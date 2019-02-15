NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Team World vs. Team USA at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Northern Sun
Augustana 97, MSU-Mankato 90
Bemidji St, 70, U-Mary
Minot St. 68, Minn.-Crookston 61
Northern St. 72, Minn.-Duluth 70
St. Cloud St.94, MSU-Moorhead 88
SW Minnesota St. 90, Upper Iowa 65
Wayne St. 94, Concordia-St. Paul 74
Sioux Falls 84, Winona St. 80
East
Canisius 72, Fairfield 68
Cornell 70, Brown 66, OT
Harvard 78, Princeton 69
Iona 62, St. Peter's 46
Manhattan 64, Niagara 60
Marist 63, Quinnipiac 61
Penn 82, Dartmouth 79, OT
Rider 81, Monmouth (NJ) 72
Yale 70, Columbia 64
South
Davidson 80, Saint Joseph's 72
Georgia St. 90, South Alabama 81
Midwest
Buffalo 88, Toledo 82
Far west
Hawaii 75, Cal Poly 54
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Drake 76, Northern Iowa 61
Evansville 77, Valparaiso 65
Illinois St. 60, Missouri St. 56
Loyola 44, Indiana St. 36
Southern Illinois 62, Bradley 55
Northern Sun
Augustana 77, MSU-Mankato 69
Concordia-St. Paul 84, Wayne St. 58
Minn.-Duluth 74, Northern St. 56
Minot St. 78, Minn.-Crookston 77
MSU-Moorhead 65, St. Cloud St. 61
Sioux Falls 70, Winona St. 68
SW Minnesota St. 90, Upper Iowa 46
U-Mary 73, Bemidji St. 53
East
Cornell 65, Brown 53
DePaul 94, Seton Hall 85
Delaware 77, Northeastern 63
Drexel 62, Hofstra 39
Iona 52, Monmouth (NJ) 51
Penn 60, Dartmouth 44
Princeton 75, Harvard 71
Quinnipiac 64, Manhattan 39
Rider 78, St. Peter's 43
St. John's 81, Marquette 74
Towson 82, UNC-Wilmington 61
Yale 69, Columbia 61
South
James Madison 76, Coll. of Charleston 35
Midwest
Butler 66, Creighton 46
Milwaukee 78, Cleveland St. 60
Providence 63, Xavier 55
Youngstown St. 70, Green Bay 59
Far west
Arizona 66, Utah 55
Arizona St. 66, Colorado 49
Oregon 77, Oregon St. 68
Pepperdine 73, Loyola Marymount 55
Stanford 65, UCLA 51
Washington St. 94, Washington 61
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class 1A regionals
Region 1
Kingsley-Pierson 55, MMCRU 49
West Hancock 61, Graettinger-Terril 35
Region 2
North Butler 49, Kee High37
Clarksville 54, Algona Garrigan 35
Region 3
Springville 53, AGWSR 49
Central Elkader 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46
Region 4
Lynnville-Sully 62, Meskwaki Settlement School 43
Marquette Catholic 52, Calamus-Wheatland 16
Region 5
Montezuma 66, Keota 22
Sigourney 36, Holy Trinity Catholic 25
Region 6
North Mahaska 66, Bedford 34
Seymour 59, Murray 41
Region 7
CAM, Anita 66, Fremont-Mills 23
Colo-Nesco 42, Collins-Maxwell 40
Region 8
Newell-Fonda 73, Ar-We-Va 42
Westwood 57, Exira-EHK 32
Class 2A regionals
Region 1
Cherokee, Washington 77, Boyden-Hull 50
Unity Christian 54, Central Lyon 51
Region 2
Aplington-Parkersburg 38, Emmetsburg 31
Ridge View 63, South Central Calhoun 53
Region 3
Grundy Center 64, Jesup 48
Sumner-Fredricksburg 58, West Fork 55
Region 4
Cascade, Western Dubuque 46, South Winneshiek 20
Maquoketa Valley 46, Beckman Catholic 38
Region 5
North Linn 50, Regina Catholic 39
Wilton 85, Mediapolis 54
Region 6
Central Decatur 73, East Marshall 43
Van Buren Community 66, Pella Christian 50
Region 7
Dike-New Hartford 58, Van Meter 45
Panorama 53, Nodaway Valley 45
Region 8
Treynor 55, Sidney 28
Woodbury Central 41, IKM-Manning 33
Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Waterloo East 74, Western Dubuque 69
Mississippi Valley
Dubuque Senior 76, Cedar Rapids Washington 55
Waterloo East 74, Western Dubuque 69
North Central
Clear Lake 70, Algona 57
WaMaC
Bento Community 81, Clear Creek-Amana 79
Center Point-Urbana 46, South Tama 25
Vinton-Shellsburg 47, Independence 27
State
Ames 74, Des Moines East 55
Ankeny Centennial 56, Des Moines Lincoln 51
Burlington 76, Davenport West 49
Davenport Central 83, Muscatine 46
Des Moines North 78, Waukee 70
Grinnell 64, Newton 41
Harlan 64, Creston 62
Indianola 77, Knoxville 53
Johnston 76, Des Moines Roosevelt 60
Marshalltown 52, Urbandale 48
Mason City 71, Ankeny 68
Quincy Notre Dame, IL 65, Keokuk 49
Sioux City East 71, Carroll 61
Valley, West Des Moines 59, Des Moines Hoover 39
Class 1A districts
Algona Garrigan 95, North Union 33
Central Lyon 47, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 42
IKM-Manning 60, West Bend-Mallard 32
Janesville 66, Clarksville 46
Newell-Fonda 80, Paton-Churdan 34
Mason City Newman 68, Belmond-Klemme 41
River Valley, Correctionville 52, Ridge View 38
Rockford 66, Riceville 43
St. Ansgar 60, Tripoli 41
Sioux Central 71, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 37
South O'Brien 58, Harris-Lake Park 26
St. Edmond 64, North Iowa 26
Turkey Valley 46, Nashua-Plainfield 42
West Fork 93, BCLUW 65
West Hancock 73, Central Springs 48
Class 2A districts
Alta/Aurelia 52, East Sac County 51
Crestwood 55, Osage 45
Forest City 55, Estherville Lincoln Central 46
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 59, South Hardin 53
Madrid 97, Ogden 77
New Hampton 55, Aplington-Parkersburg 54
OABCIG 77, Carroll Kuemper 65
Pocahontas Area 58, Lake Mills 54
South Central Calhoun 70, Southeast Valley 65
South Hamilton 66, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.