66
Georgia Southern 76, Radford 73
Idaho 68, VMI 67
Longwood 78, Randolph 53
Louisiana-Lafayette 73, Youngstown St. 61
Mercer 84, Florida Gulf Coast 68
Mississippi 85, W. Michigan 58
Montana St. 59, Appalachian St. 56
North Carolina 77, Gardner-Webb 61
South Carolina 90, Cleveland St. 63
UNC-Greensboro 64, Tennessee Tech 30
Utah Valley 66, UAB 55
W. Kentucky 79, E. Kentucky 71
William & Mary 78, Hampton 65
Midwest
Akron 57, NC Central 47
Bowling Green 88, Fairmont State 66
Milwaukee 61, UMKC 52
N. Dakota St. 76, Rio Grande 70
N. Illinois 81, Coppin St. 69
Notre Dame 74, Marshall 64
South Dakota 88, Texas Southern 69
Southwest
Arkansas St. 80, UC Davis 67
BYU 72, Houston 71
Gonzaga 79, Texas A&M 49
Lamar 76, Mount St. Mary's 61
Stony Brook 68, Texas A&M-CC 63
UTEP 71, Eastern New Mexico 57
Far west
CS Bakersfield 91, Life Pacific College 51
Cal Poly 89, Simpson University 45
California 82, California Baptist 62
N. Arizona 105, SAGU American Indian College 32
UC Irvine 69, Boise St. 60
Utah St. 81, NC A&T 54
