NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 128, Cleveland 95

Detroit 107, Chicago 88

Philadelphia 123, Washington 98

Utah 119, Charlotte 111

Memphis 131, Brooklyn 125, 2OT

Houston 136, San Antonio 105

Miami 106, New Orleans 101

Oklahoma City 124, Atlanta 109

Orlando 99, Phoenix 85

L.A. Lakers 114, Dallas 103

Denver 113, Portland 112

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Radford 62, Texas 59

TCU 89, Central Michigan 62

Minnesota 83, Oklahoma St. 76

Big Ten

Wisconsin 72, Iowa 66

Michigan St. 78, Rutgers 67

Minnesota 83, Oklahoma St. 76

Iowa college

Grinnell 108, Lake Forest 100

Emmaus at Kansas Christian, 8 p.m.

Crown 99, Faith Baptist 52

Beloit 79, Cornell 59

Iowa community college

NIACC 105, Northeast 71

Dakota County 75, Ellsworth 68

N.D. St. School of Science 77, Iowa Central 67

Indian Hills 96, Southern Idaho 82

East

Dartmouth 91, Albany (NY) 77

Delaware 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 62

Marist 70, LIU Brooklyn 53

Pittsburgh 74, Duquesne 53

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Niagara 75

Vermont 70, Towson 64

Wagner 64, American U. 58

South

East Carolina 83, Appalachian St. 81

Morehead St. 103, Ohio University Chillcothe 50

N. Kentucky 78, UMBC 60

South Carolina 85, Coastal Carolina 79

South Florida 73, Colgate 63

Midwest

Buffalo 96, Milwaukee 77

Mississippi St. 65, Dayton 58

Far west

San Francisco 76, Stephen F. Austin 58

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Oklahoma St. 66, Texas St. 55

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 53, IUPUI 40

Iowa college

Lake Forest 62, Grinnell 57

Cornell 59, Beloit 55

Emmaus at Kansas Christian, 6 p.m.

Crown 57, Faith Baptist 32

Iowa community college

NIACC 79, Northeast 68

Iowa Central 63, N.D. St. College of Science 62

East

Binghamton 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

Cent. Michigan 82, Iona 39

Hartford 50, William & Mary 45

Quinnipiac 72, Harvard 67

St. Peter's 69, Wagner 57

South

Furman 58, UNC-Asheville 47

Marist 61, Elon 57

South Florida 79, New Hampshire 36

Stetson 80, Webber International 52

Texas A&M-CC 64, Louisiana-Lafayette 63

Texas Southern 65, Savannah St. 41

UAB 80, Alcorn St. 53

UCF 75, Chattanooga 37

Xavier (LA) 59, SE Louisiana 47

Midwest

Rio Grande 57, Prairie View 50

Far west

CS Northridge 53, Santa Clara 38

Montana St. 85, Long Beach St. 62

Washington 69, Seattle 58

Prep boys

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Waterloo East 68, Waukon 58

Waterloo West 69, Cedar Falls 63

Clarksville 78, Waterloo Christian 53

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 74, Davenport, North 60

North Scott 57, Cedar Rapids Prairie 52

Dubuque Senior at Davenport Central

Iowa Star

Clarksville 78, Waterloo Christian 53

Collins-Maxwell at Meskwaki

Don Bosco 60, Riceville 17

North Tama 75, Colo-NESCO 38

Dunkerton 80, Tripoli 49

North Central

Clear Lake 74, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51

St. Edmond 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46

North Iowa Cedar

Aplington-Parkersburg 69, Hudson 31

BCLUW 60, South Hardin 38

Dike-New Hartford 78, Denver 55

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52, Grundy Center 36

Jesup 40, Union, La Porte City 36

Wapsie Valley 74, Sumner-Fredericksburg 49

AGWSR 57, West Marshall 47

Northeast Iowa

Decorah at Spring Grove

Top of Iowa

West Hancock 73, Eagle Grove 26

Forest City 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 38

Lake Mills 58, Belmond-Klemme 33

Nashua-Plainfield 61, Northwood-Kensett 31

Mason City Newman 74, North Butler 24

North Iowa 52, North Union 47

Osage 68, Central Springs 27

West Fork 63, Rockford 59

Tri-Rivers

Calamus-Wheatland 57, Edgewood-Colesburg 55

Central City 70, Cedar Valley Christian 35

Easton Valley 81, Starmont 43

Lisbon 82, Springville 80, 2 OTs

Alburnett 57, Marquette Catholic 46

East Buchanan 57, Midland 65

Prince of Peace 64, Maquoketa Valley 33

Upper Iowa

Clayton Ridge 61, Central Elkader 49

Postville 40, Kee High 29

South Winneshiek 72, MFL MarMac 53

Turkey Valley 72, West Central 39

WaMaC

West Delaware 77, Benton Community 66

Independence at Maquoketa

Solon 45, Vinton-Shellsburg 42

Marion 60, Center Point-Urbana 46

Clear Creek Amana 70, Mount Vernon 65

Dyersville Beckman 67, South Tama 11

State

ADM, Adel 69, Ballard 54

Alta/Aurelia 58, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 35

Anamosa 58, Bellevue 38

Ankeny 83, Fort Dodge 55

Ankeny Christian 104, Melcher-Dallas 37

Ar-We-Va, Westside 57, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42

Atlantic 53, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 50

Audubon 69, Logan-Magnolia 48

B-G-M 64, H-L-V, Victor 44

Belle Plaine 72, Iowa Valley 60

Boyden-Hull 75, Sibley-Ocheyedan 56

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 72, CAM, Anita 62

Camanche 47, Cascade 37

Carlisle 48, Bondurant-Farrar 46

Carroll 84, Perry 15

Central Decatur 61, East Union 43

Chariton 60, Clarke, Osceola 46

Dallas Center-Grimes 55, Newton 43

Des Moines North 69, Johnston 65

East Mills 64, Clarinda Academy 31

George-Little Rock 48, West Lyon 35

Gilbert 86, North Polk 60

Grand View Christian 86, Nodaway Valley 48

Highland 63, Mediapolis 60

Keota 71, Tri-County 32

Lamoni 63, Moravia 47

Lynnville-Sully 60, North Mahaska 51, OT

Marshalltown 77, Des Moines East 63

Martensdale-St. Marys 67, Wayne 23

Monticello 53, North Cedar 42

Notre Dame, Burlington 72, Central Lee 31

Ogden 114, West Central Valley 35

Oskaloosa 60, Grinnell 47

PCM 63, Saydel 45

Pella 62, Pella Christian 58

Regina, Iowa City 67, Wilton 32

Roland-Story 62, Nevada 60, OT

Ruthven-Ayrshire 48, Emmetsburg 45

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 69, Sioux City North 62

Sigourney 47, English Valleys 29

Sioux Central 77, Newell-Fonda 64

Sioux City West 73, Council Bluffs Lincoln 56

South Central Calhoun 54, East Sac County 35

Tipton 68, Mid-Prairie 59

Underwood 46, Riverside 34

Unity Christian 78, Cherokee 55

Valley, West Des Moines 63, Dowling Catholic 36

Van Meter 66, Interstate 35 36

West Branch 64, Northeast, Goose Lake 63

West Burlington 70, WACO 58

West Sioux 66, Harris-Lake Park 39

Winterset 81, Boone 61

Woodbine 81, West Harrison 48

Woodward Academy 68, Pleasantville 47

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls 50, Dubuque Hempstead 36

JV: Cedar Falls 58, Hempstead 46

Waterloo West 54, Western Dubuque 48

Dubuque Wahlert 78, Waterloo East 72, OT

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Falls 50, Dubuque Hempstead 36

Iowa City West 55, Cedar Rapids Prairie 53

Cedar Rapids Washington 75, Liberty 31

Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 28

Linn-Mar 46, Dubuque Senior 43, OT

Iowa City High 75, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 48

JV: Kennedy 45, City High 35

Waterloo West 54, Western Dubuque 48

Iowa Star

Clarksville 81, Waterloo Christian 22

Collins-Maxwell 43, Meskwaki Settlement 39

Colo-NESCO 60, North Tama 29

Riceville 39, Don Bosco 33

Tripoli 67, Dunkerton 44

North Central

Algona 51, Webster City 48

Clear Lake 71, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 59, Saint Edmond 32

Iowa Falls-Alden 58, Humboldt 33

North Iowa Cedar

Aplington-Parkersburg 42, Hudson 37

BCLUW 60, South Hardin 38

Dike-New Hartford 56, Denver 31

Grundy Center 76, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 23

Jesup 45, Union Community 33

Sumner-Fredericksburg 52, Wapsie Valley 26

West Marshall 45, AGWSR 38

Northeast Iowa

Waukon 43, New Hampton 29

Top of Iowa

Forest City 44, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 25

Lake Mills 50, Belmond-Klemme 22

Mason City Newman 54, North Butler 15

Nashua-Plainfield 33, Northwood-Kensett 25

North Union 75, North Iowa 24

Osage 63, Central Springs 12

West Fork 48, Rockford 27

West Hancock 69, Eagle Grove 31

Tri-Rivers

Calamus-Wheatland 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 47, 2 OT

Springville 62, Lisbon 40

Central City 59, Cedar Valley Christian 14

Marquette Catholic 53, Alburnett 37

East Buchanan 63, Midland 42

Maquoketa Valley 75, Prince of Peace 20

Upper Iowa

Kee High 63, Postville 13

MFL MarMac 79, South Winneshiek 27

Turkey Valley 57, West Central 15

Central Elkader 56, Clayton Ridge 28

WaMaC

South Tama 44, Dyersville Beckman 40

Solon 65, Vinton-Shellsburg 25

Benton Community 52, West Delaware 33

Central DeWitt 48, Williamsburg

State

ADM, Adel 52, Ballard 48, OT

Ames 58, Ottumwa 47

Ankeny 66, Fort Dodge 28

Ankeny Centennial 84, Des Moines Hoover 24

Ankeny Christian 41, Melcher-Dallas 38

Bedford 42, Lenox 39

Bellevue 53, Anamosa 34

BGM 59, HLV, Victor 21

Boone 48, Winterset 29

CAM, Anita 70, Boyer Valley 26

Carlisle 35, Bondurant-Farrar 33

Cascade 67, Camanche 36

Centerville 53, Davis County 49

Central Decatur 73, East Union 10

Central Lee 61, Burlington Notre Dame 47

Cherokee 91, Unity Christian 42

Council Bluffs Lincoln 51, Sioux City West 42

Dallas Center-Grimes 50, Newton 21

Davenport North 66, Davenport Assumption 55

Des Moines Christian 50, Earlham 25

Fremont-Mills 47, Essex 30

Glenwood 67, Creston 52

Glidden-Ralston 41, Exira-EHK 28

Grinnell 79, Oskaloosa 28

IKM-Manning 47, AHSTW 32

Kingsley-Pierson 65, OA-BCIG 35

Lamoni 57, Moravia 36

Logan-Magnolia 50, Audubon 34

Louisa-Muscatine 73, Iowa Mennonite 47

Lynnville-Sully 56, North Mahaska 53

Martensdale-St Marys 40, Wayne 20

Mediapolis 62, Highland 51

Mid-Prairie 52, Tipton 46

Montezuma 61, Colfax-Mingo 28

Murray 40, Twin Cedars 27

Newell-Fonda 68, Sioux Central 36

Nodaway Valley 64, Grand View Christian 16

North Polk 54, Gilbert 39

Panorama 48, Woodward-Granger 29

PCM, Monroe 72, Saydel 28

Pekin 62, Columbus Junction 20

Pleasant Valley 50, Muscatine 19

Pocahontas Area 48, Manson-NW Webster 42

Rock Valley 73, Central Lyon 60

Sigourney 56, English Valleys 34

Sioux City East 63, Council Bluffs Jefferson 61

South Central Calhoun 72, East Sac County 50

South Hamilton 41, Greene County 21

St. Mary, Storm Lake 41, Alta-Aurelia 25

Valley, West Des Moines 70, Dowling Catholic 68

Van Buren Community 61, Cardinal, Eldon 21

Van Meter 54, Interstate 35 10

Wapello 48, Winfield-Mt Union 30

West Burlington 51, WACO 19

West Lyon 59, George-Little Rock 25

West Monona 85, MVAOCOU 52

West Sioux 70, Harris-Lake Park 42

Westwood 64, Siouxland Christian 30

Wilton 42, Regina, Iowa City 34

Woodbury Central 68, River Valley 20

IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A -- 1. Newell-Fonda 2-0, 2. West Hancock 2-0, 3. Montezuma 2-1, 4. North Mahaska 2-0, 5. AGWSR 1-0, 6. CAM 2-0, 7. Westwood 2-0, 8. Seymour 1-0, 9. Janesville 1-0, 10. Col-Nesco 2-0, 11. Clarksville 1-1, 12. Exira-EHK 2-0, 13. LeMars Gehlen 3-0, 14. Lynnville-Sully 2-1, 15. Bellevue Marquette 3-0.

Class 2A -- 1. Grundy Center 2-0, 2. Treynor 2-0, 3. Central Decatur 2-0, 4. Cherokee 3-0, 5. Cascade 1-0, 6. Dike-New Hartford 1-0, 7. South Central Calhoun 3-0, 8. Van Buren 3-0, 9. Panorama 1-0, 10. North Linn 3-0, 11. Bellevue 2-0, 12. Iowa City Regina 1-0, 13. Mediapolis 2-0, 14. Martensdale-St. Marys 3-0, 15. Maquoketa Valley 2-0.

Class 3A -- 1. North Polk 2-1, 2. Clear Lake 2-0, 3. Red Oak 1-0, 4. Center Point-Urbana 2-0, 5. Osage 1-0, 6. Algona 2-0, 7. Waukon 1-0, 8. Roland-Story 1-0, 9. Okoboji 2-0, 10. Shenandoah 2-1, 11. Crestwood 1-1, 12. South tama 1-2, 13. Central Lee 2-1, 14. Davenport Assumption 1-2, 15. Iowa Falls-Alden 3-0.

Class 4A -- 1. Marion 3-0, 2. North Scott 2-0, 3. Mason City 2-1. 4. Grinnell 2-0, 5. Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-0, 6. Western Dubuque 2-1, 7. LeMars 2-0, 8. Boone 2-0, 9. Fairfield 2-0, 10. Sioux City Heelan 1-0, 11. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 1-0, 12. Knoxville 2-0, 13. Denison-Schleswig 1-0, 14. Central DeWitt 2-0, 15. Waverly-Shell Rock 0-1.

Class 5A -- 1. Southeast Polk 2-0, 2. Waukee 3-0, 3. Iowa City High 0-0, 4. West Des Moines Valley 3-0, 5. Johnston 3-1, 6. Cedar Falls 1-0, 7. Iowa City West 1-0, 8. West Des Moines Dowling 2-1, 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-1, 10. Ankeny Centennial 2-1, 11. Dubuque Hempstead 0-1, 12. Ottumwa 2-0, 13. Cedar Rapids Washington 1-0, 14. Des Moines East 1-2, 15. Ames 1-2.

