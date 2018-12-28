Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art
NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 100, Brooklyn 87

Chicago 101, Washington 92

Indiana 125, Detroit 88

Orlando 116, Toronto 87

Atlanta 123, Minnesota 120, OT

Miami 118, Cleveland 94

New Orleans 114, Dallas 112

Denver 102, San Antonio 99

Oklahoma City 118, Phoenix 102

L.A. Clippers 118, L.A. Lakers 107

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

East

Hofstra 91, Delaware 46

Northeastern 93, Drexel 83

South

East Carolina 77, NC A&T 57

Georgia Tech 87, Kennesaw St. 57

LSU 81, Louisiana-Monroe 69

N. Kentucky 92, IUPUI 77

NC State 97, Loyola (Md.) 64

Towson 77, Elon 60

Virginia Tech 85, Md.-Eastern Shore 40

William & Mary 79, James Madison 74

Midwest

Detroit 78, Youngstown St. 66

Ill.-Chicago 75, Wright St. 72, OT

Kent St. 70, Albany (NY) 68

Marquette 84, Southern U. 41

Nebraska-Omaha 91, Denver 84

Oakland 89, Cleveland St. 77

S. Dakota St. 100, W. Illinois 58

Southwest

Arkansas 76, Austin Peay 65

Texas 76, Texas-Arlington 56

Texas Tech 71, Rio Grande 46

Far west

Air Force 72, UC Riverside 60

Gonzaga 96, North Alabama 51

Loyola Marymount 77, UC Davis 59

Utah St. 84, Eastern Oregon 57

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

East

Delaware 48, Saint Joseph's 39

Hartford 54, CCSU 52

Harvard 80, Rhode Island 47

Maryland 77, Penn St. 61

Rutgers 45, Northwestern 41

South

Charlotte 73, Bethune-Cookman 69

Duke 83, East Carolina 66

Georgia 83, Presbyterian 59

Miami 103, Florida A&M 54

Mississippi 82, North Florida 69

NC A&T 67, FAU 65

North Carolina 85, Howard 63

Tennessee 98, Murray St. 77

Vanderbilt 77, Samford 52

Midwest

Bradley 89, Chicago St. 59

Cleveland St. 64, Oakland 62

Denver 95, Nebraska-Omaha 68

Green Bay 76, Milwaukee 62

Indiana 85, Illinois 83

Minnesota 74, Wisconsin 56

N. Dakota St. 70, Purdue Fort Wayne 54

N. Kentucky 67, Ill.-Chicago 49

Nebraska 70, Michigan 56

Purdue 60, Ohio St. 42

S. Dakota St. 93, W. Illinois 84

Wright St. 78, IUPUI 75

Yale 58, Saint Louis 52

Youngstown St. 85, Detroit 59

Far west

UC Riverside 65, New Mexico St. 64

UCLA 81, Cal Poly 35

