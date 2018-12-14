NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 129, Atlanta 108
New York 126, Charlotte 124, OT
Brooklyn 125, Washington 118
Indiana 113, Philadelphia 101
Milwaukee 114, Cleveland 102
Miami 100, Memphis 97
Golden State 130, Sacramento 125
Denver 109, Oklahoma City 98
Portland 128, Toronto 122
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Bradley 80, Omaha 60
Northern Sun
Concordia-St. Paul 85, Upper Iowa 43
Minn.-Duluth 51, Sioux Falls 36
Northern St. 57, Minot St. 54
St. Cloud St. 72, SW Minnesota St. 60
U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead 76, U-Mary 68
Winona St. 79, MSU-Mankato 69
Iowa college
Northwestern (Minn.) 70, Grinnell 64
Iowa community college
Kansas City Kansas 83, DMAAC 55
Kirkwood 60, Owens 40
N.D. St. College of Science 77, Iowa Central 51
East
NJIT 71, Colgate 53
Villanova 62, Georgia 56
South
Florida Gulf Coast 109, Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 64
Georgia Southern 68, Coastal Georgia 46
Mississippi St. 86, Southern Miss. 42
Nicholls 55, Louisiana-Monroe 54
North Carolina 83, UNC-Greensboro 62
Midwest
Ripon 56, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 48
S. Dakota St. 97, Savannah St. 49
Southwest
Oral Roberts 73, Sam Houston St. 62
Texas A&M-CC 64, Schreiner 34
Far west
Cal St.-Fullerton 77, Antelope Valley 65
Fresno St. 86, CS Stanislaus 51
Loyola Marymount 71, Long Beach St. 62
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Northern Sun
MSU-Mankato 78, Winona St. 62
Northern St. 85, Minot St. 72
St. Cloud St. 80, SW Minnesota St. 60
Sioux Falls 73, Minn.-Duluth 66
U-Mary 78, MSU-Moorhead 73
Upper Iowa 89, Concordia-St. Paul 73
American Rivers
Waldorf 66, Coe 63
Iowa college
Waldorf 66, Coe 63
Iowa community college
DMAAC 94, Central CC - Columbus 70
Indian Hills 94, Western Nebraska 86
N.D. St. College of Science 84, Iowa Central 56
Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 67, Iowa Lakes 61
East
George Washington 70, Howard 64
Hobart 81, NYU-Poly 43
South
Asbury 95, Bryan 86, OT
Georgia Southern 101, Brewton-Parker 64
Midwest
Creighton 86, Green Bay 65
DePaul 90, Ill.-Chicago 70
North Dakota 83, Mayville St. 66
Wis.-Oshkosh 91, Lawrence 53
Southwest
Arkansas St. 75, FAU 71, 2OT
Houston Baptist 107, Arlington Baptist 70
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 67, Cedar Rapids Xavier 57
Riceville 46, Waterloo Christian 30
Sumner-Fredericksburg 60, Waterloo Columbus 52
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Falls 67, Cedar Rapids Xavier 57
Cedar Rapids Washington 67, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52
Cedar Rapids Prairie 69, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 32
Dubuque Hempstead 55, Dubuque Senior 37
Iowa City High 71, Iowa City Liberty 26
Iowa City West 67, Linn-Mar 51
Western Dubuque 49, Dubuque Wahlert 39
Iowa Star
Don Bosco at Tripoli
Colo-NESCO 67, GMG 27
Janesville 52, Dunkerton 31
Collins-Maxwell 47, North Tama 31
Riceville 46, Waterloo Christian 30
North Central
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54, Humboldt 34
Clear Lake 61, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 25
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46, Webster City 34
Iowa Falls-Alden 56, Algona 47
North Iowa Cedar
Aplington-Parkersburg 59, Jesup 39
Grundy Center 49, AGWSR 34
Dike-New Hartford 66, Hudson 27
BCLUW 47, East Marshall 34
Denver 64, South Hardin 33
Sumner-Fredericksburg 60, Waterloo Columbus 37
Wapsie Valley 40, Union Community 31
West Marshall 60, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30
Northeast Iowa
Oelwein 49, Charles City 42
New Hampton 54, Decorah 30
Waverly-Shell Rock 47, Waukon 33
Top of Iowa
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, Lake Mills 58
Osage 71, Nashua-Plainfield 23
Belmond-Klemme 33, North Iowa 29
North Union 39, Algona Garrigan 36
Mason City 50, Northwood-Kensett 33
Rockford 41, Central Springs 32
Saint Ansgar 69, West Fork 52
West Hancock 59, Forest City 39
Tri-Rivers
Alburnett 59, Springville 54
Calamus-Wheatland 54, Lisbon 49
East Buchanan 64, Edgewood-Colesburg 16
Marquette Catholic 51, Midland 30
North Linn 69, Maquoketa Valley 52
Cedar Valley Christian at Easton Valley
Central City 52, Starmont 46
Upper Iowa
Kee High 55, Central Elkader 30
North Fayette Valley 47, Postville 23
South Winneshiek 68, West Central 22
WaMaC
Center Point-Urbana 61, Clear Creek Amana 41
Williamsburg 56, Independence 33
Maquoketa 77, Marion 41
Central DeWitt 39, Mount Vernon 25
Dyersville Beckman 52, Solon 18
South Tama 49, West Delaware 36
Vinton-Shellsburg at Benton Community
State
A-H-S-T-W 53, Missouri Valley 33
ADM 64, Perry 24
Ames 41, Ankeny Centennial 38
Anamosa 53, West Liberty 48
Ankeny 46, Urbandale 40
Ar-We-Va 52, Woodbine 31
Assumption, Davenport 64, Burlington 21
Audubon 54, Tri-Center 45
Ballard 36, Bondurant Farrar 34
Belle Plaine 37, B-G-M 27
Bellevue 46, West Branch 40
Boone 54, Carlisle 44
Boyden-Hull 60, Rock Valley 56
Boyer Valley 69, West Harrison 55
Camanche 62, Durant-Bennett 45
Cascade 50, Mid-Prairie 27
Central Decatur 76, Bedford 39
Central Lee 69, Eldon Cardinal 25
Central Lyon 53, Sheldon 26
Clarke, Osceola 60, Centerville 44
Council Bluffs Jefferson 61, Bishop Heelan 44
Creston 61, Kuemper Catholic 54
Danville 49, West Burlington 42
Davenport North 78, Clinton 50
Davenport West 67, Pleasant Valley 6
Davis County 69, Albia 45
Denison-Schleswig 70, Glenwood 58
Des Moines Christian 62, Pleasantville 23
Des Moines Lincoln 47, Des Moines Hoover 29
Estherville Lincoln Central 52, Western Christian 41
Fremont Mills 42, Stanton 24
Gilbert 70, South Hamilton 35
Glidden-Ralston 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 31
Grinnell 56, Dallas Center-Grimes 46
Griswold 33, East Mills 24
Harris-Lake Park 53, St. Mary's, Remsen 33
Highland 57, Columbus Community 24
Hinton 54, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 43
Holy Trinity 42, WACO 37
Indianola 52, Pella Christian 31
Iowa Mennonite 61, Winfield-Mount Union 39
Johnston 74, Dowling Catholic 64
Keokuk 63, Washington 39
Knoxville 50, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25
Lamoni 46, Diagonal 43
Lawton-Bronson 64, Sioux City North 33
LeMars 71, Storm Lake 36
Lenox 56, East Union 30
Lewis Central 42, Harlan 32
Logan-Magnolia 57, Riverside 27
Lynnville-Sully 54, Keota 24
MOC-Floyd Valley 70, Sibley-Ocheyedan 28
Marshalltown 43, Fort Dodge 38
Martensdale-St. Marys 43, Nodaway Valley 42
Mediapolis 73, Mount Pleasant 40
Montezuma 26, Sigourney 24
Monticello 56, Tipton 47
Mount Ayr 64, Wayne 51
Murray 57, Moulton-Udell 29
Nevada 41, PCM, Monroe 29
Newell-Fonda 76, Manson NW Webster 26
Newton 49, Oskaloosa 34
North Polk 84, Saydel 10
North Scott 65, Bettendorf 26
Ogden 41, Woodward-Granger 37
Okoboji, Milford 61, George-Little Rock 42
Ottumwa 68, Des Moines North 43
Panorama 68, AC/GC 30
Pekin 57, Louisa-Muscatine 26
Pella 52, Norwalk 20
Red Oak 61, Clarinda 16
Regina, Iowa City 65, Northeast, Goose Lake 26
Ridge View 63, OA-BCIG 35
Roland-Story 55, Greene County 23
Ruthven-Ayrshire 45, East Sac County 30
Shenandoah 70, Atlantic 47
Sidney 59, Essex 12
Sioux Central 44, PAC-LM 43
South Central Calhoun 59, Emmetsburg 55
Southeast Polk 86, Mason City 42
Southeast Valley 53, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 41
Southwest Valley 50, Southeast Warren 31
Spirit Lake 30, Spencer 20
Treynor 60, IKM-Manning 48
Unity Christian 66, South O'Brien 39
Van Buren, Keosauqua 59, New London 31
Van Meter 49, Earlham 41
Wapello 52, Lone Tree 41
Waukee 61, Valley, West Des Moines 29
West Lyon 51, Sioux Center 39
West Monona 59, Underwood 39
West Sioux 44, Trinity Christian 24
Wilton 67, North Cedar 34
Winterset 56, Carroll 46
Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 79, Cedar Rapids Xavier 54
Riceville 64, Waterloo Christian 59
Sumner-Fredericksburg 57, Columbus 44
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Falls 79, Cedar Rapids Xavier 54
Cedar Rapids Prairie 72, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 62
Cedar Rapids Washington 61, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 58
Dubuque Senior 69, Dubuque 48
Dubuque Wahlert 62, Western Dubuque 55, 2 OTs
Iowa City Liberty 61, Iowa City High 50, OT
Iowa City West 65, Linn-Mar 54
Iowa Star
Don Bosco 66, Tripoli 44
GMG 61, Colo-NESCO 47
Janesville 66, Dunkerton 54
North Tama 68, Collins-Maxwell 53
Riceville 64, Waterloo Christian 59
North Central
Humboldt 73, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38
Clear Lake 74, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 52
Webster City 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 31
Algona 53, Iowa Falls-Alden 49
North Iowa Cedar
Aplington-Parkersburg 58, Jesup 45
AGWSR 49, Grundy Center 34
Hudson 64, Dike-New Hartford 56
BCLUW 53, East Marshall 50
Denver 76, South Hardin 75, OT
Sumner-Fredericksburg 57, Waterloo Columbus 44
Wapsie Valley 73, Union Community 41
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, West Marshall 58
Northeast Iowa
Oelwein 49, Charles City 42
Decorah 69, New Hampton 61
Waverly-Shell Rock 58, Waukon 54
Top of Iowa
Lake Mills 67, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 64
Osage 50, Nashua-Plainfield 38
Belmond-Klemme 59, North Iowa 30
Algona Garrigan 65, North Union 29
Mason City Newman 64, Northwood-Kensett 25
Rockford 64, Central Springs 43
West Fork 64, Saint Ansgar 43
West Hancock 47, Forest City 42
Tri-Rivers
Alburnett 72, Springville 64
Calamus-Wheatland 69, Lisbon 57
Easton Valley 71, Cedar Valley Christian 26
Central City 71, Starmont 47
Edgewood-Colesburg 68, East Buchanan 56
Marquette Catholic 56, Midland 42
North Linn 84, Maquoketa Valley 36
Upper Iowa
Kee High 66, Central Elkader 61, OT
North Fayette Valley 66, Postville 49
South Winneshiek 69, West Central 36
WaMaC
Vinton-Shellsburg 64, Benton Community 63
Center Point-Urbana 58, Clear Creek Amana 53
Maquoketa 61, Marion 44
Mount Vernon 77, Central DeWitt 75, 2 OTs
West Delaware 66, South Tama 32
Williamsburg 56, Independence 33
State
A-H-S-T-W 53, Missouri Valley 31
ADM 63, Perry 11
Akron-Westfield 75, Clay Central-Everly 32
Albia 51, Davis County 36
Ames 42, Ankeny Centennial 33
Ankeny 62, Urbandale 52
Ar-We-Vae 66, Woodbine 46
Assumption, Davenport 63, Burlington 46
Atlantic 57, Shenandoah 32
Audubon 83, Tri-Center 66
Ballard 61, Bondurant Farrar 47
Bedford 70, Central Decatur 61
Belle Plaine, Kan. 64, B-G-M 44
Bishop Heelan 46, Council Bluffs Jefferson 41
Bishop Neumann, Neb. 37, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 34
Boone 60, Carlisle 52
Boyden-Hull 81, Rock Valley 65
Camanche 81, Durant-Bennett 54
Carroll 69, Winterset 61
Cascade 53, Mid-Prairie 40
Centerville 63, Clarke, Osceola 45
Clarinda 61, Red Oak 47
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Glidden-Ralston 43
Davenport Central 67, Muscatine 25
Davenport North 63, Clinton 53
Denison-Schleswig 68, Glenwood 45
Des Moines Christian 62, Pleasantville 23
Des Moines East 74, Des Moines Roosevelt 54
Des Moines Hoover 68, Des Moines Lincoln 63
Des Moines North 92, Ottumwa 42
East Mills 50, Griswold 27
East Sac County 60, Ruthven-Ayrshire 51
East Union 31, Lenox 29
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Knoxville 72
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 93, Paton-Churdan 32
Gehlen Catholic 61, MMCRU 33
George-Little Rock 75, Okoboji, Milford 41
Gilbert 70, South Hamilton 65
Greene County 50, Roland-Story 47
Grinnell 77, Dallas Center-Grimes 73, 2 OTs
H-L-Vr 56, Iowa Valley 52
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 60, Hinton 37
Highland 71, Columbus Community 45
Indianola 58, Pella Christian 47
Iowa Mennonite 61, Winfield-Mount Union 39
Johnston 74, Dowling Catholic 64
Keokuk 69, Washington 63
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Creston 55
Lamoni 63, Diagonal 42
LeMars 70, Storm Lake 63
Lewis Central 66, Harlan 58
Logan-Magnolia 53, Riverside 34
Lynnville-Sully 69, Keota 66
MOC-Floyd Valley 70, Sibley-Ocheyedan 28
Madrid 112, West Central Valley45
Marshalltown 42, Fort Dodge 40
Martensdale-St. Marys 71, Nodaway Valley 58
Montezuma 72, Sigourney 42
Monticello 60, Tipton 57
Moravia 67, Seymour 45
Mormon Trail 81, Orient-Macksburg 55
Mount Ayr 68, Wayne, Corydon 35
Murray 75, Moulton-Udell 22
New London 87, Van Buren 44
Newell-Fonda 66, Manson NW Webster 54
North Cedar 66, Wilton 52
North Mahaska 49, Tri-County 32
North Polk, Alleman 84, Saydel 10
North Scott 59, Bettendorf 55, OT
OA-BCIG 68, Ridge View 37
Oskaloosa 71, Newton 58
PCM, Monroe 75, Nevada 54
Pekin 57, Louisa-Muscatine 26
Pella 84, Norwalk 66
Regina, Iowa City 60, Northeast, Goose Lake 48
Sheldon 59, Central Lyon 49
Sidney 76, Essex 36
Sioux Center 63, West Lyon 49
Sioux Central 85, PAC-LM 73
Sioux City East 74, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, OT
South Central Calhoun 51, Emmetsburg 46
South O'Brien 72, Unity Christian 68, OT
Southeast Polk 66, Mason City 56
Southeast Valley 60, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 51
Southwest Valley 54, Southeast Warren 26
Spencer 36, Spirit Lake 33
St. Mary's, Remsen 52, Harris-Lake Park 40
Stanton 74, Fremont Mills 49
Treynor 50, IKM-Manning 36
Van Meter 45, Earlham 33
WACO 64, Holy Trinity 52
Wapello 59, Lone Tree 39
Waukee 49, Valley, West Des Moines 48
West Branch 68, Bellevue 35
West Burlington 71, Danville 61
West Harrison 55, Boyer Valley 47
West Monona 60, Underwood 57
West Sioux 63, Trinity Christian 62
Western Christian 77, Estherville Lincoln Central 53
Woodward-Granger 73, Ogden 61, OT
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.