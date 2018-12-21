Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 98, Detroit 86

Toronto 126, Cleveland 110

Atlanta 114, New York 107

Indiana 114, Brooklyn 106

Chicago 90, Orlando 80

Milwaukee 120, Boston 107

San Antonio 124, Minnesota 98

Sacramento 102, Memphis 99

Utah 120, Portland 90

L.A. Lakers 112, New Orleans 104

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. 101, Eastern Illinois 53

Baylor 57, Oregon 47

Oklahoma 76, Northwestern 69, OT

Oklahoma St. 82, Central Arkansas 73

Providence 71, Texas 65

Big Ten

Alabama 73, Penn St. 64

Michigan St. 99, Oakland 69

Minnesota 86, North Carolina A&T 67

Missouri Valley

UCF 77, Illinois St. 56

American Rivers

New England 85, Simpson 76

Wartburg 81, SUNY Poly 66

Wis.-Whitewater 114, Loras 104

East

Bethune-Cookman 74, Boston U. 66

Binghamton 68, LIU Brooklyn 67

Bryant 68, Dartmouth 67

La Salle 80, Alabama A&M 57

Mass.-Lowell 97, Loyola (Md.) 79

Northeastern 64, St. Bonaventure 59

Princeton 81, Lafayette 79

Towson 73, Tulane 55

UMBC 86, Hood 65

UMass 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 84

South

Austin Peay 88, Campbell 75

Charleston Southern 86, Johnson & Wales (NC) 61

Chattanooga 79, Bryan 45

Coll. of Charleston 73, Coastal Carolina 71

ETSU 76, Wyoming 53

George Mason 84, Navy 63

LSU 75, Furman 57

Liberty 73, Alabama St. 55

Lipscomb 91, Vermont 66

Longwood 77, Stetson 63

Louisiana-Monroe 80, Coppin St. 63

Louisville 73, Robert Morris 59

Mercer 77, UNC Wilmington 73

Mississippi 74, Middle Tennessee 56

Morehead St. 74, IUPUI 70

Radford 80, Georgia Southern 68

South Florida 83, Alcorn St. 44

Troy 74, UAB 73

UNC Asheville 86, Milligan 76

VMI 89, North Alabama 68

Midwest

Abilene Christian 70, SE Missouri 68

Bowling Green 73, W. Carolina 52

Butler 71, UC Irvine 54

Marquette 103, Buffalo 85

Southern Miss. 66, South Dakota 60

UIC 76, St. Francis (Ill.) 55

Wis.-Stout 85, Northland 76

Xavier 69, Detroit 55

Southwest

Lamar 121, Howard Payne 32

Omaha 83, Rice 66

Stephen F. Austin 97, Arlington Baptist 47

Far West

E. Washington 92, Corban 73

Gonzaga 101, Denver 40

Kent St. 66, Oregon St. 63

Portland 54, Florida A&M 39

Utah 76, N. Arizona 62

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Oklahoma St. 89, Oral Roberts 69

Big Ten

Iowa 91, Drake 82

Indiana 68, South Dakota 60

Michigan 76, Southern 35

Missouri 67, Illinois 45

Purdue 74, Bradley 61

Virginia Tech 81, Ohio St. 73

Wisconsin 96, Evansville 60

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 79, Omaha 50

Bowling Green 79, Valparaiso 72

Eastern Illinois 63, Indiana St. 39

Missouri St. 68, SIU Edwardsville 65

Southern Illinois 78, IUPUI 73

American Rivers

Marietta 64, Coe 56

Neb. Wesleyan 81, Robert Morris-Springfield 44

Simpson 68, Curry 51

East

Boston College 76, Campbell 56

Canisius 67, Vermont 46

Dartmouth 62, New Hampshire 42

Fairfield 68, UIC 60

Fordham 57, Iona 40

Georgetown 79, Rider 49

Harvard 67, Boston U. 47

Hofstra 57, Siena 50

Kent St. 57, NJIT 40

Mass.-Lowell 62, Umass 59

Mercer 61, George Washington 53

Penn 55, Drexel 39

Pittsburgh 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 75

Princeton 75, Hartford 38

Providence 77, La Salle 47

St. Peter's 75, Fairleigh Dickinson 58

Stanford 62, Buffalo 55

Syracuse 87, Duquesne 71

Wagner 86, Staten Island 59

South

Alabama A&M 65, Jacksonville 60

Belmont 74, Arkansas St. 55

Charlotte 78, Davidson 66

Clemson 87, Appalachian St. 48

Dayton 85, Georgia Tech 66

East Carolina 71, SC State 63

Georgia 81, Georgia Southern 38

Georgia St. 62, Bethune-Cookman 57

Houston 66, George Mason 56

James Madison 64, St. John's 51

Kennesaw St. 78, NC Central 54

Kentucky 88, Murray St. 49

Miami 101, Alabama 74

NC State 78, Chattanooga 58

Nicholls 86, William Carey 45

North Florida 67, Warner 36

Northwestern St. 82, Central Baptist 56

Old Dominion 56, Tulane 48

Presbyterian 71, Coll. Of Charleston 65

Seton Hall 71, UNC-Greensboro 64

South Alabama 84, FIU 77

South Carolina 88, Temple 60

Stetson 60, N. Dakota St. 59

Tennessee 80, ETSU 61

Tennessee Tech 67, Lipscomb 52

UAB 62, Florida Gulf Coast 60

UALR 63, Memphis 60

UCF 53, Liberty 45

UNC Wilmington 35, Longwood 33

VCU 54, NC A&T 48

Virginia 74, South Florida 67

W. Carolina 65, Winthrop 57

William & Mary 55, Norfolk St. 44

Midwest

Akron 64, UTEP 57

Ball St. 90, Tennessee St. 51

Butler 73, E. Michigan 63

Cincinnati 85, Howard 51

Creighton 75, Vanderbilt 55

N. Illinois 114, Chicago St. 52

Toledo 77, Detroit 60

UMKC 80, Louisiana Tech 70

W. Illinois 85, Furman 78

W. Michigan 69, Florida A&M 50

Southwest

North Texas 71, CS Bakersfield 59

Saint Mary's (Cal) 89, Texas St. 62

Far West

Arizona 71, N. Arizona 47

BYU 70, N. Colorado 50

Colorado St. 84, Denver 79

Grambling St. 62, Loyola Marymount 61

N. Kentucky 51, Pepperdine 46

New Mexico St. 82, Alcorn St. 64

North Dakota 100, San Francisco 97

Oregon 115, UC Irvine 69

San Diego 83, San Jose St. 79

UC Santa Barbara 63, San Diego St. 58

UNLV 56, Florida 53

Utah 73, Hawaii 48

Texas A&M 70, Prairie View 57

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 61, Waterloo East 20

JV: Cedar Falls 74, East 48

Linn-Mar 56, Waterloo West 51, OT

Denver 46, Columbus 44

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 30

Cedar Rapids Prairie 70, Cedar Rapids Washington 56

JV: Washington 47, Prairie 44

Iowa City High 61, Cedar Rapids Xavier 60

Dubuque Wahlert at Dubuque Hempstead

Iowa City West 71, Iowa City Liberty 26

Western Dubuque 53, Dubuque Senior 50, OT

Iowa Star

Meskwaki at Tripoli

GMG 56, Riceville 46

North Central

Algona 67, Algona 43

North Iowa Cedar

Denver 46, Waterloo Columbus 44

Northeast Iowa

Charles City 57, Waverly-Shell Rock 21

Prairie du Chien 45, Crestwood 30

Waukon 60, Decorah 20

Top of Iowa

West Hancock 80, Belmond-Klemme 22

Mason City Newman 35, Central Springs 24

Lake Mills 48, North Iowa 35

North Union at Eagle Grove

St. Ansgar 54, Northwood-Kensett 27

Osage 74, Rockford 16

West Fork at North Butler

Tri-Rivers

Marquette Catholic 55, Calamus-Wheatland 34

Central City 57, Edgewood-Colesburg 38

Midland at Cedar Valley Christian

North Linn 64, East Buchanan 43

Prince of Peace at Lisbon

Upper Iowa

MFL MarMac 47, Kee High 28

North Fayette Valley at Clayton Ridge

West Central 49, Postville 47

South Winneshiek 47, Turkey Valley 43

WaMaC

Center Point-Urbana 53, Central DeWitt 39

Clear Creek-Amana 61, Benton Community 35

South Tama 61, Independence 20

Maquoketa at Dyersville Beckman

Mount Vernon 48, Solon 24

Marion 63, West Delaware 20

State

ACGC 63, Interstate 35 30

Belle Plaine 39, HLV 19

Bellevue 52, Regina, Iowa City 42

Boyden-Hull 69, Sheldon 38

CAM 50, Glidden-Ralston 37

Cascade 57, West Liberty 30

Central Lee 42, Danville 32

Council Bluffs Lincoln 53, Blair, NE 18

Dallas Center-Grimes 53, Pella Christian 29

Davenport Assumption 66, Clinton 51

Des Moines East 65, Ottumwa 56

Des Moines North 51, Des Moines Hoover 33

Dowling Catholic 55, Ames 48

George-Little Rock 61, Sibley-Ocheyedan 44

Grinnell 80, Indianola 55

Griswold 45, Essex 26

Highland, Riverside 51, Iowa Mennonite 25

Holy Trinity 61, Cardinal, Eldon 27

Johnston 66, Ankeny 64

Louisa-Muscatine 41, Winfield-Mt Union 40

Mediapolis 48, Wapello 28

Mid-Prairie 65, Northeast, Goose Lake 38

MMCRU 67, Harris-Lake Park 37

Montezuma 61, English Valleys 18

Newell-Fonda 60, Woodbury Central 44

Okoboji 53, West Lyon 38

Paton-Churdan 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 36

Pella 61, Oskaloosa 15

Pleasant Valley 49, Bettendorf 33

South Central Calhoun 62, OA-BCIG 31

South O'Brien 58, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

Southeast Polk 74, Waukee 41

Urbandale 51, Ankeny Centennial 50

Valley, West Des Moines 79, Fort Dodge 17

Van Meter 66, West Central Valley 38

West Branch 46, Camanche 34

West Burlington 57, New London 39

Westwood 77, Wakefield 41

Woodward-Granger 33, Pleasantville 23

Prep boys

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Waterloo West 66, Linn-Mar 58

Cedar Falls 81, Waterloo East 43

Denver at Columbus

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 50, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 48

Cedar Rapids Prairie 79, Cedar Rapids Washington 65

Dubuque Senior 68, Western Dubuque 51

Dubuque Wahlert 65, Dubuque Hempstead 64, OT

Cedar Rapids Xavier 59, Iowa City High 50

Iowa City West 77, Iowa City Liberty 30

Waterloo West 66, Linn-Mar 58

Iowa Star

Meskwaki 69, Tripoli 39

GMG 55, Riceville 23

North Central

North Iowa Cedar

Denver at Waterloo Columbus

Northeast Iowa

Prairie du Chien, Wis. 46, Crestwood 35

Decorah 60, Waukon 49

Charles City 81, Waverly-Shell Rock 53

Top of Iowa

Algona 67, Algona Garrigan 43

West Hancock 51, Belmond-Klemme 42

Mason City Newman at Central Springs

Lake Mills 68, North Iowa 27

North Union at Eagle Grove

St. Ansgar 67, Northwood-Kensett 25

Osage 56, Rockford 40

West Fork 82, North Butler 37

Tri-Rivers

Calamus-Wheatland 64, Marquette Catholic 41

Edgewood-Colesburg 76, Central City 68

Easton Valley 87, Fulton, IL 38

Midland 76, Cedar Valley Christian 45

North Linn 81, East Buchanan 25

Prince of Peace 62, Lisbon 41

Upper Iowa

MFL MarMac 72, Kee High 48

North Fayette Valley 57, Clayton Ridge 29

South Winneshiek 59, Turkey Valley 47

WaMaC

Benton Community 79, Clear Creek Amana 78

Central DeWitt 55, Center Point-Urbana 53

Maquoketa 49, Dyersville Beckman 37

West Delaware 70, Marion 62

Solon 57, Mount Vernon 53

Independence 64, South Tama 49

State

Anamosa 66, Wilton 41

Ankeny Centennial 64, Urbandale 37

B-G-M 71, Iowa Valley 46

Belle Plaine 61, H-L-V 40

Bettendorf 59, Pleasant Valley 37

Camanche 81, West Branch 57

Cascade Dubuque 50, West Liberty 26

Council Bluffs Lincoln 65, Blair, NE 63

Dallas Center-Grimes 47, Pella Christian 45

Fort Madison 56, Mount Pleasant 55

George-Little Rock 55, Sibley-Ocheyedan 35

Gilbert 80, Atlantic 46

Harlan 82, Kuemper Catholic 53

Indianola 67, Grinnell 33

Iowa Mennonite 51, Highland, Riverside 48

Lone Tree 83, Columbus Community 30

Louisa-Muscatine 77, Winfield-Mt. Union 71 (OT)

Mediapolis 52, Wapello 28

New London 68, West Burlington 53

Northeast, Goose Lake 64, Mid-Prairie 50

Norwalk 77, Newton 46

Ottumwa 55, Des Moines East 45

Regina, Iowa City 68, Bellevue 29

South Central Calhoun 66, OABCIG 61

South O'Brien 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

Spirit Lake 74, Pocahontas Area 58

Tipton 67, North Cedar 65

Valley, West Des Moines 61, Fort Dodge 51

Van Meter 76, West Central Valley 18

Woodward-Granger 59, Pleasantville 54

