NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Utah 117, Cleveland 91

Boston 114, Dallas 93

Brooklyn 109, Memphis 100

Indiana 119, Chicago 116, OT

Miami 115, Washington 109

Minnesota 120, Orlando 103

Milwaukee 144, Atlanta 112

L.A. Clippers 121, Phoenix 111

New York 119, L.A. Lakers 112

Oklahoma City 111, Portland 109<

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Northern Sun

Minn.-Duluth 72, Bemidji St. 57

Minn. St.-Moorhead 68, Winona St. 65

Minn.-Crookston 76, St. Cloud St. 57

Concordia-St. Paul 66, U-Mary 61

Sioux Falls 77, Wayne St. 71

Northern St. 102, Upper Iowa 73

Augustana 85, SW Minnesota St. 72

Minn. St.-Mankato 82, Minot St. 76

Iowa college

Waldorf 79, Valley City State 73

East

Cornell 76, Johnson & Wales (RI) 61

South

SMU 74, Tulane 65

Midwest

Ball St. 79, Toledo 64

Buffalo 74, E. Michigan 58

IUPUI 66, Ill.-Chicago 64

Far west

Cal Poly 68, Holy Names 47

UC Riverside 112, Bethesda 47

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Rutgers 73, Brown 52

Missouri Valley

Drake 92, Bradley 63

Illinois St. 66, Northern Iowa 64

Missouri St. 71, Indiana St. 58

S. Illinois 67, Evansville 47

Northern Sun

Minn.-Duluth 60, Bemidji St. 40

U-Mary 74, Concordia-St. Paul 62

St. Cloud St. 68, Minn.-Crookston 58

Sioux Falls 81, Wayne St. 59

Northern St. 61, Upper Iowa 42

Minn. St.-Moorhead 64, Winona St. 51

Minot St. 93, Minn. St.-Mankato 87

SW Minnesota St. 74, Augustana 71

Iowa college

Waldorf 70, Valley City St. 61

East

Georgetown 68, Providence 52

James Madison 68, Delaware 43

Monmouth (NJ) 55, Iona 38

Siena 84, St. Peter's 57

Towson 55, Drexel 54

William & Mary 60, Hofstra 55

South

Stetson 81, Central State 51

UNC-Wilmington 71, Coll. of Charleston 49

Midwest

Butler 62, Seton Hall 59

Marquette 96, DePaul 63

Oakland 74, Detroit 67

St. John's 76, Xavier 57

Villanova 54, Creighton 52

Southwest

Tulsa 63, Wichita St. 49

Far west

Arizona 69, Colorado 67

Arizona St. 65, Utah 63

Oregon 84, Washington 71

Oregon St. 76, Washington St. 69

Stanford 72, Southern Cal 64

UCLA 84, California 79

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46

Iowa City High 74, Waterloo East 63

Waterloo West 61, Iowa City Liberty 23

Colo-NESCO 83, Waterloo Christian 21

Dike-New Hartford 55, Waterloo Columbus 27

Mississippi Valley

Dubuque Hempstead 65, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52, Dubuque Wahlert 39

Cedar Rapids Prairie 54, Dubuque Senior 36

Cedar Rapids Washington 61, Western Dubuque 52

Iowa City West 63, Linn-Mar 47

Iowa Star

Clarksville 50, Baxter 28

Collins-Maxwell 59, Don Bosco 27

GMG 60, Dunkerton 41

Janesville 54, Meskwaki 40

North Central

Algona 58, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50

Clear Lake at Humboldt

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44, St. Edmond 33

Iowa Falls-Alden 64, Webster City 42

North Iowa Cedar

BCLUW Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Grundy Center 69, South Hardin 17

Hudson 51, Denver 42

Sumner-Fredericksburg 59, Jesup 40

Aplington-Parkersburg 60, Union (La Porte City) 30

West Marshall 55, East Marshall 40

Northeast Iowa

New Hampton 54, Oelwein 28

Waukon 61, Charles City 22

Crestwood 46, Waverly-Shell Rock 40

Top of Iowa

West Hancock 65, Algona Garrigan 46

Eagle Grove 58, North Iowa 51

Forest City 46, Lake Mills 30

North Union 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37

Nashua-Plainfield at West Fork

Rockford 46, North Butler 45

Osage 58, Northwood-Kensett 28

St. Ansgar 61,  Mason City Newman 54

Tri-Rivers

East Buchanan 65, Central City 41

Alburnett 59, Edgewood-Colesburg 24

Easton Valley 63, Lisbon 48

Maquoketa Valley 50, Starmont 12

Marquette Catholic 67, Cedar Valley Christian 16

Midland 61, Prince of Peace 43

North Linn 78, Springville 52

Upper Iowa

Turkey Valley 57, Clayton Ridge 33

Kee High 63, West Central 17

MFL MarMac 64, North Fayette Valley 27

Central Elkader 35, South Winneshiek 33

WaMaC

Center Point-Urbana 62, Williamsburg 22

Marion 66, Central DeWitt 42

Mount Vernon 34, Dyersville Beckman 29

Maquoketa 53, Benton Community 38

Clear Creek Amana 47, South Tama 36

Vinton-Shellsburg 53, Independence 46

West Delaware 52, Solon 45

State

A-H-S-T-W 58, Audubon 44

Akron-Westfield 66, Trinity Christian 33

Ankeny Centennial 50, Johnston 48

Ar-We-Va 59, Paton-Churdan 42

Assumption, Davenport 62, Bettendorf 57

Ballard 66, Perry 13

Bellevue 55, Northeast, Goose Lake 32

Bondurant Farrar 68, ADM 56

Boyden-Hull 71, Okoboji, Milford 66

Boyer Valley 44, Coon Rapids-Bayard 21

CAM 79, West Harrison 44

Camanche 61, Anamosa 55, OT

Carroll 46, Boone 44

Cascade 38, Monticello 29

Centerville 48, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 31

Central Decatur 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 40

Central Lee 50, Holy Trinity 46

Central Lyon 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 31

Cherokee 80, Western Christian 56

Dallas Center-Grimes 55, Pella 51

Denison-Schleswig 52, Atlantic 27

Des Moines Roosevelt 53, Des Moines North 28

Diagonal 62, Ankeny Christian 35

Durant-Bennett 48, North Cedar 27

Emmetsburg 57, East Sac County 31

Estherville Lincoln Central 65, Spencer 31

Fairfield 53, Fort Madison 31

Fremont Mills, Tabor 27, Essex 22

Gehlen Catholic 69, Harris-Lake Park 46

Gilbert 56, Nevada 32

Glenwood 74, Kuemper Catholic 40

Grinnell 69, Norwalk 22

Griswold 52, Heartland Christian 33

Highland 59, Lone Tree 44

Hinton 67, Clay Central-Everly 43

Indianola 60, Oskaloosa 19

Keota 47, Colfax-Mingo 36

Kingsley-Pierson 73, MVAO-CO-U 31

Lewis Central 59, Clarinda 19

Logan-Magnolia 37, Underwood 35

Lynnville-Sully 74, English Valleys 26

Madrid 50, Ogden 46

Mediapolis 61, Winfield-Mount Union 27

Melcher-Dallas 53, Orient-Macksburg 43

Montezuma 52, Belle Plaine 29

Moulton-Udell 59, Mormon Trail 36

Mount Ayr 52, Bedford 39

Murray 42, Moravia 32

Muscatine 63, Davenport West 22

Newell-Fonda 73, PAC-LM 29

Nodaway Valley 52, Lenox 30

North Mahaska 60, Iowa Valley 31

North Polk 39, Roland-Story 37

North Scott 61, Davenport North 44

Ottumwa 61, Des Moines Hoover 18

PCM 47, South Hamilton 34

Panorama 62, West Central Valley 30

Pekin 41, Wapello 26

Pella Christian 64, Newton 43

Pleasant Valley 56, Clinton 24

Red Oak 47, Shenandoah 34

Regina, Iowa City 45, West Liberty 36

River Valley 65, West Monona 21

Rock Valley 65, George-Little Rock 42

Saydel 35, Greene County 22

Seymour 60, Lamoni 32

Sidney 69, Stanton 27

Sigourney 50, B-G-M 39

Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 54

Siouxland Community 51, Emerson-Hubbard, Neb. 34

South Central Calhoun 55, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 35

South O'Brien 52, St. Mary's, Remsen 27

Southeast Warren 49, East Union 15

Spirit Lake 55, Storm Lake 22

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 79, Harlan 57

Treynor 81, Riverside 29

Tri-Center, Neola 44, Missouri Valley 38

Unity Christian 80, MMCRU 65

Valley, West Des Moines 87, Mason City 51

Van Buren, Keosauqua 46, WACO 20

Van Meter 48, Pleasantville 22

Washington 48, Mount Pleasant 40

Waukee 99, Fort Dodge 35

West Branch 52, Mid-Prairie 46

West Burlington 53, Burlington Notre Dame 38

West Lyon 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 21

Westwood 76, Ridge View 49

Wilton 74, Tipton 49

Winterset 50, Carlisle 39

Woodward-Granger 32, AC/GC 30

CNOS Foundation Classic

Ponca, Neb. 53, West Sioux 39

Wakefield-Allen, Neb. 66, OA-BCIG 55

Prep boys

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 71, Cedar Rapids Xavier 60

Waterloo East 62, Iowa City High 59

Waterloo West 50, Iowa City Liberty 47

Colo-NESCO 63, Waterloo Christian 61

Dike-New Hartford 67, Waterloo Columbus 34

Mississippi Valley

Dubuque Hempstead 62, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 56

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 79, Dubuque Wahlert 39

Iowa City West 57, Linn-Mar 55

Western Dubuque 69, Cedar Rapids Washington 52

Iowa Star

Clarksville 48, Baxter 41

Don Bosco 78, Collins-Maxwell 42

Dunkerton 81, GMG 61

Janesville 60, Meskwaki 40

North Central

Algona 66, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45

Clear Lake at Humboldt

St. Edmond 66, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 59

Webster City 54, Iowa Falls-Alden 50

North Iowa Cedar

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 65, BCLUW 42

Grundy Center 69, South Hardin 17

Denver 78, Hudson 52

Jesup 60, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39

Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Union (La Porte City) 36

West Marshall 56, East Marshall 47

Northeast Iowa

Charles City 78, Waukon 76

Waverly-Shell Rock 41, Crestwood 36

New Hampton 63, Oelwein 58

Top of Iowa

Algona Garrigan 59, West Hancock 39

North Iowa 70, Eagle Grove 39

Forest City 61, Lake Mills 60

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, North Union 26

Nashua-Plainfield at West Fork

Rockford 59, North Butler 35

Osage 52, Northwood-Kensett 16

Mason City Newman 86, St. Ansgar 65

Tri-Rivers

Central City 52, East Buchanan 42

Alburnett 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 41

Easton Valley 74, Lisbon 46

Maquoketa Valley 53, Starmont 38

Marquette Catholic 59, Cedar Valley Christian 40

Prince of Peace 82, Midland 47

North Linn 88, Springville 40

Upper Iowa

Turkey Valley 46, Clayton Ridge 23

Kee High 52, West Central 34

North Fayette Valley 59, MFL MarMac 58

South Winneshiek 69, Central Elkader 34

WaMaC

Maquoketa 72, Benton Community 67

Center Point-Urbana 63, Williamsburg 38

Clear Creek Amana 72, South Tama 49

Vinton-Shellsburg 53, Independence 46

Central DeWitt 75, Marion 72

Solon 53, West Delaware 50

State

A-H-S-T-W 71, Audubon 65

ADM 56, Bondurant Farrar 55

Akron-Westfield 75, Trinity Christian 73, OT

Albia 50, Knoxville 42

Alta-Aurelia 53, Southeast Valley 48

Ankeny Centennial 53, Johnston 46

Ankeny Christian 93, Diagonal 22

Ar-We-Va 75, Paton-Churdan 48

B-G-M 65, Sigourney 53

Ballard 64, Perry 19

Bettendorf 63, Assumption, Davenport 50

Boyden-Hull 79, Okoboji, Milford 70

Boyer Valley 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42

Burlington Notre Dame 58, West Burlington 35

CAM 79, West Harrison 44

Camanche 75, Anamosa 60

Carroll 60, Boone 55

Central Lyon 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 31

Davenport Central 79, Burlington 48

Denison-Schleswig 64, Atlantic 50

Des Moines Lincoln 86, Des Moines East 47

Des Moines North 91, Des Moines Roosevelt 78

Dowling Catholic 58, Ankeny 51

Earlham 67, Interstate 35 34

East Mills 79, Clarinda Academy 48

East Sac County 51, Emmetsburg 47

East Union 53, Southeast Warren 24

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 63, Centerville 42

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 78, Woodbine 63

Fairfield 61, Fort Madison 57

Fremont Mills, Tabor 62, Essex 30

Gehlen Catholic 58, Harris-Lake Park 46

George-Little Rock 76, Rock Valley 58

Gilbert 80, Nevada 50

Glenwood 84, Kuemper Catholic 62

Grand View Christian 93, Glidden-Ralston 28

Greene County 79, Saydel 74, OT

Griswold 42, Heartland Christian 39

Harlan 65, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53

Highland, Riverside 89, Lone Tree 67

Hinton 75, Clay Central-Everly 27

Iowa Mennonite 58, Danville 52

Keota 62, Colfax-Mingo 60

Lamoni 70, Seymour 42

Lewis Central 67, Clarinda 30

Louisa-Muscatine 53, Columbus Community 45

Lynnville-Sully 61, English Valleys 26

MOC-Floyd Valley 52, West Lyon 48

Madrid 103, Ogden 98

Manson Northwest Webster 58, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49

Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Central Decatur 55, OT

Mediapolis 61, Winfield-Mount Union 27

Melcher-Dallas 64, Orient-Macksburg 58

Montezuma 52, Belle Plaine 29

Monticello 44, Cascade 41

Mormon Trail 77, Moulton-Udell 26

Mount Ayr 56, Bedford 52

Mount Pleasant 50, Washington 46

Murray 63, Moravia 34

Muscatine 55, Davenport West 37

Nodaway Valley 77, Lenox 16

North Cedar 68, Durant-Bennett 55

North Mahaska 65, Iowa Valley 44

North Scott 70, Davenport North 48

Northeast, Goose Lake 61, Bellevue 50

Norwalk 77, Grinnell 50

Oskaloosa 63, Indianola 53

Ottumwa 61, Des Moines Hoover 18

PAC-LM 85, Newell-Fonda 83

Pekin 47, Wapello 32

Pella 61, Dallas Center-Grimes 57, OT

Pella Christian 91, Newton 51

Pleasant Valley 54, Clinton 25

Shenandoah 39, Red Oak 38

Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 54

Sioux Central 59, West Bend-Mallard 36

Siouxland Community 67, Emerson-Hubbard, Neb. 53

South Central Calhoun 76, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 37

Southeast Polk 56, Marshalltown 41

Spencer 51, Estherville Lincoln Central 38

St. Mary's, Remsen 40, South O'Brien 38, OT

Stanton 76, Sidney 58

Storm Lake 63, Spirit Lake 55

Tipton 77, Wilton 42

Treynor 66, Riverside, Oakland 19

Underwood 48, Logan-Magnolia 47

Unity Christian 74, MMCRU 37

Valley, West Des Moines 84, Mason City 44

Van Meter 61, Pleasantville 29

WACO 54, Van Buren, Keosauqua 39

Waukee 62, Fort Dodge 32

West Branch 63, Mid-Prairie 60

Western Christian 65, Cherokee 50

Westwood 72, Ridge View 41

Winterset 80, Carlisle 71

CNOS Foundation Classic

Sioux City East 75, LeMars 56

