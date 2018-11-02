NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Clippers 120, Orlando 95
Houston 119, Brooklyn 111
Indiana 107, Chicago 105
Oklahoma City 134, Washington 111
New York 118, Dallas 106
Memphis 110, Utah 100
Toronto 107, Phoenix 98
Minnesota at Golden State, late
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Iowa college
Bethel 105, Waldorf 51
Dordt 90, Valley City St. 70
Friends 76, Briar Cliff 66
Graceland 80, Ottawa 63
Northwestern 89, Mayfield St. 83
St. Ambrose 74, Clarke 66
William Woods 72, Grand View 63
Iowa Community College
Ellsworth 80, Bay College 60
Kirkwood 86, Illinois Central 71
Marshalltown 74, Independence 73
Exhibition
Kansas St. 79, Pittsburg St.39
Illinois 83, Illinois Wesleyan 67
Northwestern 83, McKendree 44
Wisconsin 82, Wis-Oshkosh 70
Michigan 90, Northwood 58
SW Minnesota St. 102, St. Olaf 66
Neb. Wesleyan 79, Doane 66
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Iowa college
Briar Cliff 72, St. Xavier 63, OT
Clarke 91, Cottey College 38
Dordt 71, Valley City St. 59
Graceland 103, Stephens 47
Morningside 100, Olivet Nazarene 88
Mount Mercy 69, St. Ambrose 58
Northwestern 94, Friends 55
William Penn 88, Missouri Baptists 37
Iowa community college
Bay 61, Ellsworth 47
Butler 45, Kirkwood 30
Exhibition
Indiana 78, Northwood 52
Maryland 127, Clarion 41
Southern Illinois 118, Westminster 38
Minn. St.-Moorhead 95, Minn. Morris 44
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.