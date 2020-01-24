Friday basketball: NBA scores, college scores, prep scores

NBA scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 116, Charlotte 103
Boston 109, Orlando 98
Memphis 125, Detroit 112
Toronto 118, New York 112
Oklahoma City 140, Atlanta 111
Denver 113, New Orleans 106
Houston 131, Minnesota 124
L.A. Clippers 122, Miami 117
Sacramento 98, Chicago 81
Phoenix 103, San Antonio 99
Indiana 129, Golden State 118
College women
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Bradley 61, Northern Iowa 47
Drake 69, Illinois St. 67
Missouri St. 76, Indiana St. 55
Southern Illinois 70, Evansville 57
Valparaiso 66, Loyola 64
Northern Sun
Augustana 86, Concordia-St. Paul 73
Minot St. 72, Bemidji St. 65
MSU-Mankato 79, Wayne St. 69
MSU-Moorhead 56, Minn.-Duluth 51
St. Cloud St. 68, Northern St. 60
Sioux Falls, 86, Upper Iowa 43
U-Mary 77, Minn.-Crookston 73
Winona St. 74, SW Minnesota St. 58
Iowa colleges
Dakota St. 84, Waldorf 58
Faith Baptist 74, Ecclesia 59
East
Butler 50, Providence 47
Towson 81, Northeastern 68
South
Drexel 55, Elon 53
James Madison 92, Hofstra 50
William & Mary 68, Delaware 58
Midwest
Cleveland St. 58, Milwaukee 49
Creighton 62, Xavier 55
DePaul 85, Villanova 69
Denver 91, North Dakota 81
Green Bay 70, Youngstown St. 63
Marquette 73, Georgetown 51
S. Dakota St. 60, N. Dakota St. 52
South Dakota 79, Purdue Fort Wayne 25
W. Illinois 83, Omaha 69
Far west
Arizona 59, Arizona St. 53
Oregon 76, Oregon St. 64
Southern Cal 74, Washington St. 63
Stanford 76, Colorado 68
UCLA 85, Washington 80
Utah 73, California 61
College men
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Big Ten
Purdue 70, Wisconsin 51
Northern Sun
Augustana 81, Concordia-St. Paul 54
Minn.-Crookston 71, U-Mary 68
Minn.-Duluth 77, MSU-Moorhead 70
Minot St. 74, Bemidji St. 67
Northern St. 88, St. Cloud St. 71
Upper Iowa 68, Sioux Falls 60
Wayne St. 73, MSU-Mankato 71
Winona St. 63, SW Minnesota St. 55
Iowa colleges
Ecclesia 90, Faith Baptist 81
Waldorf 78, Dakota St. 75
East
Iona 69, Canisius 66
Kent St. 70, Buffalo 66
Monmouth (NJ) 82, Niagara 71
Quinnipiac 81, Fairfield 67
Rider 70, St. Peter's 66
Siena 70, Marist 57
Yale 73, Brown 62
Midwest
Butler 89, Marquette 85, OT
Wright St. 95, N. Kentucky 63
Prep girls
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 69, Waterloo East 9
Waterloo West 64, Linn-Mar 46
Waterloo Christian 44, Don Bosco 23
Wapsie Valley at Waterloo Columbus, ppd. to Feb. 10
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Falls 69, Waterloo East 9
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 55, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 44
Cedar Rapids Prairie 59, Cedar Rapids Washington 28
Iowa City High 65, Cedar Rapids Xavier 64
Dubuque Senior 43, Western Dubuque 34
Dubuque Hempsted 44, Dubuque Wahlert 34
Iowa City West 63, Iowa City Liberty 44
Waterloo West 64, Linn-Mar 46
State
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 63, Audubon 61, OT
Algona 51, Humboldt 40
Ames 44, Ankeny Centennial 43
Assumption, Davenport 68, Davenport West 30
B-G-M 69, H-L-V 35
Ballard 58, ADM 34
Marquette Catholic 53, Midland 33
Benton Community 45, Williamsburg 26
Bishop Garrigan 73, Eagle Grove 31
Bondurant Farrar 73, Carroll 52
Boyden-Hull 57, George-Little Rock 42
Boyer Valley 43, Glidden-Ralston 32
Burlington Notre Dame 44, Holy Trinity 33
CAM, Anita 57, Ar-We-Va, Westside 50
Carlisle 74, Perry 29
Central Elkader 61, Postville 32
Central Lee 56, WACO 40
Central Lyon 44, West Lyon 40
Central Springs 26, Nashua-Plainfield 25
Cherokee 86, Storm Lake 50
Clear Creek-Amana 68, Independence 27
Colo-NESCO 40, GMG 11
Council Bluffs Lincoln 43, LeMars 26
Creston 56, Kuemper Catholic 39
Dallas Center-Grimes 52, Newton 35
Davenport North 62, Davenport Central 48
Denison-Schleswig 57, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54
Denver 64, Union Community 52
Des Moines Christian 59, Pleasantville 41
Des Moines Hoover 42, Des Moines Lincoln 29
Des Moines Roosevelt 51, Des Moines East 38
Diagonal 36, Murray 35
Dike-New Hartford 68, Hudson 42
Dowling Catholic 75, Johnston 57
East Buchanan 59, Maquoketa Valley 37
East Sac County 45, Alta-Aurelia 38
Easton Valley 56, Cedar Valley Christian 23
Emmetsburg 49, PAC-LM 41
Forest City 58, North Iowa 15
Fort Dodge 57, Marshalltown 26
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Belmond-Klemme 44
Gilbert 61, Nevada 31
Glenwood 95, Red Oak 67
Grundy Center 46, BCLUW 32
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 34
Harlan 69, Clarinda 26
Hinton 67, Trinity Christian 32
IKM-Manning 72, Tri-Center, Neola 34
Indianola 47, Norwalk 36
Iowa Valley 50, Belle Plaine 25
Kingsley-Pierson 68, West Monona 61
Lawton-Bronson 53, River Valley 25
Lenox 45, Southeast Warren 41, OT
Lewis Central 73, Shenandoah 30
Logan-Magnolia 44, Treynor 35
MFL-Mar-Mac 52, Turkey Valley 36
Maquoketa 62, Dyersville Beckman 46
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 47, Akron-Westfield 46
Marion 80, West Delaware 29
Missouri Valley 42, Riverside, Oakland 39
Mount Ayr 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 47
Muscatine 49, Clinton 14
Newell-Fonda 100, Southeast Valley 30
Nodaway Valley 71, Central Decatur 52
North Cedar 67, West Liberty 25
North Fayette Valley 60, West Central 25
North Linn 76, Starmont 9
North Scott 55, Pleasant Valley 45
Okoboji, Milford 75, Rock Valley 49
Osage 67, Lake Mills 30
Paton-Churdan 53, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Rockford 40, Northwood-Kensett 34
Ruthven-Ayrshire 53, West Bend-Mallard 44
Saint Ansgar 75, North Butler26
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, Sioux City West 47
Sheldon 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 46
Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, Sioux Center 57
Sioux City East 49, Council Bluffs Jefferson 41
Solon 44, Mount Vernon 34
South Winneshiek 44, Clayton Ridge 41
Southeast Polk 78, Mason City 62
Springville 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 20
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 41, Manson Northwest Webster 30
Stanton 38, Sidney 21
Unity Christian 49, Spirit Lake 42
Urbandale 59, Ankeny 57
Van Meter 46, Earlham 24
Wapello 68, Highland 47
Washington 50, Mount Pleasant 47, OT
Waukee 38, Valley, West Des Moines 32
Webster City 39, St. Edmond 15
West Fork 52, Mason City Newman 48
West Hancock 55, North Union 35
West Marshall 55, AGWSR 44
West Sioux 51, South O'Brien 33
Western Christian 48, Spencer 30
Westwood\ 64, MVAO-CO-U 31
Winfield-Mount Union 59, Columbus Community 16
Winterset 55, Boone 48
Woodbury Central, Moville 49, Ridge View 42
Woodward-Granger 50, Ogden 35
Thursday
DUNKERTON 44, RICEVILLE 37
RICEVILLE (9-5, 5-2) — Madison Mauer 6, Josie Gansen 4, Brynn Hemann 6, O’Malley Fair 7, Joy Beran 4, Abby Retterath 10.
DUNKERTON (8-7, 5-2) — Bethany Christians 9, Ashlynn Shimp 9, Kayla Rathe 15, Maeson Wolff 5, Bailey VanLengen 2, Lily Fettkether 4.
WAVERLY-S.R. 46, DECORAH 18
DECORAH (9-6, 3-5) -- Ambria Pipho 5, Abigail Milburn 3, Amanda Kuehner 6, Emma Nierengarten 4.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK (11-2, 8-0) -- Trinidee Moore 4, Britney Young 8, Sasha Wilson 7, Kenzie Roling 7, Abbie Draper 10, Mary Smith 1, Annika Behrends 7, Emma Seward 2.
Prep boys
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 68, Waterloo, East 40
Waterloo West 43, Linn-Mar 41
Don Bosco 49, Waterloo Christian 43
Wapsie Valley at Columbus, ppd. to Feb 10
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Falls 68, Waterloo, East 40
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 76, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 74
Cedar Rapids Prairie 70, Cedar Rapids Washington 65, OT
Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Iowa City High 38
Dubuque Hempstead 72, Dubuque Wahlert 65
Dubuque Senior 57, Western Dubuque 49
Iowa City West 49, Iowa City Liberty 30
Waterloo West 43, Linn-Mar 41
State
A-H-S-T-W 60, Audubon 53
ADM, Adel 72, Ballard 52
Ankeny 65, Urbandale 63
Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 29
Assumption Davenport 64, Davenport West 52
Atlantic 52, Saydel 49
B-G-M 71, H-L-V, Victor 46
Belle Plaine 52, Iowa Valley 32
Bishop Garrigan 87, Eagle Grove 27
Bishop Heelan 72, Sioux City North 55
Boyden-Hull 79, George-Little Rock 41
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 72, Glidden-Ralston 33
Burlington Notre Dame 62, Holy Trinity 49
CAM, Anita 55, Ar-We-Va, Westside 48
Carlisle 67, Perry 35
Carroll 65, Bondurant Farrar 50
Central Decatur 54, Nodaway Valley 48
Charles City 65, Crestwood 64
Cherokee 58, Storm Lake 55
Clear Creek-Amana 74, Independence 46
Clear Lake 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 27
Columbus Community 64, Winfield-Mount Union 61
Coon Rapids-Bayard 64, Paton-Churdan 58
Council Bluffs Lincoln 58, LeMars 48
Creston 56, Kuemper Catholic 39
Davenport Central 57, Davenport North 49
Denison-Schleswig 62, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53
Denver 41, Union Community 36
Des Moines Christian 60, Pleasantville 46
Des Moines Lincoln 63, Des Moines Hoover 47
Des Moines Roosevelt 73, Des Moines East 45
Dike-New Hartford 50, Hudson 38
East Sac County 63, Alta-Aurelia 46
Easton Valley 94, Cedar Valley Christian 41
Emmetsburg 75, PAC-LM 64
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52, Woodbine 50
Forest City 69, North Iowa 43
G-T/R-A 58, West-Bend Mallard 38
GMG 54, Colo-NESCO 36
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51, Belmond-Klemme 43
Gehlen Catholic 64, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 42
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, East Marshall 44
Glenwood 71, Red Oak 41
Grundy Center 62, BCLUW 38
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 77, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61
Harlan 78, Clarinda 60
Highland, Riverside 54, Wapello 43
Hinton 63, Trinity Christian 55
Humboldt 57, Algona 48
Johnston 60, Dowling Catholic 55
Kingsley-Pierson 49, West Monona 47
Lake Mills 51, Osage 48
Lawton-Bronson 50, River Valley 45
Lenox 51, Southeast Warren 50
Lewis Central 88, Shenandoah 50
MFL-Mar-Mac 59, Turkey Valley 55
MOC-Floyd Valley 73, Sheldon 58
Madrid 74, Nevada 72
Maquoketa 62, Dyersville Beckman, 46
Maquoketa Valley 48, East Buchanan 45
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 76, Akron-Westfield 56
Marion 58, West Delaware 44
Marshalltown 61, Fort Dodge 40
Martensdale-St. Marys 62, Mount Ayr 45
Midland 50, Bellevue Marquette 47
Mount Vernon 70, Solon 68
Murray 58, Diagonal 49
Muscatine 62, Clinton 50
Nashua-Plainfield 59, Central Springs 42
Newell-Fonda 62, Southeast Valley 61
Newton 48, Dallas Center-Grimes 47
North Cedar, Stanwood 67, West Liberty 25
North Fayette Valley 53, West Central 37
North Linn 100, Starmont 35
North Scott 42, Pleasant Valley 25
Norwalk 70, Indianola 60
Okoboji, Milford 66, Rock Valley 61
PCM, Monroe 67, South Hamilton 54
Postville 54, Central Elkader 28
Ridge View 51, Woodbury Central 33
Riverside, Oakland 42, Missouri Valley 35
Rockford 67, Northwood-Kensett 23
Roland-Story 39, South Hardin 38
Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, West Bend-Mallard 38
Saint Ansgar 67, North Butler 56
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Sioux City West 50
Sioux Center 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39
Sioux City East 74, Council Bluffs Jefferson 40
South Central Calhoun 57, Sioux Central 50
South Winneshiek 69, Clayton Ridge 42
Southeast Polk 63, Mason City 52
Springville 73, Edgewood-Colesburg 32
Treynor 64, Logan-Magnolia 40
Tri-Center 55, IKM-Manning 29
Unity Christian 68, Spirit Lake 65
Van Meter 64, Earlham 38
WACO 63, Central Lee 47
Washington 55, Mount Pleasant 54
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Decorah 46
Webster City 67, St. Edmond 58, 2OT
West Fork 74, Mason City Newman 61
West Hancock 65, North Union 47
West Lyon 57, Central Lyon 47
West Marshall 49, AGWSR 45
West Sioux 83, South O'Brien 65
Western Christian 77, Spencer 31
Williamsburg 52, Benton Community 49
Winterset 75, Boone 59
Woodward Academy 52, Greene County 47
Woodward-Granger 52, Ogden 34
Thursday
DUNKERTON 51, RICEVILLE 31
RICEVILLE (5-8, 2-5) — Isaac Kuhn 3, Theo Klaes 2, Brody Koenigs 8, Tanner Swenson 9, Charlie Ring 2, Sullivan Fair 7.
DUNKERTON (7-7, 4-3) — Jake Kennedy 9, Brody Rygel 4, Jacob Brandt 7, Preston Gillespie 2, Casey Gardner 6, Kaden Behrens 2, Riley Tisue 11, Kyler Rich 10.