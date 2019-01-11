NBA
Atlanta 123, Philadelphia 121
Washington 113, Milwaukee 106
Indiana 121, New York 106
Toronto 122, Brooklyn 105
Dallas 119, Minnesota 115
Houston 141, Cleveland 113
Portland 127, Charlotte 96
Utah 113, L.A. Lakers 95
Golden State 146, Chicago 109
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Maryland 78, Indiana 75
Purdue 84, Wisconsin 80
Northern Sun
Augustana 94, Upper Iowa 85
Concordia-St. Paul 76, SW Minnesota St. 70
Minn. St.-Moorhead 80, Bemidji St. 78
Northern St. 72, Minn.-Crookston 70
St. Cloud St. 89, Minot St. 54
Sioux Falls 74, Minn. St.-Mankato 46
U-Mary 100, Minn.-Duluth 98
Wayne St. 92, Winona St. 79
Iowa college
Barclay at Faith Baptist, ppd.
Manhattan Christian 102, Emmaus 84
Dickinson St. 87, Waldorf 69
East
Niagara 95, Iona 90
Rider 82, Canisius 73
Siena 71, Marist 66
South
N. Kentucky 68, Wright St. 64
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 71, Valparaiso 52
Bradley 75, Evansville 68
Drake 69, Loyola 60
Indiana St. 59, Illinois St. 44
Northern Sun
Augustana 79, Upper Iowa 45
Concordia-St. Paul 86, SW Minnesota St. 65
Minn.-Duluth 78, U-Mary 71
Minn. St.-Moorhead 62, Bemidji St. 54
Northern St. 60, Minn.-Crookston 59
St. Cloud St. 67, Minot St. 60
Sioux Falls 81, Minn. St.-Mankato 71
Wayne St. 59, Winona St. 58
Iowa college
Emmaus 70, Manhattan Christian 55
Barclay at Faith Baptist, ppd.
Dickinson St. 82, Waldorf 75
East
DePaul 69, Georgetown 64
Marquette 91, Villanova 55
Providence 67, St. John's 66
Seton Hall 82, Creighton 75
Siena 62, Manhattan 56
Towson 88, Northeastern 83
South
Elon 76, Coll. of Charleston 68
James Madison 77, Hofstra 54
William & Mary 70, UNC-Wilmington 64
Midwest
Butler 63, Xavier 41
IUPUI 82, Detroit 47
N. Dakota St. 68, W. Illinois 60
UIC 68, Oakland 65
Far west
Arizona 60, California 55
Oregon St. 83, UCLA 73
Stanford 72, Arizona St. 65
Utah 72, Washington St. 68
Washington 68, Colorado 58
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 56, Iowa City West 54
Waterloo East 64, Iowa City Liberty 57
Iowa City High 62, Waterloo West 46
Clarksville 70, Waterloo Christian 25
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Falls 56, Iowa City West 54
Dubuque Senior 45, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 36
Cedar Rapids Prairie 60, Dubuque, Hempstead 35
Cedar Rapids Washington 57, Dubuque Wahlert 39
JV: Washington 73, Wahlert 39
Linn-Mar 43, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40
Waterloo East 64, Iowa City Liberty 57
Iowa City High 62, Waterloo West 46
Iowa Star
Colo-NESCO 49, North Tama 25
Tripoli 61, Dunkerton 52
Janesville 82, GMG 38
Collins-Maxwell 50, Meskwaki 37
Clarksville 70, Waterloo Christian 25
North Central
Algona 46, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31
Iowa Falls-Alden 51, St. Edmond 31
Clear Lake 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 24
Webster City 71, Humboldt 39
North Iowa Cedar
AGWSR 45, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 41
Dike-New Hartford 60, Denver 34
Grundy Center 67, East Marshall 26
Aplington-Parkersburg 42, Hudson 31
West Marshall 59, South Hardin 16
Jesup 49, Union Community 43
Sumner-Fredericksburg 53, Wapsie Valley 33
Northeast Iowa
Decorah 41, Charles City 35
Waukon 44, New Hampton 29
Crestwood 62, Oelwein 21
Top of Iowa
Lake Mills 44, Belmond-Klemme 34
Osage 54, Central Springs 11
Forest City 62, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 51
Mason City Newman 62, North Butler 46
North Union 61, North Iowa 23
Northwood-Kensett 54, Nashua-Plainfield 28
West Fork 56, Rockford 42
West Hancock 76, Eagle Grove 23
Tri-Rivers
North Linn 66, Alburnett 42
Marquette Catholic 64, Easton Valley 52
Midland 42, Lisbon 29
Maquoketa Valley 63, Edgewood-Colesburg 24
Prince of Peace Prep 42, Calamus-Wheatland 41
Springville 58, Central City 40
East Buchanan 57, Starmont 36
Upper Iowa
Central Elkader 58, Clayton Ridge 47
Kee High 55, Postville 8
MFL-Mar-Mac 60, South Winneshiek 41
Turkey Valley 60, West Central 22
WaMaC
Benton Community 44, Independence 26
Center Point-Urbana 76, Vinton-Shellsburg 29
Central Clinton 56, West Delaware 30
Clear Creek-Amana 51, Dyersville Beckman 44
Marion 57, Mount Vernon 16
Maquoketa 79, Solon 55
South Tama 60, Williamsburg 52
State
ADM 48, Boone 43
Akron-Westfield 53, Hinton 30
Ankeny Centennial 47, Ankeny 32
Ankeny Christian 43, Twin Cedars 27
Ar-We-Va 65, Coon Rapids-Bayard 35
Ballard 45, Winterset 20
Bellevue 49, Monticello 42
CAM 65, Boyer Valley 51
Carlisle 49, Carroll 45
Central Lee 56, Burlington Notre Dame 36
Central Lyon 54, George-Little Rock 52
Chariton 69, Albia 30
Cherokee 58, Spirit Lake 51
Clay Central-Everly 49, Harris-Lake Park 45
Council Bluffs Lincoln 43, Bishop Heelan 36
Dallas Center-Grimes 61, Norwalk 42
Danville 50, New London 29
Davis County 46, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 43
Denison-Schleswig 53, Creston 42
Des Moines Christian 47, Panorama 37
Dowling Catholic 73, Urbandale 71
Earlham 50, Ogden 24
East Sac County 55, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 42
Emmetsburg 65, Manson Northwest Webster 32
Estherville Lincoln Central 67, Storm Lake 40
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57, Glidden-Ralston 54
Fairfield 62, Mount Pleasant 43
Fremont Mills 60, South Page 25
Gehlen Catholic 53, St. Mary's, Remsen 36
Gilbert 71, Greene County 22
Grinnell 72, Pella 41
Harlan 58, Clarinda 28
IKM-Manning 60, A-H-S-T-W 51
Indianola 54, Newton 41
Iowa Mennonite 50, Louisa-Muscatine 45
Johnston 58, Ames 45
Keokuk 56, Fort Madison 21
Kingsley-Pierson 62, Woodbury Central 54
Knoxville 63, Clarke 34
Lamoni 52, Murray 41
LeMars 59, Western Christian 45
Lewis Central 51, Atlantic 32
Logan-Magnolia 48, Audubon 43, OT
Lone Tree 47, B-G-M 32
Mediapolis 64, Highland 59
Montezuma 59, Iowa Valley 25
Newell-Fonda 92, West Bend-Mallard 13
Nodaway Valley 65, East Union 26
North Mahaska 68, English Valleys 25
North Polk 63, PCM 22
Northeast, Goose Lake 53, North Cedar 38
Okoboji, Milford 51, Sioux Center 44
Pekin 61, Columbus Community 9
Pella Christian 50, Oskaloosa 39
Pleasant Valley 52, Muscatine 39
Red Oak 52, Kuemper Catholic 29
Ridge View 67, OA-BCIG 41
Rock Valley 58, Sheldon 44
Roland-Story 57, South Hamilton 35
Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, PAC-LM 37
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Council Bluffs Jefferson 48
Shenandoah 66, Missouri Valley 40
Sidney 54, Griswold 11
Sigourney 46, H-L-V 28
Sioux Central 66, Southeast Valley 43
South Central Calhoun 67, Alta-Aurelia 12
Southeast Polk 91, Valley, West Des Moines 72
Stanton 39, East Mills 32
Tipton 57, Regina, Iowa City 54
Treynor 62, Tri-Center 31
Underwood 58, Riverside 26
Van Buren 41, Eldon Cardinal 12
Van Meter 37, Woodward-Granger 28
Wapello 50, Winfield-Mount Union 36
Waukee 81, Marshalltown 13
West Branch 42, Durant-Bennett 29
West Burlington 58, WACO 37
West Harrison 53, Woodbine 51
West Liberty 38, Mid-Prairie 35, OT
West Lyon 61, Sibley-Ocheyedan 26
West Monona 56, Lawton-Bronson 52
Westwood 69, River Valley 20
Glenwood 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A -- 1. Newell-Fonda 11-0, 2. West Hancock 13-0, 3. Montezuma 12-1, 4. Seymour 10-0, 5. Lynnville-Sully 11-2, 6. Clarksville 11-1, 7. CAM 10-1, 8. Janesville 10-2, 9. AGWSR 6-4, 10. North Mahaska 9-2, 11. Colo-Nesco 9-1, 12. Bellevue Marquette 13-2, 13. Kingsley-Pierson 11-1, 14. Westwood 11-2, 15. Kee (Lansing) 11-2.
Class 2A -- 1. Grundy Center 10-0, 2. Treynor 11-0, 3. Central Decatur 11-0, 4. Cherokee 12-0, 5. South Central Calhoun 13-0, 6. Panorama 11-0, 7. Bellevue 14-0, 8. Cascade 12-1, 9. North Linn 12-0, 10. Dike-New Hartford 8-2, 11. Van Buren 10-2, 12. Aplington-Parkersburg 11-1, 13. West Branch 12-2, 14. Wilton 13-1, 15. St. Ansgar 12-1.
Class 3A -- 1. North Polk 11-1, 2. Osage 11-0, 3. Center Point-Urbana 10-1, 4. Clear Lake 8-3, 5. Algona 9-1, 6. Des Moines Christian 9-2, 7. Central Lee 12-2, 8. Waukon 10-1, 9. Iowa Falls-Alden 11-1, 10. Crestwood 8-4, 11. Roland-Story 8-4, 12. Okoboji 11-2, 13. Shenandoah 8-4, 14. Davenport Assumption 8-5, 15. Creston 6-4.
Class 4A -- 1. Marion 11-0, 2. North Scott 11-2, 3. Mason City 8-3, 4. Grinnell 10-1, 5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 10-0, 6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-4, 7. Waverly-Shell Rock 10-2, 8. Sioux City Heelan 7-2, 9. LeMars 7-3, 10. Central DeWitt 10-2, 11. Gilbert 8-4, 12. Denison-Schleswig 10-1, 13. Ballard 10-2, 14. Glenwood 8-3, 15. Knoxville 10-2.
Class 5A -- 1. Iowa City High 10-0, 2. Southeast Polk 11-1, 3. Johnston 11-2, 4. West Des Moines Valley 10-2, 5. Waukee 8-3, 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 8-2, 7. Cedar Falls 10-1, 8. West Des Moines Dowling 7-4, 9. Pleasant Valley 13-0, 10. Cedar Rapids Washington 10-1, 11. Iowa City West 8-2, 12. Ankeny Centennial 8-4, 13. Urbandale 8-5, 14. Ames 6-6, 15. Ankeny 6-6.
Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 59, Iowa City West 56
Waterloo East 61, Iowa City Liberty 53
Clarksville 63, Waterloo Christian 31
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapid, Kennedy 76 Western Dubuque 62
Cedar Rapids Washington 76, Dubuque Wahlert 74, 3 OTs
Linn-Mar 54, Cedar Rapids Xavier 47
Dubuque Hempstead 69, Cedar Rapids Prairie 64
Dubuque Senior 69, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 54
Waterloo East 61, Iowa City Liberty 53
Cedar Falls 59, Iowa City West 56
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 76 Western Dubuque 62
Iowa Star
North Tama 50, Colo-NESCO 35
Dunkerton 66, Tripoli 28
Janesville 80, GMG 62
Clarksville 63, Waterloo Christian 31
North Central
Algona 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 23
St. Edmond 56, Iowa Falls-Alden 49
Clear Lake 62, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 26
Webster City 57, Humboldt 54
North Iowa Cedar
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, AGWSR 65, OT
Dike-New Hartford 73, Denver 64
Grundy Center 62, East Marshall 34
Aplington-Parkersburg 58, Hudson 43
West Marshall, State Center 74, South Hardin 47
Jesup 49, Union Community, LaPorte City 48, OT
Wapsie Valley 58, Sumner-Fredericksburg 50
Northeast Iowa
Oelwein 65, Crestwood 56
Charles City 75, Decorah 71
New Hampton 66, Waukon 40
Top of Iowa
Lake Mills 66, Belmond-Klemme 30
Osage 74, Central Springs 20
Forest City 64, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 52
Mason City Newman 83, North Butler 27
North Union 57, North Iowa 50
Nashua-Plainfield 52, Northwood-Kensett 25
Rockford 63, West Fork 56
West Hancock 77, Eagle Grove 39
Tri-Rivers
North Linn,78, Alburnett 48
Easton Valley 72, Marquette Catholic 34
Midland 58, Lisbon 54
Edgewood-Colesburg 71, Maquoketa Valley 24
Prince of Peace Prep 74, Calamus-Wheatland 64
Springville 68, Central City 65
Starmont 55, East Buchanan 52
Upper Iowa
Clayton Ridge 51, Central Elkader 46
Postville 40, Kee High 38
MFL-Mar-Mac 77, South Winneshiek 61
Turkey Valley 61, West Central 30
WaMaC
Dyersville Beckman 60, Clear Creek-Amana 51
Benton Community 68, Independence 37
Center Point-Urbana 46, Vinton-Shellsburg 29
Maquoketa 82, Solon 49
Marion 54, Mount Vernon 43
Williamsburg 51, South Tama 41
West Delaware 60, Central DeWitt 58
State
Allen, Neb. 67, Whiting 26
Ankeny 61, Ankeny Centennial 51
Ankeny Christian 82, Twin Cedars 30
Ar-We-Va, Westside 64, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Assumption, Davenport 63, Davenport North 48
Audubon 85, Logan-Magnolia 64
B-G-M 81, Lone Tree 73
Bondurant Farrar 62, Perry 37
Boone 59, ADM 52
Boyden-Hull 75, MOC-Floyd Valley 40
Boyer Valley 58, CAM, Anita 53, OT
Burlington Notre Dame 62, Central Lee 20
Carroll 71, Carlisle 53
Cascade 39, Anamosa 27
Chariton 51, Albia 47
Cherokee 63, Spirit Lake 62
Clarinda Academy 57, Fremont Mills 37
Colfax-Mingo 57, Tri-County 43
Council Bluffs Lincoln 57, Bishop Heelan 34
Davenport, West 78, Burlington 59
Denison-Schleswig 71, Creston 57
Des Moines Christian 46, Panorama 41
Des Moines Hoover 67, Des Moines East 60
Des Moines North 87, Des Moines Lincoln 76
Diagonal 67, Seymour 49
Dowling Catholic 42, Urbandale 35
Earlham 70, Ogden 65, OT
East Sac County 69, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 20
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 61, Davis County 40
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 90, Glidden-Ralston 22
Fairfield 47, Mount Pleasant 38
Fort Madison 49, Keokuk 48
George-Little Rock 56, Central Lyon 39
Gilbert 91, Greene County 64
Glenwood 68, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54
Harlan 56, Clarinda 45
Harris-Lake Park 63, Clay Central-Everly 40
Hinton 62, Akron-Westfield 46
IKM-Manning 52, A-H-S-T-W 34
Indianola 76, Newton 32
Iowa Mennonite 66, Louisa-Muscatine 38
Johnston 53, Ames 46
Kingsley-Pierson 62, Woodbury Central 54
Knoxville 76, Clarke, Osceola 68
Kuemper Catholic 80, Red Oak 56
Lawton-Bronson 67, West Monona 38
LeMars 59, Western Christian 53
Lewis Central 64, Atlantic 46
MVAO-CO-U 65, Siouxland Community 40
Madrid 88, Interstate 35 37
Mason City 66, Fort Dodge 60, OT
Mediapolis 61, Highland 52
Mid-Prairie 78, West Liberty 61
Monticello 75, Bellevue 53
Murray 48, Lamoni 34
Nevada 67, Saydel 61
New London 66, Danville 35
Newell-Fonda 70, West Bend-Mallard 18
Nodaway Valley 79, East Union 30
North Mahaska 60, English Valleys 43
Northeast, Goose Lake 62, North Cedar 58
Norwalk 71, Dallas Center-Grimes 47
Orient-Macksburg 62, Iowa Christian 35
Oskaloosa 67, Pella Christian 44
Ottumwa 62, Des Moines Roosevelt 54
PCM 56, North Polk 33
Pekin 74, Columbus Community 35
Pella 71, Grinnell 66, OT
Pleasant Valley 50, Muscatine 41
Pleasantville 59, AC/GC 57, OT
Regina, Iowa City 69, Tipton 56
River Valley 55, Westwood 34
Rock Valley 66, Sheldon 47
Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, PAC-LM 53
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 77, Council Bluffs Jefferson 48
Shenandoah 58, Missouri Valley 32
Sidney 50, Griswold 27
Sigourney 62, H-L-V 22
Sioux Center 76, Okoboji, Milford 65
Sioux Central 65, Southeast Valley 44
Sioux City East 94, Sioux City North 71
South Central Calhoun 45, Alta-Aurelia 41
South Hamilton 47, Roland-Story 38
South O'Brien, Paullina 71, MMCRU 14
St. Mary's, Remsen 45, Gehlen Catholic 43
Stanton 68, East Mills 31
Storm Lake 76, Estherville Lincoln Central 50
Treynor 60, Tri-Center 50
Underwood 64, Riverside 35
Valley, West Des Moines 61, Southeast Polk 54
Van Meter 53, Woodward-Granger 29
WACO 47, West Burlington 34
Waukee 52, Marshalltown 32
West Branch 61, Durant-Bennett 55
West Harrison 73, Woodbine 63
West Lyon 64, Sibley-Ocheyedan 56
Winterset 72, Ballard 53
