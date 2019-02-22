Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 123, Washington 110

Chicago 110, Orlando 109

Indiana 126, New Orleans 111

Toronto 120, San Antonio 117

Detroit 125, Atlanta 122

Minnesota 115, New York 104

L.A. Clippers 112, Memphis 106

Denver 114, Dallas 104

Oklahoma City 148, Utah 147, 2 OTs

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 76, Indiana 70, OT

Northern Sun

Augustana 81, Sioux Falls 65

Concordia-St. Paul 75, Winona St. 71

Minn.-Duluth 76, Minn.-Crookston 67

Minn. St.-Mankato 77, Upper Iowa 75

Minn. St.-Moorhead 93, Minot St. 78

Northern St. 69, U-Mary 64

St. Cloud St. 85, Bemidji St. 58

Wayne St. 86, SW Minnesota St. 77

Iowa college

Midwest Conf. Tournament

Lake Forest 99, Grinnell 77

Iowa community college

Southeastern 88, Black Hawk-Moline 62

Marshalltown 76, Northeast 62

East

Brown 88, Harvard 79

Buffalo 80, Kent St. 57

Canisius 60, Monmouth (NJ) 59

Columbia 79, Penn 77, OT

Davidson 75, Rhode Island 66

Iona 66, Manhattan 52

Princeton 68, Cornell 59

Rider 97, Niagara 81

St. Peter's 65, Marist 59

Yale 77, Dartmouth 59

Midwest

Green Bay 63, Ill.-Chicago 62

IUPUI 67, Milwaukee 60

Ohio 92, Bowling Green 87, OT

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 71, Indiana St. 63

Bradley 75, Illinois St. 65

Drake 66, Evansville 39

Missouri St.77, Valparaiso 58

Southern Illinois 64, Loyola 41

Northern Sun

Concordia-St. Paul 80, Winona St. 68

Minn.-Duluth 77, Minn.-Crookston 49

Minn. St.-Mankato 86, Upper Iowa 67

Minn. St.-Moorhead 78, Minot St. 61

St. Cloud St. 69, Bemidji St. 47

Sioux Falls 76, Augustana 63

U-Mary 69, Northern St. 55

Wayne St. 72, SW Minnesota St. 67

Iowa community college

Northeast 78, Marshalltown 48

East

Dartmouth 56, Yale 54

Fairfield 69, St. Peter's 61

Georgetown 51, Seton Hall 43

Harvard 98, Brown 55

Manhattan 54, Iona 52

Monmouth (NJ) 88, Niagara 81

Penn 79, Columbia 56

Princeton 68, Cornell 64

Siena 78, Canisius 66

St. John's 66, Villanova 62

South

Delaware 72, Coll. of Charleston 60

Drexel 65, UNC-Wilmington 53

James Madison 74, Elon 46

N. Kentucky 65, Youngstown St. 62

Towson 82, William & Mary 75

Midwest

Butler 61, Marquette 57

DePaul 81, Xavier 48

Wright St. 78, Cleveland St. 52

Far west

California 69, Arizona St. 60

Colorado 72, Washington St. 61

Oregon St. 68, Southern Cal 61

Stanford 56, Arizona 54

UC Irvine 53, Hawaii 48

Utah 88, Washington 56

Prep boys

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class 4A

Substate semifinals

Ames 68, Des Moines Lincoln 41

Bettendorf 68, Davenport North 52

Cedar Falls 47, Waterloo, West 42

Davenport Central 61, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 56

Des Moines Hoover 44, Johnston 34

Des Moines North 69, Mason City 62

Dowling Catholic 72, Des Moines Roosevelt 54

Dubuque Senior 81, Cedar Rapids Washington 64

Iowa City West 74, Davenport West 39

Linn-Mar 64, Waterloo, East 50

North Scott 42, Pleasant Valley 38

Cedar Rapids Prairie 51, Dubuque, Hempstead 44

Southeast Polk 59, West Des Moines Valley 58, 3 OTs

Waukee 68, Ankeny Centennial 53

