NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 123, Toronto 116, OT
Brooklyn 115, Washington 104
Indiana 99, Miami 91
Philadelphia 113, Utah 107
Memphis 112, Sacramento 104
Minnesota 112, Portland 96
New Orleans 129, New York 124
Milwaukee 123, Chicago 104
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Baylor 81, Nicholas St. 54
Kansas 89, Louisiana 76
Kansas St. 95, Eastern Kentucky 68
Texas 97, The Citadel 69
Western Kentucky 63, West Virginia 57
Big Ten
Iowa 91, Connecticut 72
Maryland 80, Hofstra 69
Northwestern 82, Binghamton 54
Purdue 79, Davidson 58
St. John’s 84, Rutgers 65
Missouri Valley
Pennsylvania 78, Northern Iowa 71
Loyola 80, Grambling St. 64
Valparaiso 64, Monmouth 53
Northern Sun
Augustana 70, South Dakota Mines 51
Northern St. 82, Black Hills St. 50
Sioux Falls 64, Waldorf 47
U-Mary 94, Yellowstone Christian 44
Upper Iowa 104, Quincy 92
Western Washington 80, MSU-Moorhead 76
American Rivers
Loras 81, St. Scholastica 80
Neb. Wesleyan 70, Carroll 64
Olivet 84, Dubuque 77
Simpson 75, North Park 68
St. Norbert 76, Central 68
Wheaton 79, Coe 77
Iowa college
Colorado College 81, Iowa Wesleyan 64
Ozark Christian at Faith Baptist, 8 p.m.
Viterbo 89, Cornell 68
Iowa community college
Highland 90, Iowa Lakes 89
Indian Hills 94, Howard 89
Iowa Central 75, Metropolitan 68
NIACC 94, Southeastern 86
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 93, Ellsworth 86
Southwestern 94, Southeast 93
East
American U. 68, New Hampshire 44
Austin Peay 80, CCSU 78
Brown 82, Mass.-Lowell 74
Fairleigh Dickinson 84, New York Institute of Technology 57
Fordham 83, FIU 77
Holy Cross 84, Stony Brook 70
Howard 68, UMass 63
Lehigh 72, Princeton 57
Pepperdine 74, Towson 65
Rhode Island 76, Harvard 74
Sacred Heart 79, Army 78
Siena 61, Norfolk St. 58
Temple 81, Loyola (Md.) 67
UMBC 77, Air Force 72, 2OT
Virginia Tech 88, Northeastern 60
Youngstown St. 94, Columbia 83
South
Alabama 79, Ball St. 61
Campbell 66, Florida A&M 59
Florida Gulf Coast 84, S. Dakota St. 78
Gardner-Webb 97, Savannah St. 77
Georgia 75, Sam Houston St. 64
Georgia Southern 80, FAU 70
Georgia Tech 79, East Carolina 54
High Point 60, South Dakota 56
James Madison 64, Charlotte 59
LSU 74, Louisiana Tech 67
Longwood 89, Delaware St. 73
Louisville 86, Vermont 78
Loyola (NO) 79, McNeese St. 78
Manhattan 55, Coastal Carolina 53
Mercer 77, UT Martin 60
Middle Tennessee 76, Charleston Southern 73
Mississippi St. 79, Long Beach St. 51
Missouri 55, Kennesaw St. 52
Murray St. 106, Spalding 36
N. Kentucky 77, UNC-Asheville 50
North Carolina 108, Tennessee Tech 58
Oregon St. 61, Old Dominion 56
Richmond 78, IUPUI 70
SE Missouri 77, Jacksonville 71
South Alabama 73, Chattanooga 54
South Florida 73, Ohio 46
UCF 77, Saint Joseph's 57
UNC-Greensboro 105, Johnson & Wales (NC) 57
Vanderbilt 79, Alcorn St. 54
Virginia 97, Coppin St. 40
Midwest
Akron 87, Chicago St. 46
Butler 83, Mississippi 76
Cincinnati 74, Milwaukee 63
Cleveland St. 84, SC State 69
Dayton 91, Purdue Fort Wayne 80
Liberty 77, Kent St. 70
Miami (Ohio) 89, N. Dakota St. 78
Morehead St. 99, UMKC 89
Wichita St. 82, Appalachian St. 76
Southwest
Texas A&M-CC 73, Texas-Arlington 67
Tulsa 82, California Baptist 79
Far west
Boise St. 70, Jackson St. 53
Colorado 79, Neb.-Omaha 75
Grand Canyon 96, Arkansas St. 72
Green Bay 82, E. Washington 78, OT
Loyola Marymount 65, Georgetown 52
Montana 93, Incarnate Word 66
Niagara 72, Wyoming 67
Oregon 80, Syracuse 65
Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, ppd.
San Francisco at Arizona St., ppd.
Stanford at Wofford, ppd.
UNLV 74, Oakland 61
Utah St. 65, Utah Valley 46
Wake Forest 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 59
Weber St. 78, Cent. Michigan 76
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Kansas St. 60, North Texas 42
Big Ten
Washington St. 87, Nebraska 84
Rutgers at Charlotte, ppd.
Ohio St. at Sacramento St., ppd.
Missouri Valley
Morehead St. 68, Valparaiso 62
Northern Sun
Central Washington 74, St. Cloud St.67
Michigan Tech 59, MSU Moorhead 48
Northern Michigan 71, MSU-Mankato 51
Sioux Falls 64, South Dakota Mines 49
SW Minnesota St. 91, Wis.-Parkside 83
Truman St. 67, Wayne St. 58
Winona St. 65, Quincy 57
American Rivers
St. Benedict 77, Nebraska Wesleyan 75
Hanover 69, Buena Vista 64
Illinois Wesleyan 68, Wartburg 52
Loras 82, Beloit 58
Simpson 72, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 62
Wis.-Stevens Point 87, Dubuque 56
Wis.-Whitewater 70, Luther 51
Iowa college
Carroll 71, Cornell 45
Ozark Christian 59, Faith Baptist 42
Waldorf 69, Neb. Christian 65
Iowa community college
Ellsworth vs. Bryant & Stratton 74
Kirkwood 97, McCook 55
Marshalltown 71, Central CC-Columbus 68
Moberly Area CC 74, DMACC 65
Seward County 72, Iowa Western 65
Southeastern 79, Triton 58
Trinity Valley78, NIACC 73
East
Harvard 73, Siena 54
Marist 68, Boston U. 57
Montana St. 69, Delaware 60
Pittsburgh 65, Cincinnati 48
St. John's 60, Army 49
UMBC 81, Notre Dame of Maryland 43
Villanova 70, Lehigh 48
Yale 66, Niagara 64
South
Chattanooga 58, Hampton 50
Florida Gulf Coast 100, FIU 58
James Madison 69, Georgetown 57
NC A&T 60, Winston-Salem St. 56
North Florida 64, Florida A&M 53
Presbyterian 61, Wofford 50
SC State 67, Charleston Southern 58
Tennessee Tech 68, Middle Tennessee 64
Troy 92, Tennessee St. 67
Virginia Tech 82, Monmouth (NJ) 49
Midwest
CS Northridge 64, Neb.-Omaha 52
Green Bay 56, Missouri 49
Miami (Ohio) 78, Detroit 59
Milwaukee 78, Columbia 65
St. Francis Brooklyn 110, Chicago St. 73
Youngstown St. 90, Carlow University 31
Southwest
Houston 79, Incarnate Word 60
Stephen F. Austin 69, Morgan St. 42
Texas State 72, Nicholls 67
Far west
Air Force 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 37
Arizona 84, Seattle 54
Boise St. 93, Northwest Christian 26
N. Colorado 74, Denver 66
Portland 72, Hawaii 65
Portland St. 65, UC Davis 50
Utah 82, Long Beach St. 59
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Mississippi Valley
Western Dubuque 61, West Delaware 25
Iowa Star
BCLUW 64, Baxter 45
Collins-Maxwell 41, Woodward-Granger 28
Colo-NESCO 35, West Marshall 27
North Central
Iowa Falls-Alden 66, South Hardin 19
North Iowa Cedar
Sumner-Fredericksburg 55, Oelwein 23
Northeast Iowa
WaMaC
Western Dubuque 61, West Delaware 25
State
Bondurant-Farrar 47, Des Moines Hoover 25
Graettinger-Terril 57, Clay Central-Everly 19
Highland, Riverside 57, Keota 47
Johnston 77, North Polk 53
Lynnville-Sully 75, Iowa Mennonite 30
Pleasantville 48, Saydel 36
Winterset 54, Interstate 35 28
