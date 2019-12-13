NBA scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 130, Orlando 107
L.A. Lakers 113, Miami 110
Philadelphia 116, New Orleans 109
Indiana 110, Atlanta 100
Charlotte 83, Chicago 73
Milwaukee 127, Memphis 114
Utah 114, Golden State 106
L.A. Clippers 124, Minnesota 117
New York 103, Sacramento 101
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Purdue Fort Wayne 67, Evansville 64
Northern Sun
Augustana 63, Minn.-Crookston 54
Minn.-Duluth 84, Sioux Falls 74
MSU-Mankato 77, Winona St. 65
Northern St. 65, Minot St. 46
St. Cloud St. 74, SW Minnesota St. 56
U-Mary 89, MSU-Moorhead 68
Upper Iowa 65, Concordia-St. Paul 63
Wayne St. 87, Bemidji St. 82
Iowa colleges
Cornell 76, Emmaus 65
Faith Baptist 83, Holy Family 77
Grinnell 63, Waldorf 57
Iowa community colleges
North Platte 76, Ellsworth 59
Kirkwood 90, John Wood 43
East
Dartmouth 62, Mass.-Lowell 51
Maine 61, Green Bay 60
Manhattan 86, Army 56
South
Louisiana Tech 92, SE Louisiana 78
Far west
Cal St.-Fullerton 97, California Baptist 93
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Indiana 96, Nebraska 90
Northern Sun
Augustana 101, Minn.-Crookston 68
Bemidji St. 90, Wayne St. 61
Minn.-Duluth 100, Sioux Falls 65
MSU-Moorhead 79, U-Mary 78
Northern State 69, Minot State 67
St. Cloud St. 77, SW Minnesota St. 70
Upper Iowa 104, Concordia-St. Paul 91
Winona St. 78, MSU-Mankato 62
Iowa community colleges
Ellsworth 97, Lake Region St. 71
Highland 79, Marshalltown 74
Indian Hills 119, Missouri St.-West Plains 81
Iowa Wesleyan 63, Highland 61
Johnson County 76, NIACC 72
Little Priest Tribal 101, Quakerdale Prep Academy 78
Southeastern 89, Olive-Harvey 65
South
Kennesaw St. 85, Gardner-Webb 61
Wofford 112, North Greenville 66
Midwest
Creighton 89, Texas Rio Grande Valley 58
S. Dakota St. 66, Nebraska-Kearney 53
Far west
Colorado 56, Colorado St. 48
E. Washington 146, Multnomah 89
Loyola Marymount 79, Prairie View 76
Portland 77, Evergreen State 55
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
AC/GC 59, Ogden 38
ADM 76, Winterset 41
Akron-Westfield 53, Trinity Christian 32
Alburnett 41, Lisbon 23
Algona 73, Humboldt 41
Ames 53, Urbandale 47
Davenport Assumption 45, Pleasant Valley 32
Atlantic 80, Creston 76
Audubon 54, A-H-S-T-W 48, OT
Ballard 69, Boone 28
Baxter 69, Valley Lutheran 16
Dyersville Beckman 60, Williamsburg 51
Bedford 45, East Union 39, OT
Marquette Catholic 60, North Linn 40
Benton Community 53, Solon 49
Bishop Garrigan 78, Eagle Grove 21
Burlington Notre Dame 49, Holy Trinity 30
CAM, Anita 71, Ar-We-Va 50
Calamus-Wheatland 48, Starmont 10
Carroll 44, Bondurant Farrar 43
Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Linn-Mar 37
Cedar Rapids Washington 69, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 49
Center Point-Urbana 59, West Delaware 26
Centerville 75, Albia 39
Central City 47, Easton Valley 45
Central DeWitt 67, Independence 44
Central Elkader 53, Postville 20
Central Lee 64, WACO 50
Cherokee, Washington 88, Storm Lake 43
Clarksville 73, GMG 15
Clayton Ridge 45, South Winneshiek 42
Colo-NESCO 64, North Tama 40
Waterloo Columbus 46, Wapsie Valley 29
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 48, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 36
Crestwood, Cresco 60, Charles City 34
Dallas Center-Grimes 68, Oskaloosa 20
Davenport, Central 61, Clinton 30
Denison-Schleswig 48, Harlan 47
Denver 37, Union Community 19
Des Moines Christian 69, Interstate 35 26
Des Moines East 59, Des Moines Lincoln 19
Dike-New Hartford 55, Hudson 33
Dowling Catholic 76, Ankeny 52
Dubuque Hempstead 53, Western Dubuque 39
Dubuque Senior 54, Wahlert 52, OT
Dunkerton 52, Tripoli 49
Durant-Bennett 42, Anamosa 35
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 51, Clarke 31
Emmetsburg 66, Southeast Valley 27
English Valleys 66, Tri-County 15
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68, Woodbine 54
Fairfield 49, Fort Madison 40
Forest City 51, North Iowa 18
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Belmond-Klemme 44
LeMars Gehlen 63, Harris-Lake Park 13
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, East Marshal 36
Glenwood 90, Clarinda 13
Glidden-Ralston 56, Boyer Valley 33
Grinnell 71, Newton 36
Grundy Center 54, BCLUW 34
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 62, Clarion-Goldfield 36
IKM-Manning 77, Tri-Center 22
Iowa City High 75, Iowa City West 56
Iowa City Liberty 66, Waterloo East 41
Jesup 50, Aplington-Parkersburg 35
Johnston 47, Ankeny Centennial 44
Kee, Lansing 43, Mabel-Canton, Minn. 35
Kingsley-Pierson 53, Ridge View 49, OT
Knoxville 64, Chariton 27
Lamoni 56, Ankeny Christian Academy 17
Lawton-Bronson 60, Siouxland Christian 59
Lewis Central 65, St. Albert 48
Logan-Magnolia 51, Treynor 26
Lynnville-Sully 66, H-L-V 32
MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Turkey Valley 42
MVAO-CO-U 52, River Valley 36
Maquoketa 71, South Tama 14
Maquoketa Valley 58, Cedar Valley Christian 15
(MMCRU) 69, Unity Christian 58
Marion 59, Clear Creek-Amana 30
Martensdale-St. Marys 59, Southwest Valley 35
Mason City 48, Valley, West Des Moines 47
Mediapolis 72, Lone Tree 46
Meskwaki Settlement S 47, Collins-Maxwell 36
Mid-Prairie 56, North Cedar 43
Montezuma 78, B-G-M 43
Monticello 66, Wilton 46
Mount Ayr 78, Southeast Warren35
Muscatine 64, Davenport West 43
Nevada 52, South Hamilton 16
Newell-Fonda 77, East Sac County 26
Mason City Newman 50, West Fork 22
Nodaway Valley 71, Wayne 25
North Fayette Valley 63, West Central 24
North Mahaska 71, Colfax-Mingo 25
North Polk 85, Greene County 16
North Scott 52, Bettendorf 38
Northeast 61, Tipton 43
Norwalk 45, Pella Christian 24
Okoboji 50, MOC-Floyd Valley 38
Orient-Macksburg 41, Murray 35
Ottumwa 62, Des Moines Hoover 25
PAC-LM 69, Alta-Aurelia 26
Panorama 54, Madrid 31
Pekin 56, Hillcrest Academy 12
Pella 54, Indianola 52
Cedar Rapids Prairie 68, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 58
Prince of Peace 72, Edgewood-Colesburg 36
Red Oak 72, Kuemper Catholic 44
Iowa City Regina 46, Camanche 25
Riceville 59, Don Bosco 26
Riverside 66, Missouri Valley 46
Rockford 30, Northwood-Kensett 22
Roland-Story 70, Saydel 18
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57, Sioux City North 46
Seymour 60, Moulton-Udell 46
Sheldon 61, Sibley-Ocheyedan 57
Sidney 69, Griswold 12
Sigourney 50, Belle Plaine 27
Sioux Center 64, George-Little Rock 51
South Central Calhoun 56, Ruthven-Ayrshire 55
South O'Brien 56, Remsen St. Mary's 29
Southeast Polk 68, Marshalltown 18
Springville 51, Midland 23
Storm Lake St. Mary's 41, West Bend-Mallard 32
Stanton 54, East Mills 53
Twin Cedars 44, Mormon Trail 29
Van Buren 56, Danville 13
Wapello 55, Highland 20
Washington 46, Burlington 39
Waterloo West 60, Cedar Falls 43
Waukee 82, Fort Dodge 29
Waukon 56, Oelwein 14
Waverly-Shell Rock 40, Decorah 20
Webster City 49, St. Edmond 39
West Branch 29, Cascade 28
West Burlington 80, Eldon Cardinal 27
West Hancock 69, North Union 49
West Liberty 43, Bellevue 40
West Lyon 51, Rock Valley 45
West Marshall 34, AGWSR 31
West Monona 55, OA-BCIG 53
West Sioux 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 12
Western Christian 65, Spencer 49
Whiting 47, Walthill, Neb. 44
Winfield-Mount Union 48, Columbus Community 17
Woodbury Central 71, Westwood 49
Woodward-Granger 35, West Central Valley 31
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A -- 1. Montezuma 5-0, 2. Newell-Fonda 3-0, 3. Sigourney 4-0, 4. North Mahaska 3-2, 5. Bellevue Marquette 4-1, 6. Clarksville 3-0, 7. Algona Garrigan 4-0, 8.. East Buchanan 5-1, 9. MMCRU 2-0, 10. St. Ansgar 2-1, 11. Kingsley-Pierson 3-1, 12. Springville 4-0, 13. Lynnville-Sully 4-1, 14. Burlington Notre Dame 3-0, 15. Exira-EHK 3-1.
Class 2A -- 1. Cascade 4-0, 2. North Linn 4-0, 3. West Hancock 4-0, 4. Van Buren 5-1, 5. West Branch 4-1, 6. Osage 2-1, 7. MFL-MarMac 4-2, 8. Hudson 5-0, 9. Aplington-Parkersburg 3-1, 10. Mount Ayr 3-1, 11. AHSTW 5-0, 12. Mediapolis 4-0, 13. Maquoketa Valley 5-0, 14. Logan-Magnolia 5-0, 15. Emmetsburg 3-1.
Class 3A -- 1. North Polk 3-2, 2. Clear Lake 4-0, 3. Red Oak 4-0, 4. Sioux City Heelan 1-2, 5. Roland-Story 5-0, 6. Crestwood 5-1, 7. Dike-New Hartford 3-1, 8. Okoboji 4-0, 9. Davenport Assumption 4-1, 10. Cherokee 3-1, 11. Des Moines Christian 5-1, 12. Unity Christian 1-1, 13. Estherville-Lincoln Central 4-1, 14. Algona 2-1, 15. West Liberty 3-0.
Class 4A -- 1.. North Scott 5-0, 2. Marion 3-0, 3. Center Point-Urbana 3-0, 4. Glenwood 5-0, 5. Gilbert 4-2, 6. Ballard 3-1, 7. Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-2, 8. Mason City 4-1, 9. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-1, 10. Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1, 11. Central DeWitt 5-0, 12. Waverly-Shell Rock 2-2, 13. Maquoketa 4-1, 14. Bondurant-Farrar 4-0, 15. Clear Creek-Amana 3-1.
Class 5A -- 1. Iowa City High 2-0, 2. Southeast Polk 5-0, 3. West Des Moines Dowling 4-1, 4. Johnston 4-1, 5. Cedar Falls 3-1, 6. Urbandale 5-0, 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-0, 8. Waukee 3-1, 9. Ames 3-2, 10. Iowa City West 2-1, 11. Des Moines Roosevelt 1-3, 12. West Des Moines Valley 2-3, 13. Ankeny Centennial 2-2, 14. Waterloo West 3-1, 15. Sioux City East 3-0.
Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Albia 76, Centerville 57
Alburnett 69, Lisbon 41
Algona 60, Humboldt 56
Ames 40, Urbandale 34
Aplington-Parkersburg 67, Jesup 48
Assumption 43, Pleasant Valley 35
Atlantic 80, Creston 76
Audubon 54, A-H-S-T-W 48, OT
Ballard 59, Boone 38
Baxter 66, Valley Lutheran 10
Dyersville Beckman, Dyersville 57, Williamsburg 47
Bedford 78, East Union 42
Belle Plaine 52, Sigourney 38
Bellevue 70, West Liberty 50
Benton Community 57, Solon 52, 2OT
Bishop Garrigan 78, Eagle Grove 36
Boyden-Hull 82, Central Lyon 43
Boyer Valley 71, Glidden-Ralston 33
Burlington Notre Dame 46, Holy Trinity 45
CAM 45, Ar-We-Va 33
Calamus-Wheatland 85, Starmont 56
Camanche 57, Iowa City Regina 55
Carlisle 41, Perry 33
Carroll 66, Bondurant Farrar 32
Cascade 61, West Branch 50
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 78, Cedar Rapids Washington 59
Cedar Valley Christian 39, Maquoketa Valley 38
Center Point-Urbana 58, West Delaware 33
Central DeWitt 54, Independence 16
Charles City 62, Crestwood 47
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 52
Clear Creek-Amana 72, Marion 69
Clear Lake 60, Iowa Falls-Alden 55
Colfax-Mingo 57, North Mahaska 53
Waterloo Columbus 55, Wapsie Valley 49
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 64, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 18
Dallas Center-Grimes 78, Oskaloosa 58
Danville 72, Van Buren40
Davenport, Central 76, Clinton 35
Denver 100, Union Community 35
Des Moines Hoover 53, Ottumwa 50
Des Moines Lincoln 116, Des Moines East 39
Des Moines North 57, Des Moines Roosevelt 45
Don Bosco 60, Riceville 38
Dowling Catholic 64, Ankeny 54
Dubuque Hempstead 68, Western Dubuque 52
Dubuque Senior 76, Wahlert 55
Dunkerton 60, Tripoli 47
Durant-Bennett 87, Anamosa 74
East Mills 60, Stanton 57
Easton Valley 68, Central City 48
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 71, Clarke 53
Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Prince of Peace Prep 49
Forest City 65, North Iowa 37
Fort Madison 48, Fairfield 44
Fremont Mills 67, Clarinda Academy 45
Garwin 54, Clarksville 47
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, Belmond-Klemme 39
George-Little Rock 68, Sioux Center 55
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, East Marshall 42
Glenwood 76, Clarinda 53
Grinnell 41, Newton 40
Grundy Center 69, BCLUW 49
Harlan 69, Denison-Schleswig 60
Harris-Lake Park 72, LeMars Gehlen 33
Highland 52, Wapello 41
Hillcrest Academy 68, Pekin 54
Indianola 77, Pella 72, OT
Iowa City Liberty 72, Waterloo East 61
Iowa City West 55, Iowa City High 46
Janesville 56, Waterloo Christian 50
Keokuk 56, Mount Pleasant 50
Keota 76, Iowa Valley 23
Kingsley-Pierson 54, Ridge View 48
Knoxville 66, Chariton 44
Carroll Kuemper 64, Red Oak 34
Lamoni 57, Ankeny Christian Academy 50
LeMars 55, Bishop Heelan 36
Lewis Central 72, Council Bluffs St. Albert 66\
Linn-Mar 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 47
Lone Tree 71, Mediapolis 65
Lynnville-Sully 62, H-L-V, Victor 42
MFL MarMac 65, Turkey Valley 62
MOC-Floyd Valley 80, Okobojid 57
Maquoketa 72, South Tama 32
Martensdale-St. Marys 68, Southwest Valley 37
Meskwaki Settlement 64, Collins-Maxwell 39
Montezuma 73, B-G-M 52
Monticello 63, Wilton 36
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 61, Twin Cedars 51
Mount Ayr 81, Southeast Warren 30
Mount Vernon 72, Vinton-Shellsburg 42
Muscatine 58, Davenport West 54
Nodaway Valley 77, Wayne 41
North Cedar 67, Mid-Prairie 61
North Fayette Valley 57, West Central 45
North Linn 90, Marquette Catholic 26
North Polk 80, Greene County 67
North Scott 53, Bettendorf 33
Norwalk 79, Pella Christian 64
OA-BCIG 60, West Monona 37
Ogden 49, AC/GC 48
Orient-Macksburg 71, Murray 18
PAC-LM 79, Alta-Aurelia 64
Panorama 77, Madrid 68
Pleasantville 49, Earlham 39
Postville 58, Central Elkader 44
Cedar Rapids Prairie 62, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59
Riverside 45, Missouri Valley 40
Rock Valley 99, West Lyon 93, 3OT
Rockford 69, Northwood-Kensett 33
Roland-Story 66, Saydel 38
Saint Ansgar 63, North Butler 36
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 85, Sioux City North 47
Seymour 70, Moulton-Udell 42
Sheldon 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 52
Sidney 65, Griswold 29
Sioux Central 51, Manson Northwest Webster 40
Sioux City East 72, Sioux City West 61
Siouxland Christian 62, Lawton-Bronson 57
South Central Calhoun 76, Ruthven-Ayrshire 58
South Hamilton, Jewell 62, Nevada 59
South Winneshiek 64, Clayton Ridge 23
Southeast Polk 43, Marshalltown 34
Southeast Valley 54, Emmetsburg 36
Springville 69, Midland, Wyoming 48
Rensen St. Mary's 51, South O'Brien 40
Storm Lake Mary's 60, West Bend-Mallard 38
Storm Lake 69, Cherokee, Washington 61
Treynor 63, Logan-Magnolia 20
Tri-Center 50, IKM-Manning 35
Trinity Christian High School 66, Akron-Westfield 41
Unity Christian 86, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 40
Valley (WDM) 83, Mason City 59
Van Meter 62, Woodward Academy 37
Walthill, Neb. 90, Whiting 35
Washington 58, Burlington 55
Waukee 72, Fort Dodge 32
Waukon 73, Oelwein 52
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Decorah 52
Webster City 54, St. Edmond 50
West Burlington 68, Eldon Cardinal 55
West Fork 69, Mason City Newman 60
West Hancock 52, North Union 37
West Marshall 56, AGWSR, 55
West Sioux 85, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 53
Western Christian 52, Spencer 49
Winfield-Mount Union 52, Columbus Community 37
Winterset 71, ADM 69
Woodbine 44, Exira 39
Woodbury Central 50, Westwood 49
Woodward-Granger 80, West Central Valley 9
Slykhuis Showcase Tournament
Bolingbrook, Ill. 72, Waterloo West 70
Cedar Falls 69, Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 52
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.