NBA scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 109, Atlanta 106
Orlando 105, Miami 85
Portland 122, Washington 103
Houston 118, Philadelphia 108
Phoenix 120, New York 112
L.A. Lakers 123, New Orleans 113
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. 96, Texas Tech 66
TCU 65, Texas 63
Missouri Valley
Drake 104, Northern Iowa 87
Bradley 82, Evansville 51
Illinois St. 83, Indiana St. 69
Missouri St. 74, Loyola 72, OT
Southern Illinois 67, Valparaiso 51
Northern Sun
Concordia-St. Paul 91, U-Mary 72
Minn.-Duluth 62, Bemidji St. 41
MSU-Mankato 85, Minot St. 54
Northern St. 77, Upper Iowa 59
Winona St. 65, MSU-Moorhead 63
St. Cloud St. 69, Minn.-Crookston 48
Sioux Falls 78, Wayne St. 70
SW Minnesota St. 60, Augustana 50
Iowa colleges
Cornell 59, Beloit 33
Grinnell 82, Lake Forest 62
East
DePaul 80, Providence 67
Elon 74, Towson 61
St. John's 71, Georgetown 54
Villanova 61, Seton Hall 55
South
Coll. of Charleston 73, Drexel 59
James Madison 84, William & Mary 70
Midwest
Creighton 72, Marquette 62
Far west
Arizona 65, Southern Cal 57
Oregon 104, Colorado 46
Oregon St. 77, Utah 48
Stanford 77, Washington St. 58
UCLA 68, Arizona St. 66
Washington 67, California 64
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Rutgers 79, Nebraska 62
Wisconsin 61, Ohio St. 57
Northern Sun
Augustana 64, SW Minnesota St. 61
Concordia-St. Paul 79, U-Mary 65
Minn.-Duluth 73, Bemidji St. 57
MSU-Mankato 87, Minot St. 79
St. Cloud St. 72, Minn.-Crookston 57
Sioux Falls 77, Wayne St. 65
Upper Iowa 95, Northern St. 86
Winona St. 89, MSU-Moorhead 77
Iowa colleges
Beloit 68, Cornell 62
Lake Forest 114, Grinnell 89
Iowa community colleges
DMACC 108, Richard J. Daley 72
East
Drexel 61, Delaware 55
Manhattan 71, Canisius 67
Niagara 75, Fairfield 66
Quinnipiac 63, Marist 58
Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 62
Siena 75, Monmouth (NJ) 69
St. Peter's 75, Iona 74
South
NC A&T 123, Mid-Atlantic Christian 61
Midwest
Ball St. 61, Toledo 57
Detroit 66, N. Kentucky 58
Green Bay 85, UIC 71
Kent St. 79, Bowling Green 61
Milwaukee 76, IUPUI 74
Wright St. 96, Oakland 69
Southwest
Houston 78, UCF 63
Tulsa 70, Temple 44
Far west
Cal Poly 85, Vanguard 82
Cal St.-Fullerton 103, Saint Katherine 52
UC Davis 101, Holy Names 41
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 59, Linn-Mar 48
Iowa City High 89, Waterloo East 24
Waterloo West 64, Iowa City Liberty 26
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Falls 59, Linn-Mar 48
Cedar Rapids Prairie 51, Dubuque Senior 42
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 51, Wahlert Catholic 38
Cedar Rapids Washington 68, Western Dubuque 36
Dubuque Hempstead 51, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42
Iowa City High 89, Waterloo East 24
Waterloo West 64, Iowa City Liberty 26
State
ACGC 54, West Central Valley 44
Ames 56, Ankeny 48
Aplington-Parkersburg at Sumner-Fredericksburg, ppd.
Ballard 48, North Polk 38
BCLUW 50, Janesville 38
Bondurant-Farrar 56, Knoxville 49
Boyer Valley 50, Paton-Churdan 47
Burlington 31, Mount Pleasant 26
Calamus-Wheatland 39, Lisbon 33
CAM 65, Woodbine 36
Cascade 56, West Liberty 31
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 51, Wahlert Catholic 38
Cedar Rapids Washington 68, Western Dubuque 36
Centerville 60, Moravia 35
Central City 58, Starmont 30
Central Decatur 59, Chariton 31
Central DeWitt 62, Beckman Catholic 52
Central Springs 32, Northwood-Kensett 17
Cherokee Washington 62, Spirit Lake 47
Columbus 32, Hillcrest Academy 26
Coon Rapids-Bayard 48, West Harrison 23
Council Bluffs Lincoln 64, Harlan 39
Creston 63, Clarinda 21
Dallas Center-Grimes 62, Boone 34
Davis County 67, Putnam Co, MO 61
Decorah 33, Waukon 30
Denver 38, Dunkerton 33
Des Moines Roosevelt 77, Des Moines Hoover 29
Dowling Catholic 59, Ankeny Centennial 37
Dubuque Hempstead 51, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42
East Buchanan 63, Edgewood-Colesburg 39
Easton Valley 56, Cedar Valley Christian 17
Glenwood 61, Lewis Central 56
Grundy Center 48, Nevada 40
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 52, Iowa Falls-Alden 22
Highland 44, English Valleys 39
Hudson 55, AGWSR 40
Humboldt 53, St. Edmond 38
IKM-Manning 92, Missouri Valley 37
Interstate 35 44, Pleasantville 40
Iowa City High 89, Waterloo East 24
Johnston 62, Urbandale 43
Keokuk 68, Fairfield 65 (OT)
Logan-Magnolia 57, Audubon 40
Maquoketa 58, West Delaware 32
Marquette Catholic 49, Midland 11
Mediapolis 57, Pekin 33
MFL-Mar-Mac 41, Central Elkader 40
MOC-Floyd Valley 51, George-Little Rock 42
Montezuma 53, Earlham 28
Mount Ayr 68, Worth County 51
New Hampton 62, Riceville 42
North Butler 31, Nashua-Plainfield 29
North Fayette Valley 45, Kee 28
North Linn 70, Maquoketa Valley 41
Northeast 60, Mid-Prairie 47
Okoboji 64, Central Lyon 61 (OT)
Osage 72, West Fork 25
Ottumwa 83, Des Moines Lincoln 28
Panorama 73, Ogden 28
Prairie 51, Dubuque Senior 42
Red Oak 61, Denison-Schleswig 45
Regina Catholic 33, Bellevue 26
Roland-Story 63, PCM 23
Saint Ansgar 59, Rockford 25
South Hamilton 47, Southeast Valley 45
Southeast Polk 75, Fort Dodge 32
Southwest Valley 69, Southeast Warren 50
Stanton 55, Griswold 39
Tipton 64, North Cedar 19
Turkey Valley 80, Postville 19
Valley 64, Marshalltown 23
Vinton-Shellsburg 61, South Tama 25
WACO 55, New London 47
Wapello 52, Louisa-Muscatine 35
Waukee 73, Mason City 54
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Charles City 16
West Burlington 82, Holy Trinity Catholic 35
West Lyon 48, Sheldon 29
Western Christian 68, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54
Westwood 65, Wakefield 59
Winfield-Mt Union 43, Lone Tree 38
Woodward-Granger 34, Madrid 24
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A -- 1. Montezuma 8-0, 2. Newell-Fonda 7-0, 3. Bellevue Marquette 8-1, 4. North Mahaska 6-2, 5. Algona Garrigan 8-0, 6. MMCRU 7-0, 7. St. Ansgar 6-1, 8. East Buchanan 6-2, 9. Clarksville 6-1, 10. Sigourney 6-2, 11. Kingsley-Pierson 8-1, 12. Springville 7-0, 13. Burlington Notre Dame 6-0, 14. Exira-EHK 7-1, 15. Central Decatur 5-1.
Class 2A -- 1. Cascade 8-0, 2. West Hancock 8-0, 3. North Linn 6-1, 4. Van Buren 9-1, 5. Osage 4-1, 6. MFL-MarMac 8-2, 7. West Branch 7-2, 8. Maquoketa Valley 8-0, 9. Mount Ayr 5-1, 10. Western Christian 5-2, 11. Hudson 8-1, 12. AHSTW 8-1, 13. Mediapolis 7-1, 14. Logan-Magnolia 7-1, 15. Emmetsburg 5-2.
Class 3A -- 1. North Polk 6-2, 2. Clear Lake 7-0, 3. Red Oak 8-0, 4. Sioux City Heelan 4-2, 5. Crestwood 9-1, 6. Dike-New Hartford 6-1, 7. Roland-Story 7-1, 8. Okoboji 9-0, 9. Davenport Assumption 6-1, 10. Des Moines Christian 8-1, 11. West Liberty 7-0, 12. West Burlington 6-1, 13. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7-0, 14. Waukon 6-3, 15. Cherokee 6-3.
Class 4A -- 1. North Scott 8-0, 2. Marion 6-0, 3. Center Point-Urbana 6-0, 4. Glenwood 9-0, 5. Gilbert 8-2, 6. Ballard 6-1, 7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 4-2, 8. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-3, 9. Mason City 5-3, 10. Central DeWitt 8-0, 11. Waverly-Shell Rock 6-2, 12. Maquoketa 6-2, 13. Knoxville 7-0, 14. Carroll 6-2, 15. Grinnell 5-2.
Class 5A -- 1. Iowa City High 6-0, 2. Southeast Polk 8-0, 3. Johnston 7-1, 4. West Des Moines Dowling 6-2, 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-0, 6. Waukee 6-1, 7. Cedar Falls 6-2, 8. Urbandale 7-1, 9. Waterloo West 7-1, 10. Ankeny Centennial 4-3, 11. Ames 5-3, 12. Davenport North 5-2, 13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-3, 14. Bettendorf 5-3, 15. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 6-2.
Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 57, Linn-Mar 42
Iowa City High 58, Waterloo East 55
Waterloo West 52, Iowa City Liberty 32
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Falls 57, Linn-Mar 42
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 68, Dubuque Wahlert, 59
Dubuque Hempstead 77, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 48
Iowa City High 58, Waterloo East 55
Iowa City West 51, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48
Waterloo West 52, Iowa City Liberty 32
State
Alburnett 58, Springville 52
Anamosa 60, Wilton 36
Ankeny 64, Ames 22
Aplington-Parkersburg at Sumner-Fredericksburg, ppd.
Boyden-Hull 80, Sioux Center 57
CAM, Anita 57, Woodbine 34
Calamus-Wheatland 52, Lisbon 43
Center Point-Urbana 55, Benton Community 28
Central City 54, Starmont 40
Central Decatur, Leon 55, Chariton 52
Central Springs 39, Northwood-Kensett 31
Charles City 70, Waverly-Shell Rock 54
Clear Creek-Amana 58, Williamsburg 56
Council Bluffs Lincoln 53, Harlan 38
Decorah 94, Waukon 59
Des Moines North 122, Des Moines East 47
Diagonal 61, Lenox 57
Dowling Catholic 68, Ankeny Centennial 55
Easton Valley 76, Cedar Valley Christian 40
Edgewood-Colesburg 54, East Buchanan 52
Exira/EH-K 56, Ar-We-Va, Westside 45
Highland 52, English Valleys 28
Hillcrest Academy 57, Columbus Community 52
Hinton 92, Akron-Westfield 57
Humboldt 62, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 48
Iowa Falls-Alden 57, Hampton-Dumont 38
Knoxville 72, Bondurant-Farrar 69, OT
Lewis Central 62, Glenwood 57
Lone Tree 60, Winfield-Mt. Union 48
MFL MarMac 80, Central, Elkader 25
MOC-Floyd Valley 62, George-Little Rock 49
Marion 83, Solon 76, OT
Mount Vernon 74, Independence 44
Nashua-Plainfield 64, North Butler 49
Newell-Fonda 80, OABCIG 60
North Cedar 55, Tipton 54
North Linn 88, Maquoketa Valley 37
Northeast, Goose Lake 51, Mid-Prairie 38
Pekin 49, Mediapolis 23
Regina, Iowa City 60, Bellevue 40
Roland-Story 65, PCM, Monroe 47
South O'Brien 70, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46
Southeast Polk 67, Fort Dodge 35
Southeast Valley 49, South Hamilton 41
St. Mary's, Remsen 53, Gehlen Catholic 47
Storm Lake 80, Estherville Lincoln Central 75
Tri-Center, Neola 36, Underwood 23
Valley, West Des Moines 51, Marshalltown 32
WACO 55, New London 53
Wapello 46, Louisa-Muscatine 40
West Burlington 52, Holy Trinity 33
West Central 42, Clayton Ridge 28
West Delaware 48, Maquoketa 42
West Fork 54, Osage 47
Woodward Academy 62, Earlham 49
Woodward-Granger 79, Madrid 52
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.