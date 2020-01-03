Basketball clip art

NBA scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 109, Atlanta 106

Orlando 105, Miami 85

Portland 122, Washington 103

Houston 118, Philadelphia 108

Phoenix 120, New York 112

L.A. Lakers 123, New Orleans 113

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. 96, Texas Tech 66

TCU 65, Texas 63

Missouri Valley

Drake 104, Northern Iowa 87

Bradley 82, Evansville 51

Illinois St. 83, Indiana St. 69

Missouri St. 74, Loyola 72, OT

Southern Illinois 67, Valparaiso 51

Northern Sun

Concordia-St. Paul 91, U-Mary 72

Minn.-Duluth 62, Bemidji St. 41

MSU-Mankato 85, Minot St. 54

Northern St. 77, Upper Iowa 59

Winona St. 65, MSU-Moorhead 63

St. Cloud St. 69, Minn.-Crookston 48

Sioux Falls 78, Wayne St. 70

SW Minnesota St. 60, Augustana 50

Iowa colleges

Cornell 59, Beloit 33

Grinnell 82, Lake Forest 62

East

DePaul 80, Providence 67

Elon 74, Towson 61

St. John's 71, Georgetown 54

Villanova 61, Seton Hall 55

South

Coll. of Charleston 73, Drexel 59

James Madison 84, William & Mary 70

Midwest

Creighton 72, Marquette 62

Far west

Arizona 65, Southern Cal 57

Oregon 104, Colorado 46

Oregon St. 77, Utah 48

Stanford 77, Washington St. 58

UCLA 68, Arizona St. 66

Washington 67, California 64

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Rutgers 79, Nebraska 62

Wisconsin 61, Ohio St. 57

Northern Sun

Augustana 64, SW Minnesota St. 61

Concordia-St. Paul 79, U-Mary 65

Minn.-Duluth 73, Bemidji St. 57

MSU-Mankato 87, Minot St. 79

St. Cloud St. 72, Minn.-Crookston 57

Sioux Falls 77, Wayne St. 65

Upper Iowa 95, Northern St. 86

Winona St. 89, MSU-Moorhead 77

Iowa colleges

Beloit 68, Cornell 62

Lake Forest 114, Grinnell 89

Iowa community colleges

DMACC 108, Richard J. Daley 72

East

Drexel 61, Delaware 55

Manhattan 71, Canisius 67

Niagara 75, Fairfield 66

Quinnipiac 63, Marist 58

Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 62

Siena 75, Monmouth (NJ) 69

St. Peter's 75, Iona 74

South

NC A&T 123, Mid-Atlantic Christian 61

Midwest

Ball St. 61, Toledo 57

Detroit 66, N. Kentucky 58

Green Bay 85, UIC 71

Kent St. 79, Bowling Green 61

Milwaukee 76, IUPUI 74

Wright St. 96, Oakland 69

Southwest

Houston 78, UCF 63

Tulsa 70, Temple 44

Far west

Cal Poly 85, Vanguard 82

Cal St.-Fullerton 103, Saint Katherine 52

UC Davis 101, Holy Names 41

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 59, Linn-Mar 48

Iowa City High 89, Waterloo East 24

Waterloo West 64, Iowa City Liberty 26

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Falls 59, Linn-Mar 48

Cedar Rapids Prairie 51, Dubuque Senior 42

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 51, Wahlert Catholic 38

Cedar Rapids Washington 68, Western Dubuque 36

Dubuque Hempstead 51, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42

Iowa City High 89, Waterloo East 24

Waterloo West 64, Iowa City Liberty 26

State

ACGC 54, West Central Valley 44

Ames 56, Ankeny 48

Aplington-Parkersburg at Sumner-Fredericksburg, ppd.

Ballard 48, North Polk 38

BCLUW 50, Janesville 38

Bondurant-Farrar 56, Knoxville 49

Boyer Valley 50, Paton-Churdan 47

Burlington 31, Mount Pleasant 26

Calamus-Wheatland 39, Lisbon 33

CAM 65, Woodbine 36

Cascade 56, West Liberty 31

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 51, Wahlert Catholic 38

Cedar Rapids Washington 68, Western Dubuque 36

Centerville 60, Moravia 35

Central City 58, Starmont 30

Central Decatur 59, Chariton 31

Central DeWitt 62, Beckman Catholic 52

Central Springs 32, Northwood-Kensett 17

Cherokee Washington 62, Spirit Lake 47

Columbus 32, Hillcrest Academy 26

Coon Rapids-Bayard 48, West Harrison 23

Council Bluffs Lincoln 64, Harlan 39

Creston 63, Clarinda 21

Dallas Center-Grimes 62, Boone 34

Davis County 67, Putnam Co, MO 61

Decorah 33, Waukon 30

Denver 38, Dunkerton 33

Des Moines Roosevelt 77, Des Moines Hoover 29

Dowling Catholic 59, Ankeny Centennial 37

Dubuque Hempstead 51, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42

East Buchanan 63, Edgewood-Colesburg 39

Easton Valley 56, Cedar Valley Christian 17

Glenwood 61, Lewis Central 56

Grundy Center 48, Nevada 40

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 52, Iowa Falls-Alden 22

Highland 44, English Valleys 39

Hudson 55, AGWSR 40

Humboldt 53, St. Edmond 38

IKM-Manning 92, Missouri Valley 37

Interstate 35 44, Pleasantville 40

Iowa City High 89, Waterloo East 24

Johnston 62, Urbandale 43

Keokuk 68, Fairfield 65 (OT)

Logan-Magnolia 57, Audubon 40

Maquoketa 58, West Delaware 32

Marquette Catholic 49, Midland 11

Mediapolis 57, Pekin 33

MFL-Mar-Mac 41, Central Elkader 40

MOC-Floyd Valley 51, George-Little Rock 42

Montezuma 53, Earlham 28

Mount Ayr 68, Worth County 51

New Hampton 62, Riceville 42

North Butler 31, Nashua-Plainfield 29

North Fayette Valley 45, Kee 28

North Linn 70, Maquoketa Valley 41

Northeast 60, Mid-Prairie 47

Okoboji 64, Central Lyon 61 (OT)

Osage 72, West Fork 25

Ottumwa 83, Des Moines Lincoln 28

Panorama 73, Ogden 28

Prairie 51, Dubuque Senior 42

Red Oak 61, Denison-Schleswig 45

Regina Catholic 33, Bellevue 26

Roland-Story 63, PCM 23

Saint Ansgar 59, Rockford 25

South Hamilton 47, Southeast Valley 45

Southeast Polk 75, Fort Dodge 32

Southwest Valley 69, Southeast Warren 50

Stanton 55, Griswold 39

Tipton 64, North Cedar 19

Turkey Valley 80, Postville 19

Valley 64, Marshalltown 23

Vinton-Shellsburg 61, South Tama 25

WACO 55, New London 47

Wapello 52, Louisa-Muscatine 35

Waukee 73, Mason City 54

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Charles City 16

West Burlington 82, Holy Trinity Catholic 35

West Lyon 48, Sheldon 29

Western Christian 68, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54

Westwood 65, Wakefield 59

Winfield-Mt Union 43, Lone Tree 38

Woodward-Granger 34, Madrid 24

IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A -- 1. Montezuma 8-0, 2. Newell-Fonda 7-0, 3. Bellevue Marquette 8-1, 4. North Mahaska 6-2, 5. Algona Garrigan 8-0, 6. MMCRU 7-0, 7. St. Ansgar 6-1, 8. East Buchanan 6-2, 9. Clarksville 6-1, 10. Sigourney 6-2, 11. Kingsley-Pierson 8-1, 12. Springville 7-0, 13. Burlington Notre Dame 6-0, 14. Exira-EHK 7-1, 15. Central Decatur 5-1.

Class 2A -- 1. Cascade 8-0, 2. West Hancock 8-0, 3. North Linn 6-1, 4. Van Buren 9-1, 5. Osage 4-1, 6. MFL-MarMac 8-2, 7. West Branch 7-2, 8. Maquoketa Valley 8-0, 9. Mount Ayr 5-1, 10. Western Christian 5-2, 11. Hudson 8-1, 12. AHSTW 8-1, 13. Mediapolis 7-1, 14. Logan-Magnolia 7-1, 15. Emmetsburg 5-2.

Class 3A -- 1. North Polk 6-2, 2. Clear Lake 7-0, 3. Red Oak 8-0, 4. Sioux City Heelan 4-2, 5. Crestwood 9-1, 6. Dike-New Hartford 6-1, 7. Roland-Story 7-1, 8. Okoboji 9-0, 9. Davenport Assumption 6-1, 10. Des Moines Christian 8-1, 11. West Liberty 7-0, 12. West Burlington 6-1, 13. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7-0, 14. Waukon 6-3, 15. Cherokee 6-3.

Class 4A -- 1. North Scott 8-0, 2. Marion 6-0, 3. Center Point-Urbana 6-0, 4. Glenwood 9-0, 5. Gilbert 8-2, 6. Ballard 6-1, 7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 4-2, 8. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-3, 9. Mason City 5-3, 10. Central DeWitt 8-0, 11. Waverly-Shell Rock 6-2, 12. Maquoketa 6-2, 13. Knoxville 7-0, 14. Carroll 6-2, 15. Grinnell 5-2.

Class 5A -- 1. Iowa City High 6-0, 2. Southeast Polk 8-0, 3. Johnston 7-1, 4. West Des Moines Dowling 6-2, 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-0, 6. Waukee 6-1, 7. Cedar Falls 6-2, 8. Urbandale 7-1, 9. Waterloo West 7-1, 10. Ankeny Centennial 4-3, 11. Ames 5-3, 12. Davenport North 5-2, 13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-3, 14. Bettendorf 5-3, 15. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 6-2.

Prep boys

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 57, Linn-Mar 42

Iowa City High 58, Waterloo East 55

Waterloo West 52, Iowa City Liberty 32

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Falls 57, Linn-Mar 42

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 68, Dubuque Wahlert, 59

Dubuque Hempstead 77, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 48

Iowa City High 58, Waterloo East 55

Iowa City West 51, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48

Waterloo West 52, Iowa City Liberty 32

State

Alburnett 58, Springville 52

Anamosa 60, Wilton 36

Ankeny 64, Ames 22

Aplington-Parkersburg at Sumner-Fredericksburg, ppd.

Boyden-Hull 80, Sioux Center 57

CAM, Anita 57, Woodbine 34

Calamus-Wheatland 52, Lisbon 43

Center Point-Urbana 55, Benton Community 28

Central City 54, Starmont 40

Central Decatur, Leon 55, Chariton 52

Central Springs 39, Northwood-Kensett 31

Charles City 70, Waverly-Shell Rock 54

Clear Creek-Amana 58, Williamsburg 56

Council Bluffs Lincoln 53, Harlan 38

Decorah 94, Waukon 59

Des Moines North 122, Des Moines East 47

Diagonal 61, Lenox 57

Dowling Catholic 68, Ankeny Centennial 55

Easton Valley 76, Cedar Valley Christian 40

Edgewood-Colesburg 54, East Buchanan 52

Exira/EH-K 56, Ar-We-Va, Westside 45

Highland 52, English Valleys 28

Hillcrest Academy 57, Columbus Community 52

Hinton 92, Akron-Westfield 57

Humboldt 62, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 48

Iowa Falls-Alden 57, Hampton-Dumont 38

Knoxville 72, Bondurant-Farrar 69, OT

Lewis Central 62, Glenwood 57

Lone Tree 60, Winfield-Mt. Union 48

MFL MarMac 80, Central, Elkader 25

MOC-Floyd Valley 62, George-Little Rock 49

Marion 83, Solon 76, OT

Mount Vernon 74, Independence 44

Nashua-Plainfield 64, North Butler 49

Newell-Fonda 80, OABCIG 60

North Cedar 55, Tipton 54

North Linn 88, Maquoketa Valley 37

Northeast, Goose Lake 51, Mid-Prairie 38

Pekin 49, Mediapolis 23

Regina, Iowa City 60, Bellevue 40

Roland-Story 65, PCM, Monroe 47

South O'Brien 70, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46

Southeast Polk 67, Fort Dodge 35

Southeast Valley 49, South Hamilton 41

St. Mary's, Remsen 53, Gehlen Catholic 47

Storm Lake 80, Estherville Lincoln Central 75

Tri-Center, Neola 36, Underwood 23

Valley, West Des Moines 51, Marshalltown 32

WACO 55, New London 53

Wapello 46, Louisa-Muscatine 40

West Burlington 52, Holy Trinity 33

West Central 42, Clayton Ridge 28

West Delaware 48, Maquoketa 42

West Fork 54, Osage 47

Woodward Academy 62, Earlham 49

Woodward-Granger 79, Madrid 52

