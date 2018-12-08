Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 113, Denver 107

Indiana 112, Orlando 90

Philadelphia 117, Detroit 111

Brooklyn 106, Toronto 105, OT

Sacramento 129, Cleveland 110

Chicago 114, Oklahoma City 112

Memphis 107, New Orleans 103

San Antonio 133, L.A. Lakers 120

Miami 115, Phoenix 98

Golden State 105, Milwaukee 95

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Illinois St. 58, Northern Kentucky 53

Southern Illinois 82, Northern Illinois 73

Northern Sun

Augustana 78, Winona St. 67

Minn. Duluth 74, Minot St. 48

MSU-Moorhead 76, Minn.-Crookston 60

Northern St. 69, Bemidji St. 57

Sioux Falls 83, Concordia-St. Paul 74

SW Minnesota St. 74, MSU-Mankato 73

U-Mary 59, St. Cloud St. 47

Wayne St. 68, Upper Iowa 60

Iowa community college

Labette 69, Northeast Community 48

New Mexico JC 68, Iowa Western 53

East

Cal St.-Fullerton 69, St. Peter's 45

Drexel 53, Manhattan 39

Kent St. 54, Robert Morris 46

St. Bonaventure 74, Siena 58

St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Loyola (Md.) 70

UMass 71, Incarnate Word 59

Midwest

Cincinnati 66, VCU 54

Dayton 72, Buffalo 59

E. Illinois 64, W. Illinois 62

Milwaukee 64, North Dakota 46

Far west

Arizona St. 69, Southern U. 47

Boise St. 67, E. Washington 55

Loyola Marymount 72, CS Northridge 53

Montana 69, Grand Canyon 47

Navy 54, Air Force 47

Portland 98, Warner Pacific 63

San Diego St. 78, UC Irvine 70

UC Davis 109, Sacramento St. 60

UCLA 89, Fresno St. 80

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

TCU 96, Southern Cal 61

Northern Sun

Augustana 88, Winona St. 80

Minn.-Crookston 108, MSU-Moorhead 88

Minn.-Duluth 70, Minot St. 65

MSU-Mankato 75, SW Minnesota St. 75

Northern St. 84, Bemidji St.73

St. Cloud St. 76, U-Mary 64

Sioux Falls 91, Concordia-St. Paul 81

Wayne St. 83, Upper Iowa 56

Iowa community college

Iowa Western 78, Labette 73

Northeastern 84, Iowa Central 78

Southeastern 91, Triton 85

East

Columbia 90, Bryant 68

Mass.-Lowell 110, Maine-Fort Kent 63

UMass 79, Providence 78

South

George Mason 66, James Madison 53

Longwood 68, Frostburg St. 65, OT

UNC-Greensboro 75, Elon 74

Midwest

Missouri 80, Oral Roberts 64

S. Dakota St. 101, Southern U. 92

Southwest

Louisiana Tech 96, Stephen F. Austin 93, OT

Far west

Idaho St. 68, Santa Clara 66

St. Mary's (Cal) 85, New Mexico 60

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 58, Waterloo West 37

Iowa City Liberty 69, Waterloo East 55

Janesville 73, Waterloo Christian 13

Wapsie Valley 44, Columbus 43

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapids Prairie 55, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45

Cedar Rapids Washington 66, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 28

Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque Hempstead 44

Iowa City High 64, Iowa City West 57, OT

Cedar Rapids Xavier 46, Linn-Mar 24

Iowa Star

Collins-Maxwell 44, Baxter 40

Colo-Nesco 61, Meskwaki Settlement 57

Clarksville 54, Don Bosco 9

Dunkerton 54, Riceville 40

Janesville 73, Waterloo Christian 13

North Central

Algona 57, Humboldt 42

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 59

Clear Lake 59, Iowa Falls-Alden 44

Webster City 38, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 38

North Iowa Cedar

AGWSR 48, East Marshall 38

Sumner-Fredricksburg 72, Denver 45

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 43, South Hardin 35

Grundy Center 61, BCLUW 30

Jesup 59, Hudson 47

Dike-New Hartford 38, Union Community 22

Wapsie Valley 44, Waterloo Columbus 43

Northeast Iowa

Crestwood 58, Charles City 21

Waukon 57, Oelwein 19

Waverly-Shell Rock 62, Decorah 28

Top of Iowa

Algona Garrigan 60, Eagle Grove 24

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 62, Belmond-Klemme 28

Forest City 56, North Iowa 22

Rockford 46, Northwood-Kensett 24

West Fork 50, Newman Catholic 47

Tri-Rivers

Maquoketa Valley 73, Cedar Valley Christian 14

Easton Valley 56, Central City 38

Alburnett 54, Lisbon 12

North Linn 80, Marquette Catholic 44

Midland 43, Springville 25

Prince of Peace 56, Edgewood-Colesburg 42

Upper Iowa

Central Elkader 58, Postville 25

South Winneshiek 50, Clayton Ridge 24

MFL MarMac 57, Turkey Valley 40

North Fayette Valley 61, West Central 25

WaMaC

Benton Community 48, Solon 34

Center Point-Urbana 73, West Delaware 35

Marion 75, Clear Creek Amana 41

DeWitt Central 61, Independence 18

Maquoketa 57, South Tama 53

Mount Vernon 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 25

Williamsburg 37, Dyersville Beckman 45

State

A-H-S-T-W 37, Logan-Magnolia 31

AC/GC 46, Ogden 41

ADM, Adel 55, Winterset 42

Akron-Westfield 58, Harris-Lake Park 34

Algona 57, Humboldt 42

Anamosa 68, Durant-Bennett 30

Ankeny Centennial 49, Ankeny 27

Ar-We-Va 57, CAM 47

Audubon 60, Riverside 30

B-G-M 41, Colfax-Mingo 39

Ballard 54, Boone 40

Bedford 46, East Union 20

Belle Plaine 41, English Valleys 24

Bellevue 46, West Liberty 32

Bettendorf 69, Davenport West 18

Bondurant Farrar 54, Carroll 38

Boyden-Hull 67, Central Lyon 52

Boyer Valley 50, Woodbine 34

Carlisle 62, Perry 19

Cascade, 45, West Branch 33

Centerville 58, Albia 23

Central Lee 57, WACO 32

Cherokee 71, LeMars 66

Council Bluffs Lincoln 66, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57

Creston 72, Atlantic 55

Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Oskaloosa 22

Davenport North 82, Davenport Central 60

Davis County 42, Fort Madison 39

Denison-Schleswig 44, Harlan 33

Des Moines Christian 70, Interstate 35 45

Des Moines Roosevelt 59, Des Moines North 34

Diagonal 53, Moravia 37

Dowling Catholic 61, Urbandale 48

Earlham 36, Pleasantville 24

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65, West Harrison 24

Fairfield 62, Washington 48

Fremont Mills 47, College Springs26

Gilbert 56, PCM 22

Glidden-Ralston 56, Paton-Churdan 38

Grinnell 72, Newton 23

Harrisburg, S.D. 64, Western Christian 54

Highland 47, Wapello 41

Hinton 39, Trinity Christian 34

Holy Trinity 52, Burlington Notre Dame 38

IKM-Manning 72, Missouri Valley 13

Johnston 61, Ames 38

Keokuk 64, Mount Pleasant 45

Keota 49, Iowa Valley 32

Kingsley-Pierson 58, Ridge View 52

Knoxville 45, Chariton 25

Lawton-Bronson 60, Siouxland Community 28

Lewis Central 66, Kuemper Catholic 19

Lynnville-Sully 67, H-L-V 46

MOC-Floyd Valley 47, Okoboji, Milford 44

Martensdale-St. Marys 51, Southwest Valley 46

Mason City 66, Valley, West Des Moines 64

Mediapolis 68, Lone Tree 35

Mid-Prairie 57, North Cedar 43

Montezuma 51, North Mahaska 38

Mount Ayr 60, Southeast Warren 43

Murray 58, Orient-Macksburg 21

Muscatine 36, Clinton 23

Nevada 45, South Hamilton 44

Newell-Fonda 78, East Sac County 36

Nodaway Valley 59, Wayne, Corydon 29

North Polk 76, Greene County 13

North Scott 71, Assumption, Davenport 51

Ottumwa 64, Des Moines Hoover 20

PAC-LM 68, Alta-Aurelia 29

Panorama 62, Madrid 39

Pekin 56, Iowa Mennonite 29

Pella 56, Indianola 47

Pella Christian 43, Norwalk 27

Pleasant Valley 73, Burlington 16

Red Oak 50, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48

Regina, Iowa City 60, Camanche 46

Rock Valley 61, West Lyon 53

Roland-Story 67, Saydel 7

Sheldon 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 30

Shenandoah 57, Clarinda 27

Sidney 49, Griswold 33

Sioux Center 56, George-Little Rock 44

South Central Calhoun 54, Ruthven-Ayrshire 29

Southeast Polk 59, Marshalltown 5

Spencer 45, Storm Lake 35

Spirit Lake 46, Estherville Lincoln Central 42

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 33, West Bend-Mallard 27

Stanton 43, East Mills 22

Tipton 53, Northeast, Goose Lake 36

Tri-Center 55, Underwood 40

Twin Cedars 33, Mormon Trail 29

Unity Christian City 71, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 44

Van Buren 58, Danville 38

Walthill, Neb. 69, Whiting 42

Waukee 73, Fort Dodge 39

West Monona 64, OA-BCIG 36

Wilton 48, Monticello 32

Winfield-Mount Union 53, Columbus Community 24

Woodbury Central 63, Westwood, Sloan 53

Woodward-Granger 48, West Central Valley 42, OT

Prep boys

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 71, Bolingbrook 64

Waterloo East 63, Iowa City Liberty 53

Waterloo West 50, Lee's Summit Christian 36

Janesville 93, Waterloo Christian 41

Wapsie Valley 55, Columbus 50

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Falls 71, Bolingbrook (Ill.) 64

Cedar Rapids Prairie 54, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 66, Cedar Rapids Washington 52

Dubuque Senior 59, Dubuque Wahlert 54

Iowa City West 66, Iowa City High 36

Linn-Mar 79, Cedar Rapids Xavier 74, 5 OTs

Waterloo East 63, Iowa City Liberty 53

Dubuque Hempstead 55, Western Dubuque 41

Iowa Star

Meskwaki Settlement 59, Colo-NESCO 30

Don Bosco 66, Clarksville 27

Dunkerton 64, Riceville 32

Tripoli 52, North Tama 29

Janesville 93, Waterloo Christian 41

Baxter 62, Collins-Maxwell 43

North Central

Humboldt 65, Algona 61

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39

Webster City 8, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 28

Clear Lake 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 35

North Iowa Cedar

AGWSR 58, East Marshall 53

BCLUW 60, Grundy Center 56

Denver 76, Sumner-Fredericksburg 54

South Hardin 63, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40

Jesup 45, Hudson 40, OT

Dike-New Hartford 71, Union Community 34

Wapsie Valley 55, Waterloo Columbus 50

Northeast Iowa

Crestwood 62, Charles City 60

Decorah 59, Waverly-Shell Rock 55

Oelwein 63, Waukon 54

Top of Iowa

Algona Garrigan 90, Eagle Grove 31

Forest City 69, North Iowa 25

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 56, Belmond-Klemme 39

Rockford 66, Northwood-Kensett 14

St. Ansgar 57, North Butler 33

West Fork 71, Mason City Newman 61

Tri-Rivers

Calamus-Wheatland 82, Starmont 39

Maquketa Valley 61, Cedar Valley Christian 34

Easton Valley 73, Central City 52

Alburnett 62 Lisbon 46

North Linn 80, Marquette Catholic 27

Springville 57, Midland 37

Prince of Peace 61, Edgewood-Colesburg 41

Upper Iowa

South Winneshiek 58, Clayton Ridge 44

Turkey Valley 56, MFL MarMac 35

North Fayette Valley 75, West Central 21

Postville 49, Central Elkader 42

WaMaC

West Delaware 36, Center Point-Urbana 29

Marion 77, Clear Creek Amana 72

Vinton-Shellsburg 47, Mount Vernon 34

Maquoketa 78, South Tama 63

Benton Community 55, Solon 52

State

ADM 63, Winterset 48

Albia 54, Centerville 34

Anamosa 60, Durant 53

Ankeny 58, Ankeny Centennial 50

Ankeny Christian 63, Lamoni 24

Ar-We-Va 76, CAM, Anita 41

B-G-M 68, Colfax-Mingo 51

Ballard 47, Boone 43

Bedford 65, East Union 30

Belle Plaine 69, English Valleys 32

Bellevue 51, West Liberty 48

Bettendorf 79, Davenport West 49

Camanche 60, Regina, Iowa City 53

Carlisle 83, Perry 28

Carroll 72, Bondurant-Farrar 46

Clarinda 64, Shenandoah 51

Clarke 76, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 60

Clinton 52, Muscatine 45

Columbus Community 53, Winfield-Mt. Union 29

Creston 60, Atlantic 57

Danville 84, Van Buren 68

Davenport Central 62, Davenport North 54

Denison-Schleswig 55, Harlan 40

Des Moines Christian 83, Interstate 35 46

Dowling Catholic 60, Urbandale 40

Earlham 59, Pleasantville 46

East Sac County 69, Newell-Fonda 62

Emmetsburg 54, Southeast Valley 45

Fairfield 55, Washington 37

Fremont-Mills 77, Clarinda Academy 57

George-Little Rock 58, Sioux Center 43

Gilbert 70, PCM, Monroe 59

Greene County 66, North Polk 50

Grinnell 66, Newton 53

Harris-Lake Park 57, Akron-Westfield 54

Hinton 54, Trinity Christian 47

IKM-Manning 45, Missouri Valley 29

Johnston 43, Ames 42

Keota 85, Iowa Valley 35

Lawton-Bronson 68, Siouxland Christian 43

Lewis Central 67, Kuemper Catholic 52

Logan-Magnolia 49, AHSTW 42

Lynnville-Sully 62, H-L-V, Victor 29

MOC-Floyd Valley 72, Okoboji, Milford 67

Madrid 79, Panorama 56

Marshalltown 51, Southeast Polk 42

Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Southwest Valley 29

Mediapolis 65, Lone Tree 59

Mid-Prairie 76, North Cedar 62

Montezuma 65, North Mahaska 27

Monticello 66, Wilton 30

Moravia 63, Diagonal 55

Murray 78, Orient-Macksburg 42

North Scott 47, Assumption, Davenport 38

Northeast, Goose Lake 64, Tipton 53

Norwalk 65, Pella Christian 61

Notre Dame, Burlington 81, Holy Trinity 48

OABCIG 80, West Monona 35

Ogden 81, ACGC 53

Oskaloosa 61, Dallas Center-Grimes 45

Paton-Churdan 47, Glidden-Ralston 31

Pekin 56, Iowa Mennonite 46

Pleasant Valley 60, Burlington 45

Pocahontas Area 63, Alta/Aurelia 60

Rock Valley 63, West Lyon 58

Roland-Story 75, Saydel 36

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, Council Bluffs Lincoln 51

Sibley-Ocheyedan 57, Sheldon 37

Sidney 64, Griswold 30

Sioux Central 56, Manson Northwest Webster 52

Sioux City  East 69, Sioux City West 65

South Central Calhoun 60, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 33

South Hamilton 84, Nevada 53

Spencer 76, Storm Lake 70

Spirit Lake 65, Estherville Lincoln Central 62

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 64, Red Oak 39

Stanton 70, East Mills 53

Tri-Center 59, Underwood 48

Unity Christian 51, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 43

Valley, West Des Moines 61, Mason City 26

Van Meter 79, Woodward Academy 58

WACO 66, Central Lee 56

Waukee 73, Fort Dodge 39

West Bend-Mallard 54, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 50

West Branch 56, Cascade 42

West Burlington 69, Cardinal, Eldon 25

Westwood 60, Woodbury Central 51

Woodbine 62, Boyer Valley 42

