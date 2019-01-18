Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art

NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 122, Memphis 116

Brooklyn 117, Orlando 115

Detroit 98, Miami 93

San Antonio 116, Minnesota 113

Utah 115, Cleveland 99

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, late

New Orleans at Portland, late

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Maryland 75, Ohio St. 61

Northwestern 65, Rutgers 57

Northern Sun

Bemidji St. 93, Upper Iowa 90

Concordia-St. Paul 107, St. Cloud St. 91

Minn.-Crookston 80, Winona St. 66

Minn.-Duluth 72, Minn. St.-Mankato 66, OT

Minn. St.-Moorhead 80, Wayne St. 76

Northern St. 97, Augustana 66

Sioux Falls 77, U-Mary 72

SW Minnesota St. 83, Minot St. 77

Iowa college

Calvary 86, Faith Baptist 71

East

Buffalo 77, E. Michigan 65

Iona 90, Marist 77

Villanova 85, Xavier 75

Midwest

St. Louis 68, Saint Joseph's 57

Toledo 75, Ohio 52

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Drake 88, Northern Iowa 64

Illinois St. 60, Southern Illinois 52

Indiana St. 86, Valparaiso 82, OT

Loyola 61, Evansville 56

Missouri St. 68, Bradley 56

Northern Sun

Augustana 75, Northern St. 66

Bemidji St. 65, Upper Iowa 56

Concordia-St. Paul 63, St. Cloud St. 50

Minn.-Duluth 70, Minn. St.-Mankato 64

Minot St. 72, SW Minnesota St. 66

Minn. St.-Moorhead 71, Wayne St. 57

U-Mary 70, Sioux Falls 63

Winona St. 76, Minn.-Crookston 64

Iowa college

Calvary University 70, Faith Baptist 25

East

Brown 86, Yale 71

Canisius 53, Fairfield 50

Delaware 78, Hofstra 59

Drexel 61, Northeastern 59

Manhattan 55, Iona 33

Providence 74, Butler 68

Quinnipiac 96, Niagara 55

Rider 60, St. Peter's 38

South

Towson 77, Coll. of Charleston 61

UNC-Wilmington 66, James Madison 63

Midwest

Cleveland St. 76, N. Kentucky 47

Creighton 66, Xavier 62

DePaul 73, St. John's 64

Green Bay 65, Detroit 40

Marquette 96, Seton Hall 60

Milwaukee 79, Oakland 52

S. Dakota St. 66, North Dakota 48

Youngstown St. 83, Wright St. 68

Southwest

South Dakota 76, Oral Roberts 72

Far west

CS Northridge 49, Hawaii 29

California 77, Washington St. 63

Oregon 77, Arizona St. 71

Oregon St. 86, Arizona 64

Stanford 91, Washington 54

Utah 78, Colorado 59

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Waterloo West 63, Waterloo East 43

Linn-Mar at Cedar Falls, ppd. to Jan. 26

Janesville at Waterloo Christian, ppd.

Waterloo Columbus at Wapsie Valley, ppd. to Feb. 8

Mississippi Valley

Waterloo West 63, Waterloo East 43

Iowa City High 70, Iowa City Liberty 22

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids Prairie, ppd. to Jan. 28

Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, ppd.

Dubuque Senior at Dubuque Hempstead, ppd.

Dubuque Wahlert at Western Dubuque, ppd.

Iowa City West at Cedar Rapids Xavier, ppd

Linn-Mar at Cedar Falls, ppd. to Jan. 26

Iowa Star

Baxter at Collins-Maxwell, ppd. to Feb. 2

Janesville at Waterloo Christian, ppd.

North Central

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, ppd.

Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden, ppd. to Feb. 7

Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Webster City, ppd. to Feb. 4

Humboldt at Algona, ppd. to Jan. 21

North Iowa Cedar

Dike-New Hartford at Union Community, ppd. to Feb. 2

Grundy Center at BCLUW, ppd.

Jesup at Hudson, ppd. to Jan. 21

South Hardin at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, ppd. to Jan 21

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver, ppd.

Waterloo Columbus at Wapsie Valley, ppd. to Feb. 8

Northeast Iowa

Waukon at Oelwein, ppd. to Feb. 2

Top of Iowa

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 82, Belmond-Klemme 21

Algona Garrigan at Eagle Grove, ppd. to Jan. 31

Central Springs at Nashua-Plainfield, ppd. to Jan. 28

Mason City Newman at West Fork, ppd. to Jan. 28

North Butler at Saint Ansgar, ppd. to Jan. 28

Tri-Rivers

Edgewood-Colesburg at East Buchanan, ppd. to Jan. 28

Maquoketa Valley at North Linn, ppd. to Jan. 31

Marquette Catholic at Lisbon, ppd. to Jan. 31

Prince of Peace at Cedar Valley Christian, ppd.

Springville at Alburnett, ppd.

Starmont at Central City, ppd. to Jan. 21

Upper Iowa

Postville at Central Elkader, ppd. to Jan. 26

South Winneshiek at Clayton Ridge, ppd. to Jan. 26

Turkey Valley at MFL MarMac, ppd. to Feb. 4

West Central at North Fayette Valley, ppd

WaMaC

Dyersville Beckman at Maquoketa, ppd. to Jan. 24

Independence at Clear Creek Amana, ppd.

Marion at West Delaware, ppd. to Jan. 24

Mount Vernon at Solon, ppd

South Tama at Center Point-Urbana, ppd. to Feb. 4

Vinton-Shellsburg at DeWitt Central, ppd. to Feb. 4

Williamsburg at Benton Community, ppd. to Jan. 24

State

Carlisle 55, Perry 21

LeMars 71, Cherokee 62

Manson-NW Webster 39, St. Mary, Storm Lake 20

North Scott 51, Muscatine 37

Pekin 63, Iowa Mennonite 47

Pleasant Valley 63, Davenport Assumption 41

Winfield-Mt Union 57, Columbus Junction 26

Prep boys

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Waterloo East 66, Waterloo West 62

Cedar Falls at Linn-Mar, ppd. to Feb. 7

Janesville at Waterloo Christian, ppd.

Waterloo Columbus at Wapsie Valley, ppd., to Feb. 8

Mississippi Valley

Waterloo East 66, Waterloo West 62

Iowa City Liberty 66, Iowa City High 57

Cedar Falls at Linn-Mar, ppd. to Feb. 7

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, ppd.

Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, ppd.

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Iowa City West, ppd.

Dubuque Senior at Dubuque Hempstead, ppd.

Dubuque Wahlert at Western Dubuque, ppd.

Iowa Star

Baxter at Collins-Maxwell, ppd. to Feb. 2

Janesville at Waterloo Christian, ppd.

North Central

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, ppd.

Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden, ppd. to Feb. 7

Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Webster City, ppd. to Feb. 4

Humboldt at Algona, ppd. to Jan. 21

North Iowa Cedar

Dike-New Hartford at Union Community, ppd. to Feb. 2

Grundy Center at BCLUW, ppd.

Jesup at Hudson, ppd. to Jan. 21

South Hardin at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, ppd. to Jan 21

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver, ppd.

Waterloo Columbus at Wapsie Valley, ppd. to Feb. 8

Top of Iowa

Algona Garrigan at Eagle Grove, ppd. to Jan. 31

Central Springs at Nashua-Plainfield, ppd. to Jan. 28

Mason City Newman at West Fork, ppd. to Jan. 28

North Butler at Saint Ansgar, ppd. to Jan. 28

Tri-Rivers

Edgewood-Colesburg at East Buchanan, ppd. to Jan. 28

Maquoketa Valley at North Linn, ppd. to Jan. 31

Marquette Catholic at Lisbon, ppd. to Jan. 31

Prince of Peace at Cedar Valley Christian, ppd.

Springville at Alburnett, ppd.

Starmont at Central City, ppd. to Jan. 21

Upper Iowa

Postville at Central Elkader, ppd. to Jan. 26

South Winneshiek at Clayton Ridge, ppd. to Jan. 26

Turkey Valley at MFL MarMac, ppd. to Feb. 4

West Central at North Fayette Valley, ppd

WaMaC

Benton Community at Williamsburg, ppd. to Jan. 31

Center Point-Urbana at South Tama, ppd. to Feb. 7

Central DeWitt at Vinton-Shellsburg, ppd. to Feb. 14

Clear Creek Amana at Independence, ppd.

Maquoketa at Dyersville Beckman, ppd. to Feb. 4

Solon at Mount Vernon, ppd.

State

Akron-Westfield 59, MMCRU 43

Assumption, Davenport 50, Pleasant Valley 42

Davenport Central 78, Davenport West 42

LeMars 88, Cherokee 58

Sioux City East 65, Bishop Heelan 39

Sioux City West 85, Sioux City North 60

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments