Friday basketball: NBA scores, college scores, prep scores

Washington 119, Dallas 118
Philadelphia 119, Memphis 107
Boston 112, Atlanta 107
Oklahoma City 108, Detroit 101
Toronto 115, Indiana 106
Phoenix 127, Houston 91
Sacramento 105, Miami 97
Utah 117, Portland 114
Missouri Valley
Missouri St. 66, Northern Iowa 55
Bradley 66, at Illinois St.62
Drake 91, Southern Illinois 76
Northern Sun
Concordia-St. Paul 75, Bemidji St. 61
Minn.-Duluth 64, Augustana 56
Minot St. 68, Winona St. 53
MSU-Mankato 89, Minn.-Crookston 68
Sioux Falls 65, Northern St. 61
SW Minnesota St. 66, MSU-Moorhead 61
U-Mary 77, Upper Iowa 61
Wayne St. 79, St. Cloud St. 58
Iowa colleges
Dickinson St. 63, Waldorf 54
Central Christian 91, Faith Baptist 62
East
Brown 83, Dartmouth 71
DePaul 71, St. John's 65
Delaware 81, Northeastern 69
Drexel 45, Hofstra 32
Harvard 66, Yale 57
Penn 86, Columbia 84, OT
Princeton 60, Cornell 29
Seton Hall 72, Marquette 60
UConn 94, Memphis 55
South
Elon 60, UNC-Wilmington 57
William & Mary 80, Coll. of Charleston 74
Midwest
Butler 60, Georgetown 42
Oral Roberts 86, North Dakota 72
Villanova 55, Xavier 54
Far west
Oregon 85, Arizona 52
Southern Cal 75, California 67
Utah 74, Washington 65
Washington St. 69, Colorado 59
Big Ten
Maryland 75, Illinois 66
Northern Sun
Bemidji St. 84, Concordia-St. Paul 76
Minn.-Duluth 73, Augustana 67
MSU-Mankato 93, Minn.-Crookston 90
MSU-Moorhead 67, SW Minnesota St. 52
St. Cloud St. 90, Wayne St. 68
Sioux Falls 68, Northern St. 61
U-Mary 85, Upper Iowa 71
Winona St. 73, Minot St. 69
Iowa colleges
Dickinson 79, Waldorf 73, OT
Central Christian 106, Faith Baptist 89
East
Brown 67, Dartmouth 65
Buffalo 65, Cent. Michigan 60
Harvard 78, Yale 77
Iona 73, Quinnipiac 52
Manhattan 77, Niagara 59
Marist 72, St. Peter's 61
Rider 61, Canisius 60
Siena 65, Fairfield 49
South
Birmingham Southern 104, Hendrix 75
South Alabama 70, Troy 66
VCU 73, Davidson 62
Midwest
N. Illinois 57, Kent St. 54
Far west
Colorado 88, Johnson & Wales (Co.) 56
Metro
Cedar Falls 64, Western Dubuque 24
Waterloo West 50, Dubuque Hempstead 38
Dubuque Senior 73, Waterloo East 23
Dike-New Hartford 61, Columbus 24
GMG 59, Valley Lutheran 16
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Cedar Rapids Washington 43
Linn-Mar 48, Dubuque Wahlert 35
State
A-H-S-T-W 39, Treynor 33
ADM, Adel 62, Bondurant Farrar 57
AGWSR 39, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 29
Akron-Westfield 59, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31
Alburnett 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 21
Ankeny Centennial 43, Ankeny 27
Aplington-Parkersburg 53, Denver 41
BCLUW 70, South Hardin 28
Ballard 59, Perry 25
Belle Plaine 60, Tri-County 20
Bellevue 58, Northeast, Goose Lake 46
Bellevue Marquette 44, Prince of Peace 43
Benton Community 59, Independence 22
Bishop Garrigan 55, West Hancock 54
Bishop Heelan 72, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54
Boyden-Hull 51, Sioux Center 50
Boyer Valley 66, West Harrison 50
Calamus-Wheatland 56, Cedar Valley Christian 19
Carroll 49, Boone 24
Cascade 46, Monticello 35
Center Point-Urbana 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 31
Central Decatur 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 49
Central Elkader 55, West Central 41
Cherokee, Washington 84, Spencer 55
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 58, St. Edmond 19
Clarksville 62, Riceville 22
Clear Lake 70, Humboldt 39
Colfax-Mingo 66, H-L-V, Victor 45
Colo-NESCO 42, Baxter 25
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25, Glidden-Ralston 20, OT
Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Pella Christian 45
Davenport Central 56, Pleasant Valley 42
Davenport North 51, Clinton 30
Davis County 39, Twin Cedars 31
Denison-Schleswig 46, Atlantic 40
Des Moines Christian 40, Woodward-Granger 33
Des Moines North 58, Des Moines Hoover 35
Des Moines Roosevelt 60, Des Moines Lincoln 17
Dowling Catholic 63, Urbandale 52
Dunkerton 48, Don Bosco 14
East Buchanan 49, Central City 26
East Mills 57, Essex 15
Easton Valley 52, Midland 41
Eldon Cardinal 41, Albia 23
Emmetsburg 68, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 36
Forest City 64, Lake Mills 38
Fort Madison 49, Washington 20
Fremont Mills 62, Griswold 14
Gilbert 56, Nevada 30
Glenwood 79, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 57
Greene County 45, Saydel 23
Grundy Center 63, East Marshall 32
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, Algona 46, OT
IKM-Manning 37, Logan-Magnolia 28
Indianola 64, Grinnell 61
Jesup 54, Union Community 34
Johnston 66, Ames 54
Kee, Lansing 63, South Winneshiek 27
Keokuk 54, Fairfield 35
Kuemper Catholic 59, Shenandoah 42
Lewis Central 54, Harlan 47
MOC-Floyd Valley 61, George-Little Rock 41
Maquoketa 58, Clear Creek-Amana 56
Maquoketa Valley 61, Starmont 22
MMCRU 58, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 34
Marion 57, Central Clinton 46
Montezuma 80, Lynnville-Sully 49
Moravia 50, Mormon Trail 16
Mount Ayr 49, Bedford 39
Mount Vernon 64, Beckman, Dyersville 52
Murray 44, Moulton-Udell 43
New Hampton 70, Oelwein 10
Newell-Fonda 89, Alta-Aurelia 22
Nodaway Valley 66, Lenox 31
North Butler, 56, Rockford 33
North Linn 59, Springville 24
North Mahaska 76, B-G-M 32
North Polk 55, Roland-Story 42
North Scott 52, Assumption, Davenport 50
North Union 39, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36
Norwalk 46, Newton 42
Okoboji, Milford 55, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 46
Osage 78, Northwood-Kensett 11
Ottumwa 71, Des Moines East 40
PAC-LM 63, West Bend-Mallard 35
PCM 49, South Hamilton 38
Pella 62, Oskaloosa 51
Pleasantville 44, Ogden 29
Postville 45, Clayton Ridge 32
Red Oak 55, Creston 35
Regina, Iowa City 46, West Liberty 40
Rock Valley 48, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42
Saint Ansgar 55, Newman Catholic 53
Seymour 57, Orient-Macksburg 56
Sigourney 72, Keota 11
Sioux City East 48, Council Bluffs Lincoln 42
Solon 76, West Delaware 45
South Central Calhoun 53, Manson Northwest Webster 52
South O'Brien 53, Hinton 46
Southeast Valley 42, East Sac County 41
Southeast Warren 53, East Union 50
Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Wapsie Valley 32
Tipton 53, Wilton 42
Tri-Center 66, Riverside, Oakland 45
Turkey Valley 64, North Fayette Valley 53
Underwood 78, Missouri Valley 19
Unity Christian 82, Harris-Lake Park 30
Valley, West Des Moines 65, Fort Dodge 42
Waukee 60, Southeast Polk 35
Waukon 60, Charles City 34
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Crestwood 31
Webster City 45, Iowa Falls-Alden 37
West Branch 63, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 25
West Fork 45, Nashua-Plainfield 34
West Lyon, Inwood 59, Sheldon 25
West Sioux 64, Trinity Christian 27
Western Christian 77, Storm Lake 27
Williamsburg 53, South Tama 31
Winterset 53, Carlisle 36
Woodbine 57, Ar-We-Va 41
Metro
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Xavier 55, Cedar Rapids Washington 52
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 64, Iowa City Liberty 63
Cedar Rapids Prairie 69, Iowa City High 52
Iowa City West 69, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45
Linn-Mar 69, Dubuque Wahlert 60
State
AC/GC 71, Woodward Academy 47
AGWSR 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 45
Alburnett 62, Edgewood-Colesburg 52
Algona 56, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50
Ankeny Centennial 50, Ankeny 48
Aplington-Parkersburg 75, Denver 59
B-G-M 62, North Mahaska 55
Ballard 86, Perry 36
Belle Plaine 69, Tri-County 41
Benton Community 65, Independence 29
Bettendorf 57, Davenport, West 55
Boyer Valley 50, West Harrison 38
CAM, Anita 73, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53
Camanche 91, Anamosa 65
Carroll 71, Boone 60
Center Point-Urbana 45, Vinton-Shellsburg 40
Central City 65, East Buchanan, Winthrop 58
Central Clinton, DeWitt 62, Marion 52
Central Elkader 46, West Central 31
Charles City 85, Waukon 54
Clear Creek-Amana 68, Maquoketa 40
Clear Lake 66, Humboldt 48
Colfax-Mingo 67, H-L-V 50
Colo-NESCO 44, Baxter 42
Council Bluffs Lincoln 63, Sioux City East 45
Creston 82, Red Oak 40
Crestwood 53, Waverly-Shell Rock 43
Dallas Center-Grimes 50, Pella Christian 48, OT
Davenport Central 43, Pleasant Valley 39
Davenport North 68, Clinton 49
Davis County 58, Twin Cedars 38
Denison-Schleswig 67, Atlantic 55
Des Moines, Hoover 59, Des Moines North 56
Des Moines Lincoln 49, Des Moines, Roosevelt 48
Don Bosco 54, Dunkerton 40
Dowling Catholic 53, Urbandale 27
East Mills 76, Essex 17
East Sac County 66, Southeast Valley 43
East Union, Afton 68, Southeast Warren 55
Easton Valley 73, Midland 31
Emmetsburg 50, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 31
Forest City 58, Lake Mills 56
Fremont Mills, Tabor 57, Griswold 25
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 73, North Union 41
Gilbert 101, Nevada 91
Glenwood 60, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, OT
Glidden-Ralston 62, Coon Rapids-Bayard 49
Greene County 54, Saydel 44
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 71, Akron-Westfield 52
Hudson 65, Janesville 36
IKM-Manning 47, Logan-Magnolia 40
Indianola 75, Grinnell 40
Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Webster City 54
Jesup 52, Union Community, LaPorte City 48
Johnston 57, Ames 44
Keokuk 59, Fairfield 47
Keota 83, Sigourney 43
Kuemper Catholic 77, Shenandoah 43
LeMars 72, Sioux City West 69
Lennox, S.D. 66, Sioux City North 53
Lewis Central 73, Harlan 62
MOC-Floyd Valley 74, George-Little Rock 46
Martensdale-St. Marys 80, Central Decatur 74, OT
Mid-Prairie 47, West Branch 41
Montezuma 77, Lynnville-Sully 56
Monticello 44, Cascade 37
Mount Ayr 67, Bedford 55
Mount Pleasant 49, Burlington 46
Mount Vernon 58, Beckman 40
Murray 73, Moulton-Udell 23
NMSD, N.M. 69, Iowa School for the Deaf 32
New Hampton 56, Oelwein 43
Newell-Fonda 72, Alta-Aurelia 54
Nodaway Valley 74, Lenox 33
North Butler 44, Rockford 42
North Linn 78, Springville 59
North Polk 57, Roland-Story City 50
North Scott 44, Assumption 38, OT
Northeast, Goose Lake 49, Bellevue 45
Norwalk 72, Newton 56
Ogden 51, Pleasantville 45
Okoboji 85, Central Lyon 74
Osage 60, Northwood-Kensett 25
Pella 79, Oskaloosa 68
Prince of Peace 66, Marquette Catholic 49
Riceville 49, Clarksville 35
Rock Valley 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 35
Saint Ansgar 59, Newman Catholic 45
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68, Sioux City Bishop 35
Sidney 74, Clarinda Academy 37
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 66, Ruthven-Ayrshire 50
South Central Calhoun 79, Manson Northwest Webster 51
South Hamilton 56, PCM, Monroe 52
South Hardin 51, BCLUW 39
South O'Brien, Paullina 82, Hinton 53
South Winneshiek 55, Kee High 43
Spencer 60, Cherokee 46
St. Edmond 56, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51
Tipton 86, Wilton 66
Treynor 75, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 46
Tri-Center 68, Riverside 34
Turkey Valley 69, North Fayette Valley 41
Underwood 71, Missouri Valley 54
Unity Christian 75, Harris-Lake Park 45
Valley, West Des Moines 67, Fort Dodge 47
Van Meter 88, Madrid 67
Wapsie Valley, 57, Sumner-Fredericksburg 49
Waukee 72, Southeast Polk 71
West Delaware 65, Solon 41
West Fork 66, Nashua-Plainfield 32
West Lyon 65, Sheldon 48
West Sioux 52, Trinity Christian High School 43
Western Christian 42, Storm Lake 32
Williamsburg 50, South Tama 26
Winterset 59, Carlisle 43
Woodbine 65, Ar-We-Va 41
Woodward-Granger 57, Des Moines Christian 55
^SEISC Shootout=
Burlington Notre Dame 59, Highland, Riverside 44
Holy Trinity 41, Winfield-Mount Union 33
Mediapolis 55, Eldon Cardinal 48
New London 56, Hillcrest Academy 48
Van Buren 66, Columbus Community 48
WACO 59, Pekin 50
Wapello 61, Danville 52
West Burlington 65, Lone Tree 47
Western Valley Tournament
Lawton-Bronson 64, River Valley 55
Ridge View 27, Westwood 26