Friday basketball: NBA scores, college scores, prep scores
NBA scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 119, Dallas 118

Philadelphia 119, Memphis 107

Boston 112, Atlanta 107

Oklahoma City 108, Detroit 101

Toronto 115, Indiana 106

Phoenix 127, Houston 91

Sacramento 105, Miami 97

Utah 117, Portland 114

College women

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Missouri St. 66, Northern Iowa 55

Bradley 66, at Illinois St.62

Drake 91, Southern Illinois 76

Northern Sun

Concordia-St. Paul 75, Bemidji St. 61

Minn.-Duluth 64, Augustana 56

Minot St. 68, Winona St. 53

MSU-Mankato 89, Minn.-Crookston 68

Sioux Falls 65, Northern St. 61

SW Minnesota St. 66, MSU-Moorhead 61

U-Mary 77, Upper Iowa 61

Wayne St. 79, St. Cloud St. 58

Iowa colleges

Dickinson St. 63, Waldorf 54

Central Christian 91, Faith Baptist 62

East

Brown 83, Dartmouth 71

DePaul 71, St. John's 65

Delaware 81, Northeastern 69

Drexel 45, Hofstra 32

Harvard 66, Yale 57

Penn 86, Columbia 84, OT

Princeton 60, Cornell 29

Seton Hall 72, Marquette 60

UConn 94, Memphis 55

South

Elon 60, UNC-Wilmington 57

William & Mary 80, Coll. of Charleston 74

Midwest

Butler 60, Georgetown 42

Oral Roberts 86, North Dakota 72

Villanova 55, Xavier 54

Far west

Oregon 85, Arizona 52

Southern Cal 75, California 67

Utah 74, Washington 65

Washington St. 69, Colorado 59

College men

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Big Ten

Maryland 75, Illinois 66

Northern Sun

Bemidji St. 84, Concordia-St. Paul 76

Minn.-Duluth 73, Augustana 67

MSU-Mankato 93, Minn.-Crookston 90

MSU-Moorhead 67, SW Minnesota St. 52

St. Cloud St. 90, Wayne St. 68

Sioux Falls 68, Northern St. 61

U-Mary 85, Upper Iowa 71

Winona St. 73, Minot St. 69

Iowa colleges

Dickinson 79, Waldorf 73, OT

Central Christian 106, Faith Baptist 89

East

Brown 67, Dartmouth 65

Buffalo 65, Cent. Michigan 60

Harvard 78, Yale 77

Iona 73, Quinnipiac 52

Manhattan 77, Niagara 59

Marist 72, St. Peter's 61

Rider 61, Canisius 60

Siena 65, Fairfield 49

South

Birmingham Southern 104, Hendrix 75

South Alabama 70, Troy 66

VCU 73, Davidson 62

Midwest

N. Illinois 57, Kent St. 54

Far west

Colorado 88, Johnson & Wales (Co.) 56

Prep girls

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 64, Western Dubuque 24

Waterloo West 50, Dubuque Hempstead 38

Dubuque Senior 73, Waterloo East 23

Dike-New Hartford 61, Columbus 24

GMG 59, Valley Lutheran 16

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Falls 64, Western Dubuque 24

Iowa City High 87, Cedar Rapids Prairie 53

Iowa City Liberty 63, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 44

Iowa City West 69, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45

Waterloo West 50, Dubuque Hempstead 38

Dubuque Senior 73, Waterloo East 23

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Cedar Rapids Washington 43

Linn-Mar 48, Dubuque Wahlert 35

State

A-H-S-T-W 39, Treynor 33

ADM, Adel 62, Bondurant Farrar 57

AGWSR 39, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 29

Akron-Westfield 59, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

Alburnett 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 21

Ankeny Centennial 43, Ankeny 27

Aplington-Parkersburg 53, Denver 41

BCLUW 70, South Hardin 28

Ballard 59, Perry 25

Belle Plaine 60, Tri-County 20

Bellevue 58, Northeast, Goose Lake 46

Bellevue Marquette 44, Prince of Peace 43

Benton Community 59, Independence 22

Bishop Garrigan 55, West Hancock 54

Bishop Heelan 72, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54

Boyden-Hull 51, Sioux Center 50

Boyer Valley 66, West Harrison 50

Calamus-Wheatland 56, Cedar Valley Christian 19

Carroll 49, Boone 24

Cascade 46, Monticello 35

Center Point-Urbana 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 31

Central Decatur 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 49

Central Elkader 55, West Central 41

Cherokee, Washington 84, Spencer 55

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 58, St. Edmond 19

Clarksville 62, Riceville 22

Clear Lake 70, Humboldt 39

Colfax-Mingo 66, H-L-V, Victor 45

Colo-NESCO 42, Baxter 25

Coon Rapids-Bayard 25, Glidden-Ralston 20, OT

Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Pella Christian 45

Davenport Central 56, Pleasant Valley 42

Davenport North 51, Clinton 30

Davis County 39, Twin Cedars 31

Denison-Schleswig 46, Atlantic 40

Des Moines Christian 40, Woodward-Granger 33

Des Moines North 58, Des Moines Hoover 35

Des Moines Roosevelt 60, Des Moines Lincoln 17

Dowling Catholic 63, Urbandale 52

Dunkerton 48, Don Bosco 14

East Buchanan 49, Central City 26

East Mills 57, Essex 15

Easton Valley 52, Midland 41

Eldon Cardinal 41, Albia 23

Emmetsburg 68, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 36

Forest City 64, Lake Mills 38

Fort Madison 49, Washington 20

Fremont Mills 62, Griswold 14

Gilbert 56, Nevada 30

Glenwood 79, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 57

Greene County 45, Saydel 23

Grundy Center 63, East Marshall 32

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, Algona 46, OT

IKM-Manning 37, Logan-Magnolia 28

Indianola 64, Grinnell 61

Jesup 54, Union Community 34

Johnston 66, Ames 54

Kee, Lansing 63, South Winneshiek 27

Keokuk 54, Fairfield 35

Kuemper Catholic 59, Shenandoah 42

Lewis Central 54, Harlan 47

MOC-Floyd Valley 61, George-Little Rock 41

Maquoketa 58, Clear Creek-Amana 56

Maquoketa Valley 61, Starmont 22

MMCRU 58, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 34

Marion 57, Central Clinton 46

Montezuma 80, Lynnville-Sully 49

Moravia 50, Mormon Trail 16

Mount Ayr 49, Bedford 39

Mount Vernon 64, Beckman, Dyersville 52

Murray 44, Moulton-Udell 43

New Hampton 70, Oelwein 10

Newell-Fonda 89, Alta-Aurelia 22

Nodaway Valley 66, Lenox 31

North Butler, 56, Rockford 33

North Linn 59, Springville 24

North Mahaska 76, B-G-M 32

North Polk 55, Roland-Story 42

North Scott 52, Assumption, Davenport 50

North Union 39, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36

Norwalk 46, Newton 42

Okoboji, Milford 55, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 46

Osage 78, Northwood-Kensett 11

Ottumwa 71, Des Moines East 40

PAC-LM 63, West Bend-Mallard 35

PCM 49, South Hamilton 38

Pella 62, Oskaloosa 51

Pleasantville 44, Ogden 29

Postville 45, Clayton Ridge 32

Red Oak 55, Creston 35

Regina, Iowa City 46, West Liberty 40

Rock Valley 48, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42

Saint Ansgar 55, Newman Catholic 53

Seymour 57, Orient-Macksburg 56

Sigourney 72, Keota 11

Sioux City East 48, Council Bluffs Lincoln 42

Solon 76, West Delaware 45

South Central Calhoun 53, Manson Northwest Webster 52

South O'Brien 53, Hinton 46

Southeast Valley 42, East Sac County 41

Southeast Warren 53, East Union 50

Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Wapsie Valley 32

Tipton 53, Wilton 42

Tri-Center 66, Riverside, Oakland 45

Turkey Valley 64, North Fayette Valley 53

Underwood 78, Missouri Valley 19

Unity Christian 82, Harris-Lake Park 30

Valley, West Des Moines 65, Fort Dodge 42

Waukee 60, Southeast Polk 35

Waukon 60, Charles City 34

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Crestwood 31

Webster City 45, Iowa Falls-Alden 37

West Branch 63, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 25

West Fork 45, Nashua-Plainfield 34

West Lyon, Inwood 59, Sheldon 25

West Sioux 64, Trinity Christian 27

Western Christian 77, Storm Lake 27

Williamsburg 53, South Tama 31

Winterset 53, Carlisle 36

Woodbine 57, Ar-We-Va 41

Prep boys

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 62 Western Dubuque 47

Waterloo West 54, Dubuque Hempstead 43

Dubuque Senior 85, East 55

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Falls 62 Western Dubuque 47

Cedar Rapids Xavier 55, Cedar Rapids Washington 52

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 64, Iowa City Liberty 63

Cedar Rapids Prairie 69, Iowa City High 52

Waterloo West 43, Dubuque Hempstead 43

Dubuque Senior 85, Waterloo East 55

Iowa City West 69, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45

Linn-Mar 69, Dubuque Wahlert 60

State

AC/GC 71, Woodward Academy 47

AGWSR 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 45

Alburnett 62, Edgewood-Colesburg 52

Algona 56, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50

Ankeny Centennial 50, Ankeny 48

Aplington-Parkersburg 75, Denver 59

B-G-M 62, North Mahaska 55

Ballard 86, Perry 36

Belle Plaine 69, Tri-County 41

Benton Community 65, Independence 29

Bettendorf 57, Davenport, West 55

Boyer Valley 50, West Harrison 38

CAM, Anita 73, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53

Camanche 91, Anamosa 65

Carroll 71, Boone 60

Center Point-Urbana 45, Vinton-Shellsburg 40

Central City 65, East Buchanan, Winthrop 58

Central Clinton, DeWitt 62, Marion 52

Central Elkader 46, West Central 31

Charles City 85, Waukon 54

Clear Creek-Amana 68, Maquoketa 40

Clear Lake 66, Humboldt 48

Colfax-Mingo 67, H-L-V 50

Colo-NESCO 44, Baxter 42

Council Bluffs Lincoln 63, Sioux City East 45

Creston 82, Red Oak 40

Crestwood 53, Waverly-Shell Rock 43

Dallas Center-Grimes 50, Pella Christian 48, OT

Davenport Central 43, Pleasant Valley 39

Davenport North 68, Clinton 49

Davis County 58, Twin Cedars 38

Denison-Schleswig 67, Atlantic 55

Des Moines, Hoover 59, Des Moines North 56

Des Moines Lincoln 49, Des Moines, Roosevelt 48

Don Bosco 54, Dunkerton 40

Dowling Catholic 53, Urbandale 27

East Mills 76, Essex 17

East Sac County 66, Southeast Valley 43

East Union, Afton 68, Southeast Warren 55

Easton Valley 73, Midland 31

Emmetsburg 50, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 31

Forest City 58, Lake Mills 56

Fremont Mills, Tabor 57, Griswold 25

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 73, North Union 41

Gilbert 101, Nevada 91

Glenwood 60, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, OT

Glidden-Ralston 62, Coon Rapids-Bayard 49

Greene County 54, Saydel 44

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 71, Akron-Westfield 52

Hudson 65, Janesville 36

IKM-Manning 47, Logan-Magnolia 40

Indianola 75, Grinnell 40

Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Webster City 54

Jesup 52, Union Community, LaPorte City 48

Johnston 57, Ames 44

Keokuk 59, Fairfield 47

Keota 83, Sigourney 43

Kuemper Catholic 77, Shenandoah 43

LeMars 72, Sioux City West 69

Lennox, S.D. 66, Sioux City North 53

Lewis Central 73, Harlan 62

MOC-Floyd Valley 74, George-Little Rock 46

Martensdale-St. Marys 80, Central Decatur 74, OT

Mid-Prairie 47, West Branch 41

Montezuma 77, Lynnville-Sully 56

Monticello 44, Cascade 37

Mount Ayr 67, Bedford 55

Mount Pleasant 49, Burlington 46

Mount Vernon 58, Beckman 40

Murray 73, Moulton-Udell 23

NMSD, N.M. 69, Iowa School for the Deaf 32

New Hampton 56, Oelwein 43

Newell-Fonda 72, Alta-Aurelia 54

Nodaway Valley 74, Lenox 33

North Butler 44, Rockford 42

North Linn 78, Springville 59

North Polk 57, Roland-Story City 50

North Scott 44, Assumption 38, OT

Northeast, Goose Lake 49, Bellevue 45

Norwalk 72, Newton 56

Ogden 51, Pleasantville 45

Okoboji 85, Central Lyon 74

Osage 60, Northwood-Kensett 25

Pella 79, Oskaloosa 68

Prince of Peace 66, Marquette Catholic 49

Riceville 49, Clarksville 35

Rock Valley 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 35

Saint Ansgar 59, Newman Catholic 45

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68, Sioux City Bishop 35

Sidney 74, Clarinda Academy 37

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 66, Ruthven-Ayrshire 50

South Central Calhoun 79, Manson Northwest Webster 51

South Hamilton 56, PCM, Monroe 52

South Hardin 51, BCLUW 39

South O'Brien, Paullina 82, Hinton 53

South Winneshiek 55, Kee High 43

Spencer 60, Cherokee 46

St. Edmond 56, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51

Tipton 86, Wilton 66

Treynor 75, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 46

Tri-Center 68, Riverside 34

Turkey Valley 69, North Fayette Valley 41

Underwood 71, Missouri Valley 54

Unity Christian 75, Harris-Lake Park 45

Valley, West Des Moines 67, Fort Dodge 47

Van Meter 88, Madrid 67

Wapsie Valley, 57, Sumner-Fredericksburg 49

Waukee 72, Southeast Polk 71

West Delaware 65, Solon 41

West Fork 66, Nashua-Plainfield 32

West Lyon 65, Sheldon 48

West Sioux 52, Trinity Christian High School 43

Western Christian 42, Storm Lake 32

Williamsburg 50, South Tama 26

Winterset 59, Carlisle 43

Woodbine 65, Ar-We-Va 41

Woodward-Granger 57, Des Moines Christian 55

^SEISC Shootout=

Burlington Notre Dame 59, Highland, Riverside 44

Holy Trinity 41, Winfield-Mount Union 33

Mediapolis 55, Eldon Cardinal 48

New London 56, Hillcrest Academy 48

Van Buren 66, Columbus Community 48

WACO 59, Pekin 50

Wapello 61, Danville 52

West Burlington 65, Lone Tree 47

Western Valley Tournament

Lawton-Bronson 64, River Valley 55

Ridge View 27, Westwood 26

