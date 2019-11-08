NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 113, Washington 100
Indiana 112, Detroit 106
Orlando 118, Memphis 86
Sacramento 121, Atlanta 109
Minnesota 125, Golden State 119, OT
Toronto 122, New Orleans 104
New York 106, Dallas 102
Utah 103, Milwaukee 100
Denver 100, Philadelphia 97
Brooklyn 119, Portland 115
L.A. Lakers 95, Miami 80
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Baylor 120, Grambling St. 46
Kansas St. 73, Omaha 48
Oklahoma 94, Prairie View A&M 48
Oklahoma St. 74, Lamar 53
USF 64, Texas 57
Big Ten
Michigan 76, Western Michigan 55
Michigan St. 110, Detroit Mercy 52
Missouri Valley
Bradley 74, Oakland 58
Drake 74, South Dakota St. 67
Loyola 78, Vermont 76
Missouri St. 79, Texas A&M-CC 51
Southern Illinois 103, SIU-Edwardsville 67
Northern Sun
Arkansas-Monticello 51, Upper Iowa 41
Central Oklahoma 80, U-Mary 72
Concordia-SP 66, Missouri Western 59
Fort Hays St. 59, Minn. Duluth 51
MSU-Moorhead 58, Central Missouri 56
Neb. Kearney 79, Minn. Crookston 69
Northern St. 71, Rogers St. 64
Sioux Falls 104, Waldorf 39 (exhibition)
Southern Nazarene 77, Minot St. 46
SW Minnesota St. 56, East Central 53
Wayne St. 60, NW Missouri St. 57
American Rivers
Central 68, Grinnell 48
Hope 78, Luther 48
Iowa colleges
Central 68, Grinnell 48
Dordt 80, Haskell Indiana Nations 61
Morningside 100, Graceland 59
Northwestern 98, Presentation 55
Sioux Falls 104, Waldorf 39 (Exhibition)
Iowa community colleges
Iowa Central 64, Cloud County 58
Kansas City 76, Southeastern 56
Kirkwood 77, John Wood 40
Marshalltown 75, Ellsworth 53
NIACC 82, Illinois Central 81
Northeast 64, Iowa Lakes 38
Southeast 78, DMACC 72
East
Binghamton 74, Lafayette 64
Cornell 71, Albany (NY) 51
Harvard 56, California 53
Maine 69, Delaware 56
Marist 89, Boston U. 75
Stony Brook 59, Manhattan 54
Temple 85, Duquesne 72
South
Austin Peay 82, Christian Brothers 62
Coastal Carolina 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 69
ETSU 63, Liberty 62
East Carolina 69, SC-Upstate 48
Louisville 76, Murray St. 40
McNeese St. 116, Centenary (La.) 37
Morgan St. 113, Notre Dame (Md.) 34
Northwestern St. 61, Central Baptist 59
Old Dominion 59, Campbell 44
Tennessee St. 83, Wilberforce 65
UAB 77, South Alabama 61
Vanderbilt 80, Radford 46
W. Kentucky 75, Mercer 62
Wake Forest 106, Coll. of Charleston 50
Midwest
DePaul 98, Miami (Ohio) 79
E. Michigan 95, Olivet 38
Notre Dame 84, Loyola (Md.) 60
W. Illinois 82, Culver-Stockton 75
Southwest
Arkansas 82, New Orleans 52
Oral Roberts 63, Texas State 57
Far west
Air Force 68, NJIT 48
Arizona 65, Santa Clara 52
Boise St. 82, Portland St. 57
Colorado St. 75, N. Colorado 58
Montana St. 77, UC Davis 65
New Mexico 83, N. Arizona 76
North Dakota 78, Grand Canyon 76
Pacific 89, UMKC 60
Saint Mary's (Cal) 64, UC Santa Barbara 43
San Jose St. 84, E. Washington 66
Washington 80, CS Bakersfield 49
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Kansas 94, UNC Greensboro 84
Washington 67, Baylor 64
West Virginia 94, Akron 84
Big Ten
Iowa 87, SIU-Edwardsville 60
Illinois 83, Grand Canyon 71
Merrimack 71, Northwestern 61
Wisconsin 65, Eastern Illinois 52
Missouri Valley
Furman 87, Loyola 63
Southern Illinois 72, UTSA 60
Northern Sun
East Central 89, Wayne St. 76
Minn. Duluth 115, Southern Nazarene 109
Minot St. 78, Harding 65
Missouri Southern St. 71, Winona St. 50
Missouri Western 70, MSU-Moorhead 55
NW Missouri St. 60, Minn. Crookston 52
Sioux Falls 64, Lincoln 63
Southeastern Oklahoma St. 75, Northern St. 64
U-Mary 64, Central Oklahoma 56
Upper Iowa 73, Pittsburg St. 62
Washburn 78, MSU-Mankato 71
American Rivers
Bethany Lutheran 106, Simpson 102
Buena Vista 96, Gustavus Adolphus 73
Case Western Reserve 96, Central 94
Loras 108, Concordia-Chicago 85
Neb. Wesleyan 78, St. John’s 56
Iowa colleges
Briar Cliff 92, Dakota St. 80
Morningside 93, Benedictine 63
Mount Mercy 83, Waldorf 72
Northwestern 107, Ozark Christian 60
Iowa community colleges
Southeastern 82, Missouri St-West Plains 67
Ellsworth 94, Quakerdale 81
Central-Columbus 90, Iowa Central Community 85
Kirkwood 74, Coffeyville 54
NIACC 100, Kansas City 95
Iowa Lakes 93, Northeast 86
East
Army 80, United States Merchant Marine 43
Dartmouth 68, Buffalo 63
Delaware 56, Oakland 53
Drexel 72, Niagara 64
Mass.-Lowell 87, LIU Brooklyn 74
Navy 62, East Carolina 57
Northeastern 84, Harvard 79
Rider 81, Delaware St. 54
Towson 100, Bryn Athyn 31
UConn 89, Sacred Heart 67
Vermont 61, St. Bonaventure 59
William & Mary 79, American U. 70
Yale 94, Oberlin 37
South
Auburn 76, Davidson 66
Campbell 101, Central Penn 47
Coastal Carolina 102, Hampden-Sydney 66
Duke 89, Colorado St. 55
Elon 95, Milligan 54
FIU 101, Ave Maria 59
George Mason 76, Longwood 65
Georgia Southern 109, Reinhardt 55
Grambling St. 147, Ecclesia 52
Jacksonville 83, Johnson (FL) 65
Kentucky 91, E. Kentucky 49
LSU 88, Bowling Green 79
Liberty 66, Radford 60
Marist 58, VMI 56
Memphis 92, Ill.-Chicago 46
Mercer 84, Columbia International 76
Miami 74, FAU 60
Mississippi 71, Arkansas St. 43
Mississippi St. 67, Sam Houston St. 58
NC A&T 63, Charleston Southern 49
Norfolk St. 93, Penn State Wilkes-Barre 53
North Carolina 78, UNC-Wilmington 62
Richmond 100, St. Francis (Pa.) 98, OT
SC State 79, Bob Jones 64
SC-Upstate 103, Truett-McConnell 62
VCU 59, North Texas 56
Virginia Tech 74, Coppin St. 42
Midwest
DePaul 70, Fairleigh Dickinson 59
E. Michigan 93, Siena Heights 51
Missouri 71, N. Kentucky 56
South Dakota 72, Pacific 62
Xavier 81, Siena 63
Southwest
Lamar 106, Arlington Baptist 61
Oral Roberts 95, Houston Baptist 81
Far west
Colorado 81, Arizona St. 71
Santa Clara 77, Cal Poly 63
Utah 143, MVSU 49
Utah St. 89, Weber St. 34
