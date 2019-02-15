Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Team World vs. Team USA at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Northern Sun

Augustana 97, MSU-Mankato 90

Bemidji St, 70, U-Mary

Minot St. 68, Minn.-Crookston 61

Northern St. 72, Minn.-Duluth 70

St. Cloud St.94, MSU-Moorhead 88

SW Minnesota St. 90, Upper Iowa 65

Wayne St. 94, Concordia-St. Paul 74

Sioux Falls 84, Winona St. 80

East

Canisius 72, Fairfield 68

Cornell 70, Brown 66, OT

Harvard 78, Princeton 69

Iona 62, St. Peter's 46

Manhattan 64, Niagara 60

Marist 63, Quinnipiac 61

Penn 82, Dartmouth 79, OT

Rider 81, Monmouth (NJ) 72

Yale 70, Columbia 64

South

Davidson 80, Saint Joseph's 72

Georgia St. 90, South Alabama 81

Midwest

Buffalo 88, Toledo 82

Far west

Hawaii 75, Cal Poly 54

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Drake 76, Northern Iowa 61

Evansville 77, Valparaiso 65

Illinois St. 60, Missouri St. 56

Loyola 44, Indiana St. 36

Southern Illinois 62, Bradley 55

Northern Sun

Augustana 77, MSU-Mankato 69

Concordia-St. Paul 84, Wayne St. 58

Minn.-Duluth 74, Northern St. 56

Minot St. 78, Minn.-Crookston 77

MSU-Moorhead 65, St. Cloud St. 61

Sioux Falls 70, Winona St. 68

SW Minnesota St. 90, Upper Iowa 46

U-Mary 73, Bemidji St. 53

East

Cornell 65, Brown 53

DePaul 94, Seton Hall 85

Delaware 77, Northeastern 63

Drexel 62, Hofstra 39

Iona 52, Monmouth (NJ) 51

Penn 60, Dartmouth 44

Princeton 75, Harvard 71

Quinnipiac 64, Manhattan 39

Rider 78, St. Peter's 43

St. John's 81, Marquette 74

Towson 82, UNC-Wilmington 61

Yale 69, Columbia 61

South

James Madison 76, Coll. of Charleston 35

Midwest

Butler 66, Creighton 46

Milwaukee 78, Cleveland St. 60

Providence 63, Xavier 55

Youngstown St. 70, Green Bay 59

Far west

Arizona 66, Utah 55

Arizona St. 66, Colorado 49

Oregon 77, Oregon St. 68

Pepperdine 73, Loyola Marymount 55

Stanford 65, UCLA 51

Washington St. 94, Washington 61

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class 1A regionals

Region 1

Kingsley-Pierson 55, MMCRU 49

West Hancock 61, Graettinger-Terril 35

Region 2

North Butler 49, Kee High37

Clarksville 54, Algona Garrigan 35

Region 3

Springville 53, AGWSR 49

Central Elkader 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46

Region 4

Lynnville-Sully 62, Meskwaki Settlement School 43

Marquette Catholic 52, Calamus-Wheatland 16

Region 5

Montezuma 66, Keota 22

Sigourney 36, Holy Trinity Catholic 25

Region 6

North Mahaska 66, Bedford 34

Seymour 59, Murray 41

Region 7

CAM, Anita 66, Fremont-Mills 23

Colo-Nesco 42, Collins-Maxwell 40

Region 8

Newell-Fonda 73, Ar-We-Va 42

Westwood 57, Exira-EHK 32

Class 2A regionals

Region 1

Cherokee, Washington 77, Boyden-Hull 50

Unity Christian 54, Central Lyon 51

Region 2

Aplington-Parkersburg 38, Emmetsburg 31

Ridge View 63, South Central Calhoun 53

Region 3

Grundy Center 64, Jesup 48

Sumner-Fredricksburg 58, West Fork 55

Region 4

Cascade, Western Dubuque 46, South Winneshiek 20

Maquoketa Valley 46, Beckman Catholic 38

Region 5

North Linn 50, Regina Catholic 39

Wilton 85, Mediapolis 54

Region 6

Central Decatur 73, East Marshall 43

Van Buren Community 66, Pella Christian 50

Region 7

Dike-New Hartford 58, Van Meter 45

Panorama 53, Nodaway Valley 45

Region 8

Treynor 55, Sidney 28

Woodbury Central 41, IKM-Manning 33

Prep boys

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Waterloo East 74, Western Dubuque 69

Mississippi Valley

Dubuque Senior 76, Cedar Rapids Washington 55

Waterloo East 74, Western Dubuque 69

North Central

Clear Lake 70, Algona 57

WaMaC

Bento Community 81, Clear Creek-Amana 79

Center Point-Urbana 46, South Tama 25

Vinton-Shellsburg 47, Independence 27

State

Ames 74, Des Moines East 55

Ankeny Centennial 56, Des Moines Lincoln 51

Burlington 76, Davenport West 49

Davenport Central 83, Muscatine 46

Des Moines North 78, Waukee 70

Grinnell 64, Newton 41

Harlan 64, Creston 62

Indianola 77, Knoxville 53

Johnston 76, Des Moines Roosevelt 60

Marshalltown 52, Urbandale 48

Mason City 71, Ankeny 68

Quincy Notre Dame, IL 65, Keokuk 49

Sioux City East 71, Carroll 61

Valley, West Des Moines 59, Des Moines Hoover 39

Class 1A districts

Algona Garrigan 95, North Union 33

Central Lyon 47, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 42

IKM-Manning 60, West Bend-Mallard 32

Janesville 66, Clarksville 46

Newell-Fonda 80, Paton-Churdan 34

Mason City Newman 68, Belmond-Klemme 41

River Valley, Correctionville 52, Ridge View 38

Rockford 66, Riceville 43

St. Ansgar 60, Tripoli 41

Sioux Central 71, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 37

South O'Brien 58, Harris-Lake Park 26

St. Edmond 64, North Iowa 26

Turkey Valley 46, Nashua-Plainfield 42

West Fork 93, BCLUW 65

West Hancock 73, Central Springs 48

Class 2A districts

Alta/Aurelia 52, East Sac County 51

Crestwood 55, Osage 45

Forest City 55, Estherville Lincoln Central 46

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 59, South Hardin 53

Madrid 97, Ogden 77

New Hampton 55, Aplington-Parkersburg 54

OABCIG 77, Carroll Kuemper 65

Pocahontas Area 58, Lake Mills 54

South Central Calhoun 70, Southeast Valley 65

South Hamilton 66, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46

