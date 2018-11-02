Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art
NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Clippers 120, Orlando 95

Houston 119, Brooklyn 111

Indiana 107, Chicago 105

Oklahoma City 134, Washington 111

New York 118, Dallas 106

Memphis 110, Utah 100

Toronto 107, Phoenix 98

Minnesota at Golden State, late

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa college

Bethel 105, Waldorf 51

Dordt 90, Valley City St. 70

Friends 76, Briar Cliff 66

Graceland 80, Ottawa 63

Northwestern 89, Mayfield St. 83

St. Ambrose 74, Clarke 66

William Woods 72, Grand View 63

Iowa Community College

Ellsworth 80, Bay College 60

Kirkwood 86, Illinois Central 71

Marshalltown 74, Independence 73

Exhibition

Kansas St. 79, Pittsburg St.39

Illinois 83, Illinois Wesleyan 67

Northwestern 83, McKendree 44

Wisconsin 82, Wis-Oshkosh 70

Michigan 90, Northwood 58

SW Minnesota St. 102, St. Olaf 66

Neb. Wesleyan 79, Doane 66

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa college

Briar Cliff 72, St. Xavier 63, OT

Clarke 91, Cottey College 38

Dordt 71, Valley City St. 59

Graceland 103, Stephens 47

Morningside 100, Olivet Nazarene 88

Mount Mercy 69, St. Ambrose 58

Northwestern 94, Friends 55

William Penn 88, Missouri Baptists 37

Iowa community college

Bay 61, Ellsworth 47

Butler 45, Kirkwood 30

Exhibition

Indiana 78, Northwood 52

Maryland 127, Clarion 41

Southern Illinois 118, Westminster 38

Minn. St.-Moorhead 95, Minn. Morris 44

