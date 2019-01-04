NBA
Utah 117, Cleveland 91
Boston 114, Dallas 93
Brooklyn 109, Memphis 100
Indiana 119, Chicago 116, OT
Miami 115, Washington 109
Minnesota 120, Orlando 103
Milwaukee 144, Atlanta 112
L.A. Clippers 121, Phoenix 111
New York 119, L.A. Lakers 112
Oklahoma City 111, Portland 109<
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Northern Sun
Minn.-Duluth 72, Bemidji St. 57
Minn. St.-Moorhead 68, Winona St. 65
Minn.-Crookston 76, St. Cloud St. 57
Concordia-St. Paul 66, U-Mary 61
Sioux Falls 77, Wayne St. 71
Northern St. 102, Upper Iowa 73
Augustana 85, SW Minnesota St. 72
Minn. St.-Mankato 82, Minot St. 76
Iowa college
Waldorf 79, Valley City State 73
East
Cornell 76, Johnson & Wales (RI) 61
South
SMU 74, Tulane 65
Midwest
Ball St. 79, Toledo 64
Buffalo 74, E. Michigan 58
IUPUI 66, Ill.-Chicago 64
Far west
Cal Poly 68, Holy Names 47
UC Riverside 112, Bethesda 47
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Rutgers 73, Brown 52
Missouri Valley
Drake 92, Bradley 63
Illinois St. 66, Northern Iowa 64
Missouri St. 71, Indiana St. 58
S. Illinois 67, Evansville 47
Northern Sun
Minn.-Duluth 60, Bemidji St. 40
U-Mary 74, Concordia-St. Paul 62
St. Cloud St. 68, Minn.-Crookston 58
Sioux Falls 81, Wayne St. 59
Northern St. 61, Upper Iowa 42
Minn. St.-Moorhead 64, Winona St. 51
Minot St. 93, Minn. St.-Mankato 87
SW Minnesota St. 74, Augustana 71
Iowa college
Waldorf 70, Valley City St. 61
East
Georgetown 68, Providence 52
James Madison 68, Delaware 43
Monmouth (NJ) 55, Iona 38
Siena 84, St. Peter's 57
Towson 55, Drexel 54
William & Mary 60, Hofstra 55
South
Stetson 81, Central State 51
UNC-Wilmington 71, Coll. of Charleston 49
Midwest
Butler 62, Seton Hall 59
Marquette 96, DePaul 63
Oakland 74, Detroit 67
St. John's 76, Xavier 57
Villanova 54, Creighton 52
Southwest
Tulsa 63, Wichita St. 49
Far west
Arizona 69, Colorado 67
Arizona St. 65, Utah 63
Oregon 84, Washington 71
Oregon St. 76, Washington St. 69
Stanford 72, Southern Cal 64
UCLA 84, California 79
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46
Iowa City High 74, Waterloo East 63
Waterloo West 61, Iowa City Liberty 23
Colo-NESCO 83, Waterloo Christian 21
Dike-New Hartford 55, Waterloo Columbus 27
Mississippi Valley
Dubuque Hempstead 65, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52, Dubuque Wahlert 39
Cedar Rapids Prairie 54, Dubuque Senior 36
Cedar Rapids Washington 61, Western Dubuque 52
Cedar Falls 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46
Iowa City High 74, Waterloo East 63
Waterloo West 61, Iowa City Liberty 23
Iowa City West 63, Linn-Mar 47
Iowa Star
Clarksville 50, Baxter 28
Collins-Maxwell 59, Don Bosco 27
GMG 60, Dunkerton 41
Janesville 54, Meskwaki 40
Colo-NESCO 83, Waterloo Christian 21
North Central
Algona 58, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50
Clear Lake at Humboldt
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44, St. Edmond 33
Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Webster City 42
North Iowa Cedar
BCLUW Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Grundy Center 69, South Hardin 17
Hudson 51, Denver 42
Sumner-Fredericksburg 59, Jesup 40
Aplington-Parkersburg 60, Union (La Porte City) 30
Dike-New Hartford 55, Waterloo Columbus 27
West Marshall 55, East Marshall 40
Northeast Iowa
New Hampton 54, Oelwein 28
Waukon 61, Charles City 22
Crestwood 46, Waverly-Shell Rock 40
Top of Iowa
West Hancock 65, Algona Garrigan 46
Eagle Grove 58, North Iowa 51
Forest City 46, Lake Mills 30
North Union 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37
Nashua-Plainfield at West Fork
Rockford 46, North Butler 45
Osage 58, Northwood-Kensett 28
St. Ansgar 61, Mason City Newman 54
Tri-Rivers
East Buchanan 65, Central City 41
Alburnett 59, Edgewood-Colesburg 24
Easton Valley 63, Lisbon 48
Maquoketa Valley 50, Starmont 12
Marquette Catholic 67, Cedar Valley Christian 16
Midland 61, Prince of Peace 43
North Linn 78, Springville 52
Upper Iowa
Turkey Valley 57, Clayton Ridge 33
Kee High 63, West Central 17
MFL MarMac 64, North Fayette Valley 27
Central Elkader 35, South Winneshiek 33
WaMaC
Center Point-Urbana 62, Williamsburg 22
Marion 66, Central DeWitt 42
Mount Vernon 34, Dyersville Beckman 29
Maquoketa 53, Benton Community 38
Clear Creek Amana 47, South Tama 36
Vinton-Shellsburg 53, Independence 46
West Delaware 52, Solon 45
State
A-H-S-T-W 58, Audubon 44
Akron-Westfield 66, Trinity Christian 33
Ankeny Centennial 50, Johnston 48
Ar-We-Va 59, Paton-Churdan 42
Assumption, Davenport 62, Bettendorf 57
Ballard 66, Perry 13
Bellevue 55, Northeast, Goose Lake 32
Bondurant Farrar 68, ADM 56
Boyden-Hull 71, Okoboji, Milford 66
Boyer Valley 44, Coon Rapids-Bayard 21
CAM 79, West Harrison 44
Camanche 61, Anamosa 55, OT
Carroll 46, Boone 44
Cascade 38, Monticello 29
Centerville 48, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 31
Central Decatur 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 40
Central Lee 50, Holy Trinity 46
Central Lyon 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 31
Cherokee 80, Western Christian 56
Dallas Center-Grimes 55, Pella 51
Denison-Schleswig 52, Atlantic 27
Des Moines Roosevelt 53, Des Moines North 28
Diagonal 62, Ankeny Christian 35
Durant-Bennett 48, North Cedar 27
Emmetsburg 57, East Sac County 31
Estherville Lincoln Central 65, Spencer 31
Fairfield 53, Fort Madison 31
Fremont Mills, Tabor 27, Essex 22
Gehlen Catholic 69, Harris-Lake Park 46
Gilbert 56, Nevada 32
Glenwood 74, Kuemper Catholic 40
Grinnell 69, Norwalk 22
Griswold 52, Heartland Christian 33
Highland 59, Lone Tree 44
Hinton 67, Clay Central-Everly 43
Indianola 60, Oskaloosa 19
Keota 47, Colfax-Mingo 36
Kingsley-Pierson 73, MVAO-CO-U 31
Lewis Central 59, Clarinda 19
Logan-Magnolia 37, Underwood 35
Lynnville-Sully 74, English Valleys 26
Madrid 50, Ogden 46
Mediapolis 61, Winfield-Mount Union 27
Melcher-Dallas 53, Orient-Macksburg 43
Montezuma 52, Belle Plaine 29
Moulton-Udell 59, Mormon Trail 36
Mount Ayr 52, Bedford 39
Murray 42, Moravia 32
Muscatine 63, Davenport West 22
Newell-Fonda 73, PAC-LM 29
Nodaway Valley 52, Lenox 30
North Mahaska 60, Iowa Valley 31
North Polk 39, Roland-Story 37
North Scott 61, Davenport North 44
Ottumwa 61, Des Moines Hoover 18
PCM 47, South Hamilton 34
Panorama 62, West Central Valley 30
Pekin 41, Wapello 26
Pella Christian 64, Newton 43
Pleasant Valley 56, Clinton 24
Red Oak 47, Shenandoah 34
Regina, Iowa City 45, West Liberty 36
River Valley 65, West Monona 21
Rock Valley 65, George-Little Rock 42
Saydel 35, Greene County 22
Seymour 60, Lamoni 32
Sidney 69, Stanton 27
Sigourney 50, B-G-M 39
Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 54
Siouxland Community 51, Emerson-Hubbard, Neb. 34
South Central Calhoun 55, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 35
South O'Brien 52, St. Mary's, Remsen 27
Southeast Warren 49, East Union 15
Spirit Lake 55, Storm Lake 22
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 79, Harlan 57
Treynor 81, Riverside 29
Tri-Center, Neola 44, Missouri Valley 38
Unity Christian 80, MMCRU 65
Valley, West Des Moines 87, Mason City 51
Van Buren, Keosauqua 46, WACO 20
Van Meter 48, Pleasantville 22
Washington 48, Mount Pleasant 40
Waukee 99, Fort Dodge 35
West Branch 52, Mid-Prairie 46
West Burlington 53, Burlington Notre Dame 38
West Lyon 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 21
Westwood 76, Ridge View 49
Wilton 74, Tipton 49
Winterset 50, Carlisle 39
Woodward-Granger 32, AC/GC 30
CNOS Foundation Classic
Ponca, Neb. 53, West Sioux 39
Wakefield-Allen, Neb. 66, OA-BCIG 55
Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 71, Cedar Rapids Xavier 60
Waterloo East 62, Iowa City High 59
Waterloo West 50, Iowa City Liberty 47
Colo-NESCO 63, Waterloo Christian 61
Dike-New Hartford 67, Waterloo Columbus 34
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Falls 71, Cedar Rapids Xavier 60
Dubuque Hempstead 62, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 56
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 79, Dubuque Wahlert 39
Iowa City West 57, Linn-Mar 55
Waterloo East 62, Iowa City High 59
Waterloo West 50, Iowa City Liberty 47
Western Dubuque 69, Cedar Rapids Washington 52
Iowa Star
Clarksville 48, Baxter 41
Don Bosco 78, Collins-Maxwell 42
Dunkerton 81, GMG 61
Janesville 60, Meskwaki 40
Colo-NESCO 63, Waterloo Christian 61
North Central
Algona 66, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45
Clear Lake at Humboldt
St. Edmond 66, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 59
Webster City 54, Iowa Falls-Alden 50
North Iowa Cedar
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 65, BCLUW 42
Grundy Center 69, South Hardin 17
Denver 78, Hudson 52
Jesup 60, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39
Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Union (La Porte City) 36
Dike-New Hartford 67, Waterloo Columbus 34
West Marshall 56, East Marshall 47
Northeast Iowa
Charles City 78, Waukon 76
Waverly-Shell Rock 41, Crestwood 36
New Hampton 63, Oelwein 58
Top of Iowa
Algona Garrigan 59, West Hancock 39
North Iowa 70, Eagle Grove 39
Forest City 61, Lake Mills 60
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, North Union 26
Nashua-Plainfield at West Fork
Rockford 59, North Butler 35
Osage 52, Northwood-Kensett 16
Mason City Newman 86, St. Ansgar 65
Tri-Rivers
Central City 52, East Buchanan 42
Alburnett 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 41
Easton Valley 74, Lisbon 46
Maquoketa Valley 53, Starmont 38
Marquette Catholic 59, Cedar Valley Christian 40
Prince of Peace 82, Midland 47
North Linn 88, Springville 40
Upper Iowa
Turkey Valley 46, Clayton Ridge 23
Kee High 52, West Central 34
North Fayette Valley 59, MFL MarMac 58
South Winneshiek 69, Central Elkader 34
WaMaC
Maquoketa 72, Benton Community 67
Center Point-Urbana 63, Williamsburg 38
Clear Creek Amana 72, South Tama 49
Vinton-Shellsburg 53, Independence 46
Central DeWitt 75, Marion 72
Mount Vernon 34, Dyersville Beckman 29
Solon 53, West Delaware 50
State
A-H-S-T-W 71, Audubon 65
ADM 56, Bondurant Farrar 55
Akron-Westfield 75, Trinity Christian 73, OT
Albia 50, Knoxville 42
Alta-Aurelia 53, Southeast Valley 48
Ankeny Centennial 53, Johnston 46
Ankeny Christian 93, Diagonal 22
Ar-We-Va 75, Paton-Churdan 48
B-G-M 65, Sigourney 53
Ballard 64, Perry 19
Bettendorf 63, Assumption, Davenport 50
Boyden-Hull 79, Okoboji, Milford 70
Boyer Valley 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42
Burlington Notre Dame 58, West Burlington 35
CAM 79, West Harrison 44
Camanche 75, Anamosa 60
Carroll 60, Boone 55
Central Lyon 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 31
Davenport Central 79, Burlington 48
Denison-Schleswig 64, Atlantic 50
Des Moines Lincoln 86, Des Moines East 47
Des Moines North 91, Des Moines Roosevelt 78
Dowling Catholic 58, Ankeny 51
Earlham 67, Interstate 35 34
East Mills 79, Clarinda Academy 48
East Sac County 51, Emmetsburg 47
East Union 53, Southeast Warren 24
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 63, Centerville 42
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 78, Woodbine 63
Fairfield 61, Fort Madison 57
Fremont Mills, Tabor 62, Essex 30
Gehlen Catholic 58, Harris-Lake Park 46
George-Little Rock 76, Rock Valley 58
Gilbert 80, Nevada 50
Glenwood 84, Kuemper Catholic 62
Grand View Christian 93, Glidden-Ralston 28
Greene County 79, Saydel 74, OT
Griswold 42, Heartland Christian 39
Harlan 65, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53
Highland, Riverside 89, Lone Tree 67
Hinton 75, Clay Central-Everly 27
Iowa Mennonite 58, Danville 52
Keota 62, Colfax-Mingo 60
Lamoni 70, Seymour 42
Lewis Central 67, Clarinda 30
Louisa-Muscatine 53, Columbus Community 45
Lynnville-Sully 61, English Valleys 26
MOC-Floyd Valley 52, West Lyon 48
Madrid 103, Ogden 98
Manson Northwest Webster 58, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49
Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Central Decatur 55, OT
Mediapolis 61, Winfield-Mount Union 27
Melcher-Dallas 64, Orient-Macksburg 58
Montezuma 52, Belle Plaine 29
Monticello 44, Cascade 41
Mormon Trail 77, Moulton-Udell 26
Mount Ayr 56, Bedford 52
Mount Pleasant 50, Washington 46
Murray 63, Moravia 34
Muscatine 55, Davenport West 37
Nodaway Valley 77, Lenox 16
North Cedar 68, Durant-Bennett 55
North Mahaska 65, Iowa Valley 44
North Polk 39, Roland-Story 37
North Scott 70, Davenport North 48
Northeast, Goose Lake 61, Bellevue 50
Norwalk 77, Grinnell 50
Oskaloosa 63, Indianola 53
Ottumwa 61, Des Moines Hoover 18
PAC-LM 85, Newell-Fonda 83
PCM 47, South Hamilton 34
Pekin 47, Wapello 32
Pella 61, Dallas Center-Grimes 57, OT
Pella Christian 91, Newton 51
Pleasant Valley 54, Clinton 25
Shenandoah 39, Red Oak 38
Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 54
Sioux Central 59, West Bend-Mallard 36
Siouxland Community 67, Emerson-Hubbard, Neb. 53
South Central Calhoun 76, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 37
Southeast Polk 56, Marshalltown 41
Spencer 51, Estherville Lincoln Central 38
St. Mary's, Remsen 40, South O'Brien 38, OT
Stanton 76, Sidney 58
Storm Lake 63, Spirit Lake 55
Tipton 77, Wilton 42
Treynor 66, Riverside, Oakland 19
Underwood 48, Logan-Magnolia 47
Unity Christian 74, MMCRU 37
Valley, West Des Moines 84, Mason City 44
Van Meter 61, Pleasantville 29
WACO 54, Van Buren, Keosauqua 39
Waukee 62, Fort Dodge 32
West Branch 63, Mid-Prairie 60
Western Christian 65, Cherokee 50
Westwood 72, Ridge View 41
Winterset 80, Carlisle 71
CNOS Foundation Classic
Sioux City East 75, LeMars 56
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.