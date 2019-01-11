Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art
Buy Now

NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 123, Philadelphia 121

Washington 113, Milwaukee 106

Indiana 121, New York 106

Toronto 122, Brooklyn 105

Dallas 119, Minnesota 115

Houston 141, Cleveland 113

Portland 127, Charlotte 96

Utah 113, L.A. Lakers 95

Golden State 146, Chicago 109

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Maryland 78, Indiana 75

Purdue 84, Wisconsin 80

Northern Sun

Augustana 94, Upper Iowa 85

Concordia-St. Paul 76, SW Minnesota St. 70

Minn. St.-Moorhead 80, Bemidji St. 78

Northern St. 72, Minn.-Crookston 70

St. Cloud St. 89, Minot St. 54

Sioux Falls 74, Minn. St.-Mankato 46

U-Mary 100, Minn.-Duluth 98

Wayne St. 92, Winona St. 79

Iowa college

Barclay at Faith Baptist, ppd.

Manhattan Christian 102, Emmaus 84

Dickinson St. 87, Waldorf 69

East

Niagara 95, Iona 90

Rider 82, Canisius 73

Siena 71, Marist 66

South

N. Kentucky 68, Wright St. 64

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 71, Valparaiso 52

Bradley 75, Evansville 68

Drake 69, Loyola 60

Indiana St. 59, Illinois St. 44

Northern Sun

Augustana 79, Upper Iowa 45

Concordia-St. Paul 86, SW Minnesota St. 65

Minn.-Duluth 78, U-Mary 71

Minn. St.-Moorhead 62, Bemidji St. 54

Northern St. 60, Minn.-Crookston 59

St. Cloud St. 67, Minot St. 60

Sioux Falls 81, Minn. St.-Mankato 71

Wayne St. 59, Winona St. 58

Iowa college

Emmaus 70, Manhattan Christian 55

Barclay at Faith Baptist, ppd.

Dickinson St. 82, Waldorf 75

East

DePaul 69, Georgetown 64

Marquette 91, Villanova 55

Providence 67, St. John's 66

Seton Hall 82, Creighton 75

Siena 62, Manhattan 56

Towson 88, Northeastern 83

South

Elon 76, Coll. of Charleston 68

James Madison 77, Hofstra 54

William & Mary 70, UNC-Wilmington 64

Midwest

Butler 63, Xavier 41

IUPUI 82, Detroit 47

N. Dakota St. 68, W. Illinois 60

UIC 68, Oakland 65

Far west

Arizona 60, California 55

Oregon St. 83, UCLA 73

Stanford 72, Arizona St. 65

Utah 72, Washington St. 68

Washington 68, Colorado 58

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 56, Iowa City West 54

Waterloo East 64, Iowa City Liberty 57

Iowa City High 62, Waterloo West 46

Clarksville 70, Waterloo Christian 25

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Falls 56, Iowa City West 54

Dubuque Senior 45, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 36

Cedar Rapids Prairie 60, Dubuque, Hempstead 35

Cedar Rapids Washington 57, Dubuque Wahlert 39

JV: Washington 73, Wahlert 39

Linn-Mar 43, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40

Waterloo East 64, Iowa City Liberty 57

Iowa City High 62, Waterloo West 46

Iowa Star

Colo-NESCO 49, North Tama 25

Tripoli 61, Dunkerton 52

Janesville 82, GMG 38

Collins-Maxwell 50, Meskwaki  37

Clarksville 70, Waterloo Christian 25

North Central

Algona 46, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31

Iowa Falls-Alden 51, St. Edmond 31

Clear Lake 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 24

Webster City 71, Humboldt 39

North Iowa Cedar

AGWSR 45, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 41

Dike-New Hartford 60, Denver 34

Grundy Center 67, East Marshall 26

Aplington-Parkersburg 42, Hudson 31

West Marshall 59, South Hardin 16

Jesup 49, Union Community 43

Sumner-Fredericksburg 53, Wapsie Valley 33

Northeast Iowa

Decorah 41, Charles City 35

Waukon 44, New Hampton 29

Crestwood 62, Oelwein 21

Top of Iowa

Lake Mills 44, Belmond-Klemme 34

Osage 54, Central Springs 11

Forest City 62, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 51

Mason City Newman 62, North Butler 46

North Union 61, North Iowa 23

Northwood-Kensett 54, Nashua-Plainfield 28

West Fork 56, Rockford 42

West Hancock 76, Eagle Grove 23

Tri-Rivers

North Linn 66, Alburnett 42

Marquette Catholic 64, Easton Valley 52

Midland 42, Lisbon 29

Maquoketa Valley 63, Edgewood-Colesburg 24

Prince of Peace Prep 42, Calamus-Wheatland 41

Springville 58, Central City 40

East Buchanan 57, Starmont 36

Upper Iowa

Central Elkader 58, Clayton Ridge 47

Kee High 55, Postville 8

MFL-Mar-Mac 60, South Winneshiek 41

Turkey Valley 60, West Central 22

WaMaC

Benton Community 44, Independence 26

Center Point-Urbana 76, Vinton-Shellsburg 29

Central Clinton 56, West Delaware 30

Clear Creek-Amana 51, Dyersville Beckman 44

Marion 57, Mount Vernon 16

Maquoketa 79, Solon 55

South Tama 60, Williamsburg 52

State

ADM 48, Boone 43

Akron-Westfield 53, Hinton 30

Ankeny Centennial 47, Ankeny 32

Ankeny Christian 43, Twin Cedars 27

Ar-We-Va 65, Coon Rapids-Bayard 35

Ballard 45, Winterset 20

Bellevue 49, Monticello 42

CAM 65, Boyer Valley 51

Carlisle 49, Carroll 45

Central Lee 56, Burlington Notre Dame 36

Central Lyon 54, George-Little Rock 52

Chariton 69, Albia 30

Cherokee 58, Spirit Lake 51

Clay Central-Everly 49, Harris-Lake Park 45

Council Bluffs Lincoln 43, Bishop Heelan 36

Dallas Center-Grimes 61, Norwalk 42

Danville 50, New London 29

Davis County 46, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 43

Denison-Schleswig 53, Creston 42

Des Moines Christian 47, Panorama 37

Dowling Catholic 73, Urbandale 71

Earlham 50, Ogden 24

East Sac County 55, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 42

Emmetsburg 65, Manson Northwest Webster 32

Estherville Lincoln Central 67, Storm Lake 40

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57, Glidden-Ralston 54

Fairfield 62, Mount Pleasant 43

Fremont Mills 60, South Page 25

Gehlen Catholic 53, St. Mary's, Remsen 36

Gilbert 71, Greene County 22

Grinnell 72, Pella 41

Harlan 58, Clarinda 28

IKM-Manning 60, A-H-S-T-W 51

Indianola 54, Newton 41

Iowa Mennonite 50, Louisa-Muscatine 45

Johnston 58, Ames 45

Keokuk 56, Fort Madison 21

Kingsley-Pierson 62, Woodbury Central 54

Knoxville 63, Clarke 34

Lamoni 52, Murray 41

LeMars 59, Western Christian 45

Lewis Central 51, Atlantic 32

Logan-Magnolia 48, Audubon 43, OT

Lone Tree 47, B-G-M 32

Mediapolis 64, Highland 59

Montezuma 59, Iowa Valley 25

Newell-Fonda 92, West Bend-Mallard 13

Nodaway Valley 65, East Union 26

North Mahaska 68, English Valleys 25

North Polk 63, PCM 22

Northeast, Goose Lake 53, North Cedar 38

Okoboji, Milford 51, Sioux Center 44

Pekin 61, Columbus Community 9

Pella Christian 50, Oskaloosa 39

Pleasant Valley 52, Muscatine 39

Red Oak 52, Kuemper Catholic 29

Ridge View 67, OA-BCIG 41

Rock Valley 58, Sheldon 44

Roland-Story 57, South Hamilton 35

Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, PAC-LM 37

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Council Bluffs Jefferson 48

Shenandoah 66, Missouri Valley 40

Sidney 54, Griswold 11

Sigourney 46, H-L-V 28

Sioux Central 66, Southeast Valley 43

South Central Calhoun 67, Alta-Aurelia 12

Southeast Polk 91, Valley, West Des Moines 72

Stanton 39, East Mills 32

Tipton 57, Regina, Iowa City 54

Treynor 62, Tri-Center 31

Underwood 58, Riverside 26

Van Buren 41, Eldon Cardinal 12

Van Meter 37, Woodward-Granger 28

Wapello 50, Winfield-Mount Union 36

Waukee 81, Marshalltown 13

West Branch 42, Durant-Bennett 29

West Burlington 58, WACO 37

West Harrison 53, Woodbine 51

West Liberty 38, Mid-Prairie 35, OT

West Lyon 61, Sibley-Ocheyedan 26

West Monona 56, Lawton-Bronson 52

Westwood 69, River Valley 20

Glenwood 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61

IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A -- 1. Newell-Fonda 11-0, 2. West Hancock 13-0, 3. Montezuma 12-1, 4. Seymour 10-0, 5. Lynnville-Sully 11-2, 6. Clarksville 11-1, 7. CAM 10-1, 8. Janesville 10-2, 9. AGWSR 6-4, 10. North Mahaska 9-2, 11. Colo-Nesco 9-1, 12. Bellevue Marquette 13-2, 13. Kingsley-Pierson 11-1, 14. Westwood 11-2, 15. Kee (Lansing) 11-2.

Class 2A -- 1. Grundy Center 10-0, 2. Treynor 11-0, 3. Central Decatur 11-0, 4. Cherokee 12-0, 5. South Central Calhoun 13-0, 6. Panorama 11-0, 7. Bellevue 14-0, 8. Cascade 12-1, 9. North Linn 12-0, 10. Dike-New Hartford 8-2, 11. Van Buren 10-2, 12. Aplington-Parkersburg 11-1, 13. West Branch 12-2, 14. Wilton 13-1, 15. St. Ansgar 12-1.

Class 3A -- 1. North Polk 11-1, 2. Osage 11-0, 3. Center Point-Urbana 10-1, 4. Clear Lake 8-3, 5. Algona 9-1, 6. Des Moines Christian 9-2, 7. Central Lee 12-2, 8. Waukon 10-1, 9. Iowa Falls-Alden 11-1, 10. Crestwood 8-4, 11. Roland-Story 8-4, 12. Okoboji 11-2, 13. Shenandoah 8-4, 14. Davenport Assumption 8-5, 15. Creston 6-4.

Class 4A -- 1. Marion 11-0, 2. North Scott 11-2, 3. Mason City 8-3, 4. Grinnell 10-1, 5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 10-0, 6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-4, 7. Waverly-Shell Rock 10-2, 8. Sioux City Heelan 7-2, 9. LeMars 7-3, 10. Central DeWitt 10-2, 11. Gilbert 8-4, 12. Denison-Schleswig 10-1, 13. Ballard 10-2, 14. Glenwood 8-3, 15. Knoxville 10-2.

Class 5A -- 1. Iowa City High 10-0, 2. Southeast Polk 11-1, 3. Johnston 11-2, 4. West Des Moines Valley 10-2, 5. Waukee 8-3, 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 8-2, 7. Cedar Falls 10-1, 8. West Des Moines Dowling 7-4, 9. Pleasant Valley 13-0, 10. Cedar Rapids Washington 10-1, 11. Iowa City West 8-2, 12. Ankeny Centennial 8-4, 13. Urbandale 8-5, 14. Ames 6-6, 15. Ankeny 6-6.

Prep boys

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 59, Iowa City West 56

Waterloo East 61, Iowa City Liberty 53

Clarksville 63, Waterloo Christian 31

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapid, Kennedy 76 Western Dubuque 62

Cedar Rapids Washington 76, Dubuque Wahlert 74, 3 OTs

Linn-Mar 54, Cedar Rapids Xavier 47

Dubuque Hempstead 69, Cedar Rapids Prairie 64

Dubuque Senior 69, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 54

Waterloo East 61, Iowa City Liberty 53

Cedar Falls 59, Iowa City West 56

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 76 Western Dubuque 62

Iowa Star

North Tama 50, Colo-NESCO 35

Dunkerton 66, Tripoli 28

Janesville 80, GMG 62

Clarksville 63, Waterloo Christian 31

North Central

Algona 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 23

St. Edmond 56, Iowa Falls-Alden 49

Clear Lake 62, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 26

Webster City 57, Humboldt 54

North Iowa Cedar

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, AGWSR 65, OT

Dike-New Hartford 73, Denver 64

Grundy Center 62, East Marshall 34

Aplington-Parkersburg 58, Hudson 43

West Marshall, State Center 74, South Hardin 47

Jesup 49, Union Community, LaPorte City 48, OT

Wapsie Valley 58, Sumner-Fredericksburg 50

Northeast Iowa

Oelwein 65, Crestwood 56

Charles City 75, Decorah 71

New Hampton 66, Waukon 40

Top of Iowa

Lake Mills 66, Belmond-Klemme 30

Osage 74, Central Springs 20

Forest City 64, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 52

Mason City Newman 83, North Butler 27

North Union 57, North Iowa 50

Nashua-Plainfield 52, Northwood-Kensett 25

Rockford 63, West Fork 56

West Hancock 77, Eagle Grove 39

Tri-Rivers

North Linn,78, Alburnett 48

Easton Valley 72, Marquette Catholic 34

Midland 58, Lisbon 54

Edgewood-Colesburg 71, Maquoketa Valley 24

Prince of Peace Prep 74, Calamus-Wheatland 64

Springville 68, Central City 65

Starmont 55, East Buchanan 52

Upper Iowa

Clayton Ridge 51, Central Elkader 46

Postville 40, Kee High 38

MFL-Mar-Mac 77, South Winneshiek 61

Turkey Valley 61, West Central 30

WaMaC

Dyersville Beckman 60, Clear Creek-Amana 51

Benton Community 68, Independence 37

Center Point-Urbana 46, Vinton-Shellsburg 29

Maquoketa 82, Solon 49

Marion 54, Mount Vernon 43

Williamsburg 51, South Tama 41

West Delaware 60, Central DeWitt 58

State

Allen, Neb. 67, Whiting 26

Ankeny 61, Ankeny Centennial 51

Ankeny Christian 82, Twin Cedars 30

Ar-We-Va, Westside 64, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Assumption, Davenport 63, Davenport North 48

Audubon 85, Logan-Magnolia 64

B-G-M 81, Lone Tree 73

Bondurant Farrar 62, Perry 37

Boone 59, ADM 52

Boyden-Hull 75, MOC-Floyd Valley 40

Boyer Valley 58, CAM, Anita 53, OT

Burlington Notre Dame 62, Central Lee 20

Carroll 71, Carlisle 53

Cascade 39, Anamosa 27

Chariton 51, Albia 47

Cherokee 63, Spirit Lake 62

Clarinda Academy 57, Fremont Mills 37

Colfax-Mingo 57, Tri-County 43

Council Bluffs Lincoln 57, Bishop Heelan 34

Davenport, West 78, Burlington 59

Denison-Schleswig 71, Creston 57

Des Moines Christian 46, Panorama 41

Des Moines Hoover 67, Des Moines East 60

Des Moines North 87, Des Moines Lincoln 76

Diagonal 67, Seymour 49

Dowling Catholic 42, Urbandale 35

Earlham 70, Ogden 65, OT

East Sac County 69, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 20

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 61, Davis County 40

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 90, Glidden-Ralston 22

Fairfield 47, Mount Pleasant 38

Fort Madison 49, Keokuk 48

George-Little Rock 56, Central Lyon 39

Gilbert 91, Greene County 64

Glenwood 68, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54

Harlan 56, Clarinda 45

Harris-Lake Park 63, Clay Central-Everly 40

Hinton 62, Akron-Westfield 46

IKM-Manning 52, A-H-S-T-W 34

Indianola 76, Newton 32

Iowa Mennonite 66, Louisa-Muscatine 38

Johnston 53, Ames 46

Kingsley-Pierson 62, Woodbury Central 54

Knoxville 76, Clarke, Osceola 68

Kuemper Catholic 80, Red Oak 56

Lawton-Bronson 67, West Monona 38

LeMars 59, Western Christian 53

Lewis Central 64, Atlantic 46

MVAO-CO-U 65, Siouxland Community 40

Madrid 88, Interstate 35 37

Mason City 66, Fort Dodge 60, OT

Mediapolis 61, Highland 52

Mid-Prairie 78, West Liberty 61

Monticello 75, Bellevue 53

Murray 48, Lamoni 34

Nevada 67, Saydel 61

New London 66, Danville 35

Newell-Fonda 70, West Bend-Mallard 18

Nodaway Valley 79, East Union 30

North Mahaska 60, English Valleys 43

Northeast, Goose Lake 62, North Cedar 58

Norwalk 71, Dallas Center-Grimes 47

Orient-Macksburg 62, Iowa Christian 35

Oskaloosa 67, Pella Christian 44

Ottumwa 62, Des Moines Roosevelt 54

PCM 56, North Polk 33

Pekin 74, Columbus Community 35

Pella 71, Grinnell 66, OT

Pleasant Valley 50, Muscatine 41

Pleasantville 59, AC/GC 57, OT

Regina, Iowa City 69, Tipton 56

River Valley 55, Westwood 34

Rock Valley 66, Sheldon 47

Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, PAC-LM 53

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 77, Council Bluffs Jefferson 48

Shenandoah 58, Missouri Valley 32

Sidney 50, Griswold 27

Sigourney 62, H-L-V 22

Sioux Center 76, Okoboji, Milford 65

Sioux Central 65, Southeast Valley 44

Sioux City East 94, Sioux City North 71

South Central Calhoun 45, Alta-Aurelia 41

South Hamilton 47, Roland-Story 38

South O'Brien, Paullina 71, MMCRU 14

St. Mary's, Remsen 45, Gehlen Catholic 43

Stanton 68, East Mills 31

Storm Lake 76, Estherville Lincoln Central 50

Treynor 60, Tri-Center 50

Underwood 64, Riverside 35

Valley, West Des Moines 61, Southeast Polk 54

Van Meter 53, Woodward-Granger 29

WACO 47, West Burlington 34

Waukee 52, Marshalltown 32

West Branch 61, Durant-Bennett 55

West Harrison 73, Woodbine 63

West Lyon 64, Sibley-Ocheyedan 56

Winterset 72, Ballard 53

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments