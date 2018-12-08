NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 113, Denver 107
Indiana 112, Orlando 90
Philadelphia 117, Detroit 111
Brooklyn 106, Toronto 105, OT
Sacramento 129, Cleveland 110
Chicago 114, Oklahoma City 112
Memphis 107, New Orleans 103
San Antonio 133, L.A. Lakers 120
Miami 115, Phoenix 98
Golden State 105, Milwaukee 95
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Illinois St. 58, Northern Kentucky 53
Southern Illinois 82, Northern Illinois 73
Northern Sun
Augustana 78, Winona St. 67
Minn. Duluth 74, Minot St. 48
MSU-Moorhead 76, Minn.-Crookston 60
Northern St. 69, Bemidji St. 57
Sioux Falls 83, Concordia-St. Paul 74
SW Minnesota St. 74, MSU-Mankato 73
U-Mary 59, St. Cloud St. 47
Wayne St. 68, Upper Iowa 60
Iowa community college
Labette 69, Northeast Community 48
New Mexico JC 68, Iowa Western 53
East
Cal St.-Fullerton 69, St. Peter's 45
Drexel 53, Manhattan 39
Kent St. 54, Robert Morris 46
St. Bonaventure 74, Siena 58
St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Loyola (Md.) 70
UMass 71, Incarnate Word 59
Midwest
Cincinnati 66, VCU 54
Dayton 72, Buffalo 59
E. Illinois 64, W. Illinois 62
Milwaukee 64, North Dakota 46
Far west
Arizona St. 69, Southern U. 47
Boise St. 67, E. Washington 55
Loyola Marymount 72, CS Northridge 53
Montana 69, Grand Canyon 47
Navy 54, Air Force 47
Portland 98, Warner Pacific 63
San Diego St. 78, UC Irvine 70
UC Davis 109, Sacramento St. 60
UCLA 89, Fresno St. 80
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
TCU 96, Southern Cal 61
Northern Sun
Augustana 88, Winona St. 80
Minn.-Crookston 108, MSU-Moorhead 88
Minn.-Duluth 70, Minot St. 65
MSU-Mankato 75, SW Minnesota St. 75
Northern St. 84, Bemidji St.73
St. Cloud St. 76, U-Mary 64
Sioux Falls 91, Concordia-St. Paul 81
Wayne St. 83, Upper Iowa 56
Iowa community college
Iowa Western 78, Labette 73
Northeastern 84, Iowa Central 78
Southeastern 91, Triton 85
East
Columbia 90, Bryant 68
Mass.-Lowell 110, Maine-Fort Kent 63
UMass 79, Providence 78
South
George Mason 66, James Madison 53
Longwood 68, Frostburg St. 65, OT
UNC-Greensboro 75, Elon 74
Midwest
Missouri 80, Oral Roberts 64
S. Dakota St. 101, Southern U. 92
Southwest
Louisiana Tech 96, Stephen F. Austin 93, OT
Far west
Idaho St. 68, Santa Clara 66
St. Mary's (Cal) 85, New Mexico 60
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 58, Waterloo West 37
Iowa City Liberty 69, Waterloo East 55
JV: Liberty 37, East 34
Janesville 73, Waterloo Christian 13
Wapsie Valley 44, Columbus 43
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Prairie 55, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45
Cedar Rapids Washington 66, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 28
Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque Hempstead 44
Iowa City High 64, Iowa City West 57, OT
Iowa City Liberty 69, Waterloo East 55
Cedar Rapids Xavier 46, Linn-Mar 24
Cedar Falls 58, Waterloo West 37
Iowa Star
Collins-Maxwell 44, Baxter 40
Colo-Nesco 61, Meskwaki Settlement 57
Clarksville 54, Don Bosco 9
Dunkerton 54, Riceville 40
Janesville 73, Waterloo Christian 13
North Central
Algona 57, Humboldt 42
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 59
Clear Lake 59, Iowa Falls-Alden 44
Webster City 38, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 38
North Iowa Cedar
AGWSR 48, East Marshall 38
Sumner-Fredricksburg 72, Denver 45
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 43, South Hardin 35
Grundy Center 61, BCLUW 30
Jesup 59, Hudson 47
Dike-New Hartford 38, Union Community 22
Wapsie Valley 44, Waterloo Columbus 43
Northeast Iowa
Crestwood 58, Charles City 21
Waukon 57, Oelwein 19
Waverly-Shell Rock 62, Decorah 28
Top of Iowa
Algona Garrigan 60, Eagle Grove 24
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 62, Belmond-Klemme 28
Forest City 56, North Iowa 22
Rockford 46, Northwood-Kensett 24
West Fork 50, Newman Catholic 47
Tri-Rivers
Maquoketa Valley 73, Cedar Valley Christian 14
Easton Valley 56, Central City 38
Alburnett 54, Lisbon 12
North Linn 80, Marquette Catholic 44
Midland 43, Springville 25
Prince of Peace 56, Edgewood-Colesburg 42
Upper Iowa
Central Elkader 58, Postville 25
South Winneshiek 50, Clayton Ridge 24
MFL MarMac 57, Turkey Valley 40
North Fayette Valley 61, West Central 25
WaMaC
Benton Community 48, Solon 34
Center Point-Urbana 73, West Delaware 35
Marion 75, Clear Creek Amana 41
DeWitt Central 61, Independence 18
Maquoketa 57, South Tama 53
Mount Vernon 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 25
Williamsburg 37, Dyersville Beckman 45
State
A-H-S-T-W 37, Logan-Magnolia 31
AC/GC 46, Ogden 41
ADM, Adel 55, Winterset 42
Akron-Westfield 58, Harris-Lake Park 34
Algona 57, Humboldt 42
Anamosa 68, Durant-Bennett 30
Ankeny Centennial 49, Ankeny 27
Ar-We-Va 57, CAM 47
Audubon 60, Riverside 30
B-G-M 41, Colfax-Mingo 39
Ballard 54, Boone 40
Bedford 46, East Union 20
Belle Plaine 41, English Valleys 24
Bellevue 46, West Liberty 32
Bettendorf 69, Davenport West 18
Bondurant Farrar 54, Carroll 38
Boyden-Hull 67, Central Lyon 52
Boyer Valley 50, Woodbine 34
Carlisle 62, Perry 19
Cascade, 45, West Branch 33
Centerville 58, Albia 23
Central Lee 57, WACO 32
Cherokee 71, LeMars 66
Council Bluffs Lincoln 66, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57
Creston 72, Atlantic 55
Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Oskaloosa 22
Davenport North 82, Davenport Central 60
Davis County 42, Fort Madison 39
Denison-Schleswig 44, Harlan 33
Des Moines Christian 70, Interstate 35 45
Des Moines Roosevelt 59, Des Moines North 34
Diagonal 53, Moravia 37
Dowling Catholic 61, Urbandale 48
Earlham 36, Pleasantville 24
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 65, West Harrison 24
Fairfield 62, Washington 48
Fremont Mills 47, College Springs26
Gilbert 56, PCM 22
Glidden-Ralston 56, Paton-Churdan 38
Grinnell 72, Newton 23
Harrisburg, S.D. 64, Western Christian 54
Highland 47, Wapello 41
Hinton 39, Trinity Christian 34
Holy Trinity 52, Burlington Notre Dame 38
IKM-Manning 72, Missouri Valley 13
Johnston 61, Ames 38
Keokuk 64, Mount Pleasant 45
Keota 49, Iowa Valley 32
Kingsley-Pierson 58, Ridge View 52
Knoxville 45, Chariton 25
Lawton-Bronson 60, Siouxland Community 28
Lewis Central 66, Kuemper Catholic 19
Lynnville-Sully 67, H-L-V 46
MOC-Floyd Valley 47, Okoboji, Milford 44
Martensdale-St. Marys 51, Southwest Valley 46
Mason City 66, Valley, West Des Moines 64
Mediapolis 68, Lone Tree 35
Mid-Prairie 57, North Cedar 43
Montezuma 51, North Mahaska 38
Mount Ayr 60, Southeast Warren 43
Murray 58, Orient-Macksburg 21
Muscatine 36, Clinton 23
Nevada 45, South Hamilton 44
Newell-Fonda 78, East Sac County 36
Nodaway Valley 59, Wayne, Corydon 29
North Polk 76, Greene County 13
North Scott 71, Assumption, Davenport 51
Ottumwa 64, Des Moines Hoover 20
PAC-LM 68, Alta-Aurelia 29
Panorama 62, Madrid 39
Pekin 56, Iowa Mennonite 29
Pella 56, Indianola 47
Pella Christian 43, Norwalk 27
Pleasant Valley 73, Burlington 16
Red Oak 50, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48
Regina, Iowa City 60, Camanche 46
Rock Valley 61, West Lyon 53
Roland-Story 67, Saydel 7
Sheldon 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 30
Shenandoah 57, Clarinda 27
Sidney 49, Griswold 33
Sioux Center 56, George-Little Rock 44
South Central Calhoun 54, Ruthven-Ayrshire 29
Southeast Polk 59, Marshalltown 5
Spencer 45, Storm Lake 35
Spirit Lake 46, Estherville Lincoln Central 42
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 33, West Bend-Mallard 27
Stanton 43, East Mills 22
Tipton 53, Northeast, Goose Lake 36
Tri-Center 55, Underwood 40
Twin Cedars 33, Mormon Trail 29
Unity Christian City 71, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 44
Van Buren 58, Danville 38
Walthill, Neb. 69, Whiting 42
Waukee 73, Fort Dodge 39
West Monona 64, OA-BCIG 36
Wilton 48, Monticello 32
Winfield-Mount Union 53, Columbus Community 24
Woodbury Central 63, Westwood, Sloan 53
Woodward-Granger 48, West Central Valley 42, OT
Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 71, Bolingbrook 64
Waterloo East 63, Iowa City Liberty 53
Waterloo West 50, Lee's Summit Christian 36
Janesville 93, Waterloo Christian 41
Wapsie Valley 55, Columbus 50
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Falls 71, Bolingbrook (Ill.) 64
Cedar Rapids Prairie 54, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 45
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 66, Cedar Rapids Washington 52
Dubuque Senior 59, Dubuque Wahlert 54
Iowa City West 66, Iowa City High 36
Linn-Mar 79, Cedar Rapids Xavier 74, 5 OTs
Waterloo East 63, Iowa City Liberty 53
West 50, Lee's Summit Christian 36
Dubuque Hempstead 55, Western Dubuque 41
Iowa Star
Meskwaki Settlement 59, Colo-NESCO 30
Don Bosco 66, Clarksville 27
Dunkerton 64, Riceville 32
Tripoli 52, North Tama 29
Janesville 93, Waterloo Christian 41
Baxter 62, Collins-Maxwell 43
North Central
Humboldt 65, Algona 61
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39
Webster City 8, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 28
Clear Lake 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 35
North Iowa Cedar
AGWSR 58, East Marshall 53
BCLUW 60, Grundy Center 56
Denver 76, Sumner-Fredericksburg 54
South Hardin 63, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40
Jesup 45, Hudson 40, OT
Dike-New Hartford 71, Union Community 34
Wapsie Valley 55, Waterloo Columbus 50
Northeast Iowa
Crestwood 62, Charles City 60
Decorah 59, Waverly-Shell Rock 55
Oelwein 63, Waukon 54
Top of Iowa
Algona Garrigan 90, Eagle Grove 31
Forest City 69, North Iowa 25
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 56, Belmond-Klemme 39
Rockford 66, Northwood-Kensett 14
St. Ansgar 57, North Butler 33
West Fork 71, Mason City Newman 61
Tri-Rivers
Calamus-Wheatland 82, Starmont 39
Maquketa Valley 61, Cedar Valley Christian 34
Easton Valley 73, Central City 52
Alburnett 62 Lisbon 46
North Linn 80, Marquette Catholic 27
Springville 57, Midland 37
Prince of Peace 61, Edgewood-Colesburg 41
Upper Iowa
South Winneshiek 58, Clayton Ridge 44
Turkey Valley 56, MFL MarMac 35
North Fayette Valley 75, West Central 21
Postville 49, Central Elkader 42
WaMaC
West Delaware 36, Center Point-Urbana 29
Marion 77, Clear Creek Amana 72
Vinton-Shellsburg 47, Mount Vernon 34
Maquoketa 78, South Tama 63
Benton Community 55, Solon 52
West Delaware 36, Center Point-Urbana 39
State
ADM 63, Winterset 48
Albia 54, Centerville 34
Anamosa 60, Durant 53
Ankeny 58, Ankeny Centennial 50
Ankeny Christian 63, Lamoni 24
Ar-We-Va 76, CAM, Anita 41
B-G-M 68, Colfax-Mingo 51
Ballard 47, Boone 43
Bedford 65, East Union 30
Belle Plaine 69, English Valleys 32
Bellevue 51, West Liberty 48
Bettendorf 79, Davenport West 49
Camanche 60, Regina, Iowa City 53
Carlisle 83, Perry 28
Carroll 72, Bondurant-Farrar 46
Clarinda 64, Shenandoah 51
Clarke 76, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 60
Clinton 52, Muscatine 45
Columbus Community 53, Winfield-Mt. Union 29
Creston 60, Atlantic 57
Danville 84, Van Buren 68
Davenport Central 62, Davenport North 54
Denison-Schleswig 55, Harlan 40
Des Moines Christian 83, Interstate 35 46
Dowling Catholic 60, Urbandale 40
Earlham 59, Pleasantville 46
East Sac County 69, Newell-Fonda 62
Emmetsburg 54, Southeast Valley 45
Fairfield 55, Washington 37
Fremont-Mills 77, Clarinda Academy 57
George-Little Rock 58, Sioux Center 43
Gilbert 70, PCM, Monroe 59
Greene County 66, North Polk 50
Grinnell 66, Newton 53
Harris-Lake Park 57, Akron-Westfield 54
Hinton 54, Trinity Christian 47
IKM-Manning 45, Missouri Valley 29
Johnston 43, Ames 42
Keota 85, Iowa Valley 35
Lawton-Bronson 68, Siouxland Christian 43
Lewis Central 67, Kuemper Catholic 52
Logan-Magnolia 49, AHSTW 42
Lynnville-Sully 62, H-L-V, Victor 29
MOC-Floyd Valley 72, Okoboji, Milford 67
Madrid 79, Panorama 56
Marshalltown 51, Southeast Polk 42
Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Southwest Valley 29
Mediapolis 65, Lone Tree 59
Mid-Prairie 76, North Cedar 62
Montezuma 65, North Mahaska 27
Monticello 66, Wilton 30
Moravia 63, Diagonal 55
Murray 78, Orient-Macksburg 42
North Scott 47, Assumption, Davenport 38
Northeast, Goose Lake 64, Tipton 53
Norwalk 65, Pella Christian 61
Notre Dame, Burlington 81, Holy Trinity 48
OABCIG 80, West Monona 35
Ogden 81, ACGC 53
Oskaloosa 61, Dallas Center-Grimes 45
Paton-Churdan 47, Glidden-Ralston 31
Pekin 56, Iowa Mennonite 46
Pleasant Valley 60, Burlington 45
Pocahontas Area 63, Alta/Aurelia 60
Rock Valley 63, West Lyon 58
Roland-Story 75, Saydel 36
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, Council Bluffs Lincoln 51
Sibley-Ocheyedan 57, Sheldon 37
Sidney 64, Griswold 30
Sioux Central 56, Manson Northwest Webster 52
Sioux City East 69, Sioux City West 65
South Central Calhoun 60, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 33
South Hamilton 84, Nevada 53
Spencer 76, Storm Lake 70
Spirit Lake 65, Estherville Lincoln Central 62
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 64, Red Oak 39
Stanton 70, East Mills 53
Tri-Center 59, Underwood 48
Unity Christian 51, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 43
Valley, West Des Moines 61, Mason City 26
Van Meter 79, Woodward Academy 58
WACO 66, Central Lee 56
Waukee 73, Fort Dodge 39
West Bend-Mallard 54, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 50
West Branch 56, Cascade 42
West Burlington 69, Cardinal, Eldon 25
Westwood 60, Woodbury Central 51
Woodbine 62, Boyer Valley 42
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.