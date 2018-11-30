NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 128, Cleveland 95
Detroit 107, Chicago 88
Philadelphia 123, Washington 98
Utah 119, Charlotte 111
Memphis 131, Brooklyn 125, 2OT
Houston 136, San Antonio 105
Miami 106, New Orleans 101
Oklahoma City 124, Atlanta 109
Orlando 99, Phoenix 85
L.A. Lakers 114, Dallas 103
Denver 113, Portland 112
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Radford 62, Texas 59
TCU 89, Central Michigan 62
Minnesota 83, Oklahoma St. 76
Big Ten
Wisconsin 72, Iowa 66
Michigan St. 78, Rutgers 67
Minnesota 83, Oklahoma St. 76
Iowa college
Grinnell 108, Lake Forest 100
Emmaus at Kansas Christian, 8 p.m.
Crown 99, Faith Baptist 52
Beloit 79, Cornell 59
Iowa community college
NIACC 105, Northeast 71
Dakota County 75, Ellsworth 68
N.D. St. School of Science 77, Iowa Central 67
Indian Hills 96, Southern Idaho 82
East
Dartmouth 91, Albany (NY) 77
Delaware 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 62
Marist 70, LIU Brooklyn 53
Pittsburgh 74, Duquesne 53
St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Niagara 75
Vermont 70, Towson 64
Wagner 64, American U. 58
South
East Carolina 83, Appalachian St. 81
Morehead St. 103, Ohio University Chillcothe 50
N. Kentucky 78, UMBC 60
South Carolina 85, Coastal Carolina 79
South Florida 73, Colgate 63
Midwest
Buffalo 96, Milwaukee 77
Mississippi St. 65, Dayton 58
Far west
San Francisco 76, Stephen F. Austin 58
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Oklahoma St. 66, Texas St. 55
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 53, IUPUI 40
Iowa college
Lake Forest 62, Grinnell 57
Cornell 59, Beloit 55
Emmaus at Kansas Christian, 6 p.m.
Crown 57, Faith Baptist 32
Iowa community college
NIACC 79, Northeast 68
Iowa Central 63, N.D. St. College of Science 62
East
Binghamton 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 54
Cent. Michigan 82, Iona 39
Hartford 50, William & Mary 45
Quinnipiac 72, Harvard 67
St. Peter's 69, Wagner 57
South
Furman 58, UNC-Asheville 47
Marist 61, Elon 57
South Florida 79, New Hampshire 36
Stetson 80, Webber International 52
Texas A&M-CC 64, Louisiana-Lafayette 63
Texas Southern 65, Savannah St. 41
UAB 80, Alcorn St. 53
UCF 75, Chattanooga 37
Xavier (LA) 59, SE Louisiana 47
Midwest
Rio Grande 57, Prairie View 50
Far west
CS Northridge 53, Santa Clara 38
Montana St. 85, Long Beach St. 62
Washington 69, Seattle 58
Prep boys
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Waterloo East 68, Waukon 58
Waterloo West 69, Cedar Falls 63
Clarksville 78, Waterloo Christian 53
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 74, Davenport, North 60
North Scott 57, Cedar Rapids Prairie 52
Dubuque Senior at Davenport Central
Waterloo East 68, Waukon 58
Waterloo West 69, Cedar Falls 63
Iowa Star
Clarksville 78, Waterloo Christian 53
Collins-Maxwell at Meskwaki
Don Bosco 60, Riceville 17
North Tama 75, Colo-NESCO 38
Dunkerton 80, Tripoli 49
North Central
Clear Lake 74, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51
St. Edmond 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46
North Iowa Cedar
Aplington-Parkersburg 69, Hudson 31
BCLUW 60, South Hardin 38
Dike-New Hartford 78, Denver 55
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52, Grundy Center 36
Jesup 40, Union, La Porte City 36
Wapsie Valley 74, Sumner-Fredericksburg 49
AGWSR 57, West Marshall 47
Northeast Iowa
Decorah at Spring Grove
Waterloo East 68, Waukon 58
Top of Iowa
West Hancock 73, Eagle Grove 26
Forest City 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 38
Lake Mills 58, Belmond-Klemme 33
Nashua-Plainfield 61, Northwood-Kensett 31
Mason City Newman 74, North Butler 24
North Iowa 52, North Union 47
Osage 68, Central Springs 27
West Fork 63, Rockford 59
Tri-Rivers
Calamus-Wheatland 57, Edgewood-Colesburg 55
Central City 70, Cedar Valley Christian 35
Easton Valley 81, Starmont 43
Lisbon 82, Springville 80, 2 OTs
Alburnett 57, Marquette Catholic 46
East Buchanan 57, Midland 65
Prince of Peace 64, Maquoketa Valley 33
Upper Iowa
Clayton Ridge 61, Central Elkader 49
Postville 40, Kee High 29
South Winneshiek 72, MFL MarMac 53
Turkey Valley 72, West Central 39
WaMaC
West Delaware 77, Benton Community 66
Independence at Maquoketa
Solon 45, Vinton-Shellsburg 42
Marion 60, Center Point-Urbana 46
Clear Creek Amana 70, Mount Vernon 65
Dyersville Beckman 67, South Tama 11
State
ADM, Adel 69, Ballard 54
Alta/Aurelia 58, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 35
Anamosa 58, Bellevue 38
Ankeny 83, Fort Dodge 55
Ankeny Christian 104, Melcher-Dallas 37
Ar-We-Va, Westside 57, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42
Atlantic 53, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 50
Audubon 69, Logan-Magnolia 48
B-G-M 64, H-L-V, Victor 44
Belle Plaine 72, Iowa Valley 60
Boyden-Hull 75, Sibley-Ocheyedan 56
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 72, CAM, Anita 62
Camanche 47, Cascade 37
Carlisle 48, Bondurant-Farrar 46
Carroll 84, Perry 15
Central Decatur 61, East Union 43
Chariton 60, Clarke, Osceola 46
Dallas Center-Grimes 55, Newton 43
Des Moines North 69, Johnston 65
East Mills 64, Clarinda Academy 31
George-Little Rock 48, West Lyon 35
Gilbert 86, North Polk 60
Grand View Christian 86, Nodaway Valley 48
Highland 63, Mediapolis 60
Keota 71, Tri-County 32
Lamoni 63, Moravia 47
Lynnville-Sully 60, North Mahaska 51, OT
Marshalltown 77, Des Moines East 63
Martensdale-St. Marys 67, Wayne 23
Monticello 53, North Cedar 42
Notre Dame, Burlington 72, Central Lee 31
Ogden 114, West Central Valley 35
Oskaloosa 60, Grinnell 47
PCM 63, Saydel 45
Pella 62, Pella Christian 58
Regina, Iowa City 67, Wilton 32
Roland-Story 62, Nevada 60, OT
Ruthven-Ayrshire 48, Emmetsburg 45
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 69, Sioux City North 62
Sigourney 47, English Valleys 29
Sioux Central 77, Newell-Fonda 64
Sioux City West 73, Council Bluffs Lincoln 56
South Central Calhoun 54, East Sac County 35
Tipton 68, Mid-Prairie 59
Underwood 46, Riverside 34
Unity Christian 78, Cherokee 55
Valley, West Des Moines 63, Dowling Catholic 36
Van Meter 66, Interstate 35 36
West Branch 64, Northeast, Goose Lake 63
West Burlington 70, WACO 58
West Sioux 66, Harris-Lake Park 39
Winterset 81, Boone 61
Woodbine 81, West Harrison 48
Woodward Academy 68, Pleasantville 47
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls 50, Dubuque Hempstead 36
JV: Cedar Falls 58, Hempstead 46
Waterloo West 54, Western Dubuque 48
Dubuque Wahlert 78, Waterloo East 72, OT
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Falls 50, Dubuque Hempstead 36
Iowa City West 55, Cedar Rapids Prairie 53
Cedar Rapids Washington 75, Liberty 31
Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 28
Linn-Mar 46, Dubuque Senior 43, OT
Iowa City High 75, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 48
JV: Kennedy 45, City High 35
Dubuque Wahlert 78, East 72, OT
Waterloo West 54, Western Dubuque 48
Iowa Star
Clarksville 81, Waterloo Christian 22
Collins-Maxwell 43, Meskwaki Settlement 39
Colo-NESCO 60, North Tama 29
Riceville 39, Don Bosco 33
Tripoli 67, Dunkerton 44
North Central
Algona 51, Webster City 48
Clear Lake 71, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 59, Saint Edmond 32
Iowa Falls-Alden 58, Humboldt 33
North Iowa Cedar
Aplington-Parkersburg 42, Hudson 37
BCLUW 60, South Hardin 38
Dike-New Hartford 56, Denver 31
Grundy Center 76, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 23
Jesup 45, Union Community 33
Sumner-Fredericksburg 52, Wapsie Valley 26
West Marshall 45, AGWSR 38
Northeast Iowa
Waukon 43, New Hampton 29
Top of Iowa
Forest City 44, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 25
Lake Mills 50, Belmond-Klemme 22
Mason City Newman 54, North Butler 15
Nashua-Plainfield 33, Northwood-Kensett 25
North Union 75, North Iowa 24
Osage 63, Central Springs 12
West Fork 48, Rockford 27
West Hancock 69, Eagle Grove 31
Tri-Rivers
Calamus-Wheatland 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 47, 2 OT
Springville 62, Lisbon 40
Central City 59, Cedar Valley Christian 14
Marquette Catholic 53, Alburnett 37
East Buchanan 63, Midland 42
Maquoketa Valley 75, Prince of Peace 20
Upper Iowa
Kee High 63, Postville 13
MFL MarMac 79, South Winneshiek 27
Turkey Valley 57, West Central 15
Central Elkader 56, Clayton Ridge 28
WaMaC
South Tama 44, Dyersville Beckman 40
Solon 65, Vinton-Shellsburg 25
Benton Community 52, West Delaware 33
Central DeWitt 48, Williamsburg
State
ADM, Adel 52, Ballard 48, OT
Ames 58, Ottumwa 47
Ankeny 66, Fort Dodge 28
Ankeny Centennial 84, Des Moines Hoover 24
Ankeny Christian 41, Melcher-Dallas 38
Bedford 42, Lenox 39
Bellevue 53, Anamosa 34
BGM 59, HLV, Victor 21
Boone 48, Winterset 29
CAM, Anita 70, Boyer Valley 26
Carlisle 35, Bondurant-Farrar 33
Cascade 67, Camanche 36
Centerville 53, Davis County 49
Central Decatur 73, East Union 10
Central Lee 61, Burlington Notre Dame 47
Cherokee 91, Unity Christian 42
Council Bluffs Lincoln 51, Sioux City West 42
Dallas Center-Grimes 50, Newton 21
Davenport North 66, Davenport Assumption 55
Des Moines Christian 50, Earlham 25
Fremont-Mills 47, Essex 30
Glenwood 67, Creston 52
Glidden-Ralston 41, Exira-EHK 28
Grinnell 79, Oskaloosa 28
IKM-Manning 47, AHSTW 32
Kingsley-Pierson 65, OA-BCIG 35
Lamoni 57, Moravia 36
Logan-Magnolia 50, Audubon 34
Louisa-Muscatine 73, Iowa Mennonite 47
Lynnville-Sully 56, North Mahaska 53
Martensdale-St Marys 40, Wayne 20
Mediapolis 62, Highland 51
Mid-Prairie 52, Tipton 46
Montezuma 61, Colfax-Mingo 28
Murray 40, Twin Cedars 27
Newell-Fonda 68, Sioux Central 36
Nodaway Valley 64, Grand View Christian 16
North Polk 54, Gilbert 39
Panorama 48, Woodward-Granger 29
PCM, Monroe 72, Saydel 28
Pekin 62, Columbus Junction 20
Pleasant Valley 50, Muscatine 19
Pocahontas Area 48, Manson-NW Webster 42
Rock Valley 73, Central Lyon 60
Sigourney 56, English Valleys 34
Sioux City East 63, Council Bluffs Jefferson 61
South Central Calhoun 72, East Sac County 50
South Hamilton 41, Greene County 21
St. Mary, Storm Lake 41, Alta-Aurelia 25
Valley, West Des Moines 70, Dowling Catholic 68
Van Buren Community 61, Cardinal, Eldon 21
Van Meter 54, Interstate 35 10
Wapello 48, Winfield-Mt Union 30
West Burlington 51, WACO 19
West Lyon 59, George-Little Rock 25
West Monona 85, MVAOCOU 52
West Sioux 70, Harris-Lake Park 42
Westwood 64, Siouxland Christian 30
Wilton 42, Regina, Iowa City 34
Woodbury Central 68, River Valley 20
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A -- 1. Newell-Fonda 2-0, 2. West Hancock 2-0, 3. Montezuma 2-1, 4. North Mahaska 2-0, 5. AGWSR 1-0, 6. CAM 2-0, 7. Westwood 2-0, 8. Seymour 1-0, 9. Janesville 1-0, 10. Col-Nesco 2-0, 11. Clarksville 1-1, 12. Exira-EHK 2-0, 13. LeMars Gehlen 3-0, 14. Lynnville-Sully 2-1, 15. Bellevue Marquette 3-0.
Class 2A -- 1. Grundy Center 2-0, 2. Treynor 2-0, 3. Central Decatur 2-0, 4. Cherokee 3-0, 5. Cascade 1-0, 6. Dike-New Hartford 1-0, 7. South Central Calhoun 3-0, 8. Van Buren 3-0, 9. Panorama 1-0, 10. North Linn 3-0, 11. Bellevue 2-0, 12. Iowa City Regina 1-0, 13. Mediapolis 2-0, 14. Martensdale-St. Marys 3-0, 15. Maquoketa Valley 2-0.
Class 3A -- 1. North Polk 2-1, 2. Clear Lake 2-0, 3. Red Oak 1-0, 4. Center Point-Urbana 2-0, 5. Osage 1-0, 6. Algona 2-0, 7. Waukon 1-0, 8. Roland-Story 1-0, 9. Okoboji 2-0, 10. Shenandoah 2-1, 11. Crestwood 1-1, 12. South tama 1-2, 13. Central Lee 2-1, 14. Davenport Assumption 1-2, 15. Iowa Falls-Alden 3-0.
Class 4A -- 1. Marion 3-0, 2. North Scott 2-0, 3. Mason City 2-1. 4. Grinnell 2-0, 5. Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-0, 6. Western Dubuque 2-1, 7. LeMars 2-0, 8. Boone 2-0, 9. Fairfield 2-0, 10. Sioux City Heelan 1-0, 11. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 1-0, 12. Knoxville 2-0, 13. Denison-Schleswig 1-0, 14. Central DeWitt 2-0, 15. Waverly-Shell Rock 0-1.
Class 5A -- 1. Southeast Polk 2-0, 2. Waukee 3-0, 3. Iowa City High 0-0, 4. West Des Moines Valley 3-0, 5. Johnston 3-1, 6. Cedar Falls 1-0, 7. Iowa City West 1-0, 8. West Des Moines Dowling 2-1, 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-1, 10. Ankeny Centennial 2-1, 11. Dubuque Hempstead 0-1, 12. Ottumwa 2-0, 13. Cedar Rapids Washington 1-0, 14. Des Moines East 1-2, 15. Ames 1-2.
