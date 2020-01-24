Friday basketball: NBA scores, college scores, prep scores
Friday basketball: NBA scores, college scores, prep scores

NBA scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 116, Charlotte 103

Boston 109, Orlando 98

Memphis 125, Detroit 112

Toronto 118, New York 112

Oklahoma City 140, Atlanta 111

Denver 113, New Orleans 106

Houston 131, Minnesota 124

L.A. Clippers 122, Miami 117

Sacramento 98, Chicago 81

Phoenix 103, San Antonio 99

Indiana 129, Golden State 118

College women

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Bradley 61, Northern Iowa 47

Drake 69, Illinois St. 67

Missouri St. 76, Indiana St. 55

Southern Illinois 70, Evansville 57

Valparaiso 66, Loyola 64

Northern Sun

Augustana 86, Concordia-St. Paul 73

Minot St. 72, Bemidji St. 65

MSU-Mankato 79, Wayne St. 69

MSU-Moorhead 56, Minn.-Duluth 51

St. Cloud St. 68, Northern St. 60

Sioux Falls, 86, Upper Iowa 43

U-Mary 77, Minn.-Crookston 73

Winona St. 74, SW Minnesota St. 58

Iowa colleges

Dakota St. 84, Waldorf 58

Faith Baptist 74, Ecclesia 59

East

Butler 50, Providence 47

Towson 81, Northeastern 68

South

Drexel 55, Elon 53

James Madison 92, Hofstra 50

William & Mary 68, Delaware 58

Midwest

Cleveland St. 58, Milwaukee 49

Creighton 62, Xavier 55

DePaul 85, Villanova 69

Denver 91, North Dakota 81

Green Bay 70, Youngstown St. 63

Marquette 73, Georgetown 51

S. Dakota St. 60, N. Dakota St. 52

South Dakota 79, Purdue Fort Wayne 25

W. Illinois 83, Omaha 69

Far west

Arizona 59, Arizona St. 53

Oregon 76, Oregon St. 64

Southern Cal 74, Washington St. 63

Stanford 76, Colorado 68

UCLA 85, Washington 80

Utah 73, California 61

College men

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Big Ten

Purdue 70, Wisconsin 51

Northern Sun

Augustana 81, Concordia-St. Paul 54

Minn.-Crookston 71, U-Mary 68

Minn.-Duluth 77, MSU-Moorhead 70

Minot St. 74, Bemidji St. 67

Northern St. 88, St. Cloud St. 71

Upper Iowa 68, Sioux Falls 60

Wayne St. 73, MSU-Mankato 71

Winona St. 63, SW Minnesota St. 55

Iowa colleges

Ecclesia 90, Faith Baptist 81

Waldorf 78, Dakota St. 75

East

Iona 69, Canisius 66

Kent St. 70, Buffalo 66

Monmouth (NJ) 82, Niagara 71

Quinnipiac 81, Fairfield 67

Rider 70, St. Peter's 66

Siena 70, Marist 57

Yale 73, Brown 62

Midwest

Butler 89, Marquette 85, OT

Wright St. 95, N. Kentucky 63

Prep girls

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 69, Waterloo East 9

Waterloo West 64, Linn-Mar 46

Waterloo Christian 44, Don Bosco 23

Wapsie Valley at Waterloo Columbus, ppd. to Feb. 10

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Falls 69, Waterloo East 9

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 55, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 44

Cedar Rapids Prairie 59, Cedar Rapids Washington 28

Iowa City High 65, Cedar Rapids Xavier 64

Dubuque Senior 43, Western Dubuque 34

Dubuque Hempsted 44, Dubuque Wahlert 34

Iowa City West 63, Iowa City Liberty 44

Waterloo West 64, Linn-Mar 46

State

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 63, Audubon 61, OT

Algona 51, Humboldt 40

Ames 44, Ankeny Centennial 43

Assumption, Davenport 68, Davenport West 30

B-G-M 69, H-L-V 35

Ballard 58, ADM 34

Marquette Catholic 53, Midland 33

Benton Community 45, Williamsburg 26

Bishop Garrigan 73, Eagle Grove 31

Bondurant Farrar 73, Carroll 52

Boyden-Hull 57, George-Little Rock 42

Boyer Valley 43, Glidden-Ralston 32

Burlington Notre Dame 44, Holy Trinity 33

CAM, Anita 57, Ar-We-Va, Westside 50

Carlisle 74, Perry 29

Central Elkader 61, Postville 32

Central Lee 56, WACO 40

Central Lyon 44, West Lyon 40

Central Springs 26, Nashua-Plainfield 25

Cherokee 86, Storm Lake 50

Clear Creek-Amana 68, Independence 27

Colo-NESCO 40, GMG 11

Council Bluffs Lincoln 43, LeMars 26

Creston 56, Kuemper Catholic 39

Dallas Center-Grimes 52, Newton 35

Davenport North 62, Davenport Central 48

Denison-Schleswig 57, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54

Denver 64, Union Community 52

Des Moines Christian 59, Pleasantville 41

Des Moines Hoover 42, Des Moines Lincoln 29

Des Moines Roosevelt 51, Des Moines East 38

Diagonal 36, Murray 35

Dike-New Hartford 68, Hudson 42

Dowling Catholic 75, Johnston 57

East Buchanan 59, Maquoketa Valley 37

East Sac County 45, Alta-Aurelia 38

Easton Valley 56, Cedar Valley Christian 23

Emmetsburg 49, PAC-LM 41

Forest City 58, North Iowa 15

Fort Dodge 57, Marshalltown 26

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Belmond-Klemme 44

Gilbert 61, Nevada 31

Glenwood 95, Red Oak 67

Grundy Center 46, BCLUW 32

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 34

Harlan 69, Clarinda 26

Hinton 67, Trinity Christian 32

IKM-Manning 72, Tri-Center, Neola 34

Indianola 47, Norwalk 36

Iowa Valley 50, Belle Plaine 25

Kingsley-Pierson 68, West Monona 61

Lawton-Bronson 53, River Valley 25

Lenox 45, Southeast Warren 41, OT

Lewis Central 73, Shenandoah 30

Logan-Magnolia 44, Treynor 35

MFL-Mar-Mac 52, Turkey Valley 36

Maquoketa 62, Dyersville Beckman 46

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 47, Akron-Westfield 46

Marion 80, West Delaware 29

Missouri Valley 42, Riverside, Oakland 39

Mount Ayr 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 47

Muscatine 49, Clinton 14

Newell-Fonda 100, Southeast Valley 30

Nodaway Valley 71, Central Decatur 52

North Cedar 67, West Liberty 25

North Fayette Valley 60, West Central 25

North Linn 76, Starmont 9

North Scott 55, Pleasant Valley 45

Okoboji, Milford 75, Rock Valley 49

Osage 67, Lake Mills 30

Paton-Churdan 53, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Rockford 40, Northwood-Kensett 34

Ruthven-Ayrshire 53, West Bend-Mallard 44

Saint Ansgar 75, North Butler26

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, Sioux City West 47

Sheldon 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 46

Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, Sioux Center 57

Sioux City East 49, Council Bluffs Jefferson 41

Solon 44, Mount Vernon 34

South Winneshiek 44, Clayton Ridge 41

Southeast Polk 78, Mason City 62

Springville 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 20

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 41, Manson Northwest Webster 30

Stanton 38, Sidney 21

Unity Christian 49, Spirit Lake 42

Urbandale 59, Ankeny 57

Van Meter 46, Earlham 24

Wapello 68, Highland 47

Washington 50, Mount Pleasant 47, OT

Waukee 38, Valley, West Des Moines 32

Webster City 39, St. Edmond 15

West Fork 52, Mason City Newman 48

West Hancock 55, North Union 35

West Marshall 55, AGWSR 44

West Sioux 51, South O'Brien 33

Western Christian 48, Spencer 30

Westwood\ 64, MVAO-CO-U 31

Winfield-Mount Union 59, Columbus Community 16

Winterset 55, Boone 48

Woodbury Central, Moville 49, Ridge View 42

Woodward-Granger 50, Ogden 35

Thursday

DUNKERTON 44, RICEVILLE 37

RICEVILLE (9-5, 5-2) — Madison Mauer 6, Josie Gansen 4, Brynn Hemann 6, O’Malley Fair 7, Joy Beran 4, Abby Retterath 10.

DUNKERTON (8-7, 5-2) — Bethany Christians 9, Ashlynn Shimp 9, Kayla Rathe 15, Maeson Wolff 5, Bailey VanLengen 2, Lily Fettkether 4.

WAVERLY-S.R. 46, DECORAH 18

DECORAH (9-6, 3-5) -- Ambria Pipho 5, Abigail Milburn 3, Amanda Kuehner 6, Emma Nierengarten 4.

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK (11-2, 8-0) -- Trinidee Moore 4, Britney Young 8, Sasha Wilson 7, Kenzie Roling 7, Abbie Draper 10, Mary Smith 1, Annika Behrends 7, Emma Seward 2.

Prep boys

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 68, Waterloo, East 40

Waterloo West 43, Linn-Mar 41

Don Bosco 49, Waterloo Christian 43

Wapsie Valley at Columbus, ppd. to Feb 10

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Falls 68, Waterloo, East 40

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 76, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 74

Cedar Rapids Prairie 70, Cedar Rapids Washington 65, OT

Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Iowa City High 38

Dubuque Hempstead 72, Dubuque Wahlert 65

Dubuque Senior 57, Western Dubuque 49

Iowa City West 49, Iowa City Liberty 30

Waterloo West 43, Linn-Mar 41

State

A-H-S-T-W 60, Audubon 53

ADM, Adel 72, Ballard 52

Ankeny 65, Urbandale 63

Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 29

Assumption Davenport 64, Davenport West 52

Atlantic 52, Saydel 49

B-G-M 71, H-L-V, Victor 46

Belle Plaine 52, Iowa Valley 32

Bishop Garrigan 87, Eagle Grove 27

Bishop Heelan 72, Sioux City North 55

Boyden-Hull 79, George-Little Rock 41

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 72, Glidden-Ralston 33

Burlington Notre Dame 62, Holy Trinity 49

CAM, Anita 55, Ar-We-Va, Westside 48

Carlisle 67, Perry 35

Carroll 65, Bondurant Farrar 50

Central Decatur 54, Nodaway Valley 48

Charles City 65, Crestwood 64

Cherokee 58, Storm Lake 55

Clear Creek-Amana 74, Independence 46

Clear Lake 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 27

Columbus Community 64, Winfield-Mount Union 61

Coon Rapids-Bayard 64, Paton-Churdan 58

Council Bluffs Lincoln 58, LeMars 48

Creston 56, Kuemper Catholic 39

Davenport Central 57, Davenport North 49

Denison-Schleswig 62, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53

Denver 41, Union Community 36

Des Moines Christian 60, Pleasantville 46

Des Moines Lincoln 63, Des Moines Hoover 47

Des Moines Roosevelt 73, Des Moines East 45

Dike-New Hartford 50, Hudson 38

East Sac County 63, Alta-Aurelia 46

Easton Valley 94, Cedar Valley Christian 41

Emmetsburg 75, PAC-LM 64

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52, Woodbine 50

Forest City 69, North Iowa 43

G-T/R-A 58, West-Bend Mallard 38

GMG 54, Colo-NESCO 36

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51, Belmond-Klemme 43

Gehlen Catholic 64, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 42

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, East Marshall 44

Glenwood 71, Red Oak 41

Grundy Center 62, BCLUW 38

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 77, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61

Harlan 78, Clarinda 60

Highland, Riverside 54, Wapello 43

Hinton 63, Trinity Christian 55

Humboldt 57, Algona 48

Johnston 60, Dowling Catholic 55

Kingsley-Pierson 49, West Monona 47

Lake Mills 51, Osage 48

Lawton-Bronson 50, River Valley 45

Lenox 51, Southeast Warren 50

Lewis Central 88, Shenandoah 50

MFL-Mar-Mac 59, Turkey Valley 55

MOC-Floyd Valley 73, Sheldon 58

Madrid 74, Nevada 72

Maquoketa 62, Dyersville Beckman, 46

Maquoketa Valley 48, East Buchanan 45

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 76, Akron-Westfield 56

Marion 58, West Delaware 44

Marshalltown 61, Fort Dodge 40

Martensdale-St. Marys 62, Mount Ayr 45

Midland 50, Bellevue Marquette 47

Mount Vernon 70, Solon 68

Murray 58, Diagonal 49

Muscatine 62, Clinton 50

Nashua-Plainfield 59, Central Springs 42

Newell-Fonda 62, Southeast Valley 61

Newton 48, Dallas Center-Grimes 47

North Cedar, Stanwood 67, West Liberty 25

North Fayette Valley 53, West Central 37

North Linn 100, Starmont 35

North Scott 42, Pleasant Valley 25

Norwalk 70, Indianola 60

Okoboji, Milford 66, Rock Valley 61

PCM, Monroe 67, South Hamilton 54

Postville 54, Central Elkader 28

Ridge View 51, Woodbury Central 33

Riverside, Oakland 42, Missouri Valley 35

Rockford 67, Northwood-Kensett 23

Roland-Story 39, South Hardin 38

Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, West Bend-Mallard 38

Saint Ansgar 67, North Butler 56

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Sioux City West 50

Sioux Center 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39

Sioux City East 74, Council Bluffs Jefferson 40

South Central Calhoun 57, Sioux Central 50

South Winneshiek 69, Clayton Ridge 42

Southeast Polk 63, Mason City 52

Springville 73, Edgewood-Colesburg 32

Treynor 64, Logan-Magnolia 40

Tri-Center 55, IKM-Manning 29

Unity Christian 68, Spirit Lake 65

Van Meter 64, Earlham 38

WACO 63, Central Lee 47

Washington 55, Mount Pleasant 54

Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Decorah 46

Webster City 67, St. Edmond 58, 2OT

West Fork 74, Mason City Newman 61

West Hancock 65, North Union 47

West Lyon 57, Central Lyon 47

West Marshall 49, AGWSR 45

West Sioux 83, South O'Brien 65

Western Christian 77, Spencer 31

Williamsburg 52, Benton Community 49

Winterset 75, Boone 59

Woodward Academy 52, Greene County 47

Woodward-Granger 52, Ogden 34

Thursday

DUNKERTON 51, RICEVILLE 31

RICEVILLE (5-8, 2-5) — Isaac Kuhn 3, Theo Klaes 2, Brody Koenigs 8, Tanner Swenson 9, Charlie Ring 2, Sullivan Fair 7.

DUNKERTON (7-7, 4-3) — Jake Kennedy 9, Brody Rygel 4, Jacob Brandt 7, Preston Gillespie 2, Casey Gardner 6, Kaden Behrens 2, Riley Tisue 11, Kyler Rich 10.

