Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art

NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 120, New York 103

Philadelphia 117, Denver 110

Washington 119, Cleveland 106

Chicago 125, Brooklyn 106

Milwaukee 122, Dallas 107

Golden State 117, Phoenix 107

New Orleans 122, Minnesota 117

Sacramento 102, Miami 96

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Northern Sun

Bemidi St. 73, Concordia-St. Paul 58

Minn.-Crookston 77, Minn. St.-Mankato 72

Minn.-Duluth 81, Augustana 72

Minot St. 87, Winona St. 72

Minn. St.-Moorhead 98, SW Minnesota St. 79

Northern St. 90, Sioux Falls 84

St. Cloud St. 91, Wayne St. 79

U-Mary 87, Upper Iowa 72

East

Canisius 81, Rider 80

Cornell 83, Dartmouth 80

Harvard 98, Columbia 96, 3OT

Marist 79, Niagara 58

Penn 92, Brown 82

Quinnipiac 66, Iona 65

Saint Joseph's 91, Saint Louis 61

Siena 51, Manhattan 49

Yale 74, Princeton 60

South

Louisiana-Lafayette 76, Georgia St. 72

Louisiana-Monroe 88, Georgia Southern 79

Midwest

Akron 72, Kent St. 53

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Bradley 81, Indiana St. 80

Northern Iowa 71, Loyola 65

Illinois St. 82, Evansville

Missouri St. 70, Southern Illinois 58

Northern Sun

Concordia-St. Paul 83, Bemidji St. 52

Minn.-Duluth 69, Augustana 45

Minn. St.-Mankato 84, Minn.-Crookston 71

Minn. St.-Moorhead 92, SW Minnesota St. 63

St. Cloud St. 78. Wayne St. 67

Sioux Falls 73, Northern St. 66

U-Mary 69, Upper Iowa 65

Winona St. 84, Minot St. 46

Iowa college

Maranatha 69, Emmaus 68

East

Columbia 75, Harvard 65

Dartmouth 63, Cornell 56

James Madison 58, Northeastern 51

Penn 83, Brown 43

Providence 82, Seton Hall 75

Towson 68, Hofstra 56

Yale 96, Princeton 86

South

Coll. of Charleston 79, William & Mary 77

UNC-Wilmington 76, Elon 51

Midwest

Butler 63, Xavier 38

Cleveland St. 74, Ill.-Chicago 48

DePaul 93, Villanova 70

IUPUI 64, Youngstown St. 44

Marquette 59, Georgetown 52

St. John's 51, Creighton 45

Far west

Southern Cal 84, Utah 80

Stanford 61, Oregon St. 44

UCLA 64, Colorado 60

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 53, Western Dubuque 44

Waterloo West 49, Dubuque Hempstead 38

Dubuque Senior 53, Waterloo East 38

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Falls 53, Western Dubuque 44

Cedar Rapids Washington 64, Cedar Rapids Xavier 51

Dubuque Senior 53, Waterloo East 38

Iowa City High 62, Cedar Rapids Prairie 36

Iowa City West 70, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 54

Iowa City Liberty 45, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42

Linn-Mar 61, Dubuque Wahlert 45

Waterloo West 49, Dubuque Hempstead 38

Iowa Star

Colo-NESCO 67, Janesville 59

North Iowa Cedar League

BCLUW 40, AGWSR 33

Dike-New Hartford at West Marshall

East Marshall 57, South Hardin 21

Northeast Iowa

Decorah 51, Charles City 49

Waverly-Shell Rock 56, West Delaware 17

Wamac

Marion 69, Maquoketa 38

Waverly-Shell Rock 56, West Delaware 17

State

ADM 49, Boone 37

Audubon 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 37

Ballard 62, Winterset 28

Bettendorf 57, Davenport Assumption 50

Bondurant-Farrar 58, Perry 23

Carroll 49, Carlisle 44, 2 OTs

Council Bluffs Jefferson 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42

Dallas Center-Grimes 65, Norwalk 40

Des Moines East 65, Des Moines Hoover 39

Des Moines North 61, Des Moines Lincoln 60

Dowling Catholic 51, Ames 50

Glenwood 73, Denison-Schleswig 68, OT

Grinnell 62, Pella 39

Johnston 65, Ankeny 50

Keokuk 47, Pekin 40

LeMars 49, Vermillion, SD 41

Muscatine 33, Davenport West 27

Ottumwa 58, Des Moines Roosevelt 49

Unity Christian 76, West Sioux 48

Urbandale 46, Ankeny Centennial 43

Van Meter 60, Knoxville 48

Waukee 84, Marshalltown 9

Winfield-Mt Union 45, WACO 35

Class 1A regionals

First round

Akron-Westfield 60, Remsen St. Mary’s 22

Graettinger-Terrill/AR 54, Clay Central-Everly 32

West Bend-Mallard 46, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 35

Algona Garrigan 58, Northwood-Kensett 27

North Butler 48, Nashua-Plainfield 29

Rockford 51, Riceville 36

Central City 42, Midland 32

Central Elkader 59, Starmont 52

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57, Waterloo Christian 30

North Tama 47, Don Bosco 27

Calamus-Wheatland 65, Cedar Valley Christian 18

HLV 50, GMG 49

Iowa Mennonite 53, Iowa Valley 53

Prince of Peace 42, Lone Tree 36

Keota 48, English Valleys 34

Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell 46, Melcher-Dallas 41

Moravia 40, Twin Cedars 35

Winfield-Mt Union 45, WACO 35

Aububon 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 37

Paton-Churdan 46, Ankeny Christian 33

Glidden-Ralston 54, Woodbine 38

Siouxland Christian 56, River Valley 32

Prep boys

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 74, Western Dubuque 67

Dubuque Hempstead 68, Waterloo West 54

Dubuque Senior 79, Waterloo East 54

Waterloo Columbus 65, Wapsie Valley 62, OT

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Falls 74, Western Dubuque 67

Dubuque Wahlert 66, Linn-Mar 50

Dubuque Hempstead 68, Waterloo West 54

Dubuque Senior 79, Waterloo East 54

Iowa City Liberty 55, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 53

Iowa City West 70, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 54

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Iowa City High 47

Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Cedar Rapids Washington 47

Iowa Star

Baxter 61, Lynnville-Sully 52

GMG 105, BGM 103

Nashua-Plainfield 66, Tripoli 54

North Tama 60, Union 50

Dunkerton 78, Clarksville 53

Woodward-Granger 86, Collins-Maxwell 32

Janesville 67, Colo-NESCO 29

Meskwaki 61, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 35

North Central

Webster City 45, Algona 40

Iowa Falls-Alden 62, Humboldt 45

St. Edmond 88, Paton-Churdan 54

North Iowa Cedar League

Aplington-Parkersburg 73, Denver 56

Waterloo Columbus 65, Wapsie Valley 62 OT

Dike-New Hartford 75, West Marshall, State Center 61

East Marshall 57, South Hardin 21

North Tama 60, Union 50

AGWSR 77, BCLUW 53

Roland-Story 47, Hudson 45

Northeast Iowa

Decorah 61, Charles City 51

Crestwood 62, Oelwein 46

New Hampton 68, Waukon 63

Top of Iowa

Mason City Newman 71, Lake Mills 64

North Iowa 47, Northwood-Kensett 35

North Union 51, West Bend-Mallard 41

Nashua-Plainfield 66, Tripoli 54

St. Ansgar 65, North Butler 37

Tri-Rivers

Central City 63, Starmont 37

Calamus-Wheatland 80, Cedar Valley Christian 39

Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Maquoketa Valley 47

Easton Valley 79, Marquette Catholic 48

Calamus-Wheatland 80, Cedar Valley Christian 39

North Linn 99, Springville 54

Upper Iowa

Kee High 52, Coulee Christian 33

MFL MarMac 85, Central Elkader 35

South Winneshiek 56, North Fayette 54

Turkey Valley 60, Postville 34

WaMaC

Central DeWitt 57, South Tama 48

Center Point-Urbana 65, Mount Vernon 60

Solon 88, Clear Creek Amana 70

West Delaware 47, Vinton-Shellsburg 46

Maquoketa 68, Williamsburg 54

Marion 68, Benton Community 59

State

Akron-Westfield 59, Westwood 55

Albia 60, Clarke 44

Ankeny Centennial 56, Urbandale 45

Bedford 81, Stanton 61

Bettendorf 51, Assumption, Davenport 44

Camanche 61, Tipton 59

Carroll 67, Carlisle 62

Cascade 57, Bellevue 23

Davis County 66, North Mahaska 48

East Sac County 74, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 46

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 76, Knoxville 39

English Valleys 59, Tri-County 47

Exira/EH-K 83, Woodward Academy 75

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 54, Harris-Lake Park 53, 2 OTs

Harlan 51, Lewis Central 49

Indianola 76, Newton 47

Iowa Mennonite 65, H-L-V 45

Logan-Magnolia 47, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 43

MOC-Floyd Valley 72, West Lyon 48

Martensdale-St. Marys 53, Panorama 46

Newell-Fonda 71, Ridge View 39

North Cedar 85, West Liberty 83

Ogden 101, Southeast Valley 73

Pella 56, Grinnell 44

Rock Valley 51, George-Little Rock 48

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Council Bluffs Jefferson 43

St. Mary's, Remsen 61, Woodbury Central 37

Valley, West Des Moines 54, Southeast Polk 43

Winterset 66, Ballard 56

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments