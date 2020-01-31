Friday basketball: NBA scores, college scores, prep scores

NBA scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 105, Detroit 92
Brooklyn 133, Chicago 118
Houston 128, Dallas 121
New Orleans 139, Memphis 111
Denver 127, Milwaukee 115
Oklahoma City 111, Phoenix 107
Portland 127, L.A. Lakers 119
College women
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Big 12
Baylor 64, Texas 44
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 70, Loyola 50
Drake 87, Valparaiso 66
Illinois St. 62, Southern Illinois 54
Indiana St. 68, Evansville 58
Missouri St. 90, Bradley 56
Northern Sun
Augustana 75, Minot St. 64
Concordia-St. Paul 62, Northern St. 54
Minn.-Crookston 64, SW Minnesota St. 53
Minn. Duluth 72, Winona St. 59
MSU-Moorhead 66, MSU-Mankato 63
St. Cloud St. 73, Upper Iowa 52
Sioux Falls 73, Bemidji St. 64
U-Mary 83, Wayne St. 81
Iowa colleges
Bellevue 72, Waldorf 59
Cornell 61, Lawrence 56
St. Norbert 59, Grinnell 46
East
Cornell 74, Brown 63
Drexel 59, Towson 50
Harvard 58, Penn 51
James Madison 60, Delaware 39
Northeastern 72, Coll. of Charleston 68
Princeton 66, Dartmouth 34
Seton Hall 61, Georgetown 47
UNC-Wilmington 62, Hofstra 59
Villanova 66, St. John's 64
Yale 85, Columbia 60
South
William & Mary 84, Elon 77
Midwest
Butler 63, Xavier 61
Creighton 63, DePaul 61
Marquette 85, Providence 55
Far west
Arizona 92, UCLA 66
Arizona St. 76, Southern Cal 75
Hawaii 94, UC Irvine 70
Stanford 58, Washington 41
Washington St. 92, California 66
College men
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Northern Sun
Minot St. 82, Augustana 80
MSU-Moorhead 88, MSU-Mankato 63
Northern St. 88, Concordia-St. Paul 60
St. Cloud St. 79, Upper Iowa 62
Sioux Falls 64, Bemidji St. 52
SW Minnesota St. 77, Minn.-Crookston 63
Wayne St. 95, U-Mary 77
Winona St. 85, Minn.-Duluth 57
Iowa colleges
Baptist Bible 95, Faith Baptist 62
Cornell 79, Lawrence 70
St. Norbert 109, Grinnell 79
Waldorf 72, Bellevue 71
East
Bowling Green 78, Buffalo 77
Brown 74, Cornell 63
Marist 67, Niagara 48
Oswego St. 84, Buffalo St. 69
Penn 75, Harvard 72, OT
Princeton 66, Dartmouth 44
Quinnipiac 90, Canisius 73
RPI 78, Skidmore 65
Rhode Island 87, VCU 75
Rider 68, Fairfield 52
Siena 87, Iona 64
St. Peter's 70, Manhattan 53
Yale 93, Columbia 62
South
Centenary 66, Schreiner 63
Centre 70, Birmingham Southern 55
Midwest
Beloit 76, Knox 64
Illinois College 87, Lake Forest 76
Kent St. 68, Akron 67
N. Kentucky 71, Green Bay 62
Oakland 77, Detroit 64
Ripon 83, Monmouth (Ill.) 54
Wright St. 65, Milwaukee 61
Southwest
Austin 79, Colorado 77
Far west
Regis 91, Colorado Mesa 89
Prep girls
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 67, Waterloo West 58
Iowa City Liberty 59, Waterloo East 21
Dunkerton 37, Waterloo Christian 32
Collins-Maxwell 60, Valley Lutheran 14
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Linn-Mar, Marion 35
Cedar Rapids, Washington 66, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 35
Cedar Rapids Prairie 67, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52
Iowa City High 57, Iowa City West 32
Dubuque Hempstead 65, Western Dubuque 40
State
ADM, Adel 85, Perry 55
AGWSR 40, East Marshall 30
Alburnett 37, Starmont 27
Algona 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 31
Ankeny 60, Ames 49
Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Wapsie Valley 22
Assumption, Davenport 37, Muscatine 19
Audubon 56, Underwood 44
B-G-M 49, Colfax-Mingo 43
BCLUW 46, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 31
Ballard 67, Bondurant Farrar 31
Beckman 51, Solon 44
Belle Plaine 58, English Valleys 46
Marquette Catholic 50, Calamus-Wheatland 27
Belmond-Klemme 55, North Iowa 27
Benton Community 56, South Tama 16
Bettendorf 60, Davenport, Central 49
Bishop Garrigan 69, North Union 33
Boone 48, Carlisle 46
Boyer Valley 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 46
Cascade 79, North Cedar 33
Center Point-Urbana 59, Independence 21
DeWitt Central 50, Mount Vernon 43
Central Decatur 45, Southwest Valley 22
Central Elkader 50, MFL-Mar-Mac 43
Central Lee 56, Louisa-Muscatine 40
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 70, Sioux Center 50
Central Springs 51, Rockford 39
Cherokee 47, Western Christian 42
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 45, Humboldt 35
Clarksville 62, Tripoli 30
Clear Creek-Amana 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 30
Clear Lake 87, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18
Collins-Maxwell 60, Valley Lutheran 14
Colo-NESCO 59, Meskwaki 35
Danville 55, Highland 28
Davenport North 57, Pleasant Valley 48
Davis County 57, Clarke 31
Decorah 54, New Hampton 34
Denison-Schleswig 58, Shenandoah 41
Denver 56, Sumner-Fredericksburg 53, OT
Des Moines Christian 52, West Central Valley 27
Des Moines North 44, Des Moines East 36
Des Moines Roosevelt 70, Des Moines Hoover 26
Dike-New Hartford 66, Jesup 40
Dowling Catholic 56, Ankeny Centennial 49
Dunkerton 37, Waterloo Christian 32
East Mills 63, Riverside, Oakland 16
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 52, Chariton 40
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 73, Lake Mills 35
George-Little Rock 61, Sheldon 46
Gilbert 57, South Hamilton 33
Glidden-Ralston 47, Ar-We-Va 45
Grinnell 73, Dallas Center-Grimes 62
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56, Webster City 42
Harlan 48, Creston 45
Holy Trinity 48, Winfield-Mount Union 36
Hudson 45, Union Community 21
IKM-Manning 50, Treynor 42
Indianola 49, Pella Christian 43
Janesville 41, Riceville 32
Johnston 62, Urbandale 45
Kee High 61, North Fayette Valley 42
Keokuk 63, Mount Pleasant 28
Keota 30, Tri-County, Thornburg 19
Knoxville 66, Centerville 27
LeMars 44, CB Thomas Jefferson 32
Lewis Central 69, Kuemper Catholic 38
Logan-Magnolia 54, A-H-S-T-W 41
Maquoketa Valley 48, Central City 28
MMCRU 70, Hinton 41
Marion 70, Maquoketa 57
Martensdale-St. Marys 47, Bedford 29
Mid-Prairie 49, Bellevue 46
Midland 41, Cedar Valley Christian 14
Montezuma 80, H-L-V, Victor 11
Monticello 53, Anamosa 18
Mount Ayr 69, East Union, Afton 34
Newell-Fonda 66, South Central Calhoun 35
Newman Catholic 46, Northwood-Kensett 25
Newton 60, Oskaloosa 45
Nodaway Valley 64, Southeast Warren 27
North Linn 84, Edgewood-Colesburg 27
North Mahaska 62, Lynnville-Sully 38
North Polk 93, Saydel 23
North Scott 65, Clinton 25
Northeast 56, Camanche 35
Ogden 45, Interstate 35 35
Okoboji 76, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53
Osage 62, Nashua-Plainfield 21
Ottumwa 60, Des Moines Lincoln 8
PAC-LM 52, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 46
PCM 46, Nevada 41
Panorama 63, Earlham 39
Paton-Churdan 44, Woodbine 33
Pella 42, Norwalk 34
Pleasantville 48, Madrid 43
Red Oak 74, Clarinda 31
Regina 44, Durant-Bennett 25
Rock Valley 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 40
Roland-Story 85, Greene County 19
Ruthven-Ayrshire 42, Southeast Valley 32
Saint Ansgar 60, West Fork 44
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Council Bluffs Lincoln 39
Seymour 49, Orient-Macksburg 45
Sidney 55, Fremont Mills 22
Sioux Central 56, East Sac County 49
South O'Brien 50, Gehlen Catholic 47
Spencer 81, Storm Lake 31
Spirit Lake 55, Estherville Lincoln Central 46
Springville 50, East Buchanan 45
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Atlantic 40
St. Mary's, Remsen 41, Trinity Christian 32
Stanton 79, Essex 39
Turkey Valley 60, Postville 21
Unity Christian 68, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31
Valley (WDM) 73, Marshalltown 18
WACO 56, Columbus Community 32
Wapello 47, Van Buren,40
Washington 46, Burlington 44
Waukee 73, Mason City 31
Waverly-Shell Rock 46, Waukon 20
Wayne 46, Lenox 26
West Branch 68, Wilton 38
West Central,49, Clayton Ridge 28
West Hancock 61, Forest City 44
West Liberty 55, Tipton 43
West Lyon 51, Boyden-Hull 48
West Marshall 65, South Hardin 24
Williamsburg 45, West Delaware 36
Winterset 67, Carroll 54
Prep boys
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Metro
Waterloo West 46, Cedar Falls 31
Iowa City Liberty 68, Waterloo East 53
Waterloo Christian 43, Dunkerton 34
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 66, Cedar Rapids Washington 65
Cedar Rapids Prairie 61, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59
Dubuque Hempstead 65, Western Dubuque 40
Dubuque Senior 78, Dubuque Wahlert 46
Iowa City West 61, Iowa City High 28
Linn-Mar 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46
State
A-H-S-T-W 61, Logan-Magnolia 48
ADM, Adel 62, Perry 45
Alburnett 53, Starmont 27
Algona 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 55
Ankeny Centennial 63, Dowling Catholic 48
Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Wapsie Valley 55
Assumption, Davenport 63, Muscatine 43
B-G-M 67, Colfax-Mingo 54
BCLUW 44, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42
Ballard 83, Bondurant Farrar 43
Beckman, Dyersville 63, Solon 43
Bellevue 64, Mid-Prairie 59
Belmond-Klemme 74, North Iowa 56
Benton Community 58, South Tama 44
Bishop Garrigan 86, North Union 57
Boyden-Hull 52, West Lyon 33
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 35, Coon Rapids-Bayard 25
Calamus-Wheatland 66, Marquette Catholic 54
Camanche 61, Northeast, Goose Lake 40
Carlisle 51, Boone 34
Cascade 57, North Cedar, 37
Center Point-Urbana 54, Independence 26
Centerville 66, Knoxville 45
Central Decatur 63, Southwest Valley 46
Charles City 59, Oelwein 38
Clarke 62, Davis County 49
Clayton Ridge 43, West Central 37
Clear Creek-Amana 76, Vinton-Shellsburg 50
Council Bluffs Lincoln 52, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40
Danville 55, Highland 28
Davenport Central 52, Bettendorf 42
Decorah 54, New Hampton 34
Denison-Schleswig 76, Shenandoah 36
Denver 55, Sumner-Fredericksburg 28
Des Moines Christian 80, West Central Valley 28
Des Lincoln 66, Mahomet-Seymour, Ill. 36
Des North 93, Des East 79
Dike-New Hartford 67, Jesup 41
Don Bosco 61, Baxter 40
East Marshall 52, AGWSR 41
East Mills 46, Riverside 28
Emmetsburg 59, West Bend-Mallard 25
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53, West Harrison 45
Forest City 58, West Hancock 32
Fremont Mills 55, Sidney 49
George-Little Rock 57, Sheldon 52
Gilbert 71, South Hamilton 57
Glidden-Ralston 59, Ar-We-Va 46
Harlan 68, Creston 60
Harris-Lake Park 70, Akron-Westfield 31
Hinton 64, MMCRU 46
Indianola 60, Pella Christian 59
Iowa Valley 53, Sigourney 44
Janesville 58, Riceville 25
Kee High 60, North Fayette Valley 49
Keokuk 48, Mount Pleasant 40
Keota 87, Tri-County, Thornburg 34
Lake Mills 75, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39
Lewis Central 70, Kuemper Catholic 51
Lisbon 64, Prince of Peace 55
MFL-Mar-Mac 66, Central Elkader 42
MOC-Floyd Valley 65, Rock Valley 39
Madrid 77, Pleasantville 42
Marion 62, Maquoketa 52
Martensdale-St. Marys 67, Bedford 51
Meskwaki 65, Colo-NESCO 38
Montezuma 65, H-L-V, Victor 32
Monticello 55, Anamosa 34
Mount Vernon 72, DeWitt Central DeWitt 56
Nevada 58, PCM, Monroe 39
Mason City Newman 53, Northwood-Kensett 38
Nodaway Valley 87, Southeast Warren 39
North Linn 91, Edgewood-Colesburg 43
North Mahaska 66, Lynnville-Sully 52
North Scott 72, Clinton 33
Norwalk 66, Pella 65
Ogden 55, Interstate 35 31
Okoboji 59, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53
Osage 75, Nashua-Plainfield 26
Oskaloosa 62, Newton 43
Ottumwa 65, Des Lincoln 45
Paton-Churdan 53, Woodbine 51
Red Oak 57, Clarinda 56
Regina 45, Durant-Bennett 42
Rockford 39, Central Springs 37
Roland-Story 52, Greene County 46
Sioux Central 73, East Sac County 69, 2OT
Sioux City East 90, Sioux City North 42
Sioux City West 52, Heelan Catholi 48 48
South Central Calhoun 77, Newell-Fonda 76, OT
South Hardin 49, West Marshall 43
South O'Brien 78, Gehlen Catholic 47
Southeast Polk 57, Fort Dodge 51
Southeast Valley 79, Ruthven-Ayrshire 27
Spencer 70, Storm Lake 63
Spirit Lake 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 38
Springville 75, East Buchanan 67
St. Mary's, Remsen 52, Trinity Christian 41
Treynor 75, IKM-Manning 49
Turkey Valley 55, Postville 44
Underwood 65, Audubon 39
Union Community 52, Hudson 41
Unity Christian 50, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46
Urbandale 66, Johnston 62, OT
Valley (WDM) 70, Marshalltown 46
Waukee 72, Mason City 54
Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Waukon 43
Webster City 57, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46
West Branch 55, Wilton 42
West Fork 68, Saint Ansgar 41
Western Christian 60, Cherokee 49
Williamsburg 42, West Delaware 38
Winterset 44, Carroll 40
Woodward-Granger 76, Woodward Academy 47
Western Valley Conference Tournament
Kingsley-Pierson 47, River Valley 46, OT
Westwood 55, Woodbury Central 51