Friday basketball: NBA scores, college scores, prep scores
Basketball clip art

NBA scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 105, Detroit 92

Brooklyn 133, Chicago 118

Houston 128, Dallas 121

New Orleans 139, Memphis 111

Denver 127, Milwaukee 115

Oklahoma City 111, Phoenix 107

Portland 127, L.A. Lakers 119

College women

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Big 12

Baylor 64, Texas 44

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 70, Loyola 50

Drake 87, Valparaiso 66

Illinois St. 62, Southern Illinois 54

Indiana St. 68, Evansville 58

Missouri St. 90, Bradley 56

Northern Sun

Augustana 75, Minot St. 64

Concordia-St. Paul 62, Northern St. 54

Minn.-Crookston 64, SW Minnesota St. 53

Minn. Duluth 72, Winona St. 59

MSU-Moorhead 66, MSU-Mankato 63

St. Cloud St. 73, Upper Iowa 52

Sioux Falls 73, Bemidji St. 64

U-Mary 83, Wayne St. 81

Iowa colleges

Bellevue 72, Waldorf 59

Cornell 61, Lawrence 56

St. Norbert 59, Grinnell 46

East

Cornell 74, Brown 63

Drexel 59, Towson 50

Harvard 58, Penn 51

James Madison 60, Delaware 39

Northeastern 72, Coll. of Charleston 68

Princeton 66, Dartmouth 34

Seton Hall 61, Georgetown 47

UNC-Wilmington 62, Hofstra 59

Villanova 66, St. John's 64

Yale 85, Columbia 60

South

William & Mary 84, Elon 77

Midwest

Butler 63, Xavier 61

Creighton 63, DePaul 61

Marquette 85, Providence 55

Far west

Arizona 92, UCLA 66

Arizona St. 76, Southern Cal 75

Hawaii 94, UC Irvine 70

Stanford 58, Washington 41

Washington St. 92, California 66

College men

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Northern Sun

Minot St. 82, Augustana 80

MSU-Moorhead 88, MSU-Mankato 63

Northern St. 88, Concordia-St. Paul 60

St. Cloud St. 79, Upper Iowa 62

Sioux Falls 64, Bemidji St. 52

SW Minnesota St. 77, Minn.-Crookston 63

Wayne St. 95, U-Mary 77

Winona St. 85, Minn.-Duluth 57

Iowa colleges

Baptist Bible 95, Faith Baptist 62

Cornell 79, Lawrence 70

St. Norbert 109, Grinnell 79

Waldorf 72, Bellevue 71

East

Bowling Green 78, Buffalo 77

Brown 74, Cornell 63

Marist 67, Niagara 48

Oswego St. 84, Buffalo St. 69

Penn 75, Harvard 72, OT

Princeton 66, Dartmouth 44

Quinnipiac 90, Canisius 73

RPI 78, Skidmore 65

Rhode Island 87, VCU 75

Rider 68, Fairfield 52

Siena 87, Iona 64

St. Peter's 70, Manhattan 53

Yale 93, Columbia 62

South

Centenary 66, Schreiner 63

Centre 70, Birmingham Southern 55

Midwest

Beloit 76, Knox 64

Illinois College 87, Lake Forest 76

Kent St. 68, Akron 67

N. Kentucky 71, Green Bay 62

Oakland 77, Detroit 64

Ripon 83, Monmouth (Ill.) 54

Wright St. 65, Milwaukee 61

Southwest

Austin 79, Colorado 77

Far west

Regis 91, Colorado Mesa 89

Prep girls

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 67, Waterloo West 58

Iowa City Liberty 59, Waterloo East 21

Dunkerton 37, Waterloo Christian 32

Collins-Maxwell 60, Valley Lutheran 14

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Linn-Mar, Marion 35

Cedar Rapids, Washington 66, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 35

Cedar Rapids Prairie 67, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52

Iowa City High 57, Iowa City West 32

Iowa City Liberty 59, Waterloo, East 21

Dubuque Hempstead 65, Western Dubuque 40

State

ADM, Adel 85, Perry 55

AGWSR 40, East Marshall 30

Alburnett 37, Starmont 27

Algona 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 31

Ankeny 60, Ames 49

Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Wapsie Valley 22

Assumption, Davenport 37, Muscatine 19

Audubon 56, Underwood 44

B-G-M 49, Colfax-Mingo 43

BCLUW 46, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 31

Ballard 67, Bondurant Farrar 31

Beckman 51, Solon 44

Belle Plaine 58, English Valleys 46

Marquette Catholic 50, Calamus-Wheatland 27

Belmond-Klemme 55, North Iowa 27

Benton Community 56, South Tama 16

Bettendorf 60, Davenport, Central 49

Bishop Garrigan 69, North Union 33

Boone 48, Carlisle 46

Boyer Valley 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 46

Cascade 79, North Cedar 33

Center Point-Urbana 59, Independence 21

DeWitt Central 50, Mount Vernon 43

Central Decatur 45, Southwest Valley 22

Central Elkader 50, MFL-Mar-Mac 43

Central Lee 56, Louisa-Muscatine 40

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 70, Sioux Center 50

Central Springs 51, Rockford 39

Cherokee 47, Western Christian 42

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 45, Humboldt 35

Clarksville 62, Tripoli 30

Clear Creek-Amana 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 30

Clear Lake 87, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18

Collins-Maxwell 60, Valley Lutheran 14

Colo-NESCO 59, Meskwaki 35

Danville 55, Highland 28

Davenport North 57, Pleasant Valley 48

Davis County 57, Clarke 31

Decorah 54, New Hampton 34

Denison-Schleswig 58, Shenandoah 41

Denver 56, Sumner-Fredericksburg 53, OT

Des Moines Christian 52, West Central Valley 27

Des Moines North 44, Des Moines East 36

Des Moines Roosevelt 70, Des Moines Hoover 26

Dike-New Hartford 66, Jesup 40

Dowling Catholic 56, Ankeny Centennial 49

Dunkerton 37, Waterloo Christian 32

East Mills 63, Riverside, Oakland 16

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 52, Chariton 40

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 73, Lake Mills 35

George-Little Rock 61, Sheldon 46

Gilbert 57, South Hamilton 33

Glidden-Ralston 47, Ar-We-Va 45

Grinnell 73, Dallas Center-Grimes 62

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56, Webster City 42

Harlan 48, Creston 45

Holy Trinity 48, Winfield-Mount Union 36

Hudson 45, Union Community 21

IKM-Manning 50, Treynor 42

Indianola 49, Pella Christian 43

Janesville 41, Riceville 32

Johnston 62, Urbandale 45

Kee High 61, North Fayette Valley 42

Keokuk 63, Mount Pleasant 28

Keota 30, Tri-County, Thornburg 19

Knoxville 66, Centerville 27

LeMars 44, CB Thomas Jefferson 32

Lewis Central 69, Kuemper Catholic 38

Logan-Magnolia 54, A-H-S-T-W 41

Maquoketa Valley 48, Central City 28

MMCRU 70, Hinton 41

Marion 70, Maquoketa 57

Martensdale-St. Marys 47, Bedford 29

Mid-Prairie 49, Bellevue 46

Midland 41, Cedar Valley Christian 14

Montezuma 80, H-L-V, Victor 11

Monticello 53, Anamosa 18

Mount Ayr 69, East Union, Afton 34

Newell-Fonda 66, South Central Calhoun 35

Newman Catholic 46, Northwood-Kensett 25

Newton 60, Oskaloosa 45

Nodaway Valley 64, Southeast Warren 27

North Linn 84, Edgewood-Colesburg 27

North Mahaska 62, Lynnville-Sully 38

North Polk 93, Saydel 23

North Scott 65, Clinton 25

Northeast 56, Camanche 35

Ogden 45, Interstate 35 35

Okoboji 76, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53

Osage 62, Nashua-Plainfield 21

Ottumwa 60, Des Moines Lincoln 8

PAC-LM 52, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 46

PCM 46, Nevada 41

Panorama 63, Earlham 39

Paton-Churdan 44, Woodbine 33

Pella 42, Norwalk 34

Pleasantville 48, Madrid 43

Red Oak 74, Clarinda 31

Regina 44, Durant-Bennett 25

Rock Valley 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 40

Roland-Story 85, Greene County 19

Ruthven-Ayrshire 42, Southeast Valley 32

Saint Ansgar 60, West Fork 44

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Council Bluffs Lincoln 39

Seymour 49, Orient-Macksburg 45

Sidney 55, Fremont Mills 22

Sioux Central 56, East Sac County 49

South O'Brien 50, Gehlen Catholic 47

Spencer 81, Storm Lake 31

Spirit Lake 55, Estherville Lincoln Central 46

Springville 50, East Buchanan 45

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Atlantic 40

St. Mary's, Remsen 41, Trinity Christian 32

Stanton 79, Essex 39

Turkey Valley 60, Postville 21

Unity Christian 68, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

Valley (WDM) 73, Marshalltown 18

WACO 56, Columbus Community 32

Wapello 47, Van Buren,40

Washington 46, Burlington 44

Waukee 73, Mason City 31

Waverly-Shell Rock 46, Waukon 20

Wayne 46, Lenox 26

West Branch 68, Wilton 38

West Central,49, Clayton Ridge 28

West Hancock 61, Forest City 44

West Liberty 55, Tipton 43

West Lyon 51, Boyden-Hull 48

West Marshall 65, South Hardin 24

Williamsburg 45, West Delaware 36

Winterset 67, Carroll 54

Prep boys

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Metro

Waterloo West 46, Cedar Falls 31

Iowa City Liberty 68, Waterloo East 53

Waterloo Christian 43, Dunkerton 34

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 66, Cedar Rapids Washington 65

Cedar Rapids Prairie 61, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59

Dubuque Hempstead 65, Western Dubuque 40

Dubuque Senior 78, Dubuque Wahlert 46

Iowa City Liberty 68, Waterloo East 53

Iowa City West 61, Iowa City High 28

Linn-Mar 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46

Waterloo West 46, Cedar Falls 31

State

A-H-S-T-W 61, Logan-Magnolia 48

ADM, Adel 62, Perry 45

Alburnett 53, Starmont 27

Algona 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 55

Ankeny Centennial 63, Dowling Catholic 48

Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Wapsie Valley 55

Assumption, Davenport 63, Muscatine 43

B-G-M 67, Colfax-Mingo 54

BCLUW 44, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42

Ballard 83, Bondurant Farrar 43

Beckman, Dyersville 63, Solon 43

Bellevue 64, Mid-Prairie 59

Belmond-Klemme 74, North Iowa 56

Benton Community 58, South Tama 44

Bishop Garrigan 86, North Union 57

Boyden-Hull 52, West Lyon 33

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 35, Coon Rapids-Bayard 25

Calamus-Wheatland 66, Marquette Catholic 54

Camanche 61, Northeast, Goose Lake 40

Carlisle 51, Boone 34

Cascade 57, North Cedar, 37

Center Point-Urbana 54, Independence 26

Centerville 66, Knoxville 45

Central Decatur 63, Southwest Valley 46

Charles City 59, Oelwein 38

Clarke 62, Davis County 49

Clayton Ridge 43, West Central 37

Clear Creek-Amana 76, Vinton-Shellsburg 50

Council Bluffs Lincoln 52, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40

Danville 55, Highland 28

Davenport Central 52, Bettendorf 42

Decorah 54, New Hampton 34

Denison-Schleswig 76, Shenandoah 36

Denver 55, Sumner-Fredericksburg 28

Des Moines Christian 80, West Central Valley 28

Des Lincoln 66, Mahomet-Seymour, Ill. 36

Des North 93, Des East 79

Dike-New Hartford 67, Jesup 41

Don Bosco 61, Baxter 40

East Marshall 52, AGWSR 41

East Mills 46, Riverside 28

Emmetsburg 59, West Bend-Mallard 25

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53, West Harrison 45

Forest City 58, West Hancock 32

Fremont Mills 55, Sidney 49

George-Little Rock 57, Sheldon 52

Gilbert 71, South Hamilton 57

Glidden-Ralston 59, Ar-We-Va 46

Harlan 68, Creston 60

Harris-Lake Park 70, Akron-Westfield 31

Hinton 64, MMCRU 46

Indianola 60, Pella Christian 59

Iowa Valley 53, Sigourney 44

Janesville 58, Riceville 25

Kee High 60, North Fayette Valley 49

Keokuk 48, Mount Pleasant 40

Keota 87, Tri-County, Thornburg 34

Lake Mills 75, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39

Lewis Central 70, Kuemper Catholic 51

Lisbon 64, Prince of Peace 55

MFL-Mar-Mac 66, Central Elkader 42

MOC-Floyd Valley 65, Rock Valley 39

Madrid 77, Pleasantville 42

Marion 62, Maquoketa 52

Martensdale-St. Marys 67, Bedford 51

Meskwaki 65, Colo-NESCO 38

Montezuma 65, H-L-V, Victor 32

Monticello 55, Anamosa 34

Mount Vernon 72, DeWitt Central DeWitt 56

Nevada 58, PCM, Monroe 39

Mason City Newman 53, Northwood-Kensett 38

Nodaway Valley 87, Southeast Warren 39

North Linn 91, Edgewood-Colesburg 43

North Mahaska 66, Lynnville-Sully 52

North Scott 72, Clinton 33

Norwalk 66, Pella 65

Ogden 55, Interstate 35 31

Okoboji 59, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53

Osage 75, Nashua-Plainfield 26

Oskaloosa 62, Newton 43

Ottumwa 65, Des Lincoln 45

Paton-Churdan 53, Woodbine 51

Red Oak 57, Clarinda 56

Regina 45, Durant-Bennett 42

Rockford 39, Central Springs 37

Roland-Story 52, Greene County 46

Sioux Central 73, East Sac County 69, 2OT

Sioux City East 90, Sioux City North 42

Sioux City West 52, Heelan Catholi 48 48

South Central Calhoun 77, Newell-Fonda 76, OT

South Hardin 49, West Marshall 43

South O'Brien 78, Gehlen Catholic 47

Southeast Polk 57, Fort Dodge 51

Southeast Valley 79, Ruthven-Ayrshire 27

Spencer 70, Storm Lake 63

Spirit Lake 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 38

Springville 75, East Buchanan 67

St. Mary's, Remsen 52, Trinity Christian 41

Treynor 75, IKM-Manning 49

Turkey Valley 55, Postville 44

Underwood 65, Audubon 39

Union Community 52, Hudson 41

Unity Christian 50, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46

Urbandale 66, Johnston 62, OT

Valley (WDM) 70, Marshalltown 46

Waukee 72, Mason City 54

Waverly-Shell Rock 56, Waukon 43

Webster City 57, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46

West Branch 55, Wilton 42

West Fork 68, Saint Ansgar 41

Western Christian 60, Cherokee 49

Williamsburg 42, West Delaware 38

Winterset 44, Carroll 40

Woodward-Granger 76, Woodward Academy 47

Western Valley Conference Tournament

Kingsley-Pierson 47, River Valley 46, OT

Westwood 55, Woodbury Central 51

