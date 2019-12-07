NBA scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Brooklyn 111, Charlotte 104
Detroit 108, Indiana 101
Orlando 93, Cleveland 87
Boston 108, Denver 95
Golden State 100, Chicago 98
Miami 112, Washington 103
Oklahoma City 139, Minnesota 127, OT
Milwaukee 119, L.A. Clippers 91
San Antonio 105, Sacramento 104, OT
L.A. Lakers 136, Portland 113
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Northern Sun
Northern St. 68, Bemidji St. 56
Wayne St. 86, Upper Iowa 59
Winona St. 72, Augustana 64
MSU-Moorhead 89, Minn.-Crookston 43
Minn.-Dulukth 60, Minot St. 48
U-Mary 60, St. Cloud St. 51
Sioux Falls 62, Concordia-St. Paul 57
MSU-Mankato 76, SW Minnesota St. 60
Iowa community colleges
Northeast 70, Lake Region St. 57
Iowa Western 59, Snow College 46
East
Columbia 54, Georgetown 49
Mount St. Mary's 81, Loyola (Md.) 75
St. John's 80, Yale 66
South
Cleveland St. 68, W. Carolina 61
FIU 59, NC Central 58
MVSU 71, Florida A&M 70
South Florida 80, Alabama St. 29
Midwest
Colorado 62, Xavier 53
Southwest
Wright St. 69, SMU 61
Far west
Arizona St. 60, BYU 52
Long Beach St. 54, Santa Clara 46
Oregon St. 64, Hawaii 32
Portland St. 69, Grand Canyon 46
S. Utah 82, UC Irvine 68
Seattle 88, Sacramento St. 84
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
USC 80, TCU 78
Big Ten
Michigan 103, Iowa 91
Missouri Valley
Missouri St. 86, Mississippi Valley St. 62
Northern Sun
Minn.-Duluth 72, Minot St. 54
Minn.-Crookston 68, MSU-Moorhead 65
St. Cloud St. 88, U-Mary 56
Sioux Falls 78, Concordia-St. Paul 71
Wayne St. 88, Upper Iowa 69
MSU-Mankato 67, SW Minnesota St. 57
Augustana 91, Winona St. 78
Northern St. 81, Bemidji St. 73
Iowa community colleges
Williston 84, Marshalltown 79
Indian Hills 93, Western Oklahoma St. 55
Iowa Western 76, Minnesota Prep 62
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Waterloo West 72, Western Dubuque 34
Riceville 39, Waterloo Christian 32
Meskwaki Settlement 74, Valley Lutheran 17
Denver 33, Waterloo Columbus 25
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Xavier 73, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 32
Iowa City High 79, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37
Cedar Rapids Washington 69, Iowa City Liberty 35
Cedar Rapids Prairie 78, Iowa City West 52
Linn-Mar 37, Dubuque Senior 32
Waterloo West 72, Western Dubuque 34
Iowa Star
Baxter 56, North Tama 20
Collins-Maxwell 51, GMG 27
Tripoli 68, Don Bosco 16
Colo-NESCO 53, Dunkerton 38
Clarksville 61, Janesville 35
Riceville 39, Waterloo Christian 32
Meskwaki Settlement 74, Valley Lutheran 17
North Central
Clear Lake 64, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63, St. Edmond 25
Humboldt 43, Iowa Falls-Alden 33
Algona 65, Webster City 63, OT
North Iowa Cedar
Hudson 58, Aplington-Parkersburg 54
AGWSR 38, BCLUW 34
Denver 66, Waterloo Columbus 25
Dike-New Hartford 57, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29
Grundy Center 51, South Hardin 16
Jesup 58, Wapsie Valley 28
West Marshall 54, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28
Northeast Iowa
Waukon 47, New Hampton 32
Top of Iowa
Lake Mills 62, Belmond-Klemme 49
Osage 56, Central Springs 36
Forest City 43, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31
West Fork 66, Rockford 42
North Union 77, North Iowa 20
Nashua-Plainfield 43, Northwood-Kensett 27
West Hancock 78, Eagle Grove 20
Mason City Newman 51, North Butler 37
Tri-Rivers
Marquette Catholic 60, Alburnett 30
Calamus-Wheatland 55, Edgewood-Colesburg 38
Central City 57, Cedar Valley Christian 22
East Buchanan 59, Midland 13
Maquoketa Valley 49, Prince of Peace 44
Springville 62, Lisbon 27
Upper Iowa
Central Elkader 47, North Fayette Valley 43
Postville 27, South Winneshiek 25
Turkey Valley 73, Kee High 37
MFL MarMac 75, West Central 30
WaMaC
Benton Community 50, West Delaware 34
Dyersville Beckman 61, South Tama 28
Solon 51, Vinton-Shellsburg 47
Central DeWitt 68, Williamsburg 49
Maquoketa 65, Independence 18
Clear Creek-Amana 43, Mount Vernon 34
State
ACGC 51, Madrid 36
AHSTW 39, Underwood 31
Ames 53, Ottumwa 42
Ankeny 57, Fort Dodge 36
Ankeny Centennial 76, Des Moines Hoover 15
Audubon 58, Tri-Center 21
Ballard 63, ADM 26
Bondurant-Farrar 57, Carlisle 41
Burlington Notre Dame 57, Central Lee 27
CAM 68, West Harrison 53
Carroll 75, Perry 28
Cascade 61, Camanche 16
Centerville 66, Davis County 37
Central Decatur 65, East Union 23
Cherokee Washington 63, Unity Christian 60
Council Bluffs Jefferson 45, Sioux City West 35
Council Bluffs Lincoln 67, Sioux City North 37
Dallas Center-Grimes 61, Newton 33
Davenport Assumption 81, Clinton 41
Davenport North 55, Bettendorf 41
Des Moines Christian 55, Earlham 34
Des Moines East 47, Marshalltown 31
Dowling Catholic 70, Valley 25
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54, Albia 39
Emmetsburg 51, Graettinger-Terril 15
Exira-EHK 73, Coon Rapids-Bayard 45
Fairfield 61, Washington 48
Fremont-Mills 61, Essex 11
Glenwood 71, Atlantic 45
Grinnell 69, Oskaloosa 48
IKM-Manning 74, Riverside 14
Indianola 59, Norwalk 43
Iowa Valley 46, Tri-County 16
Johnston 73, Des Moines North 32
Keokuk 55, Burlington 35
Kingsley-Pierson 66, OABCIG 45
Kuemper Catholic 56, Denison-Schleswig 50
Lenox 33, Bedford 26
Louisa-Muscatine 66, Hillcrest Academy 23
Lynnville-Sully 62, BGM 25
Maquoketa Valley 49, Prince of Peace 44
Marquette Catholic 60, Alburnett 30
Martensdale-St Marys 69, Wayne 39
Mediapolis 68, Highland 35
Mid-Prairie 35, Tipton 28
Montezuma 56, Colfax-Mingo 25
Monticello 67, North Cedar 21
Moulton-Udell 58, Diagonal 49
Mount Ayr 59, Southwest Valley 44
Murray 39, Twin Cedars 29
Newell-Fonda 80, Sioux Central 40
Nodaway Valley 66, Grand View Christian 44
North Mahaska 76, HLV 25
North Polk 62, Gilbert 61
Okoboji 61, Sheldon 38
Paton-Churdan 51, Glidden-Ralston 35
Pocahontas Area 68, Manson-NW Webster 51
Regina Catholic 53, Wilton 38
Roland-Story 55, Nevada 29
Seymour 52, Orient-Macksburg 45
Sigourney 58, English Valleys 26
South Central Calhoun 50, East Sac County 35
South Hamilton 56, Greene County 24
Southeast Polk 69, Des Moines Roosevelt 48
Southeast Valley 45, West Bend-Mallard 36
St. Albert 58, Clarinda 30
Storm Lake St. Mary's 48, Alta-Aurelia 39
Van Buren 59, Cardinal 25
Van Meter 51, Interstate 35 33
Wapello 51, Winfield-Mt Union 35
West Branch 59, Northeast 40
West Burlington 73, WACO 42
West Central Valley 54, Ogden 39
West Lyon 50, George-Little Rock 47
Western Christian 61, West Sioux 52
Winterset 50, Boone 42
Woodbury Central 66, River Valley 20
Woodward-Granger 41, Panorama 40
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A -- 1. Montezuma 3-0, 2. Newell-Fonda 1-0, 3. Sigourney 1-0, 4. Bellevue Marquette 3-0, 5. North Mahaska 0-2, 6. Kingsley-Pierson 2-0, 7. Clarksville 1-0, 8. Algona Garrigan 2-0, 9. East Buchanan 3-1, 10. Lynnville-Sully 2-0, 11. MMCRU 1-0, 12. Springville 2-0, 13. St. Ansgar 1-0, 14. Burlington Notre Dame 1-0, 15. Exira-EHK 1-1.
Class 2A -- 1. Cascade 2-0, 2. North Linn 3-0, 3. West Hancock 2-0, 4. Osage 1-0, 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 1-0, 6. Van Buren 2-1, 7. West Sioux 1-0, 8. West Branch 1-1, 9. MFL-MarMac 1-2, 10. Mount Ayr 1-1, 11. AHSTW 3-0, 12. Mediapolis 2-0, 13. Maquoketa Valley 2-0, 14. Logan-Magnolia 3-0, 15. Emmetsburg 0-1.
Class 3A -- 1. Sioux City Heelan 0-1, 2. North Polk 1-2, 3. Dike-New Hartford 1-0, 4. Clear Lake 2-0, 5. Red Oak 2-0, 6. Roland-Story 2-0, 7. Crestwood 2-1, 8. Okoboji 2-0, 9. Unity Christian 0-0, 10. Monticello 2-0, 11. Davenport Assumption 2-1, 12. Spirit Lake 2-0, 13. Estherville-Lincoln Central 2-1, 14. Algona 0-1, 15. Waukon 2-0.
Class 4A -- 1. North Scott 3-0, 2. Marion 2-0, 3. Center Point-Urbana 1-0, 4. Glenwood 2-0, 5. Gilbert 3-1, 6. Ballard 1-1, 7. Dallas Center-Grimes 3-0, 8. Mason City 4-0, 9. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-0, 10. Cedar Rapids Xavier 0-2, 11. Central DeWitt 2-0, 12. Maquoketa 3-0, 13. Waverly-Shell Rock 0-1, 14. Bondurant-Farrar 2-0, 15. Carlisle 1-1.
Class 5A -- 1. Iowa City High 0-0, 2. West Des Moines Dowling 2-0, 3. Cedar Falls 2-0, 4. Johnston 2-1, 5. Southeast Polk 2-0, 6. Waukee 2-0, 7. Urbandale 3-0, 8. Ankeny Centennial 1-1, 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-0, 10. Iowa City West 1-0, 11. Des Moines Roosevelt 1-1, 12. West Des Moines Valley 1-2, 13. Waterloo West 2-0, 14. Bettendorf 3-0, 15. Ames 1-2.
Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Waterloo East 68, Waukon 59
Waterloo Christian 44, Riceville 37
Denver 73, Waterloo Columbus 53
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 68, Davenport North 56
Waterloo East 68, Waukon 59
Davenport Assumption 73, Dubuque Wahlert 57
Iowa Star
Baxter 56, North Tama 36
Collins-Maxwell 51, GMG 27
Don Bosco 62, Tripoli 38
Dunkerton 57, Colo-NESCO 36
Janesville 61, Clarksville 30
Waterloo Christian 44, Riceville 37
North Central
Clear Lake 55, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36
St. Edmond 49, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 32
North Iowa Cedar
Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Hudson 54
AGWSR 47, BCLUW 44
Denver 73, Waterloo Columbus 53
Dike-New Hartford 62, Sumner-Fredericksburg 47
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52, West Marshall 35
Wapsie Valley 72, Jesup 54
South Hardin 46, Grundy Center 44
Northeast Iowa
Waterloo East 68, Waukon 59
Top of Iowa
Osage 67, Central Springs 29
Forest City 66, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61
North Union 63, North Iowa 58
Nashua-Plainfield 71, Northwood-Kensett 70, OT
West Fork 83, Rockford 51
West Hancock 73, Eagle Grove 46
Lake Mills 71, Belmond-Klemme 35
Mason City Newman at North Butler
Tri-Rivers
Alburnett 56, Marquette Catholic 28
Central City 67, Cedar Valley Christian 43
East Buchanan 58, Midland 48
Easton Valley 72, Starmont 51
Edgewood-Colesburg 52, Calamus-Wheatland 45
Maquoketa Valley 42, Prince of Peace 41
Upper Iowa
North Fayette Valley 64, Central Elkader 48
South Winneshiek 59, Postville 44
Turkey Valley 58, Kee 29
MFL-MarMac 69, West Central 27
WaMaC
Marion 73, Center Point Urbana 59
Central DeWitt 48, Williamsburg 42
Marion 73, Center Point-Urbana 59
Vinton-Shellsburg 58, Solon 56
Dyersville Beckman 61, South Tama County 28
Benton Community 49, West Delaware 39
State
Albia 65, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 42
Alta-Aurelia 76, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 37
Ames 45, Ottumwa 35
Ankeny 57, Fort Dodge 36
Ankeny Centennial 72, Des Moines, Hoover 46
Audubon 58, Tri-Center 21
B-G-M 67, Lynnville-Sully 56
Ballard 76, ADM, Adel 73
Bedford 82, Lenox 49
Belle Plaine 33, Keota 18
Bondurant Farrar 54, Carlisle 50, OT
Boyden-Hull 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 31
Burlington 61, Keokuk 59, 2OT
Burlington Notre Dame 55, Central Lee 51
CAM 70, West Harrison 45
Camanche 65, Cascade 58
Carroll 71, Perry 20
Centerville 63, Davis County 60
Central Decatur 74, East Union 50
Chariton 66, Clarke, Osceola 40
Cherokee 0, Unity Christian 0
Clarinda 68, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 57
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 45
Council Bluffs Lincoln 67, Sioux City North 27
Dallas Center-Grimes 61, Newton 56
Danville 68, New London 63
Denison-Schleswig 57, Kuemper Catholic 47
Des Moines Christian 72, Earlham 46
Diagonal 57, Moulton-Udell 43
Dowling Catholic 52, Valley, West Des Moines 38
Durant-Bennett 70, West Liberty 48
East Sac County 78, South Central Calhoun 68
Emmetsburg 63, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49
Estherville Lincoln Central 67, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46
Fairfield 61, Washington 48
Fremont Mills 67, Essex 17
Gilbert 83, North Polk 51
Harlan 80, Shenandoah 42
Highland 61, Mediapolis 40
IKM-Manning 46, Riverside 28
Iowa Valley 51, Tri-County 32
Johnston 87, Des Moines North 59
Lawton-Bronson 51, Ridge View 36
MOC-Floyd Valley 61, Sioux Center 57
Madrid 77, AC/GC 61
Marshalltown 61, Des Moines East 34
Martensdale-St. Marys 68, Wayne 17
Montezuma 81, Colfax-Mingo 46
Monticello 65, North Cedar 36
Mount Ayr 75, Southwest Valley 42
Mount Pleasant 47, Fort Madison 39
Murray 68, Twin Cedars 15
Newell-Fonda 56, Sioux Central 41
Nodaway Valley 71, Grand View Christian 62
North Mahaska 51, H-L-V 26
Northeast, Goose Lake 65, West Branch 55
Norwalk 90, Indianola 66
Ogden 72, West Central Valley 31
Okoboji, Milford 70, Sheldon 49
Oskaloosa 56, Grinnell 52, OT
PAC-LM 64, Manson Northwest Webster 46
PCM, Monroe 51, Saydel 34
Paton-Churdan 50, Glidden-Ralston 48
Pekin 78, Columbus Community 18
Pella Christian 84, Pella 83, 2OT
Pleasantville 74, Woodward Academy 47
Red Oak 57, Lewis Central 56
Regina, Iowa City 72, Wilton 48
River Valley 59, Woodbury Central 57
Rock Valley 90, Central Lyon 66
Roland-Story 70, Nevada 63
Sigourney 56, English Valleys 50
Sioux City East 62, Bishop Heelan 51
Sioux City West 55, Council Bluffs Jefferson 48
Siouxland Christian 62, Westwood 31
South Hamilton 71, Greene County 27
South O'Brien 82, Akron-Westfield 28
Southeast Polk 48, Des Moines Roosevelt 47
St. Mary's, Remsen 51, Harris-Lake Park 43
Stanton 71, Sidney 60
Tipton 57, Mid-Prairie 48
Treynor 63, Missouri Valley 33
Underwood 67, A-H-S-T-W 57
Van Buren 49, Eldon Cardinal 39
Van Meter 77, Interstate 35 44
WACO 58, West Burlington 51
West Bend-Mallard 72, Southeast Valley 32
West Lyon 55, George-Little Rock 50
West Sioux 79, Western Christian 68
Winfield-Mount Union 50, Wapello 42
Winterset 65, Boone 56
