Friday basketball: NBA scores, college scores, prep scores

NBA scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 111, Atlanta 101
New Orleans 123, New York 111
Brooklyn 117, Miami 113
Indiana 116, Chicago 105
Memphis 134, San Antonio 121
Utah 109, Charlotte 92
Phoenix 98, Orlando 94
L.A. Lakers 129, Dallas 114
Milwaukee 127, Sacramento 106
L.A. Clippers 109, Golden State 100
College women
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 60, Southern Illinois 57
Bradley 76, Illinois St. 61
Loyola 71, Evansville 61
Missouri St. 69, Drake 67
Valparaiso 75, Indiana St. 56
Northern Sun
Augustana 69, Upper Iowa 50
Concordia-St. Paul 68, SW Minnesota St.51
MSU-Moorhead 63, Bemidji St. 56
Northern St. 78, Minn.-Crookston 64
St. Cloud St. 69, Minot St. 45
Sioux Falls 91, MSU-Mankato 68
U-Mary 76, Minn.-Duluth 67
Winona St. 83, Wayne St. 75
Iowa colleges
Emmaus 102, Central Christian 48
Mayville St. 89, Waldorf 52
Ozark Christian 81, Faith Baptist 54
East
Butler 58, Villanova 41
Delaware 80, Hofstra 59
Drexel 50, Northeastern 41
Xavier 85, Georgetown 64
South
Elon 90, Coll. of Charleston 48
UNC Wilmington 72, William & Mary 55
Midwest
Cleveland St. 60, Youngstown St. 52
DePaul 85, Seton Hall 68
Marquette 94, St. John's 85
Far west
Arizona St. 72, Oregon 66
Colorado 66, Southern Cal 53
Oregon St. 63, Arizona 61
UCLA 84, Utah 54
College men
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 67, Maryland 49
Northern Sun
Concordia-St. Paul 79, SW Minnesota St. 70
Minn.-Duluth 78, U-Mary 54
MSU-Moorhead 76, Bemidji St. 70
Northern St. 97, Minn.-Crookston 60
St. Cloud St. 82, Minot St. 65
Sioux Falls 71, MSU-Mankato 64
Upper Iowa 110, Augustana 100
Wayne St. 102, Winona St. 97
Iowa colleges
Central Christian 86, Emmaus 78
Faith Baptist 84, Ozark Christian 75
Mayville St. 67, Waldorf 43
Iowa community colleges
Indiana Hills 84, John Wood 66
East
Butler 70, Providence 58
Fairfield 68, Manhattan 60
Iona 69, Rider 66
Monmouth (NJ) 84, Canisius 65
Princeton 63, Penn 58
Quinnipiac 67, Niagara 56
Midwest
Akron 75, Ball St. 60
Buffalo 83, Miami (Ohio) 78
N. Kentucky 68, UIC 52
Wright St. 84, IUPUI 70
Prep girls
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Metro
Iowa City High at Waterloo West, ppd.
Iowa City West at Cedar Falls, ppd. to Feb. 8
Linn-Mar at Waterloo East, ppd. to Feb. 6
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Dubuque Hempstead, ppd. to Jan. 13
Cedar Rapids Washington at Dubuque Wahlert, ppd.
Cedar Rapids Xavier at Iowa City Liberty, ppd.
Dubuque Senior at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, ppd. to Jan. 20
Iowa City High at Waterloo West, ppd.
Iowa City West at Cedar Falls, ppd. to Feb. 8
Linn-Mar at Waterloo East, ppd. to Feb. 6
Western Dubuque at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, ppd. to Jan. 20
Iowa Star
Janesville 55, Don Bosco 33
Collins-Maxwell at Baxter ppd. to Feb. 8
Colo-NSCO at Valley Lutheran, ppd. to Feb. 1
Dunkerton at Riceville, ppd.
GMG at Meskwaki, ppd. to Jan. 27
Waterloo Christian at Clarksville, ppd.
North Central
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53, Algona 52
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61, St. Edmond 27
North Iowa Cedar
AGWSR 73, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33
Denver 41, Aplington-Parkersburg 31
Columbus at Dike-New Hartford, ppd. to Jan. 13
Grundy Center at East Marshall, ppd. to Jan. 16
Hudson at West Marshall, ppd.
Jesup at Union Community, ppd. to Jan. 16
Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Wapsie Valley 20
Northeast Iowa
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Crestwood 42
New Hampton 61, Oelwein 10
Top of Iowa
Forest City 51, Lake Mills 15
St. Ansgar 51, Mason City Newman 32
North Butler 57, Rockford 31
North Union 57, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50
Osage 69, Northwood-Kensett 16
West Hancock 56, Algona Garrigan 55
Tri-Rivers
Calamus-Wheatland at Marquette Catholic, ppd.
Easton Valley vs. West Carroll, ccd.
Edgewood-Colesburg at Central City, ppd. to Jan. 16
Lisbon at Prince of Peace, ppd. to Jan. 20
Midland at Cedar Valley Christian, ppd.
Springville at Starmont, ppd. to Jan. 16
Upper Iowa
Central Elkader 59, West Central 36
Kee High 64, South Winneshiek 35
Postville 37, Clayton Ridge 34
Turkey Valley 79, North Fayette Valley 51
WaMaC
Benton Community at Maquoketa, ppd.
Clear Creek Amana at South Tama, ppd. to Jan. 13
Vinton-Shellsburg at Vinton-Shellsburg, ppd. to Jab 13
Marion at DeWitt Central, ppd.
Mount Vernon at Dyersville Beckman, ppd. to Jan. 13
Solon at West Delaware, ppd. to Jan. 13
Williamsburg at Center Point-Urbana, ppd.
State
Alta-Aurelia 47, Southeast Valley 38
Boyden-Hull 63, Okoboji 62
Burlington Notre Dame 64, West Burlington 54
Central Lee 46, Holy Trinity Catholic 25
Central Lyon 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40
Cherokee Washington 87, Spencer 62
Davenport North 58, Davenport Assumption 41
Emmetsburg 62, East Sac County 28
Estherville Lincoln Central 76, Jackson County 48
Graettinger-Terril 50, Manson-NW Webster 32
Kingsley-Pierson 64, MVAOCOU 45
Mediapolis 60, Winfield-Mt Union 38
Newell-Fonda 76, South Sioux City 46
OABCIG 70, Lawton-Bronson 23
Pleasant Valley 45, Clinton 24
Sioux Central 41, West Bend-Mallard 23
South Central Calhoun 60, Storm Lake St. Mary's 36
Tipton 52, Wilton 50
Unity Christian 60, Trinity Christian 27
West Lyon 45, MOC-Floyd Valley 36, OT
West Sioux 60, Homer 51
Western Christian 61, Storm Lake 18
Westwood 60, Ridge View 51
Prep boys
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls at Iowa City West, ppd. to Feb. 8
Waterloo East at Linn-Mar, ppd. to Feb. 6
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Falls at Iowa City West, ppd. to Feb. 8
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Dubuque Senior, ppd. to Feb. 15
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Western Dubuque, ppd. to Jan. 13
Dubuque Wahlert at Cedar Rapids Washington, ppd.
Cedar Rapids Xavier at Iowa City Liberty, ppd.
Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Rapids Prairie, ppd. to Jan. 13
Waterloo East at Linn-Mar, ppd. to Feb. 6
Iowa Star
Don Bosco 42, Janesville 24
Collins-Maxwell at Baxter ppd. to Feb. 8
Colo-NESCO at Valley Lutheran, ppd. to Feb. 1
Dunkerton at Riceville, ppd.
GMG at Meskwaki, ppd. to Jan. 27
Waterloo Christian at Clarksville, ppd.
North Central
Algona 73, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 37
Iowa Falls-Alden 73, Webster City 62
North Iowa Cedar
Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Denver 47
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 79, AGWSR 56
Wapsie Valley 47, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39
Columbus at Dike-New Hartford, ppd. to Jan. 13
Grundy Center at East Marshall, ppd. to Jan. 167
Hudson at West Marshall, ppd.
Jesup at Union Community, ppd. to Jan. 16
Northeast Iowa
Charles City 67, Waukon 63
Crestwood 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 47, 2 OTs
Top of Iowa
Lake Mills 60, Forest City 35
North Iowa 58, Eagle Grove 55
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 74, North Union 41
Osage 73, Northwood-Kensett 20
Rockford 31, North Butler 28
Algona Garrigan 80, West Hancock 29
Tri-Rivers
Calamus-Wheatland at Marquette Catholic, ppd.
Edgewood-Colesburg at Central City, ppd. to Jan. 16
Lisbon at Prince of Peace, ppd. to Jan. 20
Midland at Cedar Valley Christian, ppd.
Springville at Starmont, ppd. to Jan. 16
Upper Iowa
South Winneshiek 62, Kee High 52
WaMaC
Maquoketa at Benton Community, ppd.
Center Point-Urbana at Williamsburg, ppd.
South Tama at Clear Creek Amana, ppd.
Central DeWitt at Marion, ppd.
Dyersville Beckman at Mount Vernon. ppd. to Jan 13.
Vinton-Shellsburg at Independence, ppd. Jan 13.
West Delaware at Solon, ppd. to Jan. 13.
State
Bettendorf 57, Muscatine 37
Emmetsburg 47, East Sac County 45
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 73, Hinton 64
Louisa-Muscatine 49, Columbus Community 47
MOC-Floyd Valley 65, West Lyon 51
Madrid 73, Ogden 60
Manson Northwest Webster 53, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 50
Ponca, NE 77, Woodbury Central 61
Sioux Central 59, West Bend-Mallard 23
South Central Calhoun 92, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 43
Southeast Valley, Gowrie 80, Alta/Aurelia 54
St. Mary's, Remsen 76, MMCRU 53
Tipton 52, Wilton 50
West Burlington 63, Notre Dame, Burlington 62
Winfield-Mt. Union 58, Mediapolis 45