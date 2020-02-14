Friday basketball: NBA scores, college scores, prep scores, prep girls' rankings
0 comments
agate

Friday basketball: NBA scores, college scores, prep scores, prep girls' rankings

  • 0
Basketball clip art

NBA scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

All-star game

Team USA 151, Team World 131

College women

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Bradley 90, Valparaiso 69

Illinois St. 86, Loyola 85, 2 OTs

Northern Sun

Augustana 87, MSU-Mankato 78

Concordia-St. Paul 81, Wayne St. 80

Minn.-Duluth 65, Northern 54

Minot St. 77, Minn.-Crookston 66

St. Cloud St. 80, MSU-Moorhead 74

SW Minnesota St. 82, Upper Iowa 64

U-Mary 72, Bemidji St. 60

Winona St. 73, Sioux Falls 59

Iowa colleges

Emmaus 75, Manhattan Christian 47

Barclay 67, Faith Baptist 51

Waldorf 77, Presentation 76

East

Columbia 73, Dartmouth 63

Harvard 73, Cornell 58

Penn 85, Brown 73

Princeton 55, Yale 39

Seton Hall 71, Providence 45

Towson 78, UNC-Wilmington 45

South

Elon 67, Hofstra 50

James Madison 81, Coll. of Charleston 50

William & Mary 80, Northeastern 64

Midwest

DePaul 89, Butler 60

Green Bay 72, Detroit 45

Marquette 61, Xavier 48

Milwaukee 74, Oakland 67

St. John's 77, Creighton 70

Far west

Arizona 64, Washington 53

Arizona St. 62, Washington St. 59

Colorado 64, California 57

Hawaii 70, CS Northridge 66

Stanford 97, Utah 64

College men

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Northern Sun

Augustana 73, MSU-Mankato 66

Bemidji St. 82, U-Mary 53

Concordia-St. Paul 93, Wayne St. 89

Minn.-Crookston 80, Minot St. 69

MSU-Moorhead 74, St. Cloud St. 63

Northern St. 85, Minn.-Duluth 73

Sioux Falls 51, Winona St. 49

Upper Iowa 63, SW Minnesota St. 55

Iowa colleges

Manhattan Christian 99, Emmaus 57

Barclay 92, Faith Baptist 75

Waldorf 90, Presentation 50

East

Brown 75, Penn 63

Dartmouth 65, Columbia 63

Davidson 93, St. Bonaventure 64

Fairfield 57, Marist 53, OT

Harvard 85, Cornell 63

Iona 80, Manhattan 57

Monmouth (NJ) 85, Canisius 71

Siena 73, Rider 64

Yale 88, Princeton 64

South

Centenary 99, St. Thomas (Texas) 89

N. Kentucky 84, IUPUI 70

Midwest

Akron 80, Cent. Michigan 67

Buffalo 83, Toledo 67

N. Dakota St. 80, Fort Wayne 70

S. Dakota St. 90, Denver 78

Wright St. 75, Ill.-Chicago 58

Far west

Colorado 87, Schreiner 69

Western St. (Col.) 87, Regis 71

Prep girls

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 73, Waterloo East 9

Waterloo West 57, Linn-Mar 43

State

ADM 56, Boone 45

Ankeny Centennial 51, Urbandale 30

Ballard 43, Winterset 28

Bettendorf 49, Pleasant Valley 42

Bondurant-Farrar 67, Perry 32

Carlisle 51, Carroll 44

Dallas Center-Grimes 69, Norwalk 31

Decorah 44, Charles City 33

Des Moines North 48, Des Moines Lincoln 27

Des Moines Roosevelt 58, Ottumwa 43

Dowling Catholic 58, Ames 55

Dubuque Senior 60, Western Dubuque 35

Glenwood 74, Denison-Schleswig 46

Grinnell 55, Pella 50

Indianola 63, Newton 54

Iowa City High 67, Xavier 48

Iowa City West 59, Iowa City Liberty 30

Johnston 76, Ankeny 38

Keokuk 48, Washington 28

LeMars 49, Vermillion, SD 33

Lewis Central 53, Council Bluffs Lincoln 38

Lynnville-Sully 58, Twin Cedars 24

Mount Pleasant 47, Fairfield 33

North Scott 47, Muscatine 33

Prairie 57, Cedar Rapids Washington 36

Valley 52, Southeast Polk 43

Waukee 87, Marshalltown 28

Waverly-Shell Rock 58, West Delaware 13

IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A -- 1. Newell-Fonda 21-0, 2. Bellevue Marquette 20-1, 3. North Mahaska 18-2, 4. Algona Garrigan 20-1, 5. Montezuma 20-1, 6. MMCRU 20-0, 7. St. Ansgar 18-2, 8. Exira-EHK 19-1, 9. Kingsley-Pierson 17-4, 10. Springville 17-4, 11. Burlington Notre Dame 17-4, 12. Central Decatur 17-3, 13. Central Elkader 18-3, 14. AGWSR 16-5, 15. Clarksville 18.3

Class 2A -- 1. Cascade 21-0, 2. West Hancock 21-1, 3. North Linn 19-1, 4. MFL/MarMac 18-2, 5. Osage 19-2, 6. West Branch 18-3, 7. Mediapolis 20-1, 8. Western Christian 14-7, 9. Van Buren 19-3, 10. Maquoketa Valley 17-4, 11. Nodaway Valley 19-2, 12. Logan-Magnolia 18-3, 13. AHSTW 18-3, 14. Emmetsburg 15-5, 15. Panorama 18-3.

Class 3A -- 1. Dike-New Hartford 19-1, 2. Clear Lake 19-2, 3. Sioux City Heelan 16-4, 4. Red Oak 18-3, 5. North Polk 16-5, 6. Roland-Story 17-3, 7. Okoboji 20-1, 8. Crestwood 17-4, 9. Des Moines Christian 18-2, 10. Davenport Assumption 12-7, 11. Cherokee 15-5, 12. Monticello 16-5, 13. West Marshall 17-2, 14. West Liberty 17-4, 15. Unity Christian 15-6.

Class 4A -- 1. North Scott 19-0, 2. Marion 19-0, 3. Glenwood 21-0, 4. Center Point-Urbana 19-1, 5. Ballard 18-1, 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 17-2, 7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 15-5, 8. Gilbert 17-3, 9. Cedar Rapids Xavier 14-6, 10. Central DeWitt 17-2, 11. Keokuk 16-3, 12. Grinnell 14-5, 13. Mason City 10-10, 14. ADM 14-5, 15. Maquoketa 16-5.

Class 5A -- 1. Iowa City High 19-0, 2. West Des Moines Dowling 17-3, 3. Johnston 18-2, 4. Waukee 17-2, 5. Cedar Falls 16-4, 6. Southeast Polk 17-3, 7. Waterloo West 16-4, 8. Davenport North 16-2, 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 17-3, 10. Urbandale 14-6, 11. West Des Moines Valley 13-7, 12. Ankeny Centennial 11-9, 13. Ames 10-10, 14. Council Bluffs Lincoln 15-5, 15. Sioux City East 14-6.

Prep boys

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 63, Waterloo East 57

Waterloo West 51, Linn-Mar 49

State

ADM 67, Boone 39

Algona 60, Webster City 37

Ankeny Christian 69, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 49

Boyden-Hull 81, Okoboji, Milford 63

Central City 60, Springville 57

Colfax-Mingo 46, Colo-Nesco 33

Council Bluffs Lincoln 55, Lewis Central 44

Davenport Central 48, Assumption 37

Decorah 58, Charles City 53

Des Moines Lincoln 90, Des Moines North 74

Dike-New Hartford 72, West Marshall 53

Dowling Catholic 48, Ames 24

Dubuque Senior 68, Western Dubuque 51

East Buchanan 70, Starmont 54

East Sac County 74, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 44

Easton Valley 69, Marquette Catholic 47

Edgewood-Colesburg 73, Maquoketa Valley 47

Exira/EH-K 55, Woodward Academy 49

Greene County 54, Saydel 43

Hillcrest Academy 69, H-L-V 37

Indianola 70, Newton 47

Iowa City West 47, Iowa City, Liberty 38

Iowa Falls-Alden 79, Humboldt 69

Johnston 70, Ankeny 55

Keota 77, Wapello 61

Kingsley-Pierson 73, MMCRU 68, OT

Kuemper Catholic 64, Grand View Christian 63

Lake Mills 79, Newman Catholic 70

Lone Tree 83, Belle Plaine 70

Marion 70, Benton Community 53

Martensdale-St. Marys 91, Murray 56

Montezuma 71, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 65

Newell-Fonda 66, Ridge View 55

North Linn, Troy Mills 87, Alburnett 58

North Mahaska 67, Davis County 50

Pella 79, Grinnell 44

Pleasant Valley 46, Bettendorf 41

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 56, Cedar Rapids Washington 52

Regina, Iowa City 73, Anamosa 65

River Valley 46, Alta/Aurelia 44

Roland-Story 46, South Hamilton 41, OT

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 74, Council Bluffs Jefferson 36

Sigourney 54, Twin Cedars 44

Solon 62, Clear Creek-Amana 53

South O'Brien 69, Gehlen Catholic 49

Southeast Valley, Gowrie 61, Ogden 52

St. Edmond 69, Paton-Churdan 49

St. Mary's, Remsen 70, Woodbury Central 42

Valley, West Des Moines 60, Southeast Polk 23

Vinton-Shellsburg 60, West Delaware 56

Waukee 87, Marshalltown 59

Westwood 63, Akron-Westfield 34

Williamsburg 62, Maquoketa 52

Winfield-Mt. Union 75, West Burlington 65

Winterset 70, Ballard 62

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News