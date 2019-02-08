NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 120, New York 103
Philadelphia 117, Denver 110
Washington 119, Cleveland 106
Chicago 125, Brooklyn 106
Milwaukee 122, Dallas 107
Golden State 117, Phoenix 107
New Orleans 122, Minnesota 117
Sacramento 102, Miami 96
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Northern Sun
Bemidi St. 73, Concordia-St. Paul 58
Minn.-Crookston 77, Minn. St.-Mankato 72
Minn.-Duluth 81, Augustana 72
Minot St. 87, Winona St. 72
Minn. St.-Moorhead 98, SW Minnesota St. 79
Northern St. 90, Sioux Falls 84
St. Cloud St. 91, Wayne St. 79
U-Mary 87, Upper Iowa 72
East
Canisius 81, Rider 80
Cornell 83, Dartmouth 80
Harvard 98, Columbia 96, 3OT
Marist 79, Niagara 58
Penn 92, Brown 82
Quinnipiac 66, Iona 65
Saint Joseph's 91, Saint Louis 61
Siena 51, Manhattan 49
Yale 74, Princeton 60
South
Louisiana-Lafayette 76, Georgia St. 72
Louisiana-Monroe 88, Georgia Southern 79
Midwest
Akron 72, Kent St. 53
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Bradley 81, Indiana St. 80
Northern Iowa 71, Loyola 65
Illinois St. 82, Evansville
Missouri St. 70, Southern Illinois 58
Northern Sun
Concordia-St. Paul 83, Bemidji St. 52
Minn.-Duluth 69, Augustana 45
Minn. St.-Mankato 84, Minn.-Crookston 71
Minn. St.-Moorhead 92, SW Minnesota St. 63
St. Cloud St. 78. Wayne St. 67
Sioux Falls 73, Northern St. 66
U-Mary 69, Upper Iowa 65
Winona St. 84, Minot St. 46
Iowa college
Maranatha 69, Emmaus 68
East
Columbia 75, Harvard 65
Dartmouth 63, Cornell 56
James Madison 58, Northeastern 51
Penn 83, Brown 43
Providence 82, Seton Hall 75
Towson 68, Hofstra 56
Yale 96, Princeton 86
South
Coll. of Charleston 79, William & Mary 77
UNC-Wilmington 76, Elon 51
Midwest
Butler 63, Xavier 38
Cleveland St. 74, Ill.-Chicago 48
DePaul 93, Villanova 70
IUPUI 64, Youngstown St. 44
Marquette 59, Georgetown 52
St. John's 51, Creighton 45
Far west
Southern Cal 84, Utah 80
Stanford 61, Oregon St. 44
UCLA 64, Colorado 60
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 53, Western Dubuque 44
Waterloo West 49, Dubuque Hempstead 38
Dubuque Senior 53, Waterloo East 38
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Washington 64, Cedar Rapids Xavier 51
Iowa City High 62, Cedar Rapids Prairie 36
Iowa City West 70, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 54
Iowa City Liberty 45, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42
Linn-Mar 61, Dubuque Wahlert 45
Iowa Star
Colo-NESCO 67, Janesville 59
North Iowa Cedar League
BCLUW 40, AGWSR 33
Dike-New Hartford at West Marshall
East Marshall 57, South Hardin 21
Northeast Iowa
Decorah 51, Charles City 49
Waverly-Shell Rock 56, West Delaware 17
Wamac
Marion 69, Maquoketa 38
State
ADM 49, Boone 37
Audubon 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 37
Ballard 62, Winterset 28
Bettendorf 57, Davenport Assumption 50
Bondurant-Farrar 58, Perry 23
Carroll 49, Carlisle 44, 2 OTs
Council Bluffs Jefferson 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42
Dallas Center-Grimes 65, Norwalk 40
Des Moines East 65, Des Moines Hoover 39
Des Moines North 61, Des Moines Lincoln 60
Dowling Catholic 51, Ames 50
Glenwood 73, Denison-Schleswig 68, OT
Grinnell 62, Pella 39
Johnston 65, Ankeny 50
Keokuk 47, Pekin 40
LeMars 49, Vermillion, SD 41
Muscatine 33, Davenport West 27
Ottumwa 58, Des Moines Roosevelt 49
Unity Christian 76, West Sioux 48
Urbandale 46, Ankeny Centennial 43
Van Meter 60, Knoxville 48
Waukee 84, Marshalltown 9
Winfield-Mt Union 45, WACO 35
Class 1A regionals
First round
Akron-Westfield 60, Remsen St. Mary’s 22
Graettinger-Terrill/AR 54, Clay Central-Everly 32
West Bend-Mallard 46, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 35
Algona Garrigan 58, Northwood-Kensett 27
North Butler 48, Nashua-Plainfield 29
Rockford 51, Riceville 36
Central City 42, Midland 32
Central Elkader 59, Starmont 52
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57, Waterloo Christian 30
North Tama 47, Don Bosco 27
Calamus-Wheatland 65, Cedar Valley Christian 18
HLV 50, GMG 49
Iowa Mennonite 53, Iowa Valley 53
Prince of Peace 42, Lone Tree 36
Keota 48, English Valleys 34
Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell 46, Melcher-Dallas 41
Moravia 40, Twin Cedars 35
Winfield-Mt Union 45, WACO 35
Aububon 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 37
Paton-Churdan 46, Ankeny Christian 33
Glidden-Ralston 54, Woodbine 38
Siouxland Christian 56, River Valley 32
Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 74, Western Dubuque 67
Dubuque Hempstead 68, Waterloo West 54
Dubuque Senior 79, Waterloo East 54
Waterloo Columbus 65, Wapsie Valley 62, OT
Mississippi Valley
Dubuque Wahlert 66, Linn-Mar 50
Iowa City Liberty 55, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 53
Iowa City West 70, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 54
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Iowa City High 47
Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Cedar Rapids Washington 47
Iowa Star
Baxter 61, Lynnville-Sully 52
GMG 105, BGM 103
Nashua-Plainfield 66, Tripoli 54
North Tama 60, Union 50
Dunkerton 78, Clarksville 53
Woodward-Granger 86, Collins-Maxwell 32
Janesville 67, Colo-NESCO 29
Meskwaki 61, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 35
North Central
Webster City 45, Algona 40
Iowa Falls-Alden 62, Humboldt 45
St. Edmond 88, Paton-Churdan 54
North Iowa Cedar League
Aplington-Parkersburg 73, Denver 56
Waterloo Columbus 65, Wapsie Valley 62 OT
Dike-New Hartford 75, West Marshall, State Center 61
East Marshall 57, South Hardin 21
North Tama 60, Union 50
AGWSR 77, BCLUW 53
Roland-Story 47, Hudson 45
Northeast Iowa
Decorah 61, Charles City 51
Crestwood 62, Oelwein 46
New Hampton 68, Waukon 63
Top of Iowa
Mason City Newman 71, Lake Mills 64
North Iowa 47, Northwood-Kensett 35
North Union 51, West Bend-Mallard 41
Nashua-Plainfield 66, Tripoli 54
St. Ansgar 65, North Butler 37
Tri-Rivers
Central City 63, Starmont 37
Calamus-Wheatland 80, Cedar Valley Christian 39
Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Maquoketa Valley 47
Easton Valley 79, Marquette Catholic 48
North Linn 99, Springville 54
Upper Iowa
Kee High 52, Coulee Christian 33
MFL MarMac 85, Central Elkader 35
South Winneshiek 56, North Fayette 54
Turkey Valley 60, Postville 34
WaMaC
Central DeWitt 57, South Tama 48
Center Point-Urbana 65, Mount Vernon 60
Solon 88, Clear Creek Amana 70
West Delaware 47, Vinton-Shellsburg 46
Maquoketa 68, Williamsburg 54
Marion 68, Benton Community 59
State
Akron-Westfield 59, Westwood 55
Albia 60, Clarke 44
Ankeny Centennial 56, Urbandale 45
Bedford 81, Stanton 61
Bettendorf 51, Assumption, Davenport 44
Camanche 61, Tipton 59
Carroll 67, Carlisle 62
Cascade 57, Bellevue 23
Davis County 66, North Mahaska 48
East Sac County 74, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 46
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 76, Knoxville 39
English Valleys 59, Tri-County 47
Exira/EH-K 83, Woodward Academy 75
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 54, Harris-Lake Park 53, 2 OTs
Harlan 51, Lewis Central 49
Indianola 76, Newton 47
Iowa Mennonite 65, H-L-V 45
Logan-Magnolia 47, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 43
MOC-Floyd Valley 72, West Lyon 48
Martensdale-St. Marys 53, Panorama 46
Newell-Fonda 71, Ridge View 39
North Cedar 85, West Liberty 83
Ogden 101, Southeast Valley 73
Pella 56, Grinnell 44
Rock Valley 51, George-Little Rock 48
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Council Bluffs Jefferson 43
St. Mary's, Remsen 61, Woodbury Central 37
Valley, West Des Moines 54, Southeast Polk 43
Winterset 66, Ballard 56
