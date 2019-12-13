Basketball clip art

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 130, Orlando 107

L.A. Lakers 113, Miami 110

Philadelphia 116, New Orleans 109

Indiana 110, Atlanta 100

Charlotte 83, Chicago 73

Milwaukee 127, Memphis 114

Utah 114, Golden State 106

L.A. Clippers 124, Minnesota 117

New York 103, Sacramento 101

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Purdue Fort Wayne 67, Evansville 64

Northern Sun

Augustana 63, Minn.-Crookston 54

Minn.-Duluth 84, Sioux Falls 74

MSU-Mankato 77, Winona St. 65

Northern St. 65, Minot St. 46

St. Cloud St. 74, SW Minnesota St. 56

U-Mary 89, MSU-Moorhead 68

Upper Iowa 65, Concordia-St. Paul 63

Wayne St. 87, Bemidji St. 82

Iowa colleges

Cornell 76, Emmaus 65

Faith Baptist 83, Holy Family 77

Grinnell 63, Waldorf 57

Iowa community colleges

North Platte 76, Ellsworth 59

Kirkwood 90, John Wood 43

East

Dartmouth 62, Mass.-Lowell 51

Maine 61, Green Bay 60

Manhattan 86, Army 56

South

Louisiana Tech 92, SE Louisiana 78

Far west

Cal St.-Fullerton 97, California Baptist 93

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Indiana 96, Nebraska 90

Northern Sun

Augustana 101, Minn.-Crookston 68

Bemidji St. 90, Wayne St. 61

Minn.-Duluth 100, Sioux Falls 65

MSU-Moorhead 79, U-Mary 78

Northern State 69, Minot State 67

St. Cloud St. 77, SW Minnesota St. 70

Upper Iowa 104, Concordia-St. Paul 91

Winona St. 78, MSU-Mankato 62

Iowa community colleges

Ellsworth 97, Lake Region St. 71

Highland 79, Marshalltown 74

Indian Hills 119, Missouri St.-West Plains 81

Iowa Wesleyan 63, Highland 61

Johnson County 76, NIACC 72

Little Priest Tribal 101, Quakerdale Prep Academy 78

Southeastern 89, Olive-Harvey 65

South

Kennesaw St. 85, Gardner-Webb 61

Wofford 112, North Greenville 66

Midwest

Creighton 89, Texas Rio Grande Valley 58

S. Dakota St. 66, Nebraska-Kearney 53

Far west

Colorado 56, Colorado St. 48

E. Washington 146, Multnomah 89

Loyola Marymount 79, Prairie View 76

Portland 77, Evergreen State 55

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

AC/GC 59, Ogden 38

ADM 76, Winterset 41

Akron-Westfield 53, Trinity Christian 32

Alburnett 41, Lisbon 23

Algona 73, Humboldt 41

Ames 53, Urbandale 47

Davenport Assumption 45, Pleasant Valley 32

Atlantic 80, Creston 76

Audubon 54, A-H-S-T-W 48, OT

Ballard 69, Boone 28

Baxter 69, Valley Lutheran 16

Dyersville Beckman 60, Williamsburg 51

Bedford 45, East Union 39, OT

Marquette Catholic 60, North Linn 40

Benton Community 53, Solon 49

Bishop Garrigan 78, Eagle Grove 21

Burlington Notre Dame 49, Holy Trinity 30

CAM, Anita 71, Ar-We-Va 50

Calamus-Wheatland 48, Starmont 10

Carroll 44, Bondurant Farrar 43

Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Linn-Mar 37

Cedar Rapids Washington 69, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 49

Center Point-Urbana 59, West Delaware 26

Centerville 75, Albia 39

Central City 47, Easton Valley 45

Central DeWitt 67, Independence 44

Central Elkader 53, Postville 20

Central Lee 64, WACO 50

Cherokee, Washington 88, Storm Lake 43

Clarksville 73, GMG 15

Clayton Ridge 45, South Winneshiek 42

Colo-NESCO 64, North Tama 40

Waterloo Columbus 46, Wapsie Valley 29

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 48, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 36

Crestwood, Cresco 60, Charles City 34

Dallas Center-Grimes 68, Oskaloosa 20

Davenport, Central 61, Clinton 30

Denison-Schleswig 48, Harlan 47

Denver 37, Union Community 19

Des Moines Christian 69, Interstate 35 26

Des Moines East 59, Des Moines Lincoln 19

Dike-New Hartford 55, Hudson 33

Dowling Catholic 76, Ankeny 52

Dubuque Hempstead 53, Western Dubuque 39

Dubuque Senior 54, Wahlert 52, OT

Dunkerton 52, Tripoli 49

Durant-Bennett 42, Anamosa 35

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 51, Clarke 31

Emmetsburg 66, Southeast Valley 27

English Valleys 66, Tri-County 15

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68, Woodbine 54

Fairfield 49, Fort Madison 40

Forest City 51, North Iowa 18

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Belmond-Klemme 44

LeMars Gehlen 63, Harris-Lake Park 13

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, East Marshal 36

Glenwood 90, Clarinda 13

Glidden-Ralston 56, Boyer Valley 33

Grinnell 71, Newton 36

Grundy Center 54, BCLUW 34

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 62, Clarion-Goldfield 36

IKM-Manning 77, Tri-Center 22

Iowa City High 75, Iowa City West 56

Iowa City Liberty 66, Waterloo East 41

Jesup 50, Aplington-Parkersburg 35

Johnston 47, Ankeny Centennial 44

Kee, Lansing 43, Mabel-Canton, Minn. 35

Kingsley-Pierson 53, Ridge View 49, OT

Knoxville 64, Chariton 27

Lamoni 56, Ankeny Christian Academy 17

Lawton-Bronson 60, Siouxland Christian 59

Lewis Central 65, St. Albert 48

Logan-Magnolia 51, Treynor 26

Lynnville-Sully 66, H-L-V 32

MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Turkey Valley 42

MVAO-CO-U 52, River Valley 36

Maquoketa 71, South Tama 14

Maquoketa Valley 58, Cedar Valley Christian 15

(MMCRU) 69, Unity Christian 58

Marion 59, Clear Creek-Amana 30

Martensdale-St. Marys 59, Southwest Valley 35

Mason City 48, Valley, West Des Moines 47

Mediapolis 72, Lone Tree 46

Meskwaki Settlement S 47, Collins-Maxwell 36

Mid-Prairie 56, North Cedar 43

Montezuma 78, B-G-M 43

Monticello 66, Wilton 46

Mount Ayr 78, Southeast Warren35

Muscatine 64, Davenport West 43

Nevada 52, South Hamilton 16

Newell-Fonda 77, East Sac County 26

Mason City Newman 50, West Fork 22

Nodaway Valley 71, Wayne 25

North Fayette Valley 63, West Central 24

North Mahaska 71, Colfax-Mingo 25

North Polk 85, Greene County 16

North Scott 52, Bettendorf 38

Northeast 61, Tipton 43

Norwalk 45, Pella Christian 24

Okoboji 50, MOC-Floyd Valley 38

Orient-Macksburg 41, Murray 35

Ottumwa 62, Des Moines Hoover 25

PAC-LM 69, Alta-Aurelia 26

Panorama 54, Madrid 31

Pekin 56, Hillcrest Academy 12

Pella 54, Indianola 52

Cedar Rapids Prairie 68, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 58

Prince of Peace 72, Edgewood-Colesburg 36

Red Oak 72, Kuemper Catholic 44

Iowa City Regina 46, Camanche 25

Riceville 59, Don Bosco 26

Riverside 66, Missouri Valley 46

Rockford 30, Northwood-Kensett 22

Roland-Story 70, Saydel 18

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57, Sioux City North 46

Seymour 60, Moulton-Udell 46

Sheldon 61, Sibley-Ocheyedan 57

Sidney 69, Griswold 12

Sigourney 50, Belle Plaine 27

Sioux Center 64, George-Little Rock 51

South Central Calhoun 56, Ruthven-Ayrshire 55

South O'Brien 56, Remsen St. Mary's 29

Southeast Polk 68, Marshalltown 18

Springville 51, Midland 23

Storm Lake St. Mary's 41, West Bend-Mallard 32

Stanton 54, East Mills 53

Twin Cedars 44, Mormon Trail 29

Van Buren 56, Danville 13

Wapello 55, Highland 20

Washington 46, Burlington 39

Waterloo West 60, Cedar Falls 43

Waukee 82, Fort Dodge 29

Waukon 56, Oelwein 14

Waverly-Shell Rock 40, Decorah 20

Webster City 49, St. Edmond 39

West Branch 29, Cascade 28

West Burlington 80, Eldon Cardinal 27

West Hancock 69, North Union 49

West Liberty 43, Bellevue 40

West Lyon 51, Rock Valley 45

West Marshall 34, AGWSR 31

West Monona 55, OA-BCIG 53

West Sioux 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 12

Western Christian 65, Spencer 49

Whiting 47, Walthill, Neb. 44

Winfield-Mount Union 48, Columbus Community 17

Woodbury Central 71, Westwood 49

Woodward-Granger 35, West Central Valley 31

IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A -- 1. Montezuma 5-0, 2. Newell-Fonda 3-0, 3. Sigourney 4-0, 4. North Mahaska 3-2, 5. Bellevue Marquette 4-1, 6. Clarksville 3-0, 7. Algona Garrigan 4-0, 8.. East Buchanan 5-1, 9. MMCRU 2-0, 10. St. Ansgar 2-1, 11. Kingsley-Pierson 3-1, 12. Springville 4-0, 13. Lynnville-Sully 4-1, 14. Burlington Notre Dame 3-0, 15. Exira-EHK 3-1.

Class 2A -- 1. Cascade 4-0, 2. North Linn 4-0, 3. West Hancock 4-0, 4. Van Buren 5-1, 5. West Branch 4-1, 6. Osage 2-1, 7. MFL-MarMac 4-2, 8. Hudson 5-0, 9. Aplington-Parkersburg 3-1, 10. Mount Ayr 3-1, 11. AHSTW 5-0, 12. Mediapolis 4-0, 13. Maquoketa Valley 5-0, 14. Logan-Magnolia 5-0, 15. Emmetsburg 3-1.

Class 3A -- 1. North Polk 3-2, 2. Clear Lake 4-0, 3. Red Oak 4-0, 4. Sioux City Heelan 1-2, 5. Roland-Story 5-0, 6. Crestwood 5-1, 7. Dike-New Hartford 3-1, 8. Okoboji 4-0, 9. Davenport Assumption 4-1, 10. Cherokee 3-1, 11. Des Moines Christian 5-1, 12. Unity Christian 1-1, 13. Estherville-Lincoln Central 4-1, 14. Algona 2-1, 15. West Liberty 3-0.

Class 4A -- 1.. North Scott 5-0, 2. Marion 3-0, 3. Center Point-Urbana 3-0, 4. Glenwood 5-0, 5. Gilbert 4-2, 6. Ballard 3-1, 7. Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-2, 8. Mason City 4-1, 9. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-1, 10. Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1, 11. Central DeWitt 5-0, 12. Waverly-Shell Rock 2-2, 13. Maquoketa 4-1, 14. Bondurant-Farrar 4-0, 15. Clear Creek-Amana 3-1.

Class 5A -- 1. Iowa City High 2-0, 2. Southeast Polk 5-0, 3. West Des Moines Dowling 4-1, 4. Johnston 4-1, 5. Cedar Falls 3-1, 6. Urbandale 5-0, 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-0, 8. Waukee 3-1, 9. Ames 3-2, 10. Iowa City West 2-1, 11. Des Moines Roosevelt 1-3, 12. West Des Moines Valley 2-3, 13. Ankeny Centennial 2-2, 14. Waterloo West 3-1, 15. Sioux City East 3-0.

Prep boys

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Albia 76, Centerville 57

Alburnett 69, Lisbon 41

Algona 60, Humboldt 56

Ames 40, Urbandale 34

Aplington-Parkersburg 67, Jesup 48

Assumption 43, Pleasant Valley 35

Atlantic 80, Creston 76

Audubon 54, A-H-S-T-W 48, OT

Ballard 59, Boone 38

Baxter 66, Valley Lutheran 10

Dyersville Beckman, Dyersville 57, Williamsburg 47

Bedford 78, East Union 42

Belle Plaine 52, Sigourney 38

Bellevue 70, West Liberty 50

Benton Community 57, Solon 52, 2OT

Bishop Garrigan 78, Eagle Grove 36

Boyden-Hull 82, Central Lyon 43

Boyer Valley 71, Glidden-Ralston 33

Burlington Notre Dame 46, Holy Trinity 45

CAM 45, Ar-We-Va 33

Calamus-Wheatland 85, Starmont 56

Camanche 57, Iowa City Regina 55

Carlisle 41, Perry 33

Carroll 66, Bondurant Farrar 32

Cascade 61, West Branch 50

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 78, Cedar Rapids Washington 59

Cedar Valley Christian 39, Maquoketa Valley 38

Center Point-Urbana 58, West Delaware 33

Central DeWitt 54, Independence 16

Charles City 62, Crestwood 47

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 52

Clear Creek-Amana 72, Marion 69

Clear Lake 60, Iowa Falls-Alden 55

Colfax-Mingo 57, North Mahaska 53

Waterloo Columbus 55, Wapsie Valley 49

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 64, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 18

Dallas Center-Grimes 78, Oskaloosa 58

Danville 72, Van Buren40

Davenport, Central 76, Clinton 35

Denver 100, Union Community 35

Des Moines Hoover 53, Ottumwa 50

Des Moines Lincoln 116, Des Moines East 39

Des Moines North 57, Des Moines Roosevelt 45

Don Bosco 60, Riceville 38

Dowling Catholic 64, Ankeny 54

Dubuque Hempstead 68, Western Dubuque 52

Dubuque Senior 76, Wahlert 55

Dunkerton 60, Tripoli 47

Durant-Bennett 87, Anamosa 74

East Mills 60, Stanton 57

Easton Valley 68, Central City 48

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 71, Clarke 53

Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Prince of Peace Prep 49

Forest City 65, North Iowa 37

Fort Madison 48, Fairfield 44

Fremont Mills 67, Clarinda Academy 45

Garwin 54, Clarksville 47

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, Belmond-Klemme 39

George-Little Rock 68, Sioux Center 55

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, East Marshall 42

Glenwood 76, Clarinda 53

Grinnell 41, Newton 40

Grundy Center 69, BCLUW 49

Harlan 69, Denison-Schleswig 60

Harris-Lake Park 72, LeMars Gehlen 33

Highland 52, Wapello 41

Hillcrest Academy 68, Pekin 54

Indianola 77, Pella 72, OT

Iowa City Liberty 72, Waterloo East 61

Iowa City West 55, Iowa City High 46

Janesville 56, Waterloo Christian 50

Keokuk 56, Mount Pleasant 50

Keota 76, Iowa Valley 23

Kingsley-Pierson 54, Ridge View 48

Knoxville 66, Chariton 44

Carroll Kuemper 64, Red Oak 34

Lamoni 57, Ankeny Christian Academy 50

LeMars 55, Bishop Heelan 36

Lewis Central 72, Council Bluffs St. Albert 66\

Linn-Mar 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 47

Lone Tree 71, Mediapolis 65

Lynnville-Sully 62, H-L-V, Victor 42

MFL MarMac 65, Turkey Valley 62

MOC-Floyd Valley 80, Okobojid 57

Maquoketa 72, South Tama 32

Martensdale-St. Marys 68, Southwest Valley 37

Meskwaki Settlement 64, Collins-Maxwell 39

Montezuma 73, B-G-M 52

Monticello 63, Wilton 36

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 61, Twin Cedars 51

Mount Ayr 81, Southeast Warren 30

Mount Vernon 72, Vinton-Shellsburg 42

Muscatine 58, Davenport West 54

Nodaway Valley 77, Wayne 41

North Cedar 67, Mid-Prairie 61

North Fayette Valley 57, West Central 45

North Linn 90, Marquette Catholic 26

North Polk 80, Greene County 67

North Scott 53, Bettendorf 33

Norwalk 79, Pella Christian 64

OA-BCIG 60, West Monona 37

Ogden 49, AC/GC 48

Orient-Macksburg 71, Murray 18

PAC-LM 79, Alta-Aurelia 64

Panorama 77, Madrid 68

Pleasantville 49, Earlham 39

Postville 58, Central Elkader 44

Cedar Rapids Prairie 62, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59

Riverside 45, Missouri Valley 40

Rock Valley 99, West Lyon 93, 3OT

Rockford 69, Northwood-Kensett 33

Roland-Story 66, Saydel 38

Saint Ansgar 63, North Butler 36

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 85, Sioux City North 47

Seymour 70, Moulton-Udell 42

Sheldon 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 52

Sidney 65, Griswold 29

Sioux Central 51, Manson Northwest Webster 40

Sioux City East 72, Sioux City West 61

Siouxland Christian 62, Lawton-Bronson 57

South Central Calhoun 76, Ruthven-Ayrshire 58

South Hamilton, Jewell 62, Nevada 59

South Winneshiek 64, Clayton Ridge 23

Southeast Polk 43, Marshalltown 34

Southeast Valley 54, Emmetsburg 36

Springville 69, Midland, Wyoming 48

Rensen St. Mary's 51, South O'Brien 40

Storm Lake Mary's 60, West Bend-Mallard 38

Storm Lake 69, Cherokee, Washington 61

Treynor 63, Logan-Magnolia 20

Tri-Center 50, IKM-Manning 35

Trinity Christian High School 66, Akron-Westfield 41

Unity Christian 86, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 40

Valley (WDM) 83, Mason City 59

Van Meter 62, Woodward Academy 37

Walthill, Neb. 90, Whiting 35

Washington 58, Burlington 55

Waukee 72, Fort Dodge 32

Waukon 73, Oelwein 52

Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Decorah 52

Webster City 54, St. Edmond 50

West Burlington 68, Eldon Cardinal 55

West Fork 69, Mason City Newman 60

West Hancock 52, North Union 37

West Marshall 56, AGWSR, 55

West Sioux 85, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 53

Western Christian 52, Spencer 49

Winfield-Mount Union 52, Columbus Community 37

Winterset 71, ADM 69

Woodbine 44, Exira 39

Woodbury Central 50, Westwood 49

Woodward-Granger 80, West Central Valley 9

Slykhuis Showcase Tournament

Bolingbrook, Ill. 72, Waterloo West 70

Cedar Falls 69, Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 52

