Friday basketball: NBA scores, college scores, prep scores, prep girls' rankings

NBA scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
All-star game
Team USA 151, Team World 131
College women
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Bradley 90, Valparaiso 69
Illinois St. 86, Loyola 85, 2 OTs
Northern Sun
Augustana 87, MSU-Mankato 78
Concordia-St. Paul 81, Wayne St. 80
Minn.-Duluth 65, Northern 54
Minot St. 77, Minn.-Crookston 66
St. Cloud St. 80, MSU-Moorhead 74
SW Minnesota St. 82, Upper Iowa 64
U-Mary 72, Bemidji St. 60
Winona St. 73, Sioux Falls 59
Iowa colleges
Emmaus 75, Manhattan Christian 47
Barclay 67, Faith Baptist 51
Waldorf 77, Presentation 76
East
Columbia 73, Dartmouth 63
Harvard 73, Cornell 58
Penn 85, Brown 73
Princeton 55, Yale 39
Seton Hall 71, Providence 45
Towson 78, UNC-Wilmington 45
South
Elon 67, Hofstra 50
James Madison 81, Coll. of Charleston 50
William & Mary 80, Northeastern 64
Midwest
DePaul 89, Butler 60
Green Bay 72, Detroit 45
Marquette 61, Xavier 48
Milwaukee 74, Oakland 67
St. John's 77, Creighton 70
Far west
Arizona 64, Washington 53
Arizona St. 62, Washington St. 59
Colorado 64, California 57
Hawaii 70, CS Northridge 66
Stanford 97, Utah 64
College men
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Northern Sun
Augustana 73, MSU-Mankato 66
Bemidji St. 82, U-Mary 53
Concordia-St. Paul 93, Wayne St. 89
Minn.-Crookston 80, Minot St. 69
MSU-Moorhead 74, St. Cloud St. 63
Northern St. 85, Minn.-Duluth 73
Sioux Falls 51, Winona St. 49
Upper Iowa 63, SW Minnesota St. 55
Iowa colleges
Manhattan Christian 99, Emmaus 57
Barclay 92, Faith Baptist 75
Waldorf 90, Presentation 50
East
Brown 75, Penn 63
Dartmouth 65, Columbia 63
Davidson 93, St. Bonaventure 64
Fairfield 57, Marist 53, OT
Harvard 85, Cornell 63
Iona 80, Manhattan 57
Monmouth (NJ) 85, Canisius 71
Siena 73, Rider 64
Yale 88, Princeton 64
South
Centenary 99, St. Thomas (Texas) 89
N. Kentucky 84, IUPUI 70
Midwest
Akron 80, Cent. Michigan 67
Buffalo 83, Toledo 67
N. Dakota St. 80, Fort Wayne 70
S. Dakota St. 90, Denver 78
Wright St. 75, Ill.-Chicago 58
Far west
Colorado 87, Schreiner 69
Western St. (Col.) 87, Regis 71
Prep girls
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 73, Waterloo East 9
Waterloo West 57, Linn-Mar 43
State
ADM 56, Boone 45
Ankeny Centennial 51, Urbandale 30
Ballard 43, Winterset 28
Bettendorf 49, Pleasant Valley 42
Bondurant-Farrar 67, Perry 32
Carlisle 51, Carroll 44
Dallas Center-Grimes 69, Norwalk 31
Decorah 44, Charles City 33
Des Moines North 48, Des Moines Lincoln 27
Des Moines Roosevelt 58, Ottumwa 43
Dowling Catholic 58, Ames 55
Dubuque Senior 60, Western Dubuque 35
Glenwood 74, Denison-Schleswig 46
Grinnell 55, Pella 50
Indianola 63, Newton 54
Iowa City High 67, Xavier 48
Iowa City West 59, Iowa City Liberty 30
Johnston 76, Ankeny 38
Keokuk 48, Washington 28
LeMars 49, Vermillion, SD 33
Lewis Central 53, Council Bluffs Lincoln 38
Lynnville-Sully 58, Twin Cedars 24
Mount Pleasant 47, Fairfield 33
North Scott 47, Muscatine 33
Prairie 57, Cedar Rapids Washington 36
Valley 52, Southeast Polk 43
Waukee 87, Marshalltown 28
Waverly-Shell Rock 58, West Delaware 13
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A -- 1. Newell-Fonda 21-0, 2. Bellevue Marquette 20-1, 3. North Mahaska 18-2, 4. Algona Garrigan 20-1, 5. Montezuma 20-1, 6. MMCRU 20-0, 7. St. Ansgar 18-2, 8. Exira-EHK 19-1, 9. Kingsley-Pierson 17-4, 10. Springville 17-4, 11. Burlington Notre Dame 17-4, 12. Central Decatur 17-3, 13. Central Elkader 18-3, 14. AGWSR 16-5, 15. Clarksville 18.3
Class 2A -- 1. Cascade 21-0, 2. West Hancock 21-1, 3. North Linn 19-1, 4. MFL/MarMac 18-2, 5. Osage 19-2, 6. West Branch 18-3, 7. Mediapolis 20-1, 8. Western Christian 14-7, 9. Van Buren 19-3, 10. Maquoketa Valley 17-4, 11. Nodaway Valley 19-2, 12. Logan-Magnolia 18-3, 13. AHSTW 18-3, 14. Emmetsburg 15-5, 15. Panorama 18-3.
Class 3A -- 1. Dike-New Hartford 19-1, 2. Clear Lake 19-2, 3. Sioux City Heelan 16-4, 4. Red Oak 18-3, 5. North Polk 16-5, 6. Roland-Story 17-3, 7. Okoboji 20-1, 8. Crestwood 17-4, 9. Des Moines Christian 18-2, 10. Davenport Assumption 12-7, 11. Cherokee 15-5, 12. Monticello 16-5, 13. West Marshall 17-2, 14. West Liberty 17-4, 15. Unity Christian 15-6.
Class 4A -- 1. North Scott 19-0, 2. Marion 19-0, 3. Glenwood 21-0, 4. Center Point-Urbana 19-1, 5. Ballard 18-1, 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 17-2, 7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 15-5, 8. Gilbert 17-3, 9. Cedar Rapids Xavier 14-6, 10. Central DeWitt 17-2, 11. Keokuk 16-3, 12. Grinnell 14-5, 13. Mason City 10-10, 14. ADM 14-5, 15. Maquoketa 16-5.
Class 5A -- 1. Iowa City High 19-0, 2. West Des Moines Dowling 17-3, 3. Johnston 18-2, 4. Waukee 17-2, 5. Cedar Falls 16-4, 6. Southeast Polk 17-3, 7. Waterloo West 16-4, 8. Davenport North 16-2, 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 17-3, 10. Urbandale 14-6, 11. West Des Moines Valley 13-7, 12. Ankeny Centennial 11-9, 13. Ames 10-10, 14. Council Bluffs Lincoln 15-5, 15. Sioux City East 14-6.
Prep boys
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 63, Waterloo East 57
Waterloo West 51, Linn-Mar 49
State
ADM 67, Boone 39
Algona 60, Webster City 37
Ankeny Christian 69, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 49
Boyden-Hull 81, Okoboji, Milford 63
Central City 60, Springville 57
Colfax-Mingo 46, Colo-Nesco 33
Council Bluffs Lincoln 55, Lewis Central 44
Davenport Central 48, Assumption 37
Decorah 58, Charles City 53
Des Moines Lincoln 90, Des Moines North 74
Dike-New Hartford 72, West Marshall 53
Dowling Catholic 48, Ames 24
Dubuque Senior 68, Western Dubuque 51
East Buchanan 70, Starmont 54
East Sac County 74, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 44
Easton Valley 69, Marquette Catholic 47
Edgewood-Colesburg 73, Maquoketa Valley 47
Exira/EH-K 55, Woodward Academy 49
Greene County 54, Saydel 43
Hillcrest Academy 69, H-L-V 37
Indianola 70, Newton 47
Iowa City West 47, Iowa City, Liberty 38
Iowa Falls-Alden 79, Humboldt 69
Johnston 70, Ankeny 55
Keota 77, Wapello 61
Kingsley-Pierson 73, MMCRU 68, OT
Kuemper Catholic 64, Grand View Christian 63
Lake Mills 79, Newman Catholic 70
Lone Tree 83, Belle Plaine 70
Marion 70, Benton Community 53
Martensdale-St. Marys 91, Murray 56
Montezuma 71, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 65
Newell-Fonda 66, Ridge View 55
North Linn, Troy Mills 87, Alburnett 58
North Mahaska 67, Davis County 50
Pella 79, Grinnell 44
Pleasant Valley 46, Bettendorf 41
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 56, Cedar Rapids Washington 52
Regina, Iowa City 73, Anamosa 65
River Valley 46, Alta/Aurelia 44
Roland-Story 46, South Hamilton 41, OT
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 74, Council Bluffs Jefferson 36
Sigourney 54, Twin Cedars 44
Solon 62, Clear Creek-Amana 53
South O'Brien 69, Gehlen Catholic 49
Southeast Valley, Gowrie 61, Ogden 52
St. Edmond 69, Paton-Churdan 49
St. Mary's, Remsen 70, Woodbury Central 42
Valley, West Des Moines 60, Southeast Polk 23
Vinton-Shellsburg 60, West Delaware 56
Waukee 87, Marshalltown 59
Westwood 63, Akron-Westfield 34
Williamsburg 62, Maquoketa 52
Winfield-Mt. Union 75, West Burlington 65
Winterset 70, Ballard 62