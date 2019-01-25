NBA
Washington 95, Orlando 91
Brooklyn 109, New York 99
Miami 100, Cleveland 94
Houston 121, Toronto 119
L.A. Clippers 106, Chicago 101
Sacramento 99, Memphis 96
Dallas 106, Detroit 101
Milwaukee 108, Charlotte 99
Denver 132, Phoenix 95
Utah 106, Minnesota 102
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Michigan 69, Indiana 46
Northern Sun
Bemidji St. 93, Minot St. 82
Minn. St.-Moorhead 79, Minn.-Duluth, 58
Northern St. 77, St. Cloud St. 73
Sioux Falls 81, Upper Iowa 72
U-Mary 76, Minn. Crookston 67
Winona St. 85, SW Minnesota St. 67
Iowa college
Bellevue 75, Waldorf 49
Cornell 91, Lawrence 76
Faith Baptist 91, Association Free Lutheran Bible 66
Grinnell 102, St. Norbert 96
East
Iona 77, Rider 71
Quinnipiac 92, Marist 78
Yale 79, Brown 71
Midwest
Buffalo 88, Kent St. 79
Creighton 75, Butler 61
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 74, Evansville 46
Drake 70, Indiana St. 68
Missouri St. 84, Loyola 49
Southern Illinois 87, Valparaiso 65
Northern Sun
Minn.-Duluth 69, Minn. St.-Moorhead 53
Minot St, 86, Bemidji St. 74
St. Cloud St. 76, Northern St. 64
Sioux Falls 65, Upper Iowa 39
U-Mary 82, Minn.-Crookston 71
Winona St. 71, SW Minnesota St. 69
Iowa college
Bellevue 67, Waldorf 65
Faith Baptist 64, Association Free Lutheran Bible 43
Lawrence 64, Cornell 52
St. Norbert 49, Grinnell 43
East
Delaware 65, UNC-Wilmington 53
Drexel 76, Coll. of Charleston 53
Marist 62, St. Peter's 42
Quinnipiac 68, Siena 31
St. John's 59, Georgetown 51
Towson 59, Elon 58
Villanova 70, Seton Hall 66
South
James Madison 65, William & Mary 48
N. Kentucky 68, Detroit 56
Midwest
DePaul 86, Butler 78
Marquette 90, Xavier 44
Wright St. 69, Oakland 58
Far west
Arizona 71, Southern Cal 68
Oregon 79, Washington St. 64
Oregon St. 86, Washington 39
Stanford 80, Colorado 69
UCLA 61, Arizona St. 59
Utah 87, California 74
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 61, East 35
Waterloo West 50, Linn-Mar 46
Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Waterloo Catholic 35
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 54, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 26
Cedar Rapids Prairie 49, Cedar Rapids Washington 46
Dubuque Senior 46, Western Dubuque 44
Iowa City High 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 53
Iowa City West 67, Iowa City Liberty 22
Waterloo West 50, Linn-Mar 46
Cedar Falls 61, Waterloo East 35
Iowa Star
Colo-NESCO 72, GMG, Garwin 29
Dunkerton 49, Janesville 43
Riceville at Waterloo Christian
Tripoli at Don Bosco
Meskwaki Settlement 64, Grand View Christian 48
North Central
Algona 49, Iowa Falls-Alden 48
Clear Lake 76, St. Edmond 30
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 37, Humboldt 34
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51, Webster City 38
North Iowa Cedar
Grundy Center 64, AGWSR 46
Aplington-Parkersburg 64, Jesup 41
Wapsie Valley 48, Union Community 20
Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Waterloo Catholic 35
Dike-New Hartford 55, Hudson 38
BCLUW at East Marshall, ppd. to Feb. 7
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at West Marshall, ppd.
Northeast Iowa
New Hampton 52, Decorah 24
Oelwein 35, Charles City 31
Waukon at Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd. to Feb. 4
Top of Iowa
Algona Garrigan 50, North Union 46
North Iowa 58, Belmond-Klemme 40
West Fork 63, St. Ansgar 53
West Hancock 67, Forest City 51
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 75, Lake Mills 51
Mason City Newman 60, Northwood-Kensett 36
Osage 61, Nashua-Plainfield 19
Rockford 48, Central Springs 32
Tri-Rivers
Lisbon 48, Cedar Valley Christian 27
North Linn 76, East Buchanan 61
Central City 44, Edgewood-Colesburg 39
Maquoketa Valley 67, Alburnett 43
Calamus Wheatland 42, Midland 39
Springville 59, Starmont 40
Prince of Peace at Easton Valley, ccd.
Upper Iowa
MFL MarMac 62, Clayton Ridge 24
Central Elkader 38, Kee High 36
North Fayette Valley 69, Postville 12
Central Elkader 38, Kee High 36
WaMaC
Center Point-Urbana 53, Independence 14
Beckman, Dyersville 42, Solon 35, OT
South Tama 37, Benton Community 34
Clear Creek-Amana 48, Vinton-Shellsburg 37
West Delaware 41, Williamsburg 36
Central DeWitt at Mount Vernon, ppd. to Jan. 26
State
A-H-S-T-W 74, Missouri Valley 37
ADM, Adel 68, Perry 39
Akron-Westfield 72, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 29
Ames 47, Ankeny 45
Ankeny Centennial 57, Dowling Catholic 47
Ar-We-Va 62, Woodbine 32
Ballard 42, Bondurant Farrar 26
Bettendorf 51, Burlington 33
Boone 53, Carlisle 49
Boyden-Hull 50, West Lyon 42
Boyer Valley 59, West Harrison 33
CAM, Anita 80, AC/GC 26
Camanche 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 50
Cascade 59, North Cedar 35
Central Decatur 64, Southwest Valley 44
Clay Central-Everly 60, St. Mary's, Remsen 41
Clinton 52, Davenport Central 36
Denison-Schleswig 57, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 32
Des Moines Christian 73, West Central Valley 30
Des Moines Roosevelt 61, Des Moines Hoover 29
East Sac County 54, Sioux Central 49
Glenwood 59, Lewis Central 54
Glidden-Ralston 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 35
Grinnell 66, Dallas Center-Grimes 43
Griswold 35, East Mills 24
Heartland Christian 52, College Springs 42
Hinton 66, Harris-Lake Park 51
Johnston 62, Urbandale 43
Keokuk 43, Washington 33
Knoxville 73, Centerville 42
LeMars 65, Storm Lake 24
Lenox 51, Wayne, Corydon 43
Logan-Magnolia 70, Riverside 32
Lynnville-Sully 61, H-L-V 24
MMCRU 64, West Sioux 45
Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Bedford 45
Montezuma 70, North Mahaska 56
Mount Ayr 71, East Union 15
Mount Pleasant 52, Fort Madison 22
Newell-Fonda 61, South Central Calhoun 49
Nodaway Valley 60, Southeast Warren 25
North Polk 56, Nevada 22
Ogden 47, Interstate 35 41
Okoboji, Milford 60, Sibley-Ocheyedan 12
Ottumwa 61, Des Moines Lincoln 57
PAC-LM 45, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 38
PCM 51, Greene County 35
Panorama 52, Earlham 34
Paton-Churdan 59, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 47
Pella 52, Norwalk 45
Pella Christian 49, Indianola 47
Pleasant Valley 63, North Scott 50
Pleasantville 43, Madrid 36
Red Oak 56, Atlantic 47
Rock Valley 51, MOC-Floyd Valley 41
Ruthven-Ayrshire 52, Southeast Valley 30
Sheldon 66, George-Little Rock 51
Shenandoah 60, Creston 41
Sioux Center 73, Central Lyon 63
Sioux City West 52, Council Bluffs Lincoln 38
South Hamilton 30, Saydel 17
Spirit Lake 33, Spencer 18
Stanton 51, Fremont Mills 37
Treynor 62, IKM-Manning 42
Tri-Center 68, Audubon 49
Twin Cedars 23, Orient-Macksburg 16
Unity Christian 53, Trinity Christian 10
Valley, West Des Moines 94, Marshalltown 10
Waukee 71, Mason City 52
Western Christian 76, Estherville Lincoln Central 54
Central Lee 59, Mediapolis 57
Danville 41, Wapello 23
Holy Trinity 55, Louisa-Muscatine 20
Lone Tree 35, New London 27
WACO 50, Winfield-Mount Union 32
West Burlington 59, Highland 39
SEISC Shootout
Burlington Notre Dame 75, Iowa Mennonite 55
Kingsley-Pierson 66, OA-BCIG 39
Ridge View 66, West Monona 52
Westwood, Sloan 69, Lawton-Bronson 49
Woodbury Central 62, Siouxland Christian 42
Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 63, Waterloo East 48
Linn-Mar 82, Waterloo West 48
Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, Waterloo Columbus 36
Riceville 63, Waterloo Christian 55, OT
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Falls 63, Waterloo East 48
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 57, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 72
Cedar Rapids Prairie 73, Cedar Rapids Washington 60
Sophs: Prairie 45, Washington 39
Cedar Rapids Xavier 59, Iowa City High 36
Dubuque Wahlert 62, Dubuque Hempstead 58
Iowa City West 61, Iowa City Liberty 34
Linn-Mar 82, Waterloo West 48
Dubuque Senior 71, Western Dubuque 57
Iowa Star
Collins-Maxwell 64, Clarksville 47
Dunkerton 77, Janesville 61
Riceville 63, Waterloo Christian 55, OT
Don Bosco 57, Tripoli 39
Grand View Christian 71, Meskwaki 52
North Central
Iowa Falls-Alden 68, Algona 53
Clear Lake 76, St. Edmond 59
Humboldt 63, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32
Webster City 53, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 29
North Iowa Cedar
Grundy Center 66, AGWSR 57
Aplington-Parkersburg 63, Jesup 36
Wapsie Valley 60, Union (La Porte City) 57
Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, Waterloo Columbus 36
Dike-New Hartford 61, Hudson 13
BCLUW at East Marshall, ppd. to Feb. 7
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at West Marshall, ppd.
Northeast Iowa
Lyle-Pacelli (Minn.) 63, Crestwood 60
New Hampton 58, Decorah 53
Charles City 68, Oelwein 67
Waukon at Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd. to Feb. 4
Top of Iowa
Algona Garrigan 80, North Union 27
North Iowa 56, Belmond-Klemme 52
Rockford 68, Central Springs 47
Forest City 59, West Hancock 49
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54, Lake Mills 42
Mason City Newman 80, Northwood-Kensett 36
Osage 56, Nashua-Plainfield 35
West Fork 67, St. Ansgar 59
Tri-Rivers
Lisbon 68, Cedar Valley Christian 27
North Linn 98, East Buchanan 41
Edgewood-Colesburg 66, Central City 42
Alburnett 74, Maquoketa Valley 44
Calamus Wheatland 70, Midland 33
Springville 88, Starmont 49
Prince of Peace at Easton Valley, ppd.
Upper Iowa
MFL MarMac 57, Clayton Ridge 41
Kee High (Lansing) 57, Central Elkader 44
North Fayette Valley 66, Postville 57
WaMaC
Benton Community 76, South Tama 33
Center Point-Urbana 65, Independence 39
West Delaware 46, Williamsburg 26
Maquoketa at Marion, ppd. to Jan. 26
Central DeWitt at Mount Vernon, ccd.
Clear Creek Amana at Vinton-Shellsburg, ppd. to Feb. 4
Dyersville Beckman at Solon, ppd.
State
A-H-S-T-W66, Missouri Valley 37
ADM, Adel 58, Perry 31
Alta-Aurelia 69, Manson Northwest Webster 45
Ames 79, Ankeny 47
Atlantic 57, Red Oak 47
Audubon 66, Tri-Center 61
B-G-M 75, Colfax-Mingo 37
Ballard 58, Bondurant Farrar 43
Bettendorf 79, Burlington 46
Boone 69, Carlisle 49
Boyden-Hull 70, West Lyon 52
Boyer Valley 55, West Harrison 49
CAM, Anita 59, AC/GC 56
Camanche 60, Northeast, Goose Lake 50
Cascade 77, North Cedar 41
Central Decatur 74, Southwest Valley 39
Clarinda Academy 84, Heartland Christian 36
Coon Rapids-Bayard 63, Glidden-Ralston 23
Creston 78, Shenandoah 34
Dav. Central 59, Clinton 43
Denison-Schleswig 66, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54
Des Moines Lincoln 73, Ottumwa 57
Des Moines North 97, Des Moines East 63
Des Moines Roosevelt 63, Des Moines Hoover 54
Dowling Catholic 53, Ankeny Centennial 50
East Mills 65, Griswold 20
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68, Paton-Churdan 24
Fairfield 50, Albia 36
Fort Dodge 55, Southeast Polk 48
George-Little Rock 66, Sheldon 39
Grinnell 42, Dallas Center-Grimes 41
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 64, Akron-Westfield 53
Hinton 57, Harris-Lake Park 47
Indianola 71, Pella Christian 58
Johnston 62, Urbandale 43
Knoxville 73, Centerville 42
LeMars 78, Storm Lake 52
Logan-Magnolia 76, Riverside 37
Lynnville-Sully 50, H-L-V 39
Madrid 83, Pleasantville 74
Martensdale-St. Marys 72, Bedford 68
Montezuma 52, North Mahaska 26
Mount Ayr 86, East Union 47
Mount Pleasant 52, Fort Madison 47
Nodaway Valley 71, Southeast Warren 28
North Polk 74, Nevada 62
North Scott 62, Pleasant Valley 38
Norwalk 83, Pella 76
Ogden 91, Interstate 35,Truro 63
Okoboji, Milford 73, Sibley-Ocheyedan 60
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 75, Glenwood 50
PAC-LM 76, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 30
Panorama, Panora 72, Earlham 61
Roland-Story 68, Gilbert 57, OT
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 82, Sioux City East 75
Sioux Center 73, Central Lyon 62
Sioux Central 54, East Sac County 38
Sioux City North 63, Bishop Heelan 55
Sioux City West 67, Council Bluffs Lincoln 65, OT
South Central Calhoun 66, Newell-Fonda 59
South Hamilton 64, Saydel 40
South O'Brien 42, Gehlen Catholic 36
Southeast Valley 55, Ruthven-Ayrshire 45
Spencer 70, Spirit Lake 51
St. Mary's, Remsen 74, Clay Central-Everly 33
Stanton 68, Fremont Mills 36
Treynor 56, IKM-Manning 46
Unity Christian 67, Trinity Christian 42
Valley, West Des Moines 59, Marshalltown 33
Van Meter 51, Kuemper Catholic 42
Washington 76, Keokuk 42
Waukee 76, Mason City 45
Wayne, Corydon 40, Lenox 34
West Sioux 84, MMCRU 47
Western Christian 67, Estherville Lincoln Central 39
Winterset 55, Carroll 46
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Lamoni 40, Moravia 37
Melcher-Dallas 77, Murray 67
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 71, Orient-Macksburg 44
