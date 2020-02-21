Friday basketball: NBA scores, college scores, prep scores
0 comments
agate

Friday basketball: NBA scores, college scores, prep scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Basketball clip art

NBA scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 113, Washington 108

Dallas 122, Orlando 106

Indiana 106, New York 98

Toronto 118, Phoenix 101

Boston 127, Minnesota 117

Oklahoma City 113, Denver 101

San Antonio 113, Utah 104

L.A. Lakers 117, Memphis 105

New Orleans 128, Portland 115

College women

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Missouri St. 76, Evansville 62

Southern Illinois 60, Indiana St. 42

Northern Sun

Augustana 79, Sioux Falls 56

Bemidji St. 65, St. Cloud St. 62

Concordia-St. Paul 66, Winona St. 47

Minn.-Duluth 83, Minn.-Crookston 59

MSU-Mankato 71, Upper Iowa 49

MSU-Moorhead 78, Minot St. 50

SW Minnesota St. 77, Wayne St. 60

U-Mary 67, Northern St. 54

Iowa colleges

Viterbo 96, Waldorf 53

East

Columbia 76, Brown 66

DePaul 87, Georgetown 69

Delaware 73, Elon 60

Drexel 84, William & Mary 74, OT

Fairleigh Dickinson 64, LIU 50

James Madison 86, Northeastern 64

Merrimack 59, Sacred Heart 45

Mount St. Mary's 62, Robert Morris 59

Penn 67, Dartmouth 31

Princeton 66, Harvard 45

St. Francis Brooklyn 80, Bryant 77

Towson 71, Hofstra 54

Villanova 61, Marquette 47

Wagner 63, CCSU 56

Yale 65, Cornell 51

Midwest

Butler 76, Creighton 61

Cleveland St. 83, Oakland 64

Green Bay 75, Ill.-Chicago 49

IUPUI 60, Milwaukee 53

Xavier 61, Providence 42

Youngstown St. 72, Detroit 66

Far west

Arizona 85, Utah 69

Arizona St. 65, Colorado 59

Oregon 93, California 61

College men

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Northern Sun

Augustana 61, Sioux Falls 58

Bemidji St. 65, St. Cloud St. 62

Minn.-Duluth 90, Minn.-Crookston 84

MSU-Moorhead 75, Minot St. 55

Northern St. 77, U-Mary 63

SW Minnesota St. 78, Wayne St. 61

Upper Iowa 89, MSU-Mankato 81

Winona St. 74, Concordia-St. Paul 60

Iowa colleges

Viterbo 63, Waldorf 61

Iowa community colleges

Cloud County 86, Iowa Western 78

East

Brown 72, Columbia 66

Dartmouth 66, Penn 59

Fairfield 61, Niagara 60

Harvard 61, Princeton 60

Iona 70, Rider 69

LIU 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 81

Quinnipiac 66, Canisius 64

RPI 74, Clarkson 71

Robert Morris 68, Mount St. Mary's 60

Yale 81, Cornell 80, 2 OTs

South

Centenary 84, Austin 71

Midwest

Buffalo 104, Kent St. 98, 2OT

Green Bay 84, Detroit 67

Oakland 75, Milwaukee 68

Saint Louis 80, VCU 62

Prep girls

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Class 1A regionals

Gehlen Catholic 54, MMCRU 50

Kingsley Pierson 61, Akron-Westfield 54

Garrigan 61, AGWSR 41

East Buchanan 38, Colo-NESCO 20

St. Ansgar 67, Clarksville 64

Central Elkader 43, Turkey Valley 36

Marquette Catholic 46, Calamus-Wheatland 37

Burlington Notre Dame 69, Lone Tree 49

Montezuma 52, Collins-Maxwell 35

Springville 63, Sigourney 43

North Mahaska 49, Lynnville-Sully 34

Martensdale-St. Mary’s 55, Lamoni 40

Exira-EHK 60, Stanton 50

St. Albert 60, Central Decatur 66

Newell-Fonda 76, Paton-Churdan 18

Woodbury Central 43, CAM 32

Class 2A regionals

Western Christian 58, Boyden Hull 48

Central Lyon 59, West Monona 33

Osage 52, North Union 43

Emmetsburg 51, Sioux Central 31

West Hancock 67, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51

Panorama 69, IKM-Manning 65

Grundy Center 56, MFL MarMac 43

Denver 52, Aplington-Parkersburg 47, OT

Cascade 71, Dyersville Beckman 46

Iowa Regina 46, Bellevue 30

West Branch 64, Wapello 24

Van Buren County 43, Mediapolis 23

North Linn 85, Pella Christian 42

Van Meter 48, Woodward-Granger 36

Logan-Magnolia 48, Mount Ayr 35

AHSTW 63, Nodaway Valley 58

Prep boys

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

State

Ankeny 87, Mason City 82

Quincy Notre Dame 43, Keokuk 37

Sioux City West 93, South Sioux City 60

Urbandale 60, Marshalltown 39

Valley 57, Des Moines Hoover 49

Waukee 95, Des Moines North 78

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News