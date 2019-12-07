Basketball clip art

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Brooklyn 111, Charlotte 104

Detroit 108, Indiana 101

Orlando 93, Cleveland 87

Boston 108, Denver 95

Golden State 100, Chicago 98

Miami 112, Washington 103

Oklahoma City 139, Minnesota 127, OT

Milwaukee 119, L.A. Clippers 91

San Antonio 105, Sacramento 104, OT

L.A. Lakers 136, Portland 113

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Northern Sun

Northern St. 68, Bemidji St. 56

Wayne St. 86, Upper Iowa 59

Winona St. 72, Augustana 64

MSU-Moorhead 89, Minn.-Crookston 43

Minn.-Dulukth 60, Minot St. 48

U-Mary 60, St. Cloud St. 51

Sioux Falls 62, Concordia-St. Paul 57

MSU-Mankato 76, SW Minnesota St. 60

Iowa community colleges

Northeast 70, Lake Region St. 57

Iowa Western 59, Snow College 46

East

Columbia 54, Georgetown 49

Mount St. Mary's 81, Loyola (Md.) 75

St. John's 80, Yale 66

South

Cleveland St. 68, W. Carolina 61

FIU 59, NC Central 58

MVSU 71, Florida A&M 70

South Florida 80, Alabama St. 29

Midwest

Colorado 62, Xavier 53

Southwest

Wright St. 69, SMU 61

Far west

Arizona St. 60, BYU 52

Long Beach St. 54, Santa Clara 46

Oregon St. 64, Hawaii 32

Portland St. 69, Grand Canyon 46

S. Utah 82, UC Irvine 68

Seattle 88, Sacramento St. 84

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

USC 80, TCU 78

Big Ten

Michigan 103, Iowa 91

Missouri Valley

Missouri St. 86, Mississippi Valley St. 62

Northern Sun

Minn.-Duluth 72, Minot St. 54

Minn.-Crookston 68, MSU-Moorhead 65

St. Cloud St. 88, U-Mary 56

Sioux Falls 78, Concordia-St. Paul 71

Wayne St. 88, Upper Iowa 69

MSU-Mankato 67, SW Minnesota St. 57

Augustana 91, Winona St. 78

Northern St. 81, Bemidji St. 73

Iowa community colleges

Williston 84, Marshalltown 79

Indian Hills 93, Western Oklahoma St. 55

Iowa Western 76, Minnesota Prep 62

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Waterloo West 72, Western Dubuque 34

Riceville 39, Waterloo Christian 32

Meskwaki Settlement 74, Valley Lutheran 17

Denver 33, Waterloo Columbus 25

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapids Xavier 73, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 32

Iowa City High 79, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37

Cedar Rapids Washington 69, Iowa City Liberty 35

Cedar Rapids Prairie 78, Iowa City West 52

Linn-Mar 37, Dubuque Senior 32

Iowa Star

Baxter 56, North Tama 20

Collins-Maxwell 51, GMG 27

Tripoli 68, Don Bosco 16

Colo-NESCO 53, Dunkerton 38

Clarksville 61, Janesville 35

Riceville 39, Waterloo Christian 32

Meskwaki Settlement 74, Valley Lutheran 17

North Central

Clear Lake 64, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63, St. Edmond 25

Humboldt 43, Iowa Falls-Alden 33

Algona 65, Webster City 63, OT

North Iowa Cedar

Hudson 58, Aplington-Parkersburg 54

AGWSR 38, BCLUW 34

Denver 66, Waterloo Columbus 25

Dike-New Hartford 57, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29

Grundy Center 51, South Hardin 16

Jesup 58, Wapsie Valley 28

West Marshall 54, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28

Northeast Iowa

Waukon 47, New Hampton 32

Top of Iowa

Lake Mills 62, Belmond-Klemme 49

Osage 56, Central Springs 36

Forest City 43, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31

West Fork 66, Rockford 42

North Union 77, North Iowa 20

Nashua-Plainfield 43, Northwood-Kensett 27

West Hancock 78, Eagle Grove 20

Mason City Newman 51, North Butler 37

Tri-Rivers

Marquette Catholic 60, Alburnett 30

Calamus-Wheatland 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 38

Central City 57, Cedar Valley Christian 22

East Buchanan 59, Midland 13

Maquoketa Valley 49, Prince of Peace 44

Springville 62, Lisbon 27

Upper Iowa

Central Elkader 47, North Fayette Valley 43

Postville 27, South Winneshiek 25

Turkey Valley 73, Kee High 37

MFL MarMac 75, West Central 30

WaMaC

Benton Community 50, West Delaware 34

Dyersville Beckman 61, South Tama 28

Solon 51, Vinton-Shellsburg 47

Central DeWitt 68, Williamsburg 49

Maquoketa 65, Independence 18

Clear Creek-Amana 43, Mount Vernon 34

State

ACGC 51, Madrid 36

AHSTW 39, Underwood 31

Ames 53, Ottumwa 42

Ankeny 57, Fort Dodge 36

Ankeny Centennial 76, Des Moines Hoover 15

Audubon 58, Tri-Center 21

Ballard 63, ADM 26

Bondurant-Farrar 57, Carlisle 41

Burlington Notre Dame 57, Central Lee 27

CAM 68, West Harrison 53

Carroll 75, Perry 28

Cascade 61, Camanche 16

Centerville 66, Davis County 37

Central Decatur 65, East Union 23

Cherokee Washington 63, Unity Christian 60

Council Bluffs Jefferson 45, Sioux City West 35

Council Bluffs Lincoln 67, Sioux City North 37

Dallas Center-Grimes 61, Newton 33

Davenport Assumption 81, Clinton 41

Davenport North 55, Bettendorf 41

Des Moines Christian 55, Earlham 34

Des Moines East 47, Marshalltown 31

Dowling Catholic 70, Valley 25

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54, Albia 39

Emmetsburg 51, Graettinger-Terril 15

Exira-EHK 73, Coon Rapids-Bayard 45

Fairfield 61, Washington 48

Fremont-Mills 61, Essex 11

Glenwood 71, Atlantic 45

Grinnell 69, Oskaloosa 48

IKM-Manning 74, Riverside 14

Indianola 59, Norwalk 43

Iowa Valley 46, Tri-County 16

Johnston 73, Des Moines North 32

Keokuk 55, Burlington 35

Kingsley-Pierson 66, OABCIG 45

Kuemper Catholic 56, Denison-Schleswig 50

Lenox 33, Bedford 26

Louisa-Muscatine 66, Hillcrest Academy 23

Lynnville-Sully 62, BGM 25

Maquoketa Valley 49, Prince of Peace 44

Marquette Catholic 60, Alburnett 30

Martensdale-St Marys 69, Wayne 39

Mediapolis 68, Highland 35

Mid-Prairie 35, Tipton 28

Montezuma 56, Colfax-Mingo 25

Monticello 67, North Cedar 21

Moulton-Udell 58, Diagonal 49

Mount Ayr 59, Southwest Valley 44

Murray 39, Twin Cedars 29

Newell-Fonda 80, Sioux Central 40

Nodaway Valley 66, Grand View Christian 44

North Mahaska 76, HLV 25

North Polk 62, Gilbert 61

Okoboji 61, Sheldon 38

Paton-Churdan 51, Glidden-Ralston 35

Pocahontas Area 68, Manson-NW Webster 51

Regina Catholic 53, Wilton 38

Roland-Story 55, Nevada 29

Seymour 52, Orient-Macksburg 45

Sigourney 58, English Valleys 26

South Central Calhoun 50, East Sac County 35

South Hamilton 56, Greene County 24

Southeast Polk 69, Des Moines Roosevelt 48

Southeast Valley 45, West Bend-Mallard 36

St. Albert 58, Clarinda 30

Storm Lake St. Mary's 48, Alta-Aurelia 39

Van Buren 59, Cardinal 25

Van Meter 51, Interstate 35 33

Wapello 51, Winfield-Mt Union 35

West Branch 59, Northeast 40

West Burlington 73, WACO 42

West Central Valley 54, Ogden 39

West Lyon 50, George-Little Rock 47

Western Christian 61, West Sioux 52

Winterset 50, Boone 42

Woodbury Central 66, River Valley 20

Woodward-Granger 41, Panorama 40

IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A -- 1. Montezuma 3-0, 2. Newell-Fonda 1-0, 3. Sigourney 1-0, 4. Bellevue Marquette 3-0, 5. North Mahaska 0-2, 6. Kingsley-Pierson 2-0, 7. Clarksville 1-0, 8. Algona Garrigan 2-0, 9. East Buchanan 3-1, 10. Lynnville-Sully 2-0, 11. MMCRU 1-0, 12. Springville 2-0, 13. St. Ansgar 1-0, 14. Burlington Notre Dame 1-0, 15. Exira-EHK 1-1.

Class 2A -- 1. Cascade 2-0, 2. North Linn 3-0, 3. West Hancock 2-0, 4. Osage 1-0, 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 1-0, 6. Van Buren 2-1, 7. West Sioux 1-0, 8. West Branch 1-1, 9. MFL-MarMac 1-2, 10. Mount Ayr 1-1, 11. AHSTW 3-0, 12. Mediapolis 2-0, 13. Maquoketa Valley 2-0, 14. Logan-Magnolia 3-0, 15. Emmetsburg 0-1.

Class 3A -- 1. Sioux City Heelan 0-1, 2. North Polk 1-2, 3. Dike-New Hartford 1-0, 4. Clear Lake 2-0, 5. Red Oak 2-0, 6. Roland-Story 2-0, 7. Crestwood 2-1, 8. Okoboji 2-0, 9. Unity Christian 0-0, 10. Monticello 2-0, 11. Davenport Assumption 2-1, 12. Spirit Lake 2-0, 13. Estherville-Lincoln Central 2-1, 14. Algona 0-1, 15. Waukon 2-0.

Class 4A -- 1. North Scott 3-0, 2. Marion 2-0, 3. Center Point-Urbana 1-0, 4. Glenwood 2-0, 5. Gilbert 3-1, 6. Ballard 1-1, 7. Dallas Center-Grimes 3-0, 8. Mason City 4-0, 9. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-0, 10. Cedar Rapids Xavier 0-2, 11. Central DeWitt 2-0, 12. Maquoketa 3-0, 13. Waverly-Shell Rock 0-1, 14. Bondurant-Farrar 2-0, 15. Carlisle 1-1.

Class 5A -- 1. Iowa City High 0-0, 2. West Des Moines Dowling 2-0, 3. Cedar Falls 2-0, 4. Johnston 2-1, 5. Southeast Polk 2-0, 6. Waukee 2-0, 7. Urbandale 3-0, 8. Ankeny Centennial 1-1, 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-0, 10. Iowa City West 1-0, 11. Des Moines Roosevelt 1-1, 12. West Des Moines Valley 1-2, 13. Waterloo West 2-0, 14. Bettendorf 3-0, 15. Ames 1-2.

Prep boys

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Waterloo East 68, Waukon 59

Waterloo Christian 44, Riceville 37

Denver 73, Waterloo Columbus 53

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 68, Davenport North 56

Davenport Assumption 73, Dubuque Wahlert 57

Iowa Star

Baxter 56, North Tama 36

Collins-Maxwell 51, GMG 27

Don Bosco 62, Tripoli 38

Dunkerton 57, Colo-NESCO 36

Janesville 61, Clarksville 30

Waterloo Christian 44, Riceville 37

North Central

Clear Lake 55, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36

St. Edmond 49, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 32

North Iowa Cedar

Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Hudson 54

AGWSR 47, BCLUW 44

Denver 73, Waterloo Columbus 53

Dike-New Hartford 62, Sumner-Fredericksburg 47

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52, West Marshall 35

Wapsie Valley 72, Jesup 54

South Hardin 46, Grundy Center 44

Northeast Iowa

Waterloo East 68, Waukon 59

Top of Iowa

Osage 67, Central Springs 29

Forest City 66, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61

North Union 63, North Iowa 58

Nashua-Plainfield 71, Northwood-Kensett 70, OT

West Fork 83, Rockford 51

West Hancock 73, Eagle Grove 46

Lake Mills 71, Belmond-Klemme 35

Mason City Newman at North Butler

Tri-Rivers

Alburnett 56, Marquette Catholic 28

Central City 67, Cedar Valley Christian 43

East Buchanan 58, Midland 48

Easton Valley 72, Starmont 51

Edgewood-Colesburg 52, Calamus-Wheatland 45

Maquoketa Valley 42, Prince of Peace 41

Upper Iowa

North Fayette Valley 64, Central Elkader 48

South Winneshiek 59, Postville 44

Turkey Valley 58, Kee 29

MFL-MarMac 69, West Central 27

WaMaC

Marion 73, Center Point Urbana 59

Central DeWitt 48, Williamsburg 42

Vinton-Shellsburg 58, Solon 56

Dyersville Beckman 61, South Tama County 28

Benton Community 49, West Delaware 39

State

Albia 65, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 42

Alta-Aurelia 76, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 37

Ames 45, Ottumwa 35

Ankeny 57, Fort Dodge 36

Ankeny Centennial 72, Des Moines, Hoover 46

Audubon 58, Tri-Center 21

B-G-M 67, Lynnville-Sully 56

Ballard 76, ADM, Adel 73

Bedford 82, Lenox 49

Belle Plaine 33, Keota 18

Bondurant Farrar 54, Carlisle 50, OT

Boyden-Hull 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 31

Burlington 61, Keokuk 59, 2OT

Burlington Notre Dame 55, Central Lee 51

CAM 70, West Harrison 45

Camanche 65, Cascade 58

Carroll 71, Perry 20

Centerville 63, Davis County 60

Central Decatur 74, East Union 50

Chariton 66, Clarke, Osceola 40

Cherokee 0, Unity Christian 0

Clarinda 68, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 57

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 45

Council Bluffs Lincoln 67, Sioux City North 27

Dallas Center-Grimes 61, Newton 56

Danville 68, New London 63

Denison-Schleswig 57, Kuemper Catholic 47

Des Moines Christian 72, Earlham 46

Diagonal 57, Moulton-Udell 43

Dowling Catholic 52, Valley, West Des Moines 38

Durant-Bennett 70, West Liberty 48

East Sac County 78, South Central Calhoun 68

Emmetsburg 63, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49

Estherville Lincoln Central 67, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46

Fairfield 61, Washington 48

Fremont Mills 67, Essex 17

Gilbert 83, North Polk 51

Harlan 80, Shenandoah 42

Highland 61, Mediapolis 40

IKM-Manning 46, Riverside 28

Iowa Valley 51, Tri-County 32

Johnston 87, Des Moines North 59

Lawton-Bronson 51, Ridge View 36

MOC-Floyd Valley 61, Sioux Center 57

Madrid 77, AC/GC 61

Marshalltown 61, Des Moines East 34

Martensdale-St. Marys 68, Wayne 17

Montezuma 81, Colfax-Mingo 46

Monticello 65, North Cedar 36

Mount Ayr 75, Southwest Valley 42

Mount Pleasant 47, Fort Madison 39

Murray 68, Twin Cedars 15

Newell-Fonda 56, Sioux Central 41

Nodaway Valley 71, Grand View Christian 62

North Mahaska 51, H-L-V 26

Northeast, Goose Lake 65, West Branch 55

Norwalk 90, Indianola 66

Ogden 72, West Central Valley 31

Okoboji, Milford 70, Sheldon 49

Oskaloosa 56, Grinnell 52, OT

PAC-LM 64, Manson Northwest Webster 46

PCM, Monroe 51, Saydel 34

Paton-Churdan 50, Glidden-Ralston 48

Pekin 78, Columbus Community 18

Pella Christian 84, Pella 83, 2OT

Pleasantville 74, Woodward Academy 47

Red Oak 57, Lewis Central 56

Regina, Iowa City 72, Wilton 48

River Valley 59, Woodbury Central 57

Rock Valley 90, Central Lyon 66

Roland-Story 70, Nevada 63

Sigourney 56, English Valleys 50

Sioux City East 62, Bishop Heelan 51

Sioux City West 55, Council Bluffs Jefferson 48

Siouxland Christian 62, Westwood 31

South Hamilton 71, Greene County 27

South O'Brien 82, Akron-Westfield 28

Southeast Polk 48, Des Moines Roosevelt 47

St. Mary's, Remsen 51, Harris-Lake Park 43

Stanton 71, Sidney 60

Tipton 57, Mid-Prairie 48

Treynor 63, Missouri Valley 33

Underwood 67, A-H-S-T-W 57

Van Buren 49, Eldon Cardinal 39

Van Meter 77, Interstate 35 44

WACO 58, West Burlington 51

West Bend-Mallard 72, Southeast Valley 32

West Lyon 55, George-Little Rock 50

West Sioux 79, Western Christian 68

Winfield-Mount Union 50, Wapello 42

Winterset 65, Boone 56

