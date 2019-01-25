Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art

NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 95, Orlando 91

Brooklyn 109, New York 99

Miami 100, Cleveland 94

Houston 121, Toronto 119

L.A. Clippers 106, Chicago 101

Sacramento 99, Memphis 96

Dallas 106, Detroit 101

Milwaukee 108, Charlotte 99

Denver 132, Phoenix 95

Utah 106, Minnesota 102

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Michigan 69, Indiana 46

Northern Sun

Bemidji St. 93, Minot St. 82

Minn. St.-Moorhead 79, Minn.-Duluth, 58

Northern St. 77, St. Cloud St. 73

Sioux Falls 81, Upper Iowa 72

U-Mary 76, Minn. Crookston 67

Winona St. 85, SW Minnesota St. 67

Iowa college

Bellevue 75, Waldorf 49

Cornell 91, Lawrence 76

Faith Baptist 91, Association Free Lutheran Bible 66

Grinnell 102, St. Norbert 96

East

Iona 77, Rider 71

Quinnipiac 92, Marist 78

Yale 79, Brown 71

Midwest

Buffalo 88, Kent St. 79

Creighton 75, Butler 61

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 74, Evansville 46

Drake 70, Indiana St. 68

Missouri St. 84, Loyola 49

Southern Illinois 87, Valparaiso 65

Northern Sun

Minn.-Duluth 69, Minn. St.-Moorhead 53

Minot St, 86, Bemidji St. 74

St. Cloud St. 76, Northern St. 64

Sioux Falls 65, Upper Iowa 39

U-Mary 82, Minn.-Crookston 71

Winona St. 71, SW Minnesota St. 69

Iowa college

Bellevue 67, Waldorf 65

Faith Baptist 64, Association Free Lutheran Bible 43

Lawrence 64, Cornell 52

St. Norbert 49, Grinnell 43

East

Delaware 65, UNC-Wilmington 53

Drexel 76, Coll. of Charleston 53

Marist 62, St. Peter's 42

Quinnipiac 68, Siena 31

St. John's 59, Georgetown 51

Towson 59, Elon 58

Villanova 70, Seton Hall 66

South

James Madison 65, William & Mary 48

N. Kentucky 68, Detroit 56

Midwest

DePaul 86, Butler 78

Marquette 90, Xavier 44

Wright St. 69, Oakland 58

Far west

Arizona 71, Southern Cal 68

Oregon 79, Washington St. 64

Oregon St. 86, Washington 39

Stanford 80, Colorado 69

UCLA 61, Arizona St. 59

Utah 87, California 74

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 61, East 35

Waterloo West 50, Linn-Mar 46

Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Waterloo Catholic 35

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 54, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 26

Cedar Rapids Prairie 49, Cedar Rapids Washington 46

Dubuque Senior 46, Western Dubuque 44

Iowa City High 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 53

Iowa City West 67, Iowa City Liberty 22

Iowa Star

Colo-NESCO 72, GMG, Garwin 29

Dunkerton 49, Janesville 43

Riceville at Waterloo Christian

Tripoli at Don Bosco

Meskwaki Settlement 64, Grand View Christian 48

North Central

Algona 49, Iowa Falls-Alden 48

Clear Lake 76, St. Edmond 30

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 37, Humboldt 34

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51, Webster City 38

North Iowa Cedar

Grundy Center 64, AGWSR 46

Aplington-Parkersburg 64, Jesup 41

Wapsie Valley 48, Union Community 20

Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Waterloo Catholic 35

Dike-New Hartford 55, Hudson 38

BCLUW at East Marshall, ppd. to Feb. 7

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at West Marshall, ppd.

Northeast Iowa

New Hampton 52, Decorah 24

Oelwein 35, Charles City 31

Waukon at Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd. to Feb. 4

Top of Iowa

Algona Garrigan 50, North Union 46

North Iowa 58, Belmond-Klemme 40

West Fork 63, St. Ansgar 53

West Hancock 67, Forest City 51

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 75, Lake Mills 51

Mason City Newman 60, Northwood-Kensett 36

Osage 61, Nashua-Plainfield 19

Rockford 48, Central Springs 32

Tri-Rivers

Lisbon 48, Cedar Valley Christian 27

North Linn 76, East Buchanan 61

Central City 44, Edgewood-Colesburg 39

Maquoketa Valley 67, Alburnett 43

Calamus Wheatland 42, Midland 39

Springville 59, Starmont 40

Prince of Peace at Easton Valley, ccd.

Upper Iowa

MFL MarMac 62, Clayton Ridge 24

Central Elkader 38, Kee High 36

North Fayette Valley 69, Postville 12

WaMaC

Center Point-Urbana 53, Independence 14

Beckman, Dyersville 42, Solon 35, OT

South Tama 37, Benton Community 34

Clear Creek-Amana 48, Vinton-Shellsburg 37

West Delaware 41, Williamsburg 36

Central DeWitt at Mount Vernon, ppd. to Jan. 26

State

A-H-S-T-W 74, Missouri Valley 37

ADM, Adel 68, Perry 39

Akron-Westfield 72, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 29

Ames 47, Ankeny 45

Ankeny Centennial 57, Dowling Catholic 47

Ar-We-Va 62, Woodbine 32

Ballard 42, Bondurant Farrar 26

Bettendorf 51, Burlington 33

Boone 53, Carlisle 49

Boyden-Hull 50, West Lyon 42

Boyer Valley 59, West Harrison 33

CAM, Anita 80, AC/GC 26

Camanche 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 50

Cascade 59, North Cedar 35

Central Decatur 64, Southwest Valley 44

Clay Central-Everly 60, St. Mary's, Remsen 41

Clinton 52, Davenport Central 36

Denison-Schleswig 57, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 32

Des Moines Christian 73, West Central Valley 30

Des Moines Roosevelt 61, Des Moines Hoover 29

East Sac County 54, Sioux Central 49

Glenwood 59, Lewis Central 54

Glidden-Ralston 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 35

Grinnell 66, Dallas Center-Grimes 43

Griswold 35, East Mills 24

Heartland Christian 52, College Springs 42

Hinton 66, Harris-Lake Park 51

Johnston 62, Urbandale 43

Keokuk 43, Washington 33

Knoxville 73, Centerville 42

LeMars 65, Storm Lake 24

Lenox 51, Wayne, Corydon 43

Logan-Magnolia 70, Riverside 32

Lynnville-Sully 61, H-L-V 24

MMCRU 64, West Sioux 45

Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Bedford 45

Montezuma 70, North Mahaska 56

Mount Ayr 71, East Union 15

Mount Pleasant 52, Fort Madison 22

Newell-Fonda 61, South Central Calhoun 49

Nodaway Valley 60, Southeast Warren 25

North Polk 56, Nevada 22

Ogden 47, Interstate 35 41

Okoboji, Milford 60, Sibley-Ocheyedan 12

Ottumwa 61, Des Moines Lincoln 57

PAC-LM 45, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 38

PCM 51, Greene County 35

Panorama 52, Earlham 34

Paton-Churdan 59, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 47

Pella 52, Norwalk 45

Pella Christian 49, Indianola 47

Pleasant Valley 63, North Scott 50

Pleasantville 43, Madrid 36

Red Oak 56, Atlantic 47

Rock Valley 51, MOC-Floyd Valley 41

Ruthven-Ayrshire 52, Southeast Valley 30

Sheldon 66, George-Little Rock 51

Shenandoah 60, Creston 41

Sioux Center 73, Central Lyon 63

Sioux City West 52, Council Bluffs Lincoln 38

South Hamilton 30, Saydel 17

Spirit Lake 33, Spencer 18

Stanton 51, Fremont Mills 37

Treynor 62, IKM-Manning 42

Tri-Center 68, Audubon 49

Twin Cedars 23, Orient-Macksburg 16

Unity Christian 53, Trinity Christian 10

Valley, West Des Moines 94, Marshalltown 10

Waukee 71, Mason City 52

Western Christian 76, Estherville Lincoln Central 54

Central Lee 59, Mediapolis 57

Danville 41, Wapello 23

Holy Trinity 55, Louisa-Muscatine 20

Lone Tree 35, New London 27

WACO 50, Winfield-Mount Union 32

West Burlington 59, Highland 39

SEISC Shootout

Burlington Notre Dame 75, Iowa Mennonite 55

Kingsley-Pierson 66, OA-BCIG 39

Ridge View 66, West Monona 52

Westwood, Sloan 69, Lawton-Bronson 49

Woodbury Central 62, Siouxland Christian 42

Prep boys

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 63, Waterloo East 48

Linn-Mar 82, Waterloo West 48

Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, Waterloo Columbus 36

Riceville 63, Waterloo Christian 55, OT

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 57, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 72

Cedar Rapids Prairie 73, Cedar Rapids Washington 60

Sophs: Prairie 45, Washington 39

Cedar Rapids Xavier 59, Iowa City High 36

Dubuque Wahlert 62, Dubuque Hempstead 58

Iowa City West 61, Iowa City Liberty 34

Linn-Mar 82, Waterloo West 48

Dubuque Senior 71, Western Dubuque 57

Iowa Star

Collins-Maxwell 64, Clarksville 47

Dunkerton 77, Janesville 61

Riceville 63, Waterloo Christian 55, OT

Don Bosco 57, Tripoli 39

Grand View Christian 71, Meskwaki 52

North Central

Iowa Falls-Alden 68, Algona 53

Clear Lake 76, St. Edmond 59

Humboldt 63, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32

Webster City 53, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 29

North Iowa Cedar

Grundy Center 66, AGWSR 57

Aplington-Parkersburg 63, Jesup 36

Wapsie Valley 60, Union (La Porte City) 57

Dike-New Hartford 61, Hudson 13

BCLUW at East Marshall, ppd. to Feb. 7

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at West Marshall, ppd.

Northeast Iowa

Lyle-Pacelli (Minn.) 63, Crestwood 60

New Hampton 58, Decorah 53

Charles City 68, Oelwein 67

Waukon at Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd. to Feb. 4

Top of Iowa

Algona Garrigan 80, North Union 27

North Iowa 56, Belmond-Klemme 52

Rockford 68, Central Springs 47

Forest City 59, West Hancock 49

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54, Lake Mills 42

Mason City Newman 80, Northwood-Kensett 36

Osage 56, Nashua-Plainfield 35

West Fork 67, St. Ansgar 59

Tri-Rivers

Lisbon 68, Cedar Valley Christian 27

North Linn 98, East Buchanan 41

Edgewood-Colesburg 66, Central City 42

Alburnett 74, Maquoketa Valley 44

Calamus Wheatland 70, Midland 33

Springville 88, Starmont 49

Prince of Peace at Easton Valley, ppd.

Upper Iowa

MFL MarMac 57, Clayton Ridge 41

Kee High (Lansing) 57, Central Elkader 44

North Fayette Valley 66, Postville 57

WaMaC

Benton Community 76, South Tama 33

Center Point-Urbana 65, Independence 39

West Delaware 46, Williamsburg 26

Maquoketa at Marion, ppd. to Jan. 26

Central DeWitt at Mount Vernon, ccd.

Clear Creek Amana at Vinton-Shellsburg, ppd. to Feb. 4

Dyersville Beckman at Solon, ppd.

State

A-H-S-T-W66, Missouri Valley 37

ADM, Adel 58, Perry 31

Alta-Aurelia 69, Manson Northwest Webster 45

Ames 79, Ankeny 47

Atlantic 57, Red Oak 47

Audubon 66, Tri-Center 61

B-G-M 75, Colfax-Mingo 37

Ballard 58, Bondurant Farrar 43

Bettendorf 79, Burlington 46

Boone 69, Carlisle 49

Boyden-Hull 70, West Lyon 52

Boyer Valley 55, West Harrison 49

CAM, Anita 59, AC/GC 56

Camanche 60, Northeast, Goose Lake 50

Cascade 77, North Cedar 41

Central Decatur 74, Southwest Valley 39

Clarinda Academy 84, Heartland Christian 36

Coon Rapids-Bayard 63, Glidden-Ralston 23

Creston 78, Shenandoah 34

Dav. Central 59, Clinton 43

Denison-Schleswig 66, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54

Des Moines Lincoln 73, Ottumwa 57

Des Moines North 97, Des Moines East 63

Des Moines Roosevelt 63, Des Moines Hoover 54

Dowling Catholic 53, Ankeny Centennial 50

East Mills 65, Griswold 20

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68, Paton-Churdan 24

Fairfield 50, Albia 36

Fort Dodge 55, Southeast Polk 48

George-Little Rock 66, Sheldon 39

Grinnell 42, Dallas Center-Grimes 41

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 64, Akron-Westfield 53

Hinton 57, Harris-Lake Park 47

Indianola 71, Pella Christian 58

Johnston 62, Urbandale 43

Knoxville 73, Centerville 42

LeMars 78, Storm Lake 52

Logan-Magnolia 76, Riverside 37

Lynnville-Sully 50, H-L-V 39

Madrid 83, Pleasantville 74

Martensdale-St. Marys 72, Bedford 68

Montezuma 52, North Mahaska 26

Mount Ayr 86, East Union 47

Mount Pleasant 52, Fort Madison 47

Nodaway Valley 71, Southeast Warren 28

North Polk 74, Nevada 62

North Scott 62, Pleasant Valley 38

Norwalk 83, Pella 76

Ogden 91, Interstate 35,Truro 63

Okoboji, Milford 73, Sibley-Ocheyedan 60

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 75, Glenwood 50

PAC-LM 76, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 30

Panorama, Panora 72, Earlham 61

Roland-Story 68, Gilbert 57, OT

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 82, Sioux City East 75

Sioux Center 73, Central Lyon 62

Sioux Central 54, East Sac County 38

Sioux City North 63, Bishop Heelan 55

Sioux City West 67, Council Bluffs Lincoln 65, OT

South Central Calhoun 66, Newell-Fonda 59

South Hamilton 64, Saydel 40

South O'Brien 42, Gehlen Catholic 36

Southeast Valley 55, Ruthven-Ayrshire 45

Spencer 70, Spirit Lake 51

St. Mary's, Remsen 74, Clay Central-Everly 33

Stanton 68, Fremont Mills 36

Treynor 56, IKM-Manning 46

Unity Christian 67, Trinity Christian 42

Valley, West Des Moines 59, Marshalltown 33

Van Meter 51, Kuemper Catholic 42

Washington 76, Keokuk 42

Waukee 76, Mason City 45

Wayne, Corydon 40, Lenox 34

West Sioux 84, MMCRU 47

Western Christian 67, Estherville Lincoln Central 39

Winterset 55, Carroll 46

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Lamoni 40, Moravia 37

Melcher-Dallas 77, Murray 67

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 71, Orient-Macksburg 44

