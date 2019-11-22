Basketball clip art

NBA

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 128, Atlanta 103

Washington 125, Charlotte 118

Brooklyn 116, Sacramento 97

L.A. Lakers 130, Oklahoma City 127

Miami 116, Chicago 108

Philadelphia 115, San Antonio 104

Dallas 143, Cleveland 101

Denver 96, Boston 92

Utah 113, Golden State 109

Houston at L.A. Clippers, late

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Indiana 73, Florida 49

Big 12

Iowa St. 86, N. Dakota St. 58

Texas Tech 79, Northwestern St. 49

Missouri Valley

Loyola 72, UMKC 67

Missouri St. 71, Santa Clara 64

Northern Sun

Quincy 58, Upper Iowa 47

Concordia-St. Paul 65, Michigan Tech 59

Winona St. 82, Maryville 76

U-Mary 87, Yellowstone Christian 23

Augustana 86, Mount Marty 59

Bemidji St. 76, Mayville St. 60

American Rivers

Central 81, Bethany Lutheran 54

Colorado College 88, Neb. Wesleyan 70

North Park 53, Buena Vista 46

Iowa colleges

Emmaus 81, Kansas Christian 52

North Central (Minn.) 65, Waldorf 48

Providence University College 78, Faith Baptist 37

Iowa community colleges

NIACC 92, Central-Columbus 39

Iowa Western 76, New Mexico JC 73

United Tribes Technical 88, Little Priest Tribal 55

East

Harvard 53, Hartford 44

Lehigh 75, Seton Hall 68

St. John's 82, Wake Forest 74

Vermont 64, Navy 56

South

Florida A&M 103, Johnson (FL) 40

Florida Gulf Coast 97, St. Francis (Pa.) 64

Gardner-Webb 67, Appalachian St. 56

La Salle 55, Norfolk St. 52

Marist 69, North Florida 54

Miami 68, NC A&T 67

Murray St. 95, Christian Brothers 59

North Carolina 76, Elon 46

Presbyterian 58, Coll. of Charleston 54

Rider 81, Lipscomb 76

Tulane 65, Cent. Arkansas 38

Vanderbilt 74, Furman 46

Midwest

DePaul 109, Arkansas St. 64

Southwest

Utah 61, Texas Southern 52

Far west

Colorado 79, Colorado St. 75

Gonzaga 84, E. Washington 44

Hawaii 62, UTSA 50

UC Davis 79, San Francisco 67

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Texas 62, California 45

Baylor 77, Coastal Carolina 65

Oklahoma St. 70, Western Michigan 63

West Virginia 69, Boston U. 44

Big Ten

Michigan 111, Houston Baptist 68

Maryland 86, George Mason 63

Nebraska 93, Southern U. 86, OT

Northwestern 70, Norfolk St. 59

Ohio St. 85, Purdue Ft. Wayne 46

Missouri Valley

Indiana St. 72, Loyola Marymount 60

Cincinnati 66, Illinois St. 65

Missouri St. 71, St. Joseph's 69

East Carolina 85, Evansvllle 68

Bradley 70, Radford 61

Valparaiso 78, Grand Canyon 74

Northern Sun

MSU-Moorhead 100, Mayville St. 68

Northern St. 95, CSU Pueblo 73

Sioux Falls 62, Chadron St. 59

SW Minnesota St. 82, Minn.-Morris 59

U-Mary 95, Yellowstone Christian 43

Wayne St. 73, Central Missouri 63

American Rivers

Carroll (Wis.) 71, Simpson 70

Washington-St. Louis 93, Coe 79

Iowa colleges

Doane 109, Presentation 64

Kansas Christian 137, Emmaus 77

Providence University College 91, Faith Baptist 84

Iowa community colleges

NIACC 111, Central-Columbus 82

Southwestern 87, Kansas City 77

DMACC 81, Iowa Western 69

Northeast 91, Iowa Central 88

Northwest Florida St. 65, Indian Hills 64

United Tribes Technical 118, Little Priest Tribal 106

East

Buffalo 76, Towson 73

Duke 81, Georgetown 73

E. Michigan 62, UMBC 45

Harvard 82, Holy Cross 74

Iona 60, Stetson 55

Lipscomb 65, Navy 61

Merrimack 110, Lesley 16

Quinnipiac 86, Albany (NY) 69

Sacred Heart 83, Presbyterian 57

UMKC 74, George Washington 68

South

Bowling Green 77, W. Kentucky 75

Cleveland St. 47, UNC-Wilmington 46

FIU 89, E. Kentucky 70

Florida 78, Miami 58

Furman 90, Columbia International 45

Georgia St. 83, Prairie View 74

Jackson St. 72, Southern University at New Orleans 53

Kentucky 82, Mount St. Mary's 62

Liberty 89, Morgan St. 48

Louisiana Tech 82, North Alabama 61

Monmouth (NJ) 71, Kennesaw St. 40

NC A&T 66, Nicholls 54

Richmond 87, McNeese St. 57

South Carolina 74, Gardner-Webb 69

Tulane 86, Middle Tennessee 74

Utah St. 80, LSU 78

Vanderbilt 97, SC State 60

Villanova 83, Mississippi St. 76

Wake Forest 82, Davidson 70

Midwest

Butler 68, Morehead St. 50

Creighton 86, Cal Poly 70

E. Illinois 87, St. Francis (IL) 47

Rice 75, Milwaukee 69

SE Missouri 72, Missouri S&T 71

Southwest

Arkansas 77, South Dakota 56

Bethune-Cookman 83, Incarnate Word 58

Rhode Island 60, North Texas 47

UTSA 90, Wiley 68

Far west

Duquesne 69, Air Force 63

Nevada 74, Fordham 60

Oregon 78, Houston 66

Utah 80, Ohio 66

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Mississippi Valley

Davenport Central 60, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 53

Cedar Rapids Washington 57, Pleasant Valley 23

Western Dubuque 57, West Delaware 37

Iowa Star

West Marshall 59, Colo-Nesco 32

North Central

South Hardin 32, Iowa Falls-Alden 28

North Iowa Cedar

Decorah 49, Denver 47

Sumner-Fredricksburg 83, Oelwein 19

Northeast Iowa

WaMaC

Western Dubuque 57, West Delaware 37

State

Bondurant-Farrar 52, Atlantic 42

Des Moines Christian 55, Creston 54

East Sac County 53, Storm Lake 15

Gilbert 52, Ballard 45

Grand View Christian 49, Saydel 15

Highland 80, Keota 21

Johnston 74, North Polk 64

Lynnville-Sully 54, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 34

Urbandale 71, Marshalltown 10

Winfield-Mt Union 49, New London 46

Winterset 55, Interstate 35 19

Boxscore

DECORAH 49, DENVER 47

DECORAH (1-0) -- Ambria Pipho 10, Kylah Quandahl 11, Amanda Kuehner 4, Bryar Duwe 20, Emma Nierengarten 2, Annika Franzen 2.

DENVER (0-1) -- Jaden McMahon 9, Lexi Lyons 2, Emma Hennessey 8, Grace Hennessy 12, Reese Johnson 9, Rachel Hennessey 7.

