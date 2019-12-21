NBA scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 114, Memphis 107
Indiana 119, Sacramento 105
Boston 114, Detroit 93
Toronto 122, Washington 118
Dallas 117, Philadelphia 98
Miami 129, New York 114
Oklahoma City 126, Phoenix 108
Denver 109, Minnesota 100
Portland 118, Orlando 103
Golden State 106, New Orleans 102
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Oklahoma St. 78, Oral Roberts 44
Texas Tech 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 55
Big Ten
Illinois 58, Missouri 51
Northwestern 64, East Carolina 45
Syracuse 77, Michigan St. 63
Wisconsin 68, Prairie View 42
Missouri Valley
DePaul 83, Loyola 76
Gonzaga 64, Missouri St. 52
Liberty 75, Bradley 63
American Rivers
Wis.-Stout 78, Dubuque 61
Loras 72, Colby-Sawyer (NH) 42
Luther 113, Martin Luther 48
Simpson 95, Aurora (Ill.) 53
Wartburg 91, St. Mary's (Minn.) 54
East
Boston College 109, Delaware St. 69
Bryant 68, Albany (NY) 55
Duquesne 75, Kennesaw St. 72
James Madison 69, George Washington 50
Loyola (Md.) 64, Monmouth (NJ) 48
Penn 53, Drexel 49
Seton Hall 74, Lafayette 50
St. John's 71, Fairfield 69
South
Alabama 85, Radford 51
Alabama A&M 77, Florida A&M 53
Appalachian St. 74, Canisius 57
Austin Peay 58, FIU 56
Bethune-Cookman 59, Stetson 55
Binghamton 88, Grambling St. 67
Coll. of Charleston 79, Charleston Southern 70
Colorado 77, UAB 69
ETSU 65, South Alabama 60
Florida 67, Xavier 64
Furman 69, FAU 63
Gardner-Webb 65, Mercer 62
Georgia Southern 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 47
Jacksonville 55, Jacksonville St. 40
Louisiana-Lafayette 53, Mississippi 42
Memphis 91, MVSU 54
Miami 75, UNC-Asheville 46
Mount St. Mary's 75, Richmond 67
N. Kentucky 80, Wofford 72
NC A&T 82, Clemson 74
North Carolina 85, UNC-Wilmington 45
Old Dominion 75, Hampton 38
Saint Joseph's 63, Harvard 39
Samford 84, Murray St. 56
St. Bonaventure 57, Wright St. 56
Texas A&M 60, Georgia Tech 48
Texas Southern 72, Tulane 62
Troy 71, Kent St. 64
UCF 67, Saint Mary's (Cal) 58
Virginia Tech 54, Rice 45
Wake Forest 78, Dayton 59
Washington St. 69, Southern U. 54
William & Mary 65, Norfolk St. 56
Midwest
Cleveland St. 95, Lake Erie 49
IUPUI 72, E. Kentucky 42
Princeton 66, Saint Louis 50
UMKC 66, E. Washington 55
Wichita St. 66, Montana St. 64
Youngstown St. 92, Muskingum 46
Southwest
North Texas 63, Louisiana-Monroe 51
UTSA 80, Texas Wesleyan 78
Far west
Arizona St. 70, Creighton 55
Ball St. 70, New Mexico 57
Long Beach St. 69, Rio Grande 65
Montana 70, Montana State-Billings 53
Oregon St. 65, BYU 34
Providence 48, Loyola Marymount 45
Seattle 72, Cal Poly 49
Southern Cal 50, Nevada 47
Toledo 66, Pacific 65
Utah 75, Weber St. 46
Virginia 63, UNLV 55
Washington 73, San Francisco 54
Washington St. 69, Southern U. 54
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Penn St. 87, CCSU 58
American Rivers
Concordia (Wis.) 91, Coe 76
Dubuque 84, Wis.-Stout 76
Iowa colleges
Northwestern 93, Bethesda 64
Iowa community college
Southwestern 79, Metropolitan 69
East
Birmingham-Southern 84, St. Mary's (Md.) 82
Drexel 72, Quinnipiac 63
James Madison 75, Fordham 69
Navy 59, Mount St. Mary's 48
Pittsburgh 79, Binghamton 53
UMass 74, Maine 53
Vermont 86, Lipscomb 63
South
Akron 62, Tulane 61
Alcorn St. 122, Ecclesia 71
Clemson 68, Jacksonville 39
Florida Southern 81, Northwood (Mich.) 70
Furman 64, Mercer 62
Georgia 87, SMU 85, 2 OTs
Liberty 66, Towson 54
Norfolk St. 72, Bowling Green 67, OT
Midwest
Alma 82, Beloit 72
Marquette 82, North Dakota St. 68
N. Colorado 87, South Dakota 68
NW Missouri St. 81, Truman St. 66
UIC 76, UC Irvine 67
Southwest
Centenary 82, Austin 73
Far west
Fresno St. 95, IUPUI 64
Regis 71, Colorado Christian 66
Santa Clara 100, MVSU 71
St. John's (Minn.) 69, Linfield 62
Wis.-La Crosse 89, Willamette 60
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 32
Baxter 50, Waterloo Christian 24
Jesup 33, Waterloo Columbus 28
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 74, Cedar Rapids Washington 65
Dubuque Hempstead 48, Dubuque Senior 27
Cedar Rapids Prairie 71, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 29
Dubuque Wahlert 46, Western Dubuque 37
Iowa City High 87, Iowa City Liberty 31
Iowa City West 56, Linn-Mar 48
State
AGWSR,40, South Hardin 19
Alburnett 46, Central City 42
Algona 47, Iowa Falls-Alden 25
Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 32
Ar-We-Va 62, Glidden-Ralston 47
B-G-M 48, Belle Plaine 44
BCLUW 54, East Marshall 21
Ballard 41, Bondurant Farrar 32
Bellevue 57, West Branch 35
Marquette Catholic 69, Lisbon 36
Bettendorf 48, Clinton 26
Bishop Garrigan 73, North Union 57
Bishop Heelan 50, Council Bluffs Jefferson 29
Boyer Valley 25, Coon Rapids-Bayard 21
Camanche 42, Durant-Bennett 40
Carlisle 66, Boone 56, OT
Carroll 64, Winterset 48
Cascade 77, Mid-Prairie 34
Cedar Bluffs, Neb. 53, Whiting 50
Center Point-Urbana 60, Clear Creek-Amana 46
Centerville 69, Clarke 24
Central DeWitt 52, Mount Vernon 22
Central Lyon 57, Sheldon 41
Central Springs 29, Rockford 24
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Humboldt 42
Clear Lake 77, St. Edmond 18
Colo-NESCO 60, Clarksville 56, OT
Council Bluffs Lincoln 56, Sioux City West 35
Crestwood 81, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Minn. 44
Davenport, North 35, Muscatine 34
Davis County 48, Albia 34
Denison-Schleswig 54, Clarinda 23
Des Moines Christian 69, Pleasantville 50
Des Moines Hoover 64, Des Moines Lincoln 35
Des Moines North 40, Ottumwa 31
Dike-New Hartford 54, Aplington-Parkersburg 26
East Mills 52, Griswold 30
East Sac County 44, Ruthven-Ayrshire 32
Emmetsburg 67, South Central Calhoun 37
English Valleys 49, Colfax-Mingo 35
Estherville Lincoln Central 63, Spirit Lake 49
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 82, West Harrison 22
Fairfield 74, Burlington 12
Fort Dodge 56, Marshalltown 37
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Lake Mills 44
Gilbert 49, South Hamilton, Jewell 15
Glenwood 71, Creston 53
Grinnell 74, Dallas Center-Grimes 63
Grundy Center 56, West Marshall 54, OT
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58, Webster City 44
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, St. Mary's, Remsen 30
Highland 68, Columbus Community 32
Hinton 71, Harris-Lake Park 19
Holy Trinity 42, WACO 25
Hudson 51, Denver 48
IKM-Manning 37, Treynor 32
Indianola 55, Pella Christian 29
Johnston 72, Dowling Catholic 70
Keokuk 52, Fort Madison 28
Knoxville 66, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 39
Lamoni 50, Diagonal 28
Lewis Central 57, Atlantic 40
Lynnville-Sully 54, Keota 18
MFL MarMac 51, Kee 41
Maquoketa Valley 39, East Buchanan 35
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 50, West Sioux 38
Marion 72, Maquoketa 60
Melcher-Dallas 47, Twin Cedars 43
Monticello 45, Tipton 35
Moravia 61, Seymour 51
Mount Pleasant 36, Washington 32
Murray 48, Moulton-Udell 41
Nevada 57, PCM, Monroe 46
New Hampton 49, Decorah 39
Newell-Fonda 80, Manson Northwest Webster 23
Mason City Newman 68, Northwood-Kensett 36
Newton 62, Oskaloosa 31
North Fayette Valley 54, Clayton Ridge 16
North Linn 59, Starmont 18
North Polk 86, Saydel 10
North Scott 71, DavenportCentral 49
Northeast 56, Regina, Iowa City 55
Norwalk 29, Pella 21
Okoboji 53, George-Little Rock 17
Osage 63, Nashua-Plainfield 19
PAC-LM 44, Sioux Central 43
Prince of Peace 56, Cedar Valley Christian l 25
Red Oak 53, Harlan 50
Riceville 52, North Tama 39
Ridge View 53, OA-BCIG 39
Roland-Story 74, Greene County 11
Saint Ansgar 54, West Fork 45
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75, Sioux City East 62
Solon 54, Beckman, Dyersville 47, 2 OTs
Southeast Polk 69, Mason City 51
Southeast Valley 36, Storm Lake St. Mary's 34
Spencer 60, Storm Lake 41
Springville 70, Edgewood-Colesburg 42
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61, Shenandoah 36
Stanton 72, Fremont Mills, Tabor 39
Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Union Community 28
Turkey Valley 61, South Winneshiek 17
Unity Christian 59, South O'Brien 37
Urbandale 65, Ankeny 50
Van Buren 66, New London 28
Van Meter 48, Earlham 42
Vinton-Shellsburg 53, Benton Community 42
Wapello 62, Lone Tree 48
Wapsie Valley 47, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 44, OT
Waukee 48, Valley, West Des Moines 33
Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Waukon 39
West Burlington 62, Danville 26
West Central Valley 49, Madrid 40
West Delaware 57, South Tama 40
West Hancock 60, Forest City 36
West Liberty 54, Anamosa 39
West Lyon 41, Sioux Center 33
West Monona 78, Underwood 53
Western Christian 88, Cherokee 53
Williamsburg 56, Independence 39
Wilton 55, North Cedar, Stanwood 39
Winfield-Mount Union 59, Hillcrest Academy 26
Woodbine 60, Paton-Churdan 34
Woodward-Granger 45, Ogden 34
Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 34
Baxter 81, Waterloo Christian 70
Waterloo Columbus 63, Jesup 55
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 34
Cedar Rapids Prairie 81, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 63
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 74, Cedar Rapids Washington 65
Dubuque Hempstead 75, Dubuque Senior 48
Dubuque Wahlert 50, Western Dubuque 34
Iowa City High 41, Iowa City Liberty 38
Iowa City West 53, Linn-Mar Marion 40
State
Albia 58, Davis County 42
Alburnett 58, Central City 51
Algona 66, Iowa Falls-Alden 42
Alta-Aurelia 63, West Bend-Mallard 25
Ankeny 64, Urbandale 50
Ankeny Centennial 63, Ames 39
Ar-We-Va 49, Glidden-Ralston 48
BCLUW 64, East Marshall 58
Ballard 69, Bondurant Farrar 52
Belle Plaine 66, B-G-M 57
Benton Community 53, Vinton-Shellsburg 48
Bettendorf 58, Clinton 52
Bishop Garrigan 69, North Union 35
Boyer Valley 47, Coon Rapids-Bayard 24
Burlington 48, Fairfield 35
Camanche 71, Durant-Bennett 36
Carlisle 51, Boone 37
Carroll 72, Winterset 65
Center Point-Urbana 57, Clear Creek-Amana 37
Charles City 67, Oelwein 39
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Humboldt 42
Clarksville 56, Colo-NESCO 44
Clear Lake 77, St. Edmond 18
Colfax-Mingo 60, English Valleys 47
Council Bluffs Lincoln 59, Sioux City West 41
Dallas Center-Grimes 76, Grinnell 24
Davenport North 69, Muscatine 40
Decorah 80, New Hampton 34
Denison-Schleswig 73, Clarinda 41
Des Moines Christian 60, Pleasantville 41
Des Moines Lincoln 54, Des Moines Hoover 27
Des Moines North 69, Ottumwa 66
Dike-New Hartford 60, Aplington-Parkersburg 58
Dowling Catholic 54, Johnston 38
East Mills 54, Griswold 20
East Sac County 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 47
Easton Valley 81, Calamus-Wheatland 45
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 55, West Harrison 39
George-Little Rock 73, Okoboji 72
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Wapsie Valley 52
Glenwood 59, Creston 52
Grundy Center 57, West Marshall 44
Harlan 69, Red Oak 17
Highland 53, Columbus Community 20
Hillcrest Academy 59, Winfield-Mount Union 45
Hinton 71, Harris-Lake Park 64
Indianola 72, Pella Christian 68
Keokuk 62, Fort Madison 42
Keota 92, Lynnville-Sully 61
Knoxville 82, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 73
Lake Mills 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 38
Lamoni 48, Diagonal 25
LeMars 86, Sioux City North 56
Lewis Central 51, Atlantic 47
Lisbon 67, Bellevue Marquette 48
Lone Tree 75, Wapello 54
MFL MarMac 84, Kee High 41
MOC-Floyd Valley 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42
Madrid 93, West Central Valley 26
Maquoketa Valley 39, East Buchanan 35
Marion 74, Maquoketa 37
Marshalltown 54, Fort Dodge 34
Melcher-Dallas 57, Twin Cedars 48
Monticello 74, Tipton 36
Mount Vernon 68, Central DeWitt 58
Murray 67, Moulton-Udell 48
Nevada 54, PCM 51
New London 74, Van Buren 23
Newell-Fonda 80, Manson Northwest Webster 36
Mason Newman 64, Northwood-Kensett 37
Newton 69, Oskaloosa 55
North Cedar 58, Wilton 33
North Fayette Valley 57, Clayton Ridge 31
North Linn, 92, Starmont 41
North Scott 54, Davenport, Central 34
North Tama 47, Riceville 41
OA-BCIG 60, Ridge View 40
Osage 45, Nashua-Plainfield 29
PAC-LM 51, Sioux Central 47
Panorama 81, AC/GC 66
Pella 80, Norwalk 74
Pleasant Valley 60, Davenport West 56
Prince of Peace 70, Cedar Valley Christian 50
Regina, Iowa City 62, Northeast 47
Rockford 61, Central Springs 51
Roland-Story 75, Greene County 54
Seymour 53, Moravia 34
Sheldon 57, Central Lyon 53
Sidney 81, Essex 19
Sioux City East 59, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52
South Central Calhoun 65, Emmetsburg 46
South Hamilton 64, Gilbert 59
South Hardin 54, AGWSR 47
South O'Brien 69, Unity Christian 61
Southeast Polk 58, Mason City 49
Southeast Valley 81, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 31
Spirit Lake 67, Estherville Lincoln Central 53
Springville 76, Edgewood-Colesburg 46
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61, Shenandoah 54
St. Mary's, Remsen 67, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 36
Stanton 72, Fremont Mills, Tabor 39
Storm Lake 55, Spencer 54
Sumner-Fredericksburg 47, Union Community 41
Treynor 71, IKM-Manning 52
Tri-Center, 77, Clarinda Academy 26
Turkey Valley 47, South Winneshiek 35
Underwood 62, West Monona 36
Van Meter 37, Earlham 33
WACO, Wayland 59, Holy Trinity 47
Washington 62, Mount Pleasant 50
Waukee 70, Valley, West Des Moines 66
Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Waukon 41
Webster City 55, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42
West Branch 58, Bellevue 30
West Burlington 63, Danville 43
West Delaware 67, South Tama 34
West Fork 61, Saint Ansgar 57
West Hancock 63, Forest City 60
West Lyon 72, Sioux Center 54
West Sioux 94, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 48
Western Christian 71, Cherokee 58
Williamsburg 56, Independence 39
Woodward Academy 64, Interstate 35 41
Woodward-Granger 58, Ogden 20
Late Thursday
DUNKERTON 66, COLLINS-MAX. 62
COLLINS-MAXWELL (3-4) -- Daniel Klein 5, Kadin Bennett 3, Mason Markley 20, Jace Huntrods 2, Brett Livesay 22, Ben Hofer 10.
DUNKERTON (4-3) -- Jake Kennedy 17, Matt Wheeler 2, Brody Rygel 9, Jacob Brandt 8, Preston Gillespie 3, Casey Gardner 6, Kaden Behrens 8, Riley Tisue 9, Kyler Rich 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.