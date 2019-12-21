Basketball clip art

NBA scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 114, Memphis 107

Indiana 119, Sacramento 105

Boston 114, Detroit 93

Toronto 122, Washington 118

Dallas 117, Philadelphia 98

Miami 129, New York 114

Oklahoma City 126, Phoenix 108

Denver 109, Minnesota 100

Portland 118, Orlando 103

Golden State 106, New Orleans 102

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Oklahoma St. 78, Oral Roberts 44

Texas Tech 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 55

Big Ten

Illinois 58, Missouri 51

Northwestern 64, East Carolina 45

Syracuse 77, Michigan St. 63

Wisconsin 68, Prairie View 42

Missouri Valley

DePaul 83, Loyola 76

Gonzaga 64, Missouri St. 52

Liberty 75, Bradley 63

American Rivers

Wis.-Stout 78, Dubuque 61

Loras 72, Colby-Sawyer (NH) 42

Luther 113, Martin Luther 48

Simpson 95, Aurora (Ill.) 53

Wartburg 91, St. Mary's (Minn.) 54

East

Boston College 109, Delaware St. 69

Bryant 68, Albany (NY) 55

Duquesne 75, Kennesaw St. 72

James Madison 69, George Washington 50

Loyola (Md.) 64, Monmouth (NJ) 48

Penn 53, Drexel 49

Seton Hall 74, Lafayette 50

St. John's 71, Fairfield 69

South

Alabama 85, Radford 51

Alabama A&M 77, Florida A&M 53

Appalachian St. 74, Canisius 57

Austin Peay 58, FIU 56

Bethune-Cookman 59, Stetson 55

Binghamton 88, Grambling St. 67

Coll. of Charleston 79, Charleston Southern 70

Colorado 77, UAB 69

ETSU 65, South Alabama 60

Florida 67, Xavier 64

Furman 69, FAU 63

Gardner-Webb 65, Mercer 62

Georgia Southern 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 47

Jacksonville 55, Jacksonville St. 40

Louisiana-Lafayette 53, Mississippi 42

Memphis 91, MVSU 54

Miami 75, UNC-Asheville 46

Mount St. Mary's 75, Richmond 67

N. Kentucky 80, Wofford 72

NC A&T 82, Clemson 74

North Carolina 85, UNC-Wilmington 45

Old Dominion 75, Hampton 38

Saint Joseph's 63, Harvard 39

Samford 84, Murray St. 56

St. Bonaventure 57, Wright St. 56

Texas A&M 60, Georgia Tech 48

Texas Southern 72, Tulane 62

Troy 71, Kent St. 64

UCF 67, Saint Mary's (Cal) 58

Virginia Tech 54, Rice 45

Wake Forest 78, Dayton 59

William & Mary 65, Norfolk St. 56

Midwest

Cleveland St. 95, Lake Erie 49

IUPUI 72, E. Kentucky 42

Princeton 66, Saint Louis 50

UMKC 66, E. Washington 55

Wichita St. 66, Montana St. 64

Youngstown St. 92, Muskingum 46

Southwest

North Texas 63, Louisiana-Monroe 51

UTSA 80, Texas Wesleyan 78

Far west

Arizona St. 70, Creighton 55

Ball St. 70, New Mexico 57

Long Beach St. 69, Rio Grande 65

Montana 70, Montana State-Billings 53

Oregon St. 65, BYU 34

Providence 48, Loyola Marymount 45

Seattle 72, Cal Poly 49

Southern Cal 50, Nevada 47

Toledo 66, Pacific 65

Utah 75, Weber St. 46

Virginia 63, UNLV 55

Washington 73, San Francisco 54

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Penn St. 87, CCSU 58

American Rivers

Concordia (Wis.) 91, Coe 76

Dubuque 84, Wis.-Stout 76

Iowa colleges

Northwestern 93, Bethesda 64

Iowa community college

Southwestern 79, Metropolitan 69

East

Birmingham-Southern 84, St. Mary's (Md.) 82

Drexel 72, Quinnipiac 63

James Madison 75, Fordham 69

Navy 59, Mount St. Mary's 48

Pittsburgh 79, Binghamton 53

UMass 74, Maine 53

Vermont 86, Lipscomb 63

South

Akron 62, Tulane 61

Alcorn St. 122, Ecclesia 71

Clemson 68, Jacksonville 39

Florida Southern 81, Northwood (Mich.) 70

Furman 64, Mercer 62

Georgia 87, SMU 85, 2 OTs

Liberty 66, Towson 54

Norfolk St. 72, Bowling Green 67, OT

Midwest

Alma 82, Beloit 72

Marquette 82, North Dakota St. 68

N. Colorado 87, South Dakota 68

NW Missouri St. 81, Truman St. 66

UIC 76, UC Irvine 67

Southwest

Centenary 82, Austin 73

Far west

Fresno St. 95, IUPUI 64

Regis 71, Colorado Christian 66

Santa Clara 100, MVSU 71

St. John's (Minn.) 69, Linfield 62

Wis.-La Crosse 89, Willamette 60

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 32

Baxter 50, Waterloo Christian 24

Jesup 33, Waterloo Columbus 28

Mississippi Valley

Dubuque Hempstead 48, Dubuque Senior 27

Cedar Rapids Prairie 71, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 29

Dubuque Wahlert 46, Western Dubuque 37

Iowa City High 87, Iowa City Liberty 31

Iowa City West 56, Linn-Mar 48

State

AGWSR,40, South Hardin 19

Alburnett 46, Central City 42

Algona 47, Iowa Falls-Alden 25

Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 32

Ar-We-Va 62, Glidden-Ralston 47

B-G-M 48, Belle Plaine 44

BCLUW 54, East Marshall 21

Ballard 41, Bondurant Farrar 32

Bellevue 57, West Branch 35

Marquette Catholic 69, Lisbon 36

Bettendorf 48, Clinton 26

Bishop Garrigan 73, North Union 57

Bishop Heelan 50, Council Bluffs Jefferson 29

Boyer Valley 25, Coon Rapids-Bayard 21

Camanche 42, Durant-Bennett 40

Carlisle 66, Boone 56, OT

Carroll 64, Winterset 48

Cascade 77, Mid-Prairie 34

Cedar Bluffs, Neb. 53, Whiting 50

Center Point-Urbana 60, Clear Creek-Amana 46

Centerville 69, Clarke 24

Central DeWitt 52, Mount Vernon 22

Central Lyon 57, Sheldon 41

Central Springs 29, Rockford 24

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Humboldt 42

Clear Lake 77, St. Edmond 18

Colo-NESCO 60, Clarksville 56, OT

Council Bluffs Lincoln 56, Sioux City West 35

Crestwood 81, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Minn. 44

Davenport, North 35, Muscatine 34

Davis County 48, Albia 34

Denison-Schleswig 54, Clarinda 23

Des Moines Christian 69, Pleasantville 50

Des Moines Hoover 64, Des Moines Lincoln 35

Des Moines North 40, Ottumwa 31

Dike-New Hartford 54, Aplington-Parkersburg 26

East Mills 52, Griswold 30

East Sac County 44, Ruthven-Ayrshire 32

Emmetsburg 67, South Central Calhoun 37

English Valleys 49, Colfax-Mingo 35

Estherville Lincoln Central 63, Spirit Lake 49

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 82, West Harrison 22

Fairfield 74, Burlington 12

Fort Dodge 56, Marshalltown 37

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Lake Mills 44

Gilbert 49, South Hamilton, Jewell 15

Glenwood 71, Creston 53

Grinnell 74, Dallas Center-Grimes 63

Grundy Center 56, West Marshall 54, OT

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58, Webster City 44

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, St. Mary's, Remsen 30

Highland 68, Columbus Community 32

Hinton 71, Harris-Lake Park 19

Holy Trinity 42, WACO 25

Hudson 51, Denver 48

IKM-Manning 37, Treynor 32

Indianola 55, Pella Christian 29

Johnston 72, Dowling Catholic 70

Keokuk 52, Fort Madison 28

Knoxville 66, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 39

Lamoni 50, Diagonal 28

Lewis Central 57, Atlantic 40

Lynnville-Sully 54, Keota 18

MFL MarMac 51, Kee 41

Maquoketa Valley 39, East Buchanan 35

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 50, West Sioux 38

Marion 72, Maquoketa 60

Melcher-Dallas 47, Twin Cedars 43

Monticello 45, Tipton 35

Moravia 61, Seymour 51

Mount Pleasant 36, Washington 32

Murray 48, Moulton-Udell 41

Nevada 57, PCM, Monroe 46

New Hampton 49, Decorah 39

Newell-Fonda 80, Manson Northwest Webster 23

Mason City Newman 68, Northwood-Kensett 36

Newton 62, Oskaloosa 31

North Fayette Valley 54, Clayton Ridge 16

North Linn 59, Starmont 18

North Polk 86, Saydel 10

North Scott 71, DavenportCentral 49

Northeast 56, Regina, Iowa City 55

Norwalk 29, Pella 21

Okoboji 53, George-Little Rock 17

Osage 63, Nashua-Plainfield 19

PAC-LM 44, Sioux Central 43

Prince of Peace 56, Cedar Valley Christian l 25

Red Oak 53, Harlan 50

Riceville 52, North Tama 39

Ridge View 53, OA-BCIG 39

Roland-Story 74, Greene County 11

Saint Ansgar 54, West Fork 45

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75, Sioux City East 62

Solon 54, Beckman, Dyersville 47, 2 OTs

Southeast Polk 69, Mason City 51

Southeast Valley 36, Storm Lake St. Mary's 34

Spencer 60, Storm Lake 41

Springville 70, Edgewood-Colesburg 42

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61, Shenandoah 36

Stanton 72, Fremont Mills, Tabor 39

Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Union Community 28

Turkey Valley 61, South Winneshiek 17

Unity Christian 59, South O'Brien 37

Urbandale 65, Ankeny 50

Van Buren 66, New London 28

Van Meter 48, Earlham 42

Vinton-Shellsburg 53, Benton Community 42

Wapello 62, Lone Tree 48

Wapsie Valley 47, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 44, OT

Waukee 48, Valley, West Des Moines 33

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Waukon 39

West Burlington 62, Danville 26

West Central Valley 49, Madrid 40

West Delaware 57, South Tama 40

West Hancock 60, Forest City 36

West Liberty 54, Anamosa 39

West Lyon 41, Sioux Center 33

West Monona 78, Underwood 53

Western Christian 88, Cherokee 53

Williamsburg 56, Independence 39

Wilton 55, North Cedar, Stanwood 39

Winfield-Mount Union 59, Hillcrest Academy 26

Woodbine 60, Paton-Churdan 34

Woodward-Granger 45, Ogden 34

Prep boys

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Baxter 81, Waterloo Christian 70

Waterloo Columbus 63, Jesup 55

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapids Prairie 81, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 63

Dubuque Hempstead 75, Dubuque Senior 48

Dubuque Wahlert 50, Western Dubuque 34

Iowa City High 41, Iowa City Liberty 38

Iowa City West 53, Linn-Mar Marion 40

State

Albia 58, Davis County 42

Alburnett 58, Central City 51

Algona 66, Iowa Falls-Alden 42

Alta-Aurelia 63, West Bend-Mallard 25

Ankeny 64, Urbandale 50

Ankeny Centennial 63, Ames 39

Ar-We-Va 49, Glidden-Ralston 48

BCLUW 64, East Marshall 58

Ballard 69, Bondurant Farrar 52

Belle Plaine 66, B-G-M 57

Benton Community 53, Vinton-Shellsburg 48

Bettendorf 58, Clinton 52

Bishop Garrigan 69, North Union 35

Boyer Valley 47, Coon Rapids-Bayard 24

Burlington 48, Fairfield 35

Camanche 71, Durant-Bennett 36

Carlisle 51, Boone 37

Carroll 72, Winterset 65

Center Point-Urbana 57, Clear Creek-Amana 37

Charles City 67, Oelwein 39

Clarksville 56, Colo-NESCO 44

Colfax-Mingo 60, English Valleys 47

Council Bluffs Lincoln 59, Sioux City West 41

Dallas Center-Grimes 76, Grinnell 24

Davenport North 69, Muscatine 40

Decorah 80, New Hampton 34

Denison-Schleswig 73, Clarinda 41

Des Moines Christian 60, Pleasantville 41

Des Moines Lincoln 54, Des Moines Hoover 27

Des Moines North 69, Ottumwa 66

Dike-New Hartford 60, Aplington-Parkersburg 58

Dowling Catholic 54, Johnston 38

East Mills 54, Griswold 20

East Sac County 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 47

Easton Valley 81, Calamus-Wheatland 45

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 55, West Harrison 39

George-Little Rock 73, Okoboji 72

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Wapsie Valley 52

Glenwood 59, Creston 52

Grundy Center 57, West Marshall 44

Harlan 69, Red Oak 17

Highland 53, Columbus Community 20

Hillcrest Academy 59, Winfield-Mount Union 45

Hinton 71, Harris-Lake Park 64

Indianola 72, Pella Christian 68

Keokuk 62, Fort Madison 42

Keota 92, Lynnville-Sully 61

Knoxville 82, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 73

Lake Mills 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 38

Lamoni 48, Diagonal 25

LeMars 86, Sioux City North 56

Lewis Central 51, Atlantic 47

Lisbon 67, Bellevue Marquette 48

Lone Tree 75, Wapello 54

MFL MarMac 84, Kee High 41

MOC-Floyd Valley 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42

Madrid 93, West Central Valley 26

Maquoketa Valley 39, East Buchanan 35

Marion 74, Maquoketa 37

Marshalltown 54, Fort Dodge 34

Melcher-Dallas 57, Twin Cedars 48

Monticello 74, Tipton 36

Mount Vernon 68, Central DeWitt 58

Murray 67, Moulton-Udell 48

Nevada 54, PCM 51

New London 74, Van Buren 23

Newell-Fonda 80, Manson Northwest Webster 36

Mason Newman 64, Northwood-Kensett 37

Newton 69, Oskaloosa 55

North Cedar 58, Wilton 33

North Fayette Valley 57, Clayton Ridge 31

North Linn, 92, Starmont 41

North Scott 54, Davenport, Central 34

North Tama 47, Riceville 41

OA-BCIG 60, Ridge View 40

Osage 45, Nashua-Plainfield 29

PAC-LM 51, Sioux Central 47

Panorama 81, AC/GC 66

Pella 80, Norwalk 74

Pleasant Valley 60, Davenport West 56

Prince of Peace 70, Cedar Valley Christian 50

Regina, Iowa City 62, Northeast 47

Rockford 61, Central Springs 51

Roland-Story 75, Greene County 54

Seymour 53, Moravia 34

Sheldon 57, Central Lyon 53

Sidney 81, Essex 19

Sioux City East 59, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52

South Central Calhoun 65, Emmetsburg 46

South Hamilton 64, Gilbert 59

South Hardin 54, AGWSR 47

South O'Brien 69, Unity Christian 61

Southeast Polk 58, Mason City 49

Southeast Valley 81, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 31

Spirit Lake 67, Estherville Lincoln Central 53

Springville 76, Edgewood-Colesburg 46

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61, Shenandoah 54

St. Mary's, Remsen 67, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 36

Stanton 72, Fremont Mills, Tabor 39

Storm Lake 55, Spencer 54

Sumner-Fredericksburg 47, Union Community 41

Treynor 71, IKM-Manning 52

Tri-Center, 77, Clarinda Academy 26

Turkey Valley 47, South Winneshiek 35

Underwood 62, West Monona 36

Van Meter 37, Earlham 33

WACO, Wayland 59, Holy Trinity 47

Washington 62, Mount Pleasant 50

Waukee 70, Valley, West Des Moines 66

Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Waukon 41

Webster City 55, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42

West Branch 58, Bellevue 30

West Burlington 63, Danville 43

West Delaware 67, South Tama 34

West Fork 61, Saint Ansgar 57

West Hancock 63, Forest City 60

West Lyon 72, Sioux Center 54

West Sioux 94, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 48

Western Christian 71, Cherokee 58

Williamsburg 56, Independence 39

Woodward Academy 64, Interstate 35 41

Woodward-Granger 58, Ogden 20

Late Thursday

DUNKERTON 66, COLLINS-MAX. 62

COLLINS-MAXWELL (3-4) -- Daniel Klein 5, Kadin Bennett 3, Mason Markley 20, Jace Huntrods 2, Brett Livesay 22, Ben Hofer 10.

DUNKERTON (4-3) -- Jake Kennedy 17, Matt Wheeler 2, Brody Rygel 9, Jacob Brandt 8, Preston Gillespie 3, Casey Gardner 6, Kaden Behrens 8, Riley Tisue 9, Kyler Rich 4.

