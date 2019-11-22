NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 128, Atlanta 103
Washington 125, Charlotte 118
Brooklyn 116, Sacramento 97
L.A. Lakers 130, Oklahoma City 127
Miami 116, Chicago 108
Philadelphia 115, San Antonio 104
Dallas 143, Cleveland 101
Denver 96, Boston 92
Utah 113, Golden State 109
Houston at L.A. Clippers, late
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Indiana 73, Florida 49
Big 12
Iowa St. 86, N. Dakota St. 58
Texas Tech 79, Northwestern St. 49
Missouri Valley
Loyola 72, UMKC 67
Missouri St. 71, Santa Clara 64
Northern Sun
Quincy 58, Upper Iowa 47
Concordia-St. Paul 65, Michigan Tech 59
Winona St. 82, Maryville 76
U-Mary 87, Yellowstone Christian 23
Augustana 86, Mount Marty 59
Bemidji St. 76, Mayville St. 60
American Rivers
Central 81, Bethany Lutheran 54
Colorado College 88, Neb. Wesleyan 70
North Park 53, Buena Vista 46
Iowa colleges
Emmaus 81, Kansas Christian 52
North Central (Minn.) 65, Waldorf 48
Providence University College 78, Faith Baptist 37
Iowa community colleges
NIACC 92, Central-Columbus 39
Iowa Western 76, New Mexico JC 73
United Tribes Technical 88, Little Priest Tribal 55
East
Harvard 53, Hartford 44
Lehigh 75, Seton Hall 68
St. John's 82, Wake Forest 74
Vermont 64, Navy 56
South
Florida A&M 103, Johnson (FL) 40
Florida Gulf Coast 97, St. Francis (Pa.) 64
Gardner-Webb 67, Appalachian St. 56
La Salle 55, Norfolk St. 52
Marist 69, North Florida 54
Miami 68, NC A&T 67
Murray St. 95, Christian Brothers 59
North Carolina 76, Elon 46
Presbyterian 58, Coll. of Charleston 54
Rider 81, Lipscomb 76
Tulane 65, Cent. Arkansas 38
Vanderbilt 74, Furman 46
Midwest
DePaul 109, Arkansas St. 64
Southwest
Utah 61, Texas Southern 52
Far west
Colorado 79, Colorado St. 75
Gonzaga 84, E. Washington 44
Hawaii 62, UTSA 50
UC Davis 79, San Francisco 67
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Texas 62, California 45
Baylor 77, Coastal Carolina 65
Oklahoma St. 70, Western Michigan 63
West Virginia 69, Boston U. 44
Big Ten
Michigan 111, Houston Baptist 68
Maryland 86, George Mason 63
Nebraska 93, Southern U. 86, OT
Northwestern 70, Norfolk St. 59
Ohio St. 85, Purdue Ft. Wayne 46
Missouri Valley
Indiana St. 72, Loyola Marymount 60
Cincinnati 66, Illinois St. 65
Missouri St. 71, St. Joseph's 69
East Carolina 85, Evansvllle 68
Bradley 70, Radford 61
Valparaiso 78, Grand Canyon 74
Northern Sun
MSU-Moorhead 100, Mayville St. 68
Northern St. 95, CSU Pueblo 73
Sioux Falls 62, Chadron St. 59
SW Minnesota St. 82, Minn.-Morris 59
U-Mary 95, Yellowstone Christian 43
Wayne St. 73, Central Missouri 63
American Rivers
Carroll (Wis.) 71, Simpson 70
Washington-St. Louis 93, Coe 79
Iowa colleges
Doane 109, Presentation 64
Kansas Christian 137, Emmaus 77
Providence University College 91, Faith Baptist 84
Iowa community colleges
NIACC 111, Central-Columbus 82
Southwestern 87, Kansas City 77
DMACC 81, Iowa Western 69
Northeast 91, Iowa Central 88
Northwest Florida St. 65, Indian Hills 64
United Tribes Technical 118, Little Priest Tribal 106
East
Buffalo 76, Towson 73
Duke 81, Georgetown 73
E. Michigan 62, UMBC 45
Harvard 82, Holy Cross 74
Iona 60, Stetson 55
Lipscomb 65, Navy 61
Merrimack 110, Lesley 16
Quinnipiac 86, Albany (NY) 69
Sacred Heart 83, Presbyterian 57
UMKC 74, George Washington 68
South
Bowling Green 77, W. Kentucky 75
Cleveland St. 47, UNC-Wilmington 46
FIU 89, E. Kentucky 70
Florida 78, Miami 58
Furman 90, Columbia International 45
Georgia St. 83, Prairie View 74
Jackson St. 72, Southern University at New Orleans 53
Kentucky 82, Mount St. Mary's 62
Liberty 89, Morgan St. 48
Louisiana Tech 82, North Alabama 61
Monmouth (NJ) 71, Kennesaw St. 40
NC A&T 66, Nicholls 54
Richmond 87, McNeese St. 57
South Carolina 74, Gardner-Webb 69
Tulane 86, Middle Tennessee 74
Utah St. 80, LSU 78
Vanderbilt 97, SC State 60
Villanova 83, Mississippi St. 76
Wake Forest 82, Davidson 70
Midwest
Butler 68, Morehead St. 50
Creighton 86, Cal Poly 70
E. Illinois 87, St. Francis (IL) 47
Rice 75, Milwaukee 69
SE Missouri 72, Missouri S&T 71
Southwest
Arkansas 77, South Dakota 56
Bethune-Cookman 83, Incarnate Word 58
Rhode Island 60, North Texas 47
UTSA 90, Wiley 68
Far west
Duquesne 69, Air Force 63
Nevada 74, Fordham 60
Oregon 78, Houston 66
Utah 80, Ohio 66
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Mississippi Valley
Davenport Central 60, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 53
Cedar Rapids Washington 57, Pleasant Valley 23
Western Dubuque 57, West Delaware 37
Iowa Star
West Marshall 59, Colo-Nesco 32
North Central
South Hardin 32, Iowa Falls-Alden 28
North Iowa Cedar
Decorah 49, Denver 47
Sumner-Fredricksburg 83, Oelwein 19
West Marshall 59, Colo-Nesco 32
Northeast Iowa
Sumner-Fredericksburg 83, Oelwein 19
Decorah 49, Denver 47
WaMaC
Western Dubuque 57, West Delaware 37
State
Bondurant-Farrar 52, Atlantic 42
Des Moines Christian 55, Creston 54
East Sac County 53, Storm Lake 15
Gilbert 52, Ballard 45
Grand View Christian 49, Saydel 15
Highland 80, Keota 21
Johnston 74, North Polk 64
Lynnville-Sully 54, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 34
Urbandale 71, Marshalltown 10
Winfield-Mt Union 49, New London 46
Winterset 55, Interstate 35 19
Boxscore
DECORAH 49, DENVER 47
DECORAH (1-0) -- Ambria Pipho 10, Kylah Quandahl 11, Amanda Kuehner 4, Bryar Duwe 20, Emma Nierengarten 2, Annika Franzen 2.
DENVER (0-1) -- Jaden McMahon 9, Lexi Lyons 2, Emma Hennessey 8, Grace Hennessy 12, Reese Johnson 9, Rachel Hennessey 7.
