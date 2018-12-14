Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 129, Atlanta 108

New York 126, Charlotte 124, OT

Brooklyn 125, Washington 118

Indiana 113, Philadelphia 101

Milwaukee 114, Cleveland 102

Miami 100, Memphis 97

Golden State 130, Sacramento 125

Denver 109, Oklahoma City 98

Portland 128, Toronto 122

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Bradley 80, Omaha 60

Northern Sun

Concordia-St. Paul 85, Upper Iowa 43

Minn.-Duluth 51, Sioux Falls 36

Northern St. 57, Minot St. 54

St. Cloud St. 72, SW Minnesota St. 60

U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead 76, U-Mary 68

Winona St. 79, MSU-Mankato 69

Iowa college

Northwestern (Minn.) 70, Grinnell 64

Iowa community college

Kansas City Kansas 83, DMAAC 55

Kirkwood 60, Owens 40

N.D. St. College of Science 77, Iowa Central 51

East

NJIT 71, Colgate 53

Villanova 62, Georgia 56

South

Florida Gulf Coast 109, Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 64

Georgia Southern 68, Coastal Georgia 46

Mississippi St. 86, Southern Miss. 42

Nicholls 55, Louisiana-Monroe 54

North Carolina 83, UNC-Greensboro 62

Midwest

Ripon 56, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 48

S. Dakota St. 97, Savannah St. 49

Southwest

Oral Roberts 73, Sam Houston St. 62

Texas A&M-CC 64, Schreiner 34

Far west

Cal St.-Fullerton 77, Antelope Valley 65

Fresno St. 86, CS Stanislaus 51

Loyola Marymount 71, Long Beach St. 62

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Northern Sun

MSU-Mankato 78, Winona St. 62

Northern St. 85, Minot St. 72

St. Cloud St. 80, SW Minnesota St. 60

Sioux Falls 73, Minn.-Duluth 66

U-Mary 78, MSU-Moorhead 73

Upper Iowa 89, Concordia-St. Paul 73

American Rivers

Waldorf 66, Coe 63

Iowa college

Waldorf 66, Coe 63

Iowa community college

DMAAC 94, Central CC - Columbus 70

Indian Hills 94, Western Nebraska 86

N.D. St. College of Science 84, Iowa Central 56

Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 67, Iowa Lakes 61

East

George Washington 70, Howard 64

Hobart 81, NYU-Poly 43

South

Asbury 95, Bryan 86, OT

Georgia Southern 101, Brewton-Parker 64

Midwest

Creighton 86, Green Bay 65

DePaul 90, Ill.-Chicago 70

North Dakota 83, Mayville St. 66

Wis.-Oshkosh 91, Lawrence 53

Southwest

Arkansas St. 75, FAU 71, 2OT

Houston Baptist 107, Arlington Baptist 70

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 67, Cedar Rapids Xavier 57

Riceville 46, Waterloo Christian 30

Sumner-Fredericksburg 60, Waterloo Columbus 52

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Falls 67, Cedar Rapids Xavier 57

Cedar Rapids Washington 67, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52

Cedar Rapids Prairie 69, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 32

Dubuque Hempstead 55, Dubuque Senior 37

Iowa City High 71, Iowa City Liberty 26

Iowa City West 67, Linn-Mar 51

Western Dubuque 49, Dubuque Wahlert 39

Iowa Star

Don Bosco at Tripoli

Colo-NESCO 67, GMG 27

Janesville 52, Dunkerton 31

Collins-Maxwell 47, North Tama 31

Riceville 46, Waterloo Christian 30

North Central

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54, Humboldt 34

Clear Lake 61, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 25

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46, Webster City 34

Iowa Falls-Alden 56, Algona 47

North Iowa Cedar

Aplington-Parkersburg 59, Jesup 39

Grundy Center 49, AGWSR 34

Dike-New Hartford 66, Hudson 27

BCLUW 47, East Marshall 34

Denver 64, South Hardin 33

Sumner-Fredericksburg 60, Waterloo Columbus 37

Wapsie Valley 40, Union Community 31

West Marshall 60, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30

Northeast Iowa

Oelwein 49, Charles City 42

New Hampton 54, Decorah 30

Waverly-Shell Rock 47, Waukon 33

Top of Iowa

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, Lake Mills 58

Osage 71, Nashua-Plainfield 23

Belmond-Klemme 33, North Iowa 29

North Union 39, Algona Garrigan 36

Mason City 50, Northwood-Kensett 33

Rockford 41, Central Springs 32

Saint Ansgar 69, West Fork 52

West Hancock 59, Forest City 39

Tri-Rivers

Alburnett 59, Springville 54

Calamus-Wheatland 54, Lisbon 49

East Buchanan 64, Edgewood-Colesburg 16

Marquette Catholic 51, Midland 30

North Linn 69, Maquoketa Valley 52

Cedar Valley Christian at Easton Valley

Central City 52, Starmont 46

Upper Iowa

Kee High 55, Central Elkader 30

North Fayette Valley 47, Postville 23

South Winneshiek 68, West Central 22

WaMaC

Center Point-Urbana 61, Clear Creek Amana 41

Williamsburg 56, Independence 33

Maquoketa 77, Marion 41

Central DeWitt 39, Mount Vernon 25

Dyersville Beckman 52, Solon 18

South Tama 49, West Delaware 36

Vinton-Shellsburg at Benton Community

State

A-H-S-T-W 53, Missouri Valley 33

ADM 64, Perry 24

Ames 41, Ankeny Centennial 38

Anamosa 53, West Liberty 48

Ankeny 46, Urbandale 40

Ar-We-Va 52, Woodbine 31

Assumption, Davenport 64, Burlington 21

Audubon 54, Tri-Center 45

Ballard 36, Bondurant Farrar 34

Belle Plaine 37, B-G-M 27

Bellevue 46, West Branch 40

Boone 54, Carlisle 44

Boyden-Hull 60, Rock Valley 56

Boyer Valley 69, West Harrison 55

Camanche 62, Durant-Bennett 45

Cascade 50, Mid-Prairie 27

Central Decatur 76, Bedford 39

Central Lee 69, Eldon Cardinal 25

Central Lyon 53, Sheldon 26

Clarke, Osceola 60, Centerville 44

Council Bluffs Jefferson 61, Bishop Heelan 44

Creston 61, Kuemper Catholic 54

Danville 49, West Burlington 42

Davenport North 78, Clinton 50

Davenport West 67, Pleasant Valley 6

Davis County 69, Albia 45

Denison-Schleswig 70, Glenwood 58

Des Moines Christian 62, Pleasantville 23

Des Moines Lincoln 47, Des Moines Hoover 29

Estherville Lincoln Central 52, Western Christian 41

Fremont Mills 42, Stanton 24

Gilbert 70, South Hamilton 35

Glidden-Ralston 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 31

Grinnell 56, Dallas Center-Grimes 46

Griswold 33, East Mills 24

Harris-Lake Park 53, St. Mary's, Remsen 33

Highland 57, Columbus Community 24

Hinton 54, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 43

Holy Trinity 42, WACO 37

Indianola 52, Pella Christian 31

Iowa Mennonite 61, Winfield-Mount Union 39

Johnston 74, Dowling Catholic 64

Keokuk 63, Washington 39

Knoxville 50, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25

Lamoni 46, Diagonal 43

Lawton-Bronson 64, Sioux City North 33

LeMars 71, Storm Lake 36

Lenox 56, East Union 30

Lewis Central 42, Harlan 32

Logan-Magnolia 57, Riverside 27

Lynnville-Sully 54, Keota 24

MOC-Floyd Valley 70, Sibley-Ocheyedan 28

Marshalltown 43, Fort Dodge 38

Martensdale-St. Marys 43, Nodaway Valley 42

Mediapolis 73, Mount Pleasant 40

Montezuma 26, Sigourney 24

Monticello 56, Tipton 47

Mount Ayr 64, Wayne 51

Murray 57, Moulton-Udell 29

Nevada 41, PCM, Monroe 29

Newell-Fonda 76, Manson NW Webster 26

Newton 49, Oskaloosa 34

North Polk 84, Saydel 10

North Scott 65, Bettendorf 26

Ogden 41, Woodward-Granger 37

Okoboji, Milford 61, George-Little Rock 42

Ottumwa 68, Des Moines North 43

Panorama 68, AC/GC 30

Pekin 57, Louisa-Muscatine 26

Pella 52, Norwalk 20

Red Oak 61, Clarinda 16

Regina, Iowa City 65, Northeast, Goose Lake 26

Ridge View 63, OA-BCIG 35

Roland-Story 55, Greene County 23

Ruthven-Ayrshire 45, East Sac County 30

Shenandoah 70, Atlantic 47

Sidney 59, Essex 12

Sioux Central 44, PAC-LM 43

South Central Calhoun 59, Emmetsburg 55

Southeast Polk 86, Mason City 42

Southeast Valley 53, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 41

Southwest Valley 50, Southeast Warren 31

Spirit Lake 30, Spencer 20

Treynor 60, IKM-Manning 48

Unity Christian 66, South O'Brien 39

Van Buren, Keosauqua 59, New London 31

Van Meter 49, Earlham 41

Wapello 52, Lone Tree 41

Waukee 61, Valley, West Des Moines 29

West Lyon 51, Sioux Center 39

West Monona 59, Underwood 39

West Sioux 44, Trinity Christian 24

Wilton 67, North Cedar 34

Winterset 56, Carroll 46

Prep boys

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 79, Cedar Rapids Xavier 54

Riceville 64, Waterloo Christian 59

Sumner-Fredericksburg 57, Columbus 44

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Falls 79, Cedar Rapids Xavier 54

Cedar Rapids Prairie 72, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 62

Cedar Rapids Washington 61, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 58

Dubuque Senior 69, Dubuque 48

Dubuque Wahlert 62, Western Dubuque 55, 2 OTs

Iowa City Liberty 61, Iowa City High 50, OT

Iowa City West 65, Linn-Mar 54

Iowa Star

Don Bosco 66, Tripoli 44

GMG 61, Colo-NESCO 47

Janesville 66, Dunkerton 54

North Tama 68, Collins-Maxwell 53

Riceville 64, Waterloo Christian 59

North Central

Humboldt 73, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38

Clear Lake 74, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 52

Webster City 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 31

Algona 53, Iowa Falls-Alden 49

North Iowa Cedar

Aplington-Parkersburg 58, Jesup 45

AGWSR 49, Grundy Center 34

Hudson 64, Dike-New Hartford 56

BCLUW 53, East Marshall 50

Denver 76, South Hardin 75, OT

Sumner-Fredericksburg 57, Waterloo Columbus 44

Wapsie Valley 73, Union Community 41

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, West Marshall 58

Northeast Iowa

Oelwein 49, Charles City 42

Decorah 69, New Hampton 61

Waverly-Shell Rock 58, Waukon 54

Top of Iowa

Lake Mills 67, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 64

Osage 50, Nashua-Plainfield 38

Belmond-Klemme 59, North Iowa 30

Algona Garrigan 65, North Union 29

Mason City Newman 64, Northwood-Kensett 25

Rockford 64, Central Springs 43

West Fork 64, Saint Ansgar 43

West Hancock 47, Forest City 42

Tri-Rivers

Alburnett 72, Springville 64

Calamus-Wheatland 69, Lisbon 57

Easton Valley 71, Cedar Valley Christian 26

Central City 71, Starmont 47

Edgewood-Colesburg 68, East Buchanan 56

Marquette Catholic 56, Midland 42

North Linn 84, Maquoketa Valley 36

Upper Iowa

Kee High 66, Central Elkader 61, OT

North Fayette Valley 66, Postville 49

South Winneshiek 69, West Central 36

WaMaC

Vinton-Shellsburg 64, Benton Community 63

Center Point-Urbana 58, Clear Creek Amana 53

Maquoketa 61, Marion 44

Mount Vernon 77, Central DeWitt 75, 2 OTs

West Delaware 66, South Tama 32

Williamsburg 56, Independence 33

State

A-H-S-T-W 53, Missouri Valley 31

ADM 63, Perry 11

Akron-Westfield 75, Clay Central-Everly 32

Albia 51, Davis County 36

Ames 42, Ankeny Centennial 33

Ankeny 62, Urbandale 52

Ar-We-Vae 66, Woodbine 46

Assumption, Davenport 63, Burlington 46

Atlantic 57, Shenandoah 32

Audubon 83, Tri-Center 66

Ballard 61, Bondurant Farrar 47

Bedford 70, Central Decatur 61

Belle Plaine, Kan. 64, B-G-M 44

Bishop Heelan 46, Council Bluffs Jefferson 41

Bishop Neumann, Neb. 37, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 34

Boone 60, Carlisle 52

Boyden-Hull 81, Rock Valley 65

Camanche 81, Durant-Bennett 54

Carroll 69, Winterset 61

Cascade 53, Mid-Prairie 40

Centerville 63, Clarke, Osceola 45

Clarinda 61, Red Oak 47

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Glidden-Ralston 43

Davenport Central 67, Muscatine 25

Davenport North 63, Clinton 53

Denison-Schleswig 68, Glenwood 45

Des Moines Christian 62, Pleasantville 23

Des Moines East 74, Des Moines Roosevelt 54

Des Moines Hoover 68, Des Moines Lincoln 63

Des Moines North 92, Ottumwa 42

East Mills 50, Griswold 27

East Sac County 60, Ruthven-Ayrshire 51

East Union 31, Lenox 29

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Knoxville 72

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 93, Paton-Churdan 32

Gehlen Catholic 61, MMCRU 33

George-Little Rock 75, Okoboji, Milford 41

Gilbert 70, South Hamilton 65

Greene County 50, Roland-Story 47

Grinnell 77, Dallas Center-Grimes 73, 2 OTs

H-L-Vr 56, Iowa Valley 52

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 60, Hinton 37

Highland 71, Columbus Community 45

Indianola 58, Pella Christian 47

Iowa Mennonite 61, Winfield-Mount Union 39

Johnston 74, Dowling Catholic 64

Keokuk 69, Washington 63

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Creston 55

Lamoni 63, Diagonal 42

LeMars 70, Storm Lake 63

Lewis Central 66, Harlan 58

Logan-Magnolia 53, Riverside 34

Lynnville-Sully 69, Keota 66

MOC-Floyd Valley 70, Sibley-Ocheyedan 28

Madrid 112, West Central Valley45

Marshalltown 42, Fort Dodge 40

Martensdale-St. Marys 71, Nodaway Valley 58

Montezuma 72, Sigourney 42

Monticello 60, Tipton 57

Moravia 67, Seymour 45

Mormon Trail 81, Orient-Macksburg 55

Mount Ayr 68, Wayne, Corydon 35

Murray 75, Moulton-Udell 22

New London 87, Van Buren 44

Newell-Fonda 66, Manson NW Webster 54

North Cedar 66, Wilton 52

North Mahaska 49, Tri-County 32

North Polk, Alleman 84, Saydel 10

North Scott 59, Bettendorf 55, OT

OA-BCIG 68, Ridge View 37

Oskaloosa 71, Newton 58

PCM, Monroe 75, Nevada 54

Pekin 57, Louisa-Muscatine 26

Pella 84, Norwalk 66

Regina, Iowa City 60, Northeast, Goose Lake 48

Sheldon 59, Central Lyon 49

Sidney 76, Essex 36

Sioux Center 63, West Lyon 49

Sioux Central 85, PAC-LM 73

Sioux City East 74, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, OT

South Central Calhoun 51, Emmetsburg 46

South O'Brien 72, Unity Christian 68, OT

Southeast Polk 66, Mason City 56

Southeast Valley 60, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 51

Southwest Valley 54, Southeast Warren 26

Spencer 36, Spirit Lake 33

St. Mary's, Remsen 52, Harris-Lake Park 40

Stanton 74, Fremont Mills 49

Treynor 50, IKM-Manning 36

Van Meter 45, Earlham 33

WACO 64, Holy Trinity 52

Wapello 59, Lone Tree 39

Waukee 49, Valley, West Des Moines 48

West Branch 68, Bellevue 35

West Burlington 71, Danville 61

West Harrison 55, Boyer Valley 47

West Monona 60, Underwood 57

West Sioux 63, Trinity Christian 62

Western Christian 77, Estherville Lincoln Central 53

Woodward-Granger 73, Ogden 61, OT

