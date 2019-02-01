Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 100, Memphis 92

Boston 113, New York 99

Oklahoma City 118, Miami 102

Utah 128, Atlanta 112

Denver 136, Houston 122

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Wisconsin 69, Maryland 61

Northern Sun

Bemidji 76, Sioux Falls 73

Minot St. 66, Augustana 64

MSU-Mankato 88, MSU-Moorhead 87

Northern St. 90, Concordia-St. Paul 79

St. Cloud St. 92, Upper Iowa 74

SW Minnesota St. 100, Minn.-Crookston 78

Wayne St. 67, U-Mary 48

Winona St. 65, Minn.-Duluth 53

Iowa college

Presentation 72, Waldorf 69

Trinity Bible 81, Faith Baptist 70

East

Brown 60, Dartmouth 58

Canisius 75, Quinnipiac 70

Cornell 80, Penn 71

Davidson 75, St. Bonaventure 66

Harvard 65, Yale 49

Princeton 55, Columbia 43

Midwest

Bowling Green 92, Buffalo 88

Green Bay 90, Milwaukee 74

IUPUI 83, N. Kentucky 77

Ill.-Chicago 67, Wright St. 53

North Dakota 74, W. Illinois 73

Far west

Hawaii 74, Long Beach St. 57

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Michigan 90, Iowa 81

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 65, Southern Illinois 53

Indiana St. 76, Evansville 69

Loyola 62, Illinois St. 59

Missouri St. 85, Drake 79

Valparaiso 76, Bradley 73

Northern Sun

Augustana 61, Minot St. 58

Concordia-St. Paul 71, Northern St. 49

Minn.-Duluth 80, Winona St. 59

MSU-Mankato 76, MSU-Moorhead 70

St. Cloud St. 69, Upper Iowa 56

Sioux Falls 95, Bemidji St. 47

SW Minnesota St. 78, Minn.-Crookston 71

U-Mary 65, Wayne St. 60

Iowa college

Faith Baptist 64, Trinity Bible 45

Lincoln Christian 76, Emmaus 71

Waldorf 70, Presentation 55

East

Butler 73, St. John's 68

Dartmouth 81, Brown 61

Georgetown 62, Creighton 53

Manhattan 47, Fairfield 41

Marist 73, Siena 58

Penn 59, Cornell 46

Princeton 79, Columbia 64

Quinnipiac 58, Monmouth (NJ) 46

Villanova 53, Providence 33

Xavier 80, Seton Hall 76

Yale 65, Harvard 62

South

Delaware 70, William & Mary 59

Drexel 59, Elon 44

Northeastern 87, Coll. of Charleston 56

UNC-Wilmington 89, Hofstra 54

Midwest

W. Illinois 111, North Dakota 90

Far west

Arizona St. 60, Arizona 47

Oregon 87, Utah 65

Oregon St. 89, Colorado 65

Southern Cal 82, Washington 57

UCLA 83, Washington St. 56

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 52, Waterloo West 48

Linn-Mar 64, Waterloo East 44

Baxter 50, Waterloo Christian 14

Dike-New Hartford 50, Columbus 23

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Falls 52, Waterloo West 48

Cedar Rapids Washington 62 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 26

Cedar Rapids Prairie 62, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37

Cedar Rapids Xavier 62, Iowa City Liberty 26

Dubuque Senior 56, Dubuque Wahlert 42

Linn-Mar 64, Waterloo East 44

Western Dubuque at Dubuque Hempstead

Iowa Star

AGWSR 51, Colo-NESCO 33

Janesville 59, GMG 31

Meskwaki 36, Don Bosco 32

Dunkerton 57, North Tama 36

Central Springs 59, Riceville 12

Wapsie Valley 50, Tripoli 32

Baxter 50, Waterloo Christian 14

Central Springs 59, Riceville 12

North Central

Algona 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51, OT

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46, St. Edmond 29

Clear Lake 64, Humboldt 25

Iowa Falls-Alden 51, Webster City 31

North Iowa Cedar

AGWSR 51, Colo-NESCO 33

Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Union Community 34

Denver at Hudson

West Marshall 46, East Marshall 21

BCLUW 49, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 17

Sumner-Fredericksburg 35, Jesup 29

Grundy Center 79, South Hardin 10

Wapsie Valley 50, Tripoli 32

Northeast Iowa

Waukon 66, Charles City 27

Waverly-Shell Rock 44, Crestwood 29

New Hampton 53, Oelwein 27

Top of Iowa

Forest City 56, Lake Mills 43

Saint Ansgar 56, Mason City Newman 50

North Iowa 43, Eagle Grove 40, OT

North Union 44, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37

Osage 64, Northwood-Kensett 26

Central Springs 59, Riceville 12

Rockford 45, North Butler 43

West Fork at Nashua-Plainfield

West Hancock at Algona Garrigan

Tri-Rivers

Bellevue Marquette 57, Cedar Valley Christian 21

East Buchanan 61, Alburnett 53

Easton Valley at Lisbon

Midland at Prince of Peace

North Linn 88, Central City 49

Maquoketa Valley 61, Springville 53

Starmont at Edgewood-Colesburg

Calamus-Wheatland 53, North Cedar 39

Upper Iowa

North Fayette Valley 59, Clayton Ridge 43

MFL MarMac 41, Kee High 21

Turkey Valley 66, South Winneshiek 52

West Central at Postville

WaMaC

Maquoketa 76, Clear Creek-Amana 56

Benton Community 51, Independence 42

Marion 56, Central DeWitt 35

Dyersville Beckman 44, Mount Vernon 38

Solon 50, West Delaware 41

South Tama 55, Williamsburg 51

Center Point-Urbana 74, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

State

ADM 62, Bondurant-Farrar 35

AHSTW 76, Riverside 36

Ames 65, Urbandale 52

Anamosa 58, Camanche 44

Ankeny 64, Dowling Catholic 61

Ankeny Christian A42, Moravia 29

Atlantic 60, Council Bluffs Lincoln 50

Bellevue 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 39

CAM 70, Glidden-Ralston 33

Carlisle 61, Winterset 56

Carroll 51, Boone 47

Central Decatur 64, Martensdale-St Marys 31

Central Lee 79, Cardinal, Eldon 30

Cherokee 79, Western Christian 51

Clinton 56, Burlington 40

Dallas Center-Grimes 40, Pella Christian 33

Davenport Assumption 65, Davenport Central 35

Denison-Schleswig 70, Clarinda 23

Des Moines Christian 70, Woodward-Granger 25

Des Moines East 61, Ottumwa 51

Earlham 51, West Central Valley 47

East Sac County 74, Southeast Valley 69

Fairfield 42, Keokuk 36

Gilbert 51, Nevada 29

Glenwood 54, Harlan 33

Grinnell 77, Indianola 33

Highland 38, Winfield-Mt Union 24

IKM-Manning 61, Underwood 23

Johnston 46, Ankeny Centennial 27

Keota 49, Albia 26

Lewis Central 58, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 41

Logan-Magnolia 54, Tri-Center 29

Lynnville-Sully 48, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 39

Maquoketa 76, Clear Creek-Amana 56

Mason City 79, Marshalltown 26

Mount Ayr 76, Bedford 35

Murray 54, Moulton-Udell 39

Muscatine 54, Bettendorf 50

Newell-Fonda 84, Alta-Aurelia 23

North Mahaska 64, English Valleys 25

North Polk 50, Roland-Story 36

Norwalk 41, Newton 30

OA-BCIG 53, MVAOCOU 45

Okoboji 63, Central Lyon 52

Paton-Churdan 43, Coon Rapids-Bayard 25

Pleasant Valley 47, Davenport North 29

Pocahontas Area 50, West Bend-Mallard 36

Red Oak 61, Creston 53

Sidney 47, East Mills 16

Sigourney 39, Belle Plaine 31

Sioux Central 53, Graettinger-Terril 49

South Central Calhoun 59, Manson-NW Webster 56

South Hamilton 50, PCM 47

Southeast Warren 49, East Union 24

Spirit Lake 62, Storm Lake 36

Stanton 55, South Page 22

Treynor 62, Missouri Valley 13

Unity Christian 69, Clay Central-Everly 34

Valley, West Des Moines 81, Fort Dodge 20

Van Meter 57, Madrid 32

Waukee 66, Southeast Polk 43

West Branch 49, Mid-Prairie 40

West Burlington 50, Danville 44

West Liberty 49, Regina, Iowa City 33

West Lyon 51, Sheldon 25

Westwood 65, West Monona 37

Wilton 62, Tipton 50

Prep boys

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 58, Waterloo West 28

Linn-Mar 68, Wateroo East 63

Baxter 73, Waterloo Christian 46

Dike-New Hartford 65, Columbus 45

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Falls 58, Waterloo West 28

Cedar Rapids Washington 67, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55

Cedar Rapids Prairie 81, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 64

Dubuque Hempstead 50, Western Dubuque 47

Dubuque Senior 67, Dubuque Wahlert 36

Cedar Rapids Xavier 55, Iowa City Liberty 47

Linn-Mar 68, Waterloo East 63

Iowa Star

AGWSR 54, Colo-NESCO 29

GMG at Janesville

Don Bosco 81, Meskwaki Settlement 63

Dunkerton 81, North Tama 62

Riceville at Central Springs

Baxter 55, Waterloo Christian 47

Wapsie Valley 61, Tripoli 45

North Central

St. Edmond 71, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 47

Algona 55, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56

Humboldt at Clear Lake

Webster City 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 43

North Iowa Cedar

AGWSR 54, Colo-NESCO 29

Aplington-Parkersburg 67, Union Community 24

Denver 64, Hudson 41

Dike-New Hartford 65, Waterloo Columbus 45

West Marshall 69, East Marshall 50

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, BCLUW 56

Jesup 49, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41

South Hardin 81, Grundy Center 62

Wapsie Valley 61, Tripoli 45

Northeast Iowa

Crestwood 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 41

Oelwein 69, New Hampton 52

Waukon 76, Charles City 75, OT

Top of Iowa

Forest City 56, Lake Mills 43

Mason City Newman 63, Saint Ansgar 52

North Iowa 71, Eagle Grove 59

Garner-Hayfield 71, North Union 41

Northwood-Kensett at Osage

Riceville at Central Springs Lake

Rockford 71, North Butler 29

West Fork at Nashua-Plainfield

Algona Garrigan 75, West Hancock 63

Tri-Rivers

Bellevue Marquette 88, Cedar Valley Christian 53

Alburnett 58, East Buchanan 20

Easton Valley 74, Lisbon 50

Midland at Prince of Peace

Calamus-Wheatland 65, North Cedar 62

North Linn 88, Central City 45

Springville 63, Maquoketa Valley 48

Edgewood-Colesburg 89, Starmont 57

Upper Iowa

North Fayette 71, Clayton Ridge 39

MFL MarMac 64, Kee High 52

Turkey Valley 58, South Winneshiek 53

West Central at Postville

WaMaC

Benton Community 60, Independence 56

Center Point-Urbana 42, Vinton-Shellsburg 30

Central DeWitt at Marion

Dyersville Beckman 59, Mount Vernon 55, OT

Maquoketa 60, Clear Creek Amana 46

West Delaware 67, Solon 33

Williamsburg 56, South Tama 50

State

ADM, Adel 79, Bondurant-Farrar 48

Albia 91, Keota 70

Alta/Aurelia 61, Newell-Fonda 60

Ames 53, Urbandale 35

Ankeny Christian 95, Iowa Christian 12

Bedford 66, Mount Ayr 56

Belle Plaine 72, Sigourney 53

Bettendorf 55, Muscatine 41

Boyden-Hull 76, Sioux Center 69

CAM 53, Glidden-Ralston 32

Camanche 72, Anamosa 68

Carlisle 65, Winterset 64

Chariton 74, Southwest Valley 39

Columbus Community 59, Cardinal, Eldon 45

Denison-Schleswig 71, Clarinda 56

Des Moines North 101, Des Moines Hoover 80

Earlham 88, West Central Valley 28

East Mills 57, Sidney 42

East Sac County 58, Southeast Valley 38

Easton Valley 74, Lisbon 50

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 73, Lynnville-Sully 42

Exira/EH-K 69, Boyer Valley 42

Fairfield 67, Keokuk 66

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 74, Heartland Christian 36

George-Little Rock 69, MOC-Floyd Valley 39

Gilbert 75, Nevada 56

Greene County 88, Saydel 70

Indianola 71, Grinnell 48

Logan-Magnolia 46, Tri-Center 43

Martensdale-St. Marys 69, Central Decatur, Leon 44

Murray 84, Moulton-Udell 44

New London 61, Pekin 52

North Mahaska 64, English Valleys 47

Northeast, Goose Lake 51, Bellevue 47

Norwalk 80, Newton 61

Notre Dame, Burlington 38, Mediapolis 34

Panorama 70, Interstate 35, Truro 51

Pella 64, Oskaloosa 39

Pella Christian 67, Dallas Center-Grimes 41

Pleasantville 78, Ogden 72

Regina, Iowa City 69, West Liberty 17

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 69, Sioux City North 63

Sioux Central 53, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 44

South Central Calhoun 74, Manson Northwest Webster 39

South O'Brien 78, Akron-Westfield 47

Storm Lake 75, Spirit Lake 67

Tipton 68, Wilton 51

Twin Cedars 63, Tri-County 44

Unity Christian 95, Clay Central-Everly 34

Valley, West Des Moines 58, Fort Dodge 38

Van Buren 70, Lone Tree 69

Van Meter 64, Madrid 46

Waukee 65, Southeast Polk 48

West Lyon 50, Sheldon 42

Woodward Academy 67, ACGC 58

