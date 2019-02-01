NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 100, Memphis 92
Boston 113, New York 99
Oklahoma City 118, Miami 102
Utah 128, Atlanta 112
Denver 136, Houston 122
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Wisconsin 69, Maryland 61
Northern Sun
Bemidji 76, Sioux Falls 73
Minot St. 66, Augustana 64
MSU-Mankato 88, MSU-Moorhead 87
Northern St. 90, Concordia-St. Paul 79
St. Cloud St. 92, Upper Iowa 74
SW Minnesota St. 100, Minn.-Crookston 78
Wayne St. 67, U-Mary 48
Winona St. 65, Minn.-Duluth 53
Iowa college
Presentation 72, Waldorf 69
Trinity Bible 81, Faith Baptist 70
East
Brown 60, Dartmouth 58
Canisius 75, Quinnipiac 70
Cornell 80, Penn 71
Davidson 75, St. Bonaventure 66
Harvard 65, Yale 49
Princeton 55, Columbia 43
Midwest
Bowling Green 92, Buffalo 88
Green Bay 90, Milwaukee 74
IUPUI 83, N. Kentucky 77
Ill.-Chicago 67, Wright St. 53
North Dakota 74, W. Illinois 73
Far west
Hawaii 74, Long Beach St. 57
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Michigan 90, Iowa 81
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 65, Southern Illinois 53
Indiana St. 76, Evansville 69
Loyola 62, Illinois St. 59
Missouri St. 85, Drake 79
Valparaiso 76, Bradley 73
Northern Sun
Augustana 61, Minot St. 58
Concordia-St. Paul 71, Northern St. 49
Minn.-Duluth 80, Winona St. 59
MSU-Mankato 76, MSU-Moorhead 70
St. Cloud St. 69, Upper Iowa 56
Sioux Falls 95, Bemidji St. 47
SW Minnesota St. 78, Minn.-Crookston 71
U-Mary 65, Wayne St. 60
Iowa college
Faith Baptist 64, Trinity Bible 45
Lincoln Christian 76, Emmaus 71
Waldorf 70, Presentation 55
East
Butler 73, St. John's 68
Dartmouth 81, Brown 61
Georgetown 62, Creighton 53
Manhattan 47, Fairfield 41
Marist 73, Siena 58
Penn 59, Cornell 46
Princeton 79, Columbia 64
Quinnipiac 58, Monmouth (NJ) 46
Villanova 53, Providence 33
Xavier 80, Seton Hall 76
Yale 65, Harvard 62
South
Delaware 70, William & Mary 59
Drexel 59, Elon 44
Northeastern 87, Coll. of Charleston 56
UNC-Wilmington 89, Hofstra 54
Midwest
W. Illinois 111, North Dakota 90
Far west
Arizona St. 60, Arizona 47
Oregon 87, Utah 65
Oregon St. 89, Colorado 65
Southern Cal 82, Washington 57
UCLA 83, Washington St. 56
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 52, Waterloo West 48
Linn-Mar 64, Waterloo East 44
Baxter 50, Waterloo Christian 14
Dike-New Hartford 50, Columbus 23
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Falls 52, Waterloo West 48
Cedar Rapids Washington 62 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 26
Cedar Rapids Prairie 62, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37
Cedar Rapids Xavier 62, Iowa City Liberty 26
Dubuque Senior 56, Dubuque Wahlert 42
Linn-Mar 64, Waterloo East 44
Western Dubuque at Dubuque Hempstead
Iowa Star
AGWSR 51, Colo-NESCO 33
Janesville 59, GMG 31
Meskwaki 36, Don Bosco 32
Dunkerton 57, North Tama 36
Central Springs 59, Riceville 12
Wapsie Valley 50, Tripoli 32
Baxter 50, Waterloo Christian 14
Central Springs 59, Riceville 12
North Central
Algona 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51, OT
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46, St. Edmond 29
Clear Lake 64, Humboldt 25
Iowa Falls-Alden 51, Webster City 31
North Iowa Cedar
AGWSR 51, Colo-NESCO 33
Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Union Community 34
Denver at Hudson
West Marshall 46, East Marshall 21
BCLUW 49, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 17
Sumner-Fredericksburg 35, Jesup 29
Grundy Center 79, South Hardin 10
Wapsie Valley 50, Tripoli 32
Northeast Iowa
Waukon 66, Charles City 27
Waverly-Shell Rock 44, Crestwood 29
New Hampton 53, Oelwein 27
Top of Iowa
Forest City 56, Lake Mills 43
Saint Ansgar 56, Mason City Newman 50
North Iowa 43, Eagle Grove 40, OT
North Union 44, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37
Osage 64, Northwood-Kensett 26
Central Springs 59, Riceville 12
Rockford 45, North Butler 43
West Fork at Nashua-Plainfield
West Hancock at Algona Garrigan
Tri-Rivers
Bellevue Marquette 57, Cedar Valley Christian 21
East Buchanan 61, Alburnett 53
Easton Valley at Lisbon
Midland at Prince of Peace
North Linn 88, Central City 49
Maquoketa Valley 61, Springville 53
Starmont at Edgewood-Colesburg
Calamus-Wheatland 53, North Cedar 39
Upper Iowa
North Fayette Valley 59, Clayton Ridge 43
MFL MarMac 41, Kee High 21
Turkey Valley 66, South Winneshiek 52
West Central at Postville
WaMaC
Maquoketa 76, Clear Creek-Amana 56
Benton Community 51, Independence 42
Marion 56, Central DeWitt 35
Dyersville Beckman 44, Mount Vernon 38
Solon 50, West Delaware 41
South Tama 55, Williamsburg 51
Center Point-Urbana 74, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
State
ADM 62, Bondurant-Farrar 35
AHSTW 76, Riverside 36
Ames 65, Urbandale 52
Anamosa 58, Camanche 44
Ankeny 64, Dowling Catholic 61
Ankeny Christian A42, Moravia 29
Atlantic 60, Council Bluffs Lincoln 50
Bellevue 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 39
CAM 70, Glidden-Ralston 33
Carlisle 61, Winterset 56
Carroll 51, Boone 47
Central Decatur 64, Martensdale-St Marys 31
Central Lee 79, Cardinal, Eldon 30
Cherokee 79, Western Christian 51
Clinton 56, Burlington 40
Dallas Center-Grimes 40, Pella Christian 33
Davenport Assumption 65, Davenport Central 35
Denison-Schleswig 70, Clarinda 23
Des Moines Christian 70, Woodward-Granger 25
Des Moines East 61, Ottumwa 51
Earlham 51, West Central Valley 47
East Sac County 74, Southeast Valley 69
Fairfield 42, Keokuk 36
Gilbert 51, Nevada 29
Glenwood 54, Harlan 33
Grinnell 77, Indianola 33
Highland 38, Winfield-Mt Union 24
IKM-Manning 61, Underwood 23
Johnston 46, Ankeny Centennial 27
Keota 49, Albia 26
Lewis Central 58, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 41
Logan-Magnolia 54, Tri-Center 29
Lynnville-Sully 48, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 39
Maquoketa 76, Clear Creek-Amana 56
Mason City 79, Marshalltown 26
Mount Ayr 76, Bedford 35
Murray 54, Moulton-Udell 39
Muscatine 54, Bettendorf 50
Newell-Fonda 84, Alta-Aurelia 23
North Mahaska 64, English Valleys 25
North Polk 50, Roland-Story 36
Norwalk 41, Newton 30
OA-BCIG 53, MVAOCOU 45
Okoboji 63, Central Lyon 52
Paton-Churdan 43, Coon Rapids-Bayard 25
Pleasant Valley 47, Davenport North 29
Pocahontas Area 50, West Bend-Mallard 36
Red Oak 61, Creston 53
Sidney 47, East Mills 16
Sigourney 39, Belle Plaine 31
Sioux Central 53, Graettinger-Terril 49
South Central Calhoun 59, Manson-NW Webster 56
South Hamilton 50, PCM 47
Southeast Warren 49, East Union 24
Spirit Lake 62, Storm Lake 36
Stanton 55, South Page 22
Treynor 62, Missouri Valley 13
Unity Christian 69, Clay Central-Everly 34
Valley, West Des Moines 81, Fort Dodge 20
Van Meter 57, Madrid 32
Waukee 66, Southeast Polk 43
West Branch 49, Mid-Prairie 40
West Burlington 50, Danville 44
West Liberty 49, Regina, Iowa City 33
West Lyon 51, Sheldon 25
Westwood 65, West Monona 37
Wilton 62, Tipton 50
Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 58, Waterloo West 28
Linn-Mar 68, Wateroo East 63
Baxter 73, Waterloo Christian 46
Dike-New Hartford 65, Columbus 45
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Falls 58, Waterloo West 28
Cedar Rapids Washington 67, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55
Cedar Rapids Prairie 81, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 64
Dubuque Hempstead 50, Western Dubuque 47
Dubuque Senior 67, Dubuque Wahlert 36
Cedar Rapids Xavier 55, Iowa City Liberty 47
Linn-Mar 68, Waterloo East 63
Iowa Star
AGWSR 54, Colo-NESCO 29
GMG at Janesville
Don Bosco 81, Meskwaki Settlement 63
Dunkerton 81, North Tama 62
Riceville at Central Springs
Baxter 55, Waterloo Christian 47
Wapsie Valley 61, Tripoli 45
North Central
St. Edmond 71, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 47
Algona 55, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56
Humboldt at Clear Lake
Webster City 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 43
North Iowa Cedar
AGWSR 54, Colo-NESCO 29
Aplington-Parkersburg 67, Union Community 24
Denver 64, Hudson 41
Dike-New Hartford 65, Waterloo Columbus 45
West Marshall 69, East Marshall 50
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, BCLUW 56
Jesup 49, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41
South Hardin 81, Grundy Center 62
Wapsie Valley 61, Tripoli 45
Northeast Iowa
Crestwood 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 41
Oelwein 69, New Hampton 52
Waukon 76, Charles City 75, OT
Top of Iowa
Forest City 56, Lake Mills 43
Mason City Newman 63, Saint Ansgar 52
North Iowa 71, Eagle Grove 59
Garner-Hayfield 71, North Union 41
Northwood-Kensett at Osage
Riceville at Central Springs Lake
Rockford 71, North Butler 29
West Fork at Nashua-Plainfield
Algona Garrigan 75, West Hancock 63
Tri-Rivers
Bellevue Marquette 88, Cedar Valley Christian 53
Alburnett 58, East Buchanan 20
Easton Valley 74, Lisbon 50
Midland at Prince of Peace
Calamus-Wheatland 65, North Cedar 62
North Linn 88, Central City 45
Springville 63, Maquoketa Valley 48
Edgewood-Colesburg 89, Starmont 57
Upper Iowa
North Fayette 71, Clayton Ridge 39
MFL MarMac 64, Kee High 52
Turkey Valley 58, South Winneshiek 53
West Central at Postville
WaMaC
Benton Community 60, Independence 56
Center Point-Urbana 42, Vinton-Shellsburg 30
Central DeWitt at Marion
Dyersville Beckman 59, Mount Vernon 55, OT
Maquoketa 60, Clear Creek Amana 46
West Delaware 67, Solon 33
Williamsburg 56, South Tama 50
State
ADM, Adel 79, Bondurant-Farrar 48
Albia 91, Keota 70
Alta/Aurelia 61, Newell-Fonda 60
Ames 53, Urbandale 35
Ankeny Christian 95, Iowa Christian 12
Bedford 66, Mount Ayr 56
Belle Plaine 72, Sigourney 53
Bettendorf 55, Muscatine 41
Boyden-Hull 76, Sioux Center 69
CAM 53, Glidden-Ralston 32
Camanche 72, Anamosa 68
Carlisle 65, Winterset 64
Chariton 74, Southwest Valley 39
Columbus Community 59, Cardinal, Eldon 45
Denison-Schleswig 71, Clarinda 56
Des Moines North 101, Des Moines Hoover 80
Earlham 88, West Central Valley 28
East Mills 57, Sidney 42
East Sac County 58, Southeast Valley 38
Easton Valley 74, Lisbon 50
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 73, Lynnville-Sully 42
Exira/EH-K 69, Boyer Valley 42
Fairfield 67, Keokuk 66
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 74, Heartland Christian 36
George-Little Rock 69, MOC-Floyd Valley 39
Gilbert 75, Nevada 56
Greene County 88, Saydel 70
Indianola 71, Grinnell 48
Logan-Magnolia 46, Tri-Center 43
Martensdale-St. Marys 69, Central Decatur, Leon 44
Murray 84, Moulton-Udell 44
New London 61, Pekin 52
North Mahaska 64, English Valleys 47
Northeast, Goose Lake 51, Bellevue 47
Norwalk 80, Newton 61
Notre Dame, Burlington 38, Mediapolis 34
Panorama 70, Interstate 35, Truro 51
Pella 64, Oskaloosa 39
Pella Christian 67, Dallas Center-Grimes 41
Pleasantville 78, Ogden 72
Regina, Iowa City 69, West Liberty 17
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 69, Sioux City North 63
Sioux Central 53, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 44
South Central Calhoun 74, Manson Northwest Webster 39
South O'Brien 78, Akron-Westfield 47
Storm Lake 75, Spirit Lake 67
Tipton 68, Wilton 51
Twin Cedars 63, Tri-County 44
Unity Christian 95, Clay Central-Everly 34
Valley, West Des Moines 58, Fort Dodge 38
Van Buren 70, Lone Tree 69
Van Meter 64, Madrid 46
Waukee 65, Southeast Polk 48
West Lyon 50, Sheldon 42
Woodward Academy 67, ACGC 58
