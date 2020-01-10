Friday basketball: NBA scores, college scores, prep scores
0 comments
agate

Friday basketball: NBA scores, college scores, prep scores

  • 0
Basketball clip art

NBA scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 111, Atlanta 101

New Orleans 123, New York 111

Brooklyn 117, Miami 113

Indiana 116, Chicago 105

Memphis 134, San Antonio 121

Utah 109, Charlotte 92

Phoenix 98, Orlando 94

L.A. Lakers 129, Dallas 114

Milwaukee 127, Sacramento 106

L.A. Clippers 109, Golden State 100

College women

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 60, Southern Illinois 57

Bradley 76, Illinois St. 61

Loyola 71, Evansville 61

Missouri St. 69, Drake 67

Valparaiso 75, Indiana St. 56

Northern Sun

Augustana 69, Upper Iowa 50

Concordia-St. Paul 68, SW Minnesota St.51

MSU-Moorhead 63, Bemidji St. 56

Northern St. 78, Minn.-Crookston 64

St. Cloud St. 69, Minot St. 45

Sioux Falls 91, MSU-Mankato 68

U-Mary 76, Minn.-Duluth 67

Winona St. 83, Wayne St. 75

Iowa colleges

Emmaus 102, Central Christian 48

Mayville St. 89, Waldorf 52

Ozark Christian 81, Faith Baptist 54

East

Butler 58, Villanova 41

Delaware 80, Hofstra 59

Drexel 50, Northeastern 41

Xavier 85, Georgetown 64

South

Elon 90, Coll. of Charleston 48

UNC Wilmington 72, William & Mary 55

Midwest

Cleveland St. 60, Youngstown St. 52

DePaul 85, Seton Hall 68

Marquette 94, St. John's 85

Far west

Arizona St. 72, Oregon 66

Colorado 66, Southern Cal 53

Oregon St. 63, Arizona 61

UCLA 84, Utah 54

College men

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 67, Maryland 49

Northern Sun

Concordia-St. Paul 79, SW Minnesota St. 70

Minn.-Duluth 78, U-Mary 54

MSU-Moorhead 76, Bemidji St. 70

Northern St. 97, Minn.-Crookston 60

St. Cloud St. 82, Minot St. 65

Sioux Falls 71, MSU-Mankato 64

Upper Iowa 110, Augustana 100

Wayne St. 102, Winona St. 97

Iowa colleges

Central Christian 86, Emmaus 78

Faith Baptist 84, Ozark Christian 75

Mayville St. 67, Waldorf 43

Iowa community colleges

Indiana Hills 84, John Wood 66

East

Butler 70, Providence 58

Fairfield 68, Manhattan 60

Iona 69, Rider 66

Monmouth (NJ) 84, Canisius 65

Princeton 63, Penn 58

Quinnipiac 67, Niagara 56

Midwest

Akron 75, Ball St. 60

Buffalo 83, Miami (Ohio) 78

N. Kentucky 68, UIC 52

Wright St. 84, IUPUI 70

Prep girls

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Metro

Iowa City High at Waterloo West, ppd.

Iowa City West at Cedar Falls, ppd. to Feb. 8

Linn-Mar at Waterloo East, ppd. to Feb. 6

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Dubuque Hempstead, ppd. to Jan. 13

Cedar Rapids Washington at Dubuque Wahlert, ppd.

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Iowa City Liberty, ppd.

Dubuque Senior at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, ppd. to Jan. 20

Iowa City High at Waterloo West, ppd.

Iowa City West at Cedar Falls, ppd. to Feb. 8

Linn-Mar at Waterloo East, ppd. to Feb. 6

Western Dubuque at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, ppd. to Jan. 20

Iowa Star

Janesville 55, Don Bosco 33

Collins-Maxwell at Baxter ppd. to Feb. 8

Colo-NSCO at Valley Lutheran, ppd. to Feb. 1

Dunkerton at Riceville, ppd.

GMG at Meskwaki, ppd. to Jan. 27

Waterloo Christian at Clarksville, ppd.

North Central

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53, Algona 52

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61, St. Edmond 27

North Iowa Cedar

AGWSR 73, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33

Denver 41, Aplington-Parkersburg 31

Columbus at Dike-New Hartford, ppd. to Jan. 13

Grundy Center at East Marshall, ppd. to Jan. 16

Hudson at West Marshall, ppd.

Jesup at Union Community, ppd. to Jan. 16

Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Wapsie Valley 20

Northeast Iowa

Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Crestwood 42

New Hampton 61, Oelwein 10

Top of Iowa

Forest City 51, Lake Mills 15

St. Ansgar 51, Mason City Newman 32

North Butler 57, Rockford 31

North Union 57, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50

Osage 69, Northwood-Kensett 16

West Hancock 56, Algona Garrigan 55

Tri-Rivers

Calamus-Wheatland at Marquette Catholic, ppd.

Easton Valley vs. West Carroll, ccd.

Edgewood-Colesburg at Central City, ppd. to Jan. 16

Lisbon at Prince of Peace, ppd. to Jan. 20

Midland at Cedar Valley Christian, ppd.

Springville at Starmont, ppd. to Jan. 16

Upper Iowa

Central Elkader 59, West Central 36

Kee High 64, South Winneshiek 35

Postville 37, Clayton Ridge 34

Turkey Valley 79, North Fayette Valley 51

WaMaC

Benton Community at Maquoketa, ppd.

Clear Creek Amana at South Tama, ppd. to Jan. 13

Vinton-Shellsburg at Vinton-Shellsburg, ppd. to Jab 13

Marion at DeWitt Central, ppd.

Mount Vernon at Dyersville Beckman, ppd. to Jan. 13

Solon at West Delaware, ppd. to Jan. 13

Williamsburg at Center Point-Urbana, ppd.

State

Alta-Aurelia 47, Southeast Valley 38

Boyden-Hull 63, Okoboji 62

Burlington Notre Dame 64, West Burlington 54

Central Lee 46, Holy Trinity Catholic 25

Central Lyon 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40

Cherokee Washington 87, Spencer 62

Davenport North 58, Davenport Assumption 41

Emmetsburg 62, East Sac County 28

Estherville Lincoln Central 76, Jackson County 48

Graettinger-Terril 50, Manson-NW Webster 32

Kingsley-Pierson 64, MVAOCOU 45

Mediapolis 60, Winfield-Mt Union 38

Newell-Fonda 76, South Sioux City 46

OABCIG 70, Lawton-Bronson 23

Pleasant Valley 45, Clinton 24

Sioux Central 41, West Bend-Mallard 23

South Central Calhoun 60, Storm Lake St. Mary's 36

Tipton 52, Wilton 50

Unity Christian 60, Trinity Christian 27

West Lyon 45, MOC-Floyd Valley 36, OT

West Sioux 60, Homer 51

Western Christian 61, Storm Lake 18

Westwood 60, Ridge View 51

Prep boys

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls at Iowa City West, ppd. to Feb. 8

Waterloo East at Linn-Mar, ppd. to Feb. 6

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Falls at Iowa City West, ppd. to Feb. 8

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Dubuque Senior, ppd. to Feb. 15

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Western Dubuque, ppd. to Jan. 13

Dubuque Wahlert at Cedar Rapids Washington, ppd.

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Iowa City Liberty, ppd.

Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Rapids Prairie, ppd. to Jan. 13

Waterloo East at Linn-Mar, ppd. to Feb. 6

Iowa Star

Don Bosco 42, Janesville 24

Collins-Maxwell at Baxter ppd. to Feb. 8

Colo-NESCO at Valley Lutheran, ppd. to Feb. 1

Dunkerton at Riceville, ppd.

GMG at Meskwaki, ppd. to Jan. 27

Waterloo Christian at Clarksville, ppd.

North Central

Algona 73, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 37

Iowa Falls-Alden 73, Webster City 62

North Iowa Cedar

Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Denver 47

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 79, AGWSR 56

Wapsie Valley 47, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39

Columbus at Dike-New Hartford, ppd. to Jan. 13

Grundy Center at East Marshall, ppd. to Jan. 167

Hudson at West Marshall, ppd.

Jesup at Union Community, ppd. to Jan. 16

Northeast Iowa

Charles City 67, Waukon 63

Crestwood 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 47, 2 OTs

Top of Iowa

Lake Mills 60, Forest City 35

North Iowa 58, Eagle Grove 55

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 74, North Union 41

Osage 73, Northwood-Kensett 20

Rockford 31, North Butler 28

Algona Garrigan 80, West Hancock 29

Tri-Rivers

Calamus-Wheatland at Marquette Catholic, ppd.

Edgewood-Colesburg at Central City, ppd. to Jan. 16

Lisbon at Prince of Peace, ppd. to Jan. 20

Midland at Cedar Valley Christian, ppd.

Springville at Starmont, ppd. to Jan. 16

Upper Iowa

South Winneshiek 62, Kee High 52

WaMaC

Maquoketa at Benton Community, ppd.

Center Point-Urbana at Williamsburg, ppd.

South Tama at Clear Creek Amana, ppd.

Central DeWitt at Marion, ppd.

Dyersville Beckman at Mount Vernon. ppd. to Jan 13.

Vinton-Shellsburg at Independence, ppd. Jan 13.

West Delaware at Solon, ppd. to Jan. 13.

State

Bettendorf 57, Muscatine 37

Emmetsburg 47, East Sac County 45

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 73, Hinton 64

Louisa-Muscatine 49, Columbus Community 47

MOC-Floyd Valley 65, West Lyon 51

Madrid 73, Ogden 60

Manson Northwest Webster 53, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 50

Ponca, NE 77, Woodbury Central 61

Sioux Central 59, West Bend-Mallard 23

South Central Calhoun 92, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 43

Southeast Valley, Gowrie 80, Alta/Aurelia 54

St. Mary's, Remsen 76, MMCRU 53

Tipton 52, Wilton 50

West Burlington 63, Notre Dame, Burlington 62

Winfield-Mt. Union 58, Mediapolis 45

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News