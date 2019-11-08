Basketball clip art

NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 113, Washington 100

Indiana 112, Detroit 106

Orlando 118, Memphis 86

Sacramento 121, Atlanta 109

Minnesota 125, Golden State 119, OT

Toronto 122, New Orleans 104

New York 106, Dallas 102

Utah 103, Milwaukee 100

Denver 100, Philadelphia 97

Brooklyn 119, Portland 115

L.A. Lakers 95, Miami 80

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Baylor 120, Grambling St. 46

Kansas St. 73, Omaha 48

Oklahoma 94, Prairie View A&M 48

Oklahoma St. 74, Lamar 53

USF 64, Texas 57

Big Ten

Michigan 76, Western Michigan 55

Michigan St. 110, Detroit Mercy 52

Missouri Valley

Bradley 74, Oakland 58

Drake 74, South Dakota St. 67

Loyola 78, Vermont 76

Missouri St. 79, Texas A&M-CC 51

Southern Illinois 103, SIU-Edwardsville 67

Northern Sun

Arkansas-Monticello 51, Upper Iowa 41

Central Oklahoma 80, U-Mary 72

Concordia-SP 66, Missouri Western 59

Fort Hays St. 59, Minn. Duluth 51

MSU-Moorhead 58, Central Missouri 56

Neb. Kearney 79, Minn. Crookston 69

Northern St. 71, Rogers St. 64

Sioux Falls 104, Waldorf 39 (exhibition)

Southern Nazarene 77, Minot St. 46

SW Minnesota St. 56, East Central 53

Wayne St. 60, NW Missouri St. 57

American Rivers

Central 68, Grinnell 48

Hope 78, Luther 48

Iowa colleges

Central 68, Grinnell 48

Dordt 80, Haskell Indiana Nations 61

Morningside 100, Graceland 59

Northwestern 98, Presentation 55

Sioux Falls 104, Waldorf 39 (Exhibition)

Iowa community colleges

Iowa Central 64, Cloud County 58

Kansas City 76, Southeastern 56

Kirkwood 77, John Wood 40

Marshalltown 75, Ellsworth 53

NIACC 82, Illinois Central 81

Northeast 64, Iowa Lakes 38

Southeast 78, DMACC 72

East

Binghamton 74, Lafayette 64

Cornell 71, Albany (NY) 51

Harvard 56, California 53

Maine 69, Delaware 56

Marist 89, Boston U. 75

Stony Brook 59, Manhattan 54

Temple 85, Duquesne 72

South

Austin Peay 82, Christian Brothers 62

Coastal Carolina 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 69

ETSU 63, Liberty 62

East Carolina 69, SC-Upstate 48

Louisville 76, Murray St. 40

McNeese St. 116, Centenary (La.) 37

Morgan St. 113, Notre Dame (Md.) 34

Northwestern St. 61, Central Baptist 59

Old Dominion 59, Campbell 44

Tennessee St. 83, Wilberforce 65

UAB 77, South Alabama 61

Vanderbilt 80, Radford 46

W. Kentucky 75, Mercer 62

Wake Forest 106, Coll. of Charleston 50

Midwest

DePaul 98, Miami (Ohio) 79

E. Michigan 95, Olivet 38

Notre Dame 84, Loyola (Md.) 60

W. Illinois 82, Culver-Stockton 75

Southwest

Arkansas 82, New Orleans 52

Oral Roberts 63, Texas State 57

Far west

Air Force 68, NJIT 48

Arizona 65, Santa Clara 52

Boise St. 82, Portland St. 57

Colorado St. 75, N. Colorado 58

Montana St. 77, UC Davis 65

New Mexico 83, N. Arizona 76

North Dakota 78, Grand Canyon 76

Pacific 89, UMKC 60

Saint Mary's (Cal) 64, UC Santa Barbara 43

San Jose St. 84, E. Washington 66

Washington 80, CS Bakersfield 49

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Kansas 94, UNC Greensboro 84

Washington 67, Baylor 64

West Virginia 94, Akron 84

Big Ten

Iowa 87, SIU-Edwardsville 60

Illinois 83, Grand Canyon 71

Merrimack 71, Northwestern 61

Wisconsin 65, Eastern Illinois 52

Missouri Valley

Furman 87, Loyola 63

Southern Illinois 72, UTSA 60

Northern Sun

East Central 89, Wayne St. 76

Minn. Duluth 115, Southern Nazarene 109

Minot St. 78, Harding 65

Missouri Southern St. 71, Winona St. 50

Missouri Western 70, MSU-Moorhead 55

NW Missouri St. 60, Minn. Crookston 52

Sioux Falls 64, Lincoln 63

Southeastern Oklahoma St. 75, Northern St. 64

U-Mary 64, Central Oklahoma 56

Upper Iowa 73, Pittsburg St. 62

Washburn 78, MSU-Mankato 71

American Rivers

Bethany Lutheran 106, Simpson 102

Buena Vista 96, Gustavus Adolphus 73

Case Western Reserve 96, Central 94

Loras 108, Concordia-Chicago 85

Neb. Wesleyan 78, St. John’s 56

Iowa colleges

Briar Cliff 92, Dakota St. 80

Morningside 93, Benedictine 63

Mount Mercy 83, Waldorf 72

Northwestern 107, Ozark Christian 60

Iowa community colleges

Southeastern 82, Missouri St-West Plains 67

Ellsworth 94, Quakerdale 81

Central-Columbus 90, Iowa Central Community 85

Kirkwood 74, Coffeyville 54

NIACC 100, Kansas City 95

Iowa Lakes 93, Northeast 86

East

Army 80, United States Merchant Marine 43

Dartmouth 68, Buffalo 63

Delaware 56, Oakland 53

Drexel 72, Niagara 64

Mass.-Lowell 87, LIU Brooklyn 74

Navy 62, East Carolina 57

Northeastern 84, Harvard 79

Rider 81, Delaware St. 54

Towson 100, Bryn Athyn 31

UConn 89, Sacred Heart 67

Vermont 61, St. Bonaventure 59

William & Mary 79, American U. 70

Yale 94, Oberlin 37

South

Auburn 76, Davidson 66

Campbell 101, Central Penn 47

Coastal Carolina 102, Hampden-Sydney 66

Duke 89, Colorado St. 55

Elon 95, Milligan 54

FIU 101, Ave Maria 59

George Mason 76, Longwood 65

Georgia Southern 109, Reinhardt 55

Grambling St. 147, Ecclesia 52

Jacksonville 83, Johnson (FL) 65

Kentucky 91, E. Kentucky 49

LSU 88, Bowling Green 79

Liberty 66, Radford 60

Marist 58, VMI 56

Memphis 92, Ill.-Chicago 46

Mercer 84, Columbia International 76

Miami 74, FAU 60

Mississippi 71, Arkansas St. 43

Mississippi St. 67, Sam Houston St. 58

NC A&T 63, Charleston Southern 49

Norfolk St. 93, Penn State Wilkes-Barre 53

North Carolina 78, UNC-Wilmington 62

Richmond 100, St. Francis (Pa.) 98, OT

SC State 79, Bob Jones 64

SC-Upstate 103, Truett-McConnell 62

VCU 59, North Texas 56

Virginia Tech 74, Coppin St. 42

Midwest

DePaul 70, Fairleigh Dickinson 59

E. Michigan 93, Siena Heights 51

Missouri 71, N. Kentucky 56

South Dakota 72, Pacific 62

Xavier 81, Siena 63

Southwest

Lamar 106, Arlington Baptist 61

Oral Roberts 95, Houston Baptist 81

Far west

Colorado 81, Arizona St. 71

Santa Clara 77, Cal Poly 63

South Dakota 72, Pacific 62

Utah 143, MVSU 49

Utah St. 89, Weber St. 34

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments