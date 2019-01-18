NBA
Boston 122, Memphis 116
Brooklyn 117, Orlando 115
Detroit 98, Miami 93
San Antonio 116, Minnesota 113
Utah 115, Cleveland 99
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, late
New Orleans at Portland, late
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Maryland 75, Ohio St. 61
Northwestern 65, Rutgers 57
Northern Sun
Bemidji St. 93, Upper Iowa 90
Concordia-St. Paul 107, St. Cloud St. 91
Minn.-Crookston 80, Winona St. 66
Minn.-Duluth 72, Minn. St.-Mankato 66, OT
Minn. St.-Moorhead 80, Wayne St. 76
Northern St. 97, Augustana 66
Sioux Falls 77, U-Mary 72
SW Minnesota St. 83, Minot St. 77
Iowa college
Calvary 86, Faith Baptist 71
East
Buffalo 77, E. Michigan 65
Iona 90, Marist 77
Villanova 85, Xavier 75
Midwest
St. Louis 68, Saint Joseph's 57
Toledo 75, Ohio 52
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Drake 88, Northern Iowa 64
Illinois St. 60, Southern Illinois 52
Indiana St. 86, Valparaiso 82, OT
Loyola 61, Evansville 56
Missouri St. 68, Bradley 56
Northern Sun
Augustana 75, Northern St. 66
Bemidji St. 65, Upper Iowa 56
Concordia-St. Paul 63, St. Cloud St. 50
Minn.-Duluth 70, Minn. St.-Mankato 64
Minot St. 72, SW Minnesota St. 66
Minn. St.-Moorhead 71, Wayne St. 57
U-Mary 70, Sioux Falls 63
Winona St. 76, Minn.-Crookston 64
Iowa college
Calvary University 70, Faith Baptist 25
East
Brown 86, Yale 71
Canisius 53, Fairfield 50
Delaware 78, Hofstra 59
Drexel 61, Northeastern 59
Manhattan 55, Iona 33
Providence 74, Butler 68
Quinnipiac 96, Niagara 55
Rider 60, St. Peter's 38
South
Towson 77, Coll. of Charleston 61
UNC-Wilmington 66, James Madison 63
Midwest
Cleveland St. 76, N. Kentucky 47
Creighton 66, Xavier 62
DePaul 73, St. John's 64
Green Bay 65, Detroit 40
Marquette 96, Seton Hall 60
Milwaukee 79, Oakland 52
S. Dakota St. 66, North Dakota 48
Youngstown St. 83, Wright St. 68
Southwest
South Dakota 76, Oral Roberts 72
Far west
CS Northridge 49, Hawaii 29
California 77, Washington St. 63
Oregon 77, Arizona St. 71
Oregon St. 86, Arizona 64
Stanford 91, Washington 54
Utah 78, Colorado 59
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Waterloo West 63, Waterloo East 43
Linn-Mar at Cedar Falls, ppd. to Jan. 26
Janesville at Waterloo Christian, ppd.
Waterloo Columbus at Wapsie Valley, ppd. to Feb. 8
Mississippi Valley
Waterloo West 63, Waterloo East 43
Iowa City High 70, Iowa City Liberty 22
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids Prairie, ppd. to Jan. 28
Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, ppd.
Dubuque Senior at Dubuque Hempstead, ppd.
Dubuque Wahlert at Western Dubuque, ppd.
Iowa City West at Cedar Rapids Xavier, ppd
Linn-Mar at Cedar Falls, ppd. to Jan. 26
Iowa Star
Baxter at Collins-Maxwell, ppd. to Feb. 2
Janesville at Waterloo Christian, ppd.
North Central
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, ppd.
Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden, ppd. to Feb. 7
Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Webster City, ppd. to Feb. 4
Humboldt at Algona, ppd. to Jan. 21
North Iowa Cedar
Dike-New Hartford at Union Community, ppd. to Feb. 2
Grundy Center at BCLUW, ppd.
Jesup at Hudson, ppd. to Jan. 21
South Hardin at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, ppd. to Jan 21
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver, ppd.
Waterloo Columbus at Wapsie Valley, ppd. to Feb. 8
Northeast Iowa
Waukon at Oelwein, ppd. to Feb. 2
Top of Iowa
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 82, Belmond-Klemme 21
Algona Garrigan at Eagle Grove, ppd. to Jan. 31
Central Springs at Nashua-Plainfield, ppd. to Jan. 28
Mason City Newman at West Fork, ppd. to Jan. 28
North Butler at Saint Ansgar, ppd. to Jan. 28
Tri-Rivers
Edgewood-Colesburg at East Buchanan, ppd. to Jan. 28
Maquoketa Valley at North Linn, ppd. to Jan. 31
Marquette Catholic at Lisbon, ppd. to Jan. 31
Prince of Peace at Cedar Valley Christian, ppd.
Springville at Alburnett, ppd.
Starmont at Central City, ppd. to Jan. 21
Upper Iowa
Postville at Central Elkader, ppd. to Jan. 26
South Winneshiek at Clayton Ridge, ppd. to Jan. 26
Turkey Valley at MFL MarMac, ppd. to Feb. 4
West Central at North Fayette Valley, ppd
WaMaC
Dyersville Beckman at Maquoketa, ppd. to Jan. 24
Independence at Clear Creek Amana, ppd.
Marion at West Delaware, ppd. to Jan. 24
Mount Vernon at Solon, ppd
South Tama at Center Point-Urbana, ppd. to Feb. 4
Vinton-Shellsburg at DeWitt Central, ppd. to Feb. 4
Williamsburg at Benton Community, ppd. to Jan. 24
State
Carlisle 55, Perry 21
LeMars 71, Cherokee 62
Manson-NW Webster 39, St. Mary, Storm Lake 20
North Scott 51, Muscatine 37
Pekin 63, Iowa Mennonite 47
Pleasant Valley 63, Davenport Assumption 41
Winfield-Mt Union 57, Columbus Junction 26
Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Waterloo East 66, Waterloo West 62
Cedar Falls at Linn-Mar, ppd. to Feb. 7
Janesville at Waterloo Christian, ppd.
Waterloo Columbus at Wapsie Valley, ppd., to Feb. 8
Mississippi Valley
Waterloo East 66, Waterloo West 62
Iowa City Liberty 66, Iowa City High 57
Cedar Falls at Linn-Mar, ppd. to Feb. 7
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, ppd.
Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, ppd.
Cedar Rapids Xavier at Iowa City West, ppd.
Dubuque Senior at Dubuque Hempstead, ppd.
Dubuque Wahlert at Western Dubuque, ppd.
Iowa Star
Baxter at Collins-Maxwell, ppd. to Feb. 2
Janesville at Waterloo Christian, ppd.
North Central
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, ppd.
Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden, ppd. to Feb. 7
Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Webster City, ppd. to Feb. 4
Humboldt at Algona, ppd. to Jan. 21
North Iowa Cedar
Dike-New Hartford at Union Community, ppd. to Feb. 2
Grundy Center at BCLUW, ppd.
Jesup at Hudson, ppd. to Jan. 21
South Hardin at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, ppd. to Jan 21
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver, ppd.
Waterloo Columbus at Wapsie Valley, ppd. to Feb. 8
Top of Iowa
Algona Garrigan at Eagle Grove, ppd. to Jan. 31
Central Springs at Nashua-Plainfield, ppd. to Jan. 28
Mason City Newman at West Fork, ppd. to Jan. 28
North Butler at Saint Ansgar, ppd. to Jan. 28
Tri-Rivers
Edgewood-Colesburg at East Buchanan, ppd. to Jan. 28
Maquoketa Valley at North Linn, ppd. to Jan. 31
Marquette Catholic at Lisbon, ppd. to Jan. 31
Prince of Peace at Cedar Valley Christian, ppd.
Springville at Alburnett, ppd.
Starmont at Central City, ppd. to Jan. 21
Upper Iowa
Postville at Central Elkader, ppd. to Jan. 26
South Winneshiek at Clayton Ridge, ppd. to Jan. 26
Turkey Valley at MFL MarMac, ppd. to Feb. 4
West Central at North Fayette Valley, ppd
WaMaC
Benton Community at Williamsburg, ppd. to Jan. 31
Center Point-Urbana at South Tama, ppd. to Feb. 7
Central DeWitt at Vinton-Shellsburg, ppd. to Feb. 14
Clear Creek Amana at Independence, ppd.
Maquoketa at Dyersville Beckman, ppd. to Feb. 4
Solon at Mount Vernon, ppd.
State
Akron-Westfield 59, MMCRU 43
Assumption, Davenport 50, Pleasant Valley 42
Davenport Central 78, Davenport West 42
LeMars 88, Cherokee 58
Sioux City East 65, Bishop Heelan 39
Sioux City West 85, Sioux City North 60
