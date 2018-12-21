NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 98, Detroit 86
Toronto 126, Cleveland 110
Atlanta 114, New York 107
Indiana 114, Brooklyn 106
Chicago 90, Orlando 80
Milwaukee 120, Boston 107
San Antonio 124, Minnesota 98
Sacramento 102, Memphis 99
Utah 120, Portland 90
L.A. Lakers 112, New Orleans 104
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. 101, Eastern Illinois 53
Baylor 57, Oregon 47
Oklahoma 76, Northwestern 69, OT
Oklahoma St. 82, Central Arkansas 73
Providence 71, Texas 65
Big Ten
Alabama 73, Penn St. 64
Michigan St. 99, Oakland 69
Minnesota 86, North Carolina A&T 67
Oklahoma 76, Northwestern 69, OT
Missouri Valley
UCF 77, Illinois St. 56
American Rivers
New England 85, Simpson 76
Wartburg 81, SUNY Poly 66
Wis.-Whitewater 114, Loras 104
East
Bethune-Cookman 74, Boston U. 66
Binghamton 68, LIU Brooklyn 67
Bryant 68, Dartmouth 67
La Salle 80, Alabama A&M 57
Mass.-Lowell 97, Loyola (Md.) 79
Northeastern 64, St. Bonaventure 59
Princeton 81, Lafayette 79
Towson 73, Tulane 55
UMBC 86, Hood 65
UMass 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 84
South
Austin Peay 88, Campbell 75
Charleston Southern 86, Johnson & Wales (NC) 61
Chattanooga 79, Bryan 45
Coll. of Charleston 73, Coastal Carolina 71
ETSU 76, Wyoming 53
George Mason 84, Navy 63
LSU 75, Furman 57
Liberty 73, Alabama St. 55
Lipscomb 91, Vermont 66
Longwood 77, Stetson 63
Louisiana-Monroe 80, Coppin St. 63
Louisville 73, Robert Morris 59
Mercer 77, UNC Wilmington 73
Mississippi 74, Middle Tennessee 56
Morehead St. 74, IUPUI 70
Radford 80, Georgia Southern 68
South Florida 83, Alcorn St. 44
Troy 74, UAB 73
UNC Asheville 86, Milligan 76
VMI 89, North Alabama 68
Midwest
Abilene Christian 70, SE Missouri 68
Bowling Green 73, W. Carolina 52
Butler 71, UC Irvine 54
Marquette 103, Buffalo 85
Southern Miss. 66, South Dakota 60
UIC 76, St. Francis (Ill.) 55
Wis.-Stout 85, Northland 76
Xavier 69, Detroit 55
Southwest
Lamar 121, Howard Payne 32
Omaha 83, Rice 66
Stephen F. Austin 97, Arlington Baptist 47
Far West
E. Washington 92, Corban 73
Gonzaga 101, Denver 40
Kent St. 66, Oregon St. 63
Portland 54, Florida A&M 39
Utah 76, N. Arizona 62
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Oklahoma St. 89, Oral Roberts 69
Big Ten
Iowa 91, Drake 82
Indiana 68, South Dakota 60
Michigan 76, Southern 35
Missouri 67, Illinois 45
Purdue 74, Bradley 61
Virginia Tech 81, Ohio St. 73
Wisconsin 96, Evansville 60
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 79, Omaha 50
Iowa 91, Drake 82
Bowling Green 79, Valparaiso 72
Eastern Illinois 63, Indiana St. 39
Missouri St. 68, SIU Edwardsville 65
Purdue 74, Bradley 61
Southern Illinois 78, IUPUI 73
Wisconsin 96, Evansville 60
American Rivers
Marietta 64, Coe 56
Neb. Wesleyan 81, Robert Morris-Springfield 44
Simpson 68, Curry 51
East
Boston College 76, Campbell 56
Canisius 67, Vermont 46
Dartmouth 62, New Hampshire 42
Fairfield 68, UIC 60
Fordham 57, Iona 40
Georgetown 79, Rider 49
Harvard 67, Boston U. 47
Hofstra 57, Siena 50
Kent St. 57, NJIT 40
Mass.-Lowell 62, Umass 59
Mercer 61, George Washington 53
Penn 55, Drexel 39
Pittsburgh 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 75
Princeton 75, Hartford 38
Providence 77, La Salle 47
St. Peter's 75, Fairleigh Dickinson 58
Stanford 62, Buffalo 55
Syracuse 87, Duquesne 71
Wagner 86, Staten Island 59
South
Alabama A&M 65, Jacksonville 60
Belmont 74, Arkansas St. 55
Charlotte 78, Davidson 66
Clemson 87, Appalachian St. 48
Dayton 85, Georgia Tech 66
East Carolina 71, SC State 63
Georgia 81, Georgia Southern 38
Georgia St. 62, Bethune-Cookman 57
Houston 66, George Mason 56
James Madison 64, St. John's 51
Kennesaw St. 78, NC Central 54
Kentucky 88, Murray St. 49
Miami 101, Alabama 74
NC State 78, Chattanooga 58
Nicholls 86, William Carey 45
North Florida 67, Warner 36
Northwestern St. 82, Central Baptist 56
Old Dominion 56, Tulane 48
Presbyterian 71, Coll. Of Charleston 65
Seton Hall 71, UNC-Greensboro 64
South Alabama 84, FIU 77
South Carolina 88, Temple 60
Stetson 60, N. Dakota St. 59
Tennessee 80, ETSU 61
Tennessee Tech 67, Lipscomb 52
UAB 62, Florida Gulf Coast 60
UALR 63, Memphis 60
UCF 53, Liberty 45
UNC Wilmington 35, Longwood 33
VCU 54, NC A&T 48
Virginia 74, South Florida 67
W. Carolina 65, Winthrop 57
William & Mary 55, Norfolk St. 44
Midwest
Akron 64, UTEP 57
Ball St. 90, Tennessee St. 51
Butler 73, E. Michigan 63
Cincinnati 85, Howard 51
Creighton 75, Vanderbilt 55
N. Illinois 114, Chicago St. 52
Toledo 77, Detroit 60
UMKC 80, Louisiana Tech 70
W. Illinois 85, Furman 78
W. Michigan 69, Florida A&M 50
Southwest
North Texas 71, CS Bakersfield 59
Saint Mary's (Cal) 89, Texas St. 62
Far West
Arizona 71, N. Arizona 47
BYU 70, N. Colorado 50
Colorado St. 84, Denver 79
Grambling St. 62, Loyola Marymount 61
N. Kentucky 51, Pepperdine 46
New Mexico St. 82, Alcorn St. 64
North Dakota 100, San Francisco 97
Oregon 115, UC Irvine 69
San Diego 83, San Jose St. 79
UC Santa Barbara 63, San Diego St. 58
UNLV 56, Florida 53
Utah 73, Hawaii 48
Texas A&M 70, Prairie View 57
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 61, Waterloo East 20
JV: Cedar Falls 74, East 48
Linn-Mar 56, Waterloo West 51, OT
Denver 46, Columbus 44
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Falls 61, Waterloo East 20
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 30
Cedar Rapids Prairie 70, Cedar Rapids Washington 56
JV: Washington 47, Prairie 44
Iowa City High 61, Cedar Rapids Xavier 60
Dubuque Wahlert at Dubuque Hempstead
Iowa City West 71, Iowa City Liberty 26
Linn-Mar 56, Waterloo West 51, OT
Western Dubuque 53, Dubuque Senior 50, OT
Iowa Star
Meskwaki at Tripoli
GMG 56, Riceville 46
North Central
Algona 67, Algona 43
North Iowa Cedar
Denver 46, Waterloo Columbus 44
Northeast Iowa
Charles City 57, Waverly-Shell Rock 21
Prairie du Chien 45, Crestwood 30
Waukon 60, Decorah 20
Top of Iowa
Algona 67, Algona Garrigan 43
West Hancock 80, Belmond-Klemme 22
Mason City Newman 35, Central Springs 24
Lake Mills 48, North Iowa 35
North Union at Eagle Grove
St. Ansgar 54, Northwood-Kensett 27
Osage 74, Rockford 16
West Fork at North Butler
Tri-Rivers
Marquette Catholic 55, Calamus-Wheatland 34
Central City 57, Edgewood-Colesburg 38
Midland at Cedar Valley Christian
North Linn 64, East Buchanan 43
Prince of Peace at Lisbon
Upper Iowa
MFL MarMac 47, Kee High 28
North Fayette Valley at Clayton Ridge
West Central 49, Postville 47
South Winneshiek 47, Turkey Valley 43
WaMaC
Center Point-Urbana 53, Central DeWitt 39
Clear Creek-Amana 61, Benton Community 35
South Tama 61, Independence 20
Maquoketa at Dyersville Beckman
Mount Vernon 48, Solon 24
Marion 63, West Delaware 20
State
ACGC 63, Interstate 35 30
Belle Plaine 39, HLV 19
Bellevue 52, Regina, Iowa City 42
Boyden-Hull 69, Sheldon 38
CAM 50, Glidden-Ralston 37
Cascade 57, West Liberty 30
Central Lee 42, Danville 32
Council Bluffs Lincoln 53, Blair, NE 18
Dallas Center-Grimes 53, Pella Christian 29
Davenport Assumption 66, Clinton 51
Des Moines East 65, Ottumwa 56
Des Moines North 51, Des Moines Hoover 33
Dowling Catholic 55, Ames 48
George-Little Rock 61, Sibley-Ocheyedan 44
Grinnell 80, Indianola 55
Griswold 45, Essex 26
Highland, Riverside 51, Iowa Mennonite 25
Holy Trinity 61, Cardinal, Eldon 27
Johnston 66, Ankeny 64
Louisa-Muscatine 41, Winfield-Mt Union 40
Mediapolis 48, Wapello 28
Mid-Prairie 65, Northeast, Goose Lake 38
MMCRU 67, Harris-Lake Park 37
Montezuma 61, English Valleys 18
Newell-Fonda 60, Woodbury Central 44
Okoboji 53, West Lyon 38
Paton-Churdan 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 36
Pella 61, Oskaloosa 15
Pleasant Valley 49, Bettendorf 33
South Central Calhoun 62, OA-BCIG 31
South O'Brien 58, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31
Southeast Polk 74, Waukee 41
Urbandale 51, Ankeny Centennial 50
Valley, West Des Moines 79, Fort Dodge 17
Van Meter 66, West Central Valley 38
West Branch 46, Camanche 34
West Burlington 57, New London 39
Westwood 77, Wakefield 41
Woodward-Granger 33, Pleasantville 23
Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Waterloo West 66, Linn-Mar 58
Cedar Falls 81, Waterloo East 43
Denver at Columbus
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 50, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 48
Cedar Rapids Prairie 79, Cedar Rapids Washington 65
Dubuque Senior 68, Western Dubuque 51
Dubuque Wahlert 65, Dubuque Hempstead 64, OT
Cedar Rapids Xavier 59, Iowa City High 50
Iowa City West 77, Iowa City Liberty 30
Waterloo West 66, Linn-Mar 58
Cedar Falls 81, Waterloo East 43
Iowa Star
Meskwaki 69, Tripoli 39
GMG 55, Riceville 23
North Central
Algona 67, Algona Garrigan 43
North Iowa Cedar
Denver at Waterloo Columbus
Northeast Iowa
Prairie du Chien, Wis. 46, Crestwood 35
Decorah 60, Waukon 49
Charles City 81, Waverly-Shell Rock 53
Top of Iowa
Algona 67, Algona Garrigan 43
West Hancock 51, Belmond-Klemme 42
Mason City Newman at Central Springs
Lake Mills 68, North Iowa 27
North Union at Eagle Grove
St. Ansgar 67, Northwood-Kensett 25
Osage 56, Rockford 40
West Fork 82, North Butler 37
Tri-Rivers
Calamus-Wheatland 64, Marquette Catholic 41
Edgewood-Colesburg 76, Central City 68
Easton Valley 87, Fulton, IL 38
Midland 76, Cedar Valley Christian 45
North Linn 81, East Buchanan 25
Prince of Peace 62, Lisbon 41
Upper Iowa
MFL MarMac 72, Kee High 48
North Fayette Valley 57, Clayton Ridge 29
West Central 49, Postville 47
South Winneshiek 59, Turkey Valley 47
WaMaC
Benton Community 79, Clear Creek Amana 78
Central DeWitt 55, Center Point-Urbana 53
Maquoketa 49, Dyersville Beckman 37
West Delaware 70, Marion 62
Solon 57, Mount Vernon 53
Independence 64, South Tama 49
State
Anamosa 66, Wilton 41
Ankeny Centennial 64, Urbandale 37
B-G-M 71, Iowa Valley 46
Belle Plaine 61, H-L-V 40
Bettendorf 59, Pleasant Valley 37
Camanche 81, West Branch 57
Cascade Dubuque 50, West Liberty 26
Council Bluffs Lincoln 65, Blair, NE 63
Dallas Center-Grimes 47, Pella Christian 45
Fort Madison 56, Mount Pleasant 55
George-Little Rock 55, Sibley-Ocheyedan 35
Gilbert 80, Atlantic 46
Harlan 82, Kuemper Catholic 53
Indianola 67, Grinnell 33
Iowa Mennonite 51, Highland, Riverside 48
Lone Tree 83, Columbus Community 30
Louisa-Muscatine 77, Winfield-Mt. Union 71 (OT)
Mediapolis 52, Wapello 28
New London 68, West Burlington 53
Northeast, Goose Lake 64, Mid-Prairie 50
Norwalk 77, Newton 46
Ottumwa 55, Des Moines East 45
Regina, Iowa City 68, Bellevue 29
South Central Calhoun 66, OABCIG 61
South O'Brien 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45
Spirit Lake 74, Pocahontas Area 58
Tipton 67, North Cedar 65
Valley, West Des Moines 61, Fort Dodge 51
Van Meter 76, West Central Valley 18
Woodward-Granger 59, Pleasantville 54
