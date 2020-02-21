Friday basketball: NBA scores, college scores, prep scores

NBA scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 113, Washington 108
Dallas 122, Orlando 106
Indiana 106, New York 98
Toronto 118, Phoenix 101
Boston 127, Minnesota 117
Oklahoma City 113, Denver 101
San Antonio 113, Utah 104
L.A. Lakers 117, Memphis 105
New Orleans 128, Portland 115
College women
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Missouri St. 76, Evansville 62
Southern Illinois 60, Indiana St. 42
Northern Sun
Augustana 79, Sioux Falls 56
Bemidji St. 65, St. Cloud St. 62
Concordia-St. Paul 66, Winona St. 47
Minn.-Duluth 83, Minn.-Crookston 59
MSU-Mankato 71, Upper Iowa 49
MSU-Moorhead 78, Minot St. 50
SW Minnesota St. 77, Wayne St. 60
U-Mary 67, Northern St. 54
Iowa colleges
Viterbo 96, Waldorf 53
East
Columbia 76, Brown 66
DePaul 87, Georgetown 69
Delaware 73, Elon 60
Drexel 84, William & Mary 74, OT
Fairleigh Dickinson 64, LIU 50
James Madison 86, Northeastern 64
Merrimack 59, Sacred Heart 45
Mount St. Mary's 62, Robert Morris 59
Penn 67, Dartmouth 31
Princeton 66, Harvard 45
St. Francis Brooklyn 80, Bryant 77
Towson 71, Hofstra 54
Villanova 61, Marquette 47
Wagner 63, CCSU 56
Yale 65, Cornell 51
Midwest
Butler 76, Creighton 61
Cleveland St. 83, Oakland 64
Green Bay 75, Ill.-Chicago 49
IUPUI 60, Milwaukee 53
Xavier 61, Providence 42
Youngstown St. 72, Detroit 66
Far west
Arizona 85, Utah 69
Arizona St. 65, Colorado 59
Oregon 93, California 61
College men
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Northern Sun
Augustana 61, Sioux Falls 58
Bemidji St. 65, St. Cloud St. 62
Minn.-Duluth 90, Minn.-Crookston 84
MSU-Moorhead 75, Minot St. 55
Northern St. 77, U-Mary 63
SW Minnesota St. 78, Wayne St. 61
Upper Iowa 89, MSU-Mankato 81
Winona St. 74, Concordia-St. Paul 60
Iowa colleges
Viterbo 63, Waldorf 61
Iowa community colleges
Cloud County 86, Iowa Western 78
East
Brown 72, Columbia 66
Dartmouth 66, Penn 59
Fairfield 61, Niagara 60
Harvard 61, Princeton 60
Iona 70, Rider 69
LIU 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 81
Quinnipiac 66, Canisius 64
RPI 74, Clarkson 71
Robert Morris 68, Mount St. Mary's 60
Yale 81, Cornell 80, 2 OTs
South
Centenary 84, Austin 71
Midwest
Buffalo 104, Kent St. 98, 2OT
Green Bay 84, Detroit 67
Oakland 75, Milwaukee 68
Saint Louis 80, VCU 62
Prep girls
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Class 1A regionals
Gehlen Catholic 54, MMCRU 50
Kingsley Pierson 61, Akron-Westfield 54
Garrigan 61, AGWSR 41
East Buchanan 38, Colo-NESCO 20
St. Ansgar 67, Clarksville 64
Central Elkader 43, Turkey Valley 36
Marquette Catholic 46, Calamus-Wheatland 37
Burlington Notre Dame 69, Lone Tree 49
Montezuma 52, Collins-Maxwell 35
Springville 63, Sigourney 43
North Mahaska 49, Lynnville-Sully 34
Martensdale-St. Mary’s 55, Lamoni 40
Exira-EHK 60, Stanton 50
St. Albert 60, Central Decatur 66
Newell-Fonda 76, Paton-Churdan 18
Woodbury Central 43, CAM 32
Class 2A regionals
Western Christian 58, Boyden Hull 48
Central Lyon 59, West Monona 33
Osage 52, North Union 43
Emmetsburg 51, Sioux Central 31
West Hancock 67, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51
Panorama 69, IKM-Manning 65
Grundy Center 56, MFL MarMac 43
Denver 52, Aplington-Parkersburg 47, OT
Cascade 71, Dyersville Beckman 46
Iowa Regina 46, Bellevue 30
West Branch 64, Wapello 24
Van Buren County 43, Mediapolis 23
North Linn 85, Pella Christian 42
Van Meter 48, Woodward-Granger 36
Logan-Magnolia 48, Mount Ayr 35
AHSTW 63, Nodaway Valley 58
Prep boys
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
State
Ankeny 87, Mason City 82
Quincy Notre Dame 43, Keokuk 37
Sioux City West 93, South Sioux City 60
Urbandale 60, Marshalltown 39
Valley 57, Des Moines Hoover 49
Waukee 95, Des Moines North 78