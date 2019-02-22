NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 123, Washington 110
Chicago 110, Orlando 109
Indiana 126, New Orleans 111
Toronto 120, San Antonio 117
Detroit 125, Atlanta 122
Minnesota 115, New York 104
L.A. Clippers 112, Memphis 106
Denver 114, Dallas 104
Oklahoma City 148, Utah 147, 2 OTs
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 76, Indiana 70, OT
Northern Sun
Augustana 81, Sioux Falls 65
Concordia-St. Paul 75, Winona St. 71
Minn.-Duluth 76, Minn.-Crookston 67
Minn. St.-Mankato 77, Upper Iowa 75
Minn. St.-Moorhead 93, Minot St. 78
Northern St. 69, U-Mary 64
St. Cloud St. 85, Bemidji St. 58
Wayne St. 86, SW Minnesota St. 77
Iowa college
Midwest Conf. Tournament
Lake Forest 99, Grinnell 77
Iowa community college
Southeastern 88, Black Hawk-Moline 62
Marshalltown 76, Northeast 62
East
Brown 88, Harvard 79
Buffalo 80, Kent St. 57
Canisius 60, Monmouth (NJ) 59
Columbia 79, Penn 77, OT
Davidson 75, Rhode Island 66
Iona 66, Manhattan 52
Princeton 68, Cornell 59
Rider 97, Niagara 81
St. Peter's 65, Marist 59
Yale 77, Dartmouth 59
Midwest
Green Bay 63, Ill.-Chicago 62
IUPUI 67, Milwaukee 60
Ohio 92, Bowling Green 87, OT
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 71, Indiana St. 63
Bradley 75, Illinois St. 65
Drake 66, Evansville 39
Missouri St.77, Valparaiso 58
Southern Illinois 64, Loyola 41
Northern Sun
Concordia-St. Paul 80, Winona St. 68
Minn.-Duluth 77, Minn.-Crookston 49
Minn. St.-Mankato 86, Upper Iowa 67
Minn. St.-Moorhead 78, Minot St. 61
St. Cloud St. 69, Bemidji St. 47
Sioux Falls 76, Augustana 63
U-Mary 69, Northern St. 55
Wayne St. 72, SW Minnesota St. 67
Iowa community college
Northeast 78, Marshalltown 48
East
Dartmouth 56, Yale 54
Fairfield 69, St. Peter's 61
Georgetown 51, Seton Hall 43
Harvard 98, Brown 55
Manhattan 54, Iona 52
Monmouth (NJ) 88, Niagara 81
Penn 79, Columbia 56
Princeton 68, Cornell 64
Siena 78, Canisius 66
St. John's 66, Villanova 62
South
Delaware 72, Coll. of Charleston 60
Drexel 65, UNC-Wilmington 53
James Madison 74, Elon 46
N. Kentucky 65, Youngstown St. 62
Towson 82, William & Mary 75
Midwest
Butler 61, Marquette 57
DePaul 81, Xavier 48
Wright St. 78, Cleveland St. 52
Far west
California 69, Arizona St. 60
Colorado 72, Washington St. 61
Oregon St. 68, Southern Cal 61
Stanford 56, Arizona 54
UC Irvine 53, Hawaii 48
Utah 88, Washington 56
Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class 4A
Substate semifinals
Ames 68, Des Moines Lincoln 41
Bettendorf 68, Davenport North 52
Cedar Falls 47, Waterloo, West 42
Davenport Central 61, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 56
Des Moines Hoover 44, Johnston 34
Des Moines North 69, Mason City 62
Dowling Catholic 72, Des Moines Roosevelt 54
Dubuque Senior 81, Cedar Rapids Washington 64
Iowa City West 74, Davenport West 39
Linn-Mar 64, Waterloo, East 50
North Scott 42, Pleasant Valley 38
Cedar Rapids Prairie 51, Dubuque, Hempstead 44
Southeast Polk 59, West Des Moines Valley 58, 3 OTs
Waukee 68, Ankeny Centennial 53
