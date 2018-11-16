Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art
Buy Now

NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 123, Toronto 116, OT

Brooklyn 115, Washington 104

Indiana 99, Miami 91

Philadelphia 113, Utah 107

Memphis 112, Sacramento 104

Minnesota 112, Portland 96

New Orleans 129, New York 124

Milwaukee 123, Chicago 104

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Baylor 81, Nicholas St. 54

Kansas 89, Louisiana 76

Kansas St. 95, Eastern Kentucky 68

Texas 97, The Citadel 69

Western Kentucky 63, West Virginia 57

Big Ten

Iowa 91, Connecticut 72

Maryland 80, Hofstra 69

Northwestern 82, Binghamton 54

Purdue 79, Davidson 58

St. John’s 84, Rutgers 65

Missouri Valley

Pennsylvania 78, Northern Iowa 71

Loyola 80, Grambling St. 64

Valparaiso 64, Monmouth 53

Northern Sun

Augustana 70, South Dakota Mines 51

Northern St. 82, Black Hills St. 50

Sioux Falls 64, Waldorf 47

U-Mary 94, Yellowstone Christian 44

Upper Iowa 104, Quincy 92

Western Washington 80, MSU-Moorhead 76

American Rivers

Loras 81, St. Scholastica 80

Neb. Wesleyan 70, Carroll 64

Olivet 84, Dubuque 77

Simpson 75, North Park 68

St. Norbert 76, Central 68

Wheaton 79, Coe 77

Iowa college

Colorado College 81, Iowa Wesleyan 64

Ozark Christian at Faith Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls 64, Waldorf 47

Viterbo 89, Cornell 68

Iowa community college

Highland 90, Iowa Lakes 89

Indian Hills 94, Howard 89

Iowa Central 75, Metropolitan 68

NIACC 94, Southeastern 86

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 93, Ellsworth 86

Southwestern 94, Southeast 93

East

American U. 68, New Hampshire 44

Austin Peay 80, CCSU 78

Brown 82, Mass.-Lowell 74

Fairleigh Dickinson 84, New York Institute of Technology 57

Fordham 83, FIU 77

Holy Cross 84, Stony Brook 70

Howard 68, UMass 63

Lehigh 72, Princeton 57

Pepperdine 74, Towson 65

Rhode Island 76, Harvard 74

Sacred Heart 79, Army 78

Siena 61, Norfolk St. 58

Temple 81, Loyola (Md.) 67

UMBC 77, Air Force 72, 2OT

Virginia Tech 88, Northeastern 60

Youngstown St. 94, Columbia 83

South

Alabama 79, Ball St. 61

Campbell 66, Florida A&M 59

Florida Gulf Coast 84, S. Dakota St. 78

Gardner-Webb 97, Savannah St. 77

Georgia 75, Sam Houston St. 64

Georgia Southern 80, FAU 70

Georgia Tech 79, East Carolina 54

High Point 60, South Dakota 56

James Madison 64, Charlotte 59

LSU 74, Louisiana Tech 67

Longwood 89, Delaware St. 73

Louisville 86, Vermont 78

Loyola (NO) 79, McNeese St. 78

Manhattan 55, Coastal Carolina 53

Mercer 77, UT Martin 60

Middle Tennessee 76, Charleston Southern 73

Mississippi St. 79, Long Beach St. 51

Missouri 55, Kennesaw St. 52

Murray St. 106, Spalding 36

N. Kentucky 77, UNC-Asheville 50

North Carolina 108, Tennessee Tech 58

Oregon St. 61, Old Dominion 56

Richmond 78, IUPUI 70

SE Missouri 77, Jacksonville 71

South Alabama 73, Chattanooga 54

South Florida 73, Ohio 46

UCF 77, Saint Joseph's 57

UNC-Greensboro 105, Johnson & Wales (NC) 57

Vanderbilt 79, Alcorn St. 54

Virginia 97, Coppin St. 40

Midwest

Akron 87, Chicago St. 46

Butler 83, Mississippi 76

Cincinnati 74, Milwaukee 63

Cleveland St. 84, SC State 69

Dayton 91, Purdue Fort Wayne 80

Liberty 77, Kent St. 70

Miami (Ohio) 89, N. Dakota St. 78

Morehead St. 99, UMKC 89

Wichita St. 82, Appalachian St. 76

Southwest

Texas A&M-CC 73, Texas-Arlington 67

Tulsa 82, California Baptist 79

Far west

Boise St. 70, Jackson St. 53

Colorado 79, Neb.-Omaha 75

Grand Canyon 96, Arkansas St. 72

Green Bay 82, E. Washington 78, OT

Loyola Marymount 65, Georgetown 52

Montana 93, Incarnate Word 66

Niagara 72, Wyoming 67

Oregon 80, Syracuse 65

Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, ppd.

San Francisco at Arizona St., ppd.

Stanford at Wofford, ppd.

UNLV 74, Oakland 61

Utah St. 65, Utah Valley 46

Wake Forest 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

Weber St. 78, Cent. Michigan 76

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Kansas St. 60, North Texas 42

Big Ten

Washington St. 87, Nebraska 84

Rutgers at Charlotte, ppd.

Ohio St. at Sacramento St., ppd.

Missouri Valley

Morehead St. 68, Valparaiso 62

Northern Sun

Central Washington 74, St. Cloud St.67

Michigan Tech 59, MSU Moorhead 48

Northern Michigan 71, MSU-Mankato 51

Sioux Falls 64, South Dakota Mines 49

SW Minnesota St. 91, Wis.-Parkside 83

Truman St. 67, Wayne St. 58

Winona St. 65, Quincy 57

American Rivers

St. Benedict 77, Nebraska Wesleyan 75

Hanover 69, Buena Vista 64

Illinois Wesleyan 68, Wartburg 52

Loras 82, Beloit 58

Simpson 72, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 62

Wis.-Stevens Point 87, Dubuque 56

Wis.-Whitewater 70, Luther 51

Iowa college

Carroll 71, Cornell 45

Ozark Christian 59, Faith Baptist 42

Waldorf 69, Neb. Christian 65

Iowa community college

Ellsworth vs. Bryant & Stratton 74

Kirkwood 97, McCook 55

Marshalltown 71, Central CC-Columbus 68

Moberly Area CC 74, DMACC 65

Seward County 72, Iowa Western 65

Southeastern 79, Triton 58

Trinity Valley78, NIACC 73

East

Harvard 73, Siena 54

Marist 68, Boston U. 57

Montana St. 69, Delaware 60

Pittsburgh 65, Cincinnati 48

St. John's 60, Army 49

UMBC 81, Notre Dame of Maryland 43

Villanova 70, Lehigh 48

Yale 66, Niagara 64

South

Chattanooga 58, Hampton 50

Florida Gulf Coast 100, FIU 58

James Madison 69, Georgetown 57

NC A&T 60, Winston-Salem St. 56

North Florida 64, Florida A&M 53

Presbyterian 61, Wofford 50

SC State 67, Charleston Southern 58

Tennessee Tech 68, Middle Tennessee 64

Troy 92, Tennessee St. 67

Virginia Tech 82, Monmouth (NJ) 49

Midwest

CS Northridge 64, Neb.-Omaha 52

Green Bay 56, Missouri 49

Miami (Ohio) 78, Detroit 59

Milwaukee 78, Columbia 65

St. Francis Brooklyn 110, Chicago St. 73

Youngstown St. 90, Carlow University 31

Southwest

Houston 79, Incarnate Word 60

Stephen F. Austin 69, Morgan St. 42

Texas State 72, Nicholls 67

Far west

Air Force 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 37

Arizona 84, Seattle 54

Boise St. 93, Northwest Christian 26

N. Colorado 74, Denver 66

Portland 72, Hawaii 65

Portland St. 65, UC Davis 50

Utah 82, Long Beach St. 59

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Mississippi Valley

Western Dubuque 61, West Delaware 25

Iowa Star

BCLUW 64, Baxter 45

Collins-Maxwell 41, Woodward-Granger 28

Colo-NESCO 35, West Marshall 27

North Central

Iowa Falls-Alden 66, South Hardin 19

North Iowa Cedar

BCLUW 64, Baxter 45

Colo-NESCO 35, West Marshall 27

Sumner-Fredericksburg 55, Oelwein 23

Northeast Iowa

Sumner-Fredericksburg 55, Oelwein 23

WaMaC

Western Dubuque 61, West Delaware 25

State

Bondurant-Farrar 47, Des Moines Hoover 25

Graettinger-Terril 57, Clay Central-Everly 19

Highland, Riverside 57, Keota 47

Johnston 77, North Polk 53

Lynnville-Sully 75, Iowa Mennonite 30

Pleasantville 48, Saydel 36

Winterset 54, Interstate 35 28

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments